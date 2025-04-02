Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Download the PDF here.

altech batteriesatc:auasx:atcbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Keep reading...Show less

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the Company showcased it's CERENERGY(R) Battery technology at the prestigious Hannover Messe 2025, the world's leading industrial trade fair. The event, which annually attracts over 200,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors from across the globe, provided Altech with a prime platform to introduce CERENERGY(R) to key stakeholders in the energy storage sector.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) was prominently featured in the Energy Storage Hall, drawing significant attention from industry leaders, potential partners, and investors eager to explore next-generation solutions for clean energy storage. The company's participation is part of a broader strategic effort to secure a strong commercial partner to help accelerate the commercialization of its sodium-alumina solid-state battery technology.

Throughout the event, Altech held numerous high-level meetings with representatives from energy companies, industrial manufacturers, and strategic investors looking to tap into the rapidly growing energy storage market. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong global demand for advanced battery technologies that can deliver high performance while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt.

The Hannover Messe exhibition comes at a time when Germany is ramping up its defense and clean energy investments, driven in part by growing geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing EU:US trade war. With energy security becoming a top priority, Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology aligns perfectly with Europe's strategic push towards energy independence and industrial resilience.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY(R) battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY(R) as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8J6TA5ZV



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Altech Batteries Ltd Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to advise that it is in the process of selling its land in Johor to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

Highlights

- Altech, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, will have the ability to drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash funding

- Agreement reached with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG to provide funding

- Funding to be provided as Bearer Bonds with interest payable at 7.0% per annum

- Bearer Bonds secured by Altech's Malaysian land

- Repayment of the Bearer Bonds anticipated to be from sale of Altech's Malaysian land

- Shareholder meeting to approve facility anticipated for late April 2025

The Company has also entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech can drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

This funding will allow Altech to progress with its projects without the dilutionary impact to shareholders of a capital raise via a share issue. The repayment of the Bearer Bonds is secured by Altech's Malaysian land and requires Altech shareholder approval, and a General Meeting is anticipated to be convened in late April 2025.

Key terms of the Subscription Agreement are as follows:

- Total Bearer Bond facility of up to EUR2.5M to be drawdown in EUR500K amounts with interest payable at 7.0% per annum.

- Altech shareholders approving the grant of security to Deutsche Balaton AG over its Malaysian land in accordance with any requirement of the ASX, or the ASX granting a waiver from any requirement of the listing rules to obtain shareholder approval.

- a Security and Security Trust Agreement has been entered into under which Altech's 100% owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn Bhd has pledged security over its Malaysian land as well as a guarantee of repayment of the Bearer Bonds.

- Repayment of Bearer Bonds by maturity date of 31 October 2026.

- Default clauses applicable standard for Subscription Deeds of this nature.

Altech has placed its Malaysian land in Johor on the market for sale. Proceeds from the sale of the land are expected to provide sufficient funds to enable the Bearer Bonds to be repaid in full.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech - Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Altech - Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Download the PDF here.

Altech - CERENERGY Environmental and Construction Approval

Altech - CERENERGY Environmental and Construction Approval

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Environmental and Construction Approval

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Altech Batteries Ltd Comprehensive Review of Operations and Half Year Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to present a comprehensive review of its operations for the six months ending 31 December 2024. This period has been marked by significant achievements and strategic advancements across various facets of the Company.

CERENERGY(R) Salt Battery Project:

Altech announced that its first CERENERGY(R) ABS60 battery prototype is online and operating successfully. The completed battery unit has passed all physical tests with flying colours. The prototype was installed at Altech's joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS' test laboratory in Dresden, Germany, and integrated into a specially designed battery test station. This setup enables continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to assess the battery's efficiency, stability, and overall performance under real-world conditions.

Altech, through its Germany subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG"), announced the appointment of global big four professional services firm ("funding adviser") to assist in securing finance for the construction of Altech's 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery manufacturing plant in Germany. The project's financing strategy is structured across three key areas: debt, equity, and grants.

These sources will cover not only the capital expenditures but also financing costs, working capital, debt service coverage, and an additional contingency for potential business interruptions.

Altech announced the execution of the first Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

Altech announced the execution of a second Offtake Letter of Intent between Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Reflau is a joint venture between utility companies Enertrag SE (Enerttag) and Energiequelle GmbH.

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), RefLau will purchase 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) energy storage capacity in the first year, then 32 MWh per year thereafter for the next four years of production. As part of the LOI, it was further agreed that Altech will purchase green electricity at competitive prices directly from the partners in the region for the planned production plant.

Altech announced the execution of a third offtake Heads of Agreement (HOA) between Axsol GmbH (Axsol) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Axsol is a leading, award-winning provider of integrated renewable energy solutions and is based in Germany. Axsol leverages its expertise in diverse battery technologies and systems, alongside specialised equipment, to seamlessly integrate solar, wind, hydrogen energy and fuel cell solutions. These advanced energy systems ensure safe and reliable energy supply across multiple industries. Altech has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Axsol to supply the western defence industry with CERENERGY(R) battery technology. As a certified supplier to NATO and select western allied forces, Axsol's involvement will streamline qualification procedures, enabling early market entry and sales of CERENERGY(R) batteries. These highly robust, durable and non-flammable batteries are ideally suited for defence applications and government agencies.

Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project:

Altech achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company announced an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough. By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode.

Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material.

Update of High Purity Alumina Project

Stage 1 and Stage 2 construction of the Johor HPA plant is completed. The project is currently on care and maintenance.

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/54726BT2



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Secondary Trading Notice

Secondary Trading Notice

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Secondary Trading Notice

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Albemarle Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 1 , at 8 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:  
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:  
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 1, 2025
Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2025-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website, http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2025-earnings-results-on-wednesday-april-30-2025-302418964.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Capital Raise

Completion of Capital Raise

Pursuit Minerals (PUR:AU) has announced Completion of Capital Raise

Download the PDF here.

Second Amendment to Black Mountain Purchase Option

Second Amendment to Black Mountain Purchase Option

Chariot Corporation (CC9:AU) has announced Second Amendment to Black Mountain Purchase Option

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing

Galan Declines AU$240M Bid for Argentina Projects

uranium investing

Assays Results Confirm Overland Uranium Intersections in Near-Surface Mineralisation

Precious Metals Investing

Close of Takeover Offer

Cleantech Investing

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Gold Investing

Jim Thorne: US$5,000 Gold by 2028? "Crazy Phase" Still to Come

×