Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Graphite Processing Expansion Opportunities

Download the PDF here.

international graphiteig6:auasx:ig6battery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
IG6:AU
International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

International Graphite


Keep reading...Show less

Australian battery graphite from mine-to-market

Development update - Collie graphite micronising facility

Development update - Collie graphite micronising facility

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Development update - Collie graphite micronising facility

Download the PDF here.

Feedback of U.S. Department of Defense Award Funding

Feedback of U.S. Department of Defense Award Funding

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Feedback of U.S. Department of Defense Award Funding

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

Download the PDF here.

Japanese testwork achieves top results

Japanese testwork achieves top results

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Japanese testwork achieves top results

Download the PDF here.

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the hard dollar private placement (the "Hard Dollar Private Placement") and flow-through private placement (the "Flow-Through Private Placement") previously announced on June 11, 2025.

An aggregate of 1,840,000 units (the "Units") of the Company were issued in the Hard Dollar Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $92,000, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the private placement (the "Hard Dollar Private Placement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) ( Galan or the Company ) is pleased to announce it has secured a binding commitment for a A$20 million placement ( Placement ) at A$0.11 per share, a 21% premium to the last closing price of A$0.091 as at 19 June 2025 from an existing shareholder, The Clean Elements Fund ( Clean Elements ). Additionally, Clean Elements will receive one unlisted option for every two shares issued under the Placement, with an exercise price of A$0.15 per option and an expiry date that is three years from the date of issue.

The Placement is subject to Clean Elements' satisfactory completion of due diligence over a period not longer than 77 days. Full completion of the Placement will require shareholder approval which will be sought at a Galan general meeting, expected to be held in early September 2025 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prospectus

Prospectus

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

Download the PDF here.

Surface Metals to Present at Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Surface Metals to Present at Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting to industry at the 17th Annual Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference June 23rd - 26th, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a four day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from around the world including top producers to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fast Markets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Extensive Greenland Lithium Exploration Campaign Launched by Brunswick Exploration

Extensive Greenland Lithium Exploration Campaign Launched by Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has launched an aggressive regional-scale prospecting and mapping initiative on its sizeable Greenland portfolio that contains hundreds of untested targets using 4 crews and 2 helicopters for six weeks.

Initially, one team will focus on detailed mapping and sampling around the Ivisaartoq spodumene discovery and surrounding areas while the other will focus on the expanded Nuuk and Paamiut licenses as well as the historical spodumene showing at Paamiut. Starting in July, one team will focus on follow-up prospecting at the Nuuk and Paamiut projects based on results from June while the other team will focus on the Disko Bay and Uummannaq projects. Results from the first six weeks will be used to plan advanced exploration programs in August and September 2025, including first pass prospecting across its recently acquired Hinksland project in East Greenland (See new Release of March 13 th , 2025).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals: Advancing Tungsten Projects in Portugal

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CYG

Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Royalties Inc. Jumps 183 Percent on Legal Win

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals: Advancing Tungsten Projects in Portugal

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CYG

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Partnership with K LINE to Accelerate Hydrogen Shipping

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus raises $18.3m to accelerate resource growth and mining studies

×