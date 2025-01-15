Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

$4m Grant Awarded for Springdale & Collie advancement

$4m Grant Awarded for Springdale & Collie advancement

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced $4m Grant Awarded for Springdale & Collie advancement

Download the PDF here.

Battery Metals Investing
IG6:AU
International Graphite
International Graphite

International Graphite


International Graphite

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide a complete overview of the Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project as equipment, fuel, diamond drill and personnel begin to arrive in Labrador for the maiden drill program set to commence in a weeks time.

Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) Project – Labrador, Canada

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Begins 2025 Drill Program, Mobilizing Multiple Drill Rigs at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Begins 2025 Drill Program, Mobilizing Multiple Drill Rigs at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MFL) is pleased to announce the mobilization of four diamond drill rigs, and a ‘base-of-till' (BOT) drilling rig to site, kicking-off the 2025 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic and Geophysical Analysis at Drill Ready Radar Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Completes Petrographic and Geophysical Analysis at Drill Ready Radar Project in Labrador, Canada

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce the completion of an initial petrographic petrological analysis and geophysical analysis, improving the geological understanding of the drill ready Radar Titanium-Vanadium (Ti-V) project in Labrador, Canada.

Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals Corp. comments: "This data couldn't have come at a better time as we head into the mobilization of our maiden drill program at the Radar project. These magnetic inverse sections are going to help enormously in our drill targeting throughout the 2025 program. As you can see in Figure 3 below, the main anomalous zone is between 200-400 meters depth, but we can still see the high- grade potential in this model at 600+ meters below the surface. Ultimately the model is most accurate in the first 200 meters where the magnetics are still strong enough to give a robust signature. We know this system is vertical, so I would like to see the system remaining robust as we increase in depth. The projection of the model below 200-400 meters is encouraging because it's based off the presence of magnetite, which we have picked up in our surveys. This interpretation suggests impressive width throughout the structure and our drill program will start to better define the nature of this zone. We now have a much better understanding of this Vanadium titanomagnetite structure and we are excited to build upon this knowledge as we continue our metallurgical analysis throughout drilling, keeping the economic viability of our projects at the forefront to ensure value creation for our shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ( TSX-V: BRW OTCQB: BRWXF ; FRANKFURT: 1XQ ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the last results from the Mirage summer drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This campaign focused on the Central Zone including the MR-6 and MR-3 dykes (see October 8, 2024 press release ) and has continued to intersect wide and well-mineralized intervals on their extension and at depth.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

International Graphite
×