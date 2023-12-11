SYRAH RES FPO [SYR]

Syrah Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation, and development. The company operates in three segments: Balama, Vidalia, and Corporate. All the company's revenue is derived from the Balama segment, where it produces and sells natural flake graphite from the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique. The company sells graphite globally to customers in Europe, China, India, the Americas, and other locations.