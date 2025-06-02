NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Shifts Battery Anode Facility Plans to Middle East for Accelerated Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") announces an update to its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) strategy, withdrawing from its Mauritius option to focus on accelerated, larger-scale opportunities in the Middle East.

Since November 2022, NextSource has been working closely with its project stakeholders to establish a world-class BAF in Mauritius. The Company leased a potential BAF site and invested in upgrading existing processes to ensure compliance with local regulations and to minimize any environmental impact. Throughout the extensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) review process, the Company continually and promptly met all requests for information.

Due to the prolonged and costly nature of the process, along with the remaining risk of post-approval contestation of Minister-approved EIAs, the Company has decided to exercise its option to terminate the lease agreement at the end of May and withdraw its EIA application at no further cost. This strategic decision minimizes financial exposure while leveraging the transportable BAF processing equipment, ensuring cost-efficient redeployment and installation at any suitable new location.

The Company is now prioritizing the development of a larger-scale BAF in the Middle East, targeting prospective sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These locations offer streamlined permitting processes, robust infrastructure, and strategic proximity to global EV manufacturers ("OEMs"), enabling the Company to accelerate its timeline and meet growing demand for high-value graphite anode material.

NextSource has made steady progress to advance discussions with potential OEMs to secure an offtake agreement, currently under negotiation. These negotiations are centered on meeting the specific requirements of OEMs supported by positive feedback from product qualification trials. The development of larger-scale BAFs aligns with the Company's broader strategy of ensuring a secure and sustainable supply chain of active anode material for global OEM customers.

Hanré Rossouw, President and CEO commented,

"NextSource continues to progress our commitment to a sustainable and scalable supply chain for battery anode materials. While the decision to terminate our lease in Mauritius has not come lightly, we are excited to pursue larger-scale opportunities in the Middle East, leveraging our expertise and assets to meet global demand more efficiently."

A move to the Middle East also aligns with navigating evolving global trade dynamics, including favorable tariff structures in regions like the UAE, which currently faces a 10% US reciprocal tariff compared to markedly higher tariffs on Chinese graphite anode materials.

Battery Anode Facilities are value-added processing facilities that are capable of converting smaller size fraction graphite concentrate into a high-value graphite anode product, which is a critical and major component to the battery anode material that is assembled along with cathode material into lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production through Phase 1 mine operations.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource, please visit our website at nextsourcematerials.com

Investors may contact: Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President +1.416.364.4911 brent@nextsourcematerials.com

Cautionary Note

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, the filing of an Updated Feasibility Study and the timing thereof; the completion of offtake agreements and certain other business and operational plans of the Company; the rollout of Battery Anode Facilities including the capabilities, permitting and the timing thereof; and the outlook in Graphite markets. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Molo Graphite Mine now in Production with Downstream Battery Anode Facility Not Far Behind

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held virtually at 9:00 AM (Toronto time) on December 5, 2024

AGM Results
The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

NextSource Materials Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement for Additional Gross Proceeds of CAD$720,800

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering, issuing an additional 1,360,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$720,800 (the "Offering

NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Welcomes New President and CEO Hanré Rossouw to Deliver Next Phase of Growth

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") confirms, further to the announcement on 28th May 2024, Hanré Rossouw has officially begun his role as President and CEO. His tenure begins in Madagascar, where he will visit the Molo graphite mine operations as well as engage with the community and government as part of a structured leadership transition plan

Also effective today, the former President and CEO, Craig Scherba, will continue as a Director and transition to the newly created role of Chief Development Officer to focus on developing strategy, managing offtake negotiations and expanding the Company's OEM relationships globally.

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Completes First Commercial Shipments of Graphite Concentrate to Germany and USA

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its first commercial shipments of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate from its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Full container loads of high-quality, coarse flake graphite concentrate were exported from the Port of Tulear, Madagascar to Germany and to the United States of America (USA) under existing offtake agreements. These initial container shipments of SuperFlake® graphite are destined for key demand markets for higher value graphite products, including refractory materials and graphite foils for consumer electronics and fire-retardant applications.

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 27,728,100 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$14,695,893 (the "Offering

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the third and final tranche "Third Tranche" of the private placement previously announced on March 12, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 5,598,240 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Third Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $279,912, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Drilling Completed Ahead of Schedule at Kpali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Hazer and KBR Enter Global Deal to Accelerate Licensing and Commerciali

Hazer Group Ltd ("Hazer" or "the Company") (ASX: HZR) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Alliance Agreement (the “Alliance”) with Kellogg Brown and Root LLC (NYSE: KBR, “KBR”) a global leader in technology and engineering solutions, for the commercial deployment and licensing of Hazer’s proprietary methane pyrolysis technology.

NextSource Materials Announces Executive Transition to Drive Molo Mine Optimization and Prepare for Future Expansion

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Johnny Velloza will be stepping down from his position as Interim Chief Operating Officer, following a successful tenure during which he provided critical operational oversight and implemented key recommendations for process optimization at the Molo mine.

Mr. Velloza's responsibilities will be transitioned to Mr. Nick Miller, who has been appointed as Acting Executive Vice President, Operations. This newly consolidated role merges the responsibilities of Interim Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, enabling a more streamlined and effective management structure as part of the broader organizational restructuring of the Molo operations.

