Nickel Investing News

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Noront Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: NOT All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 8:15 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Noront Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NOT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c7984.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Noront ResourcesNOT:CANOSOFNickel Investing
NOT:CA,NOSOF
Victory Nickel Inc

Victory Nickel Inc

Victory Nickel Inc is a Canadian company with significant NI 43-101 sulphide nickel resources in Manitoba and Quebec, containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources. Additionally, the company has established itself as a producer and marketer of industrial sands in the western Canadian marketplace from its 7P Plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Its project portfolio includes Minago, Mel. Lac Rocher, and Lynn Lake.

Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets.

Zeb Nickel Corp.

ZEB Nickel Corp is a mineral exploration company. It controls the rights to the Zebediela Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province in the Republic of South Africa.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. The company is focused on the Alexo-Dundonald Project located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the city of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

North American Nickel Inc.

North American Nickel Inc.

North American Nickel Inc is a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of a diversified portfolio of nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metals sulphide projects. It owns mineral properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Ontario, Canada, as well as in Botswana through its participation in Premium Nickel Resources.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals focusing on gold, copper, nickel and platinum group metals. The company owns Sudbury Projects, Quebec Projects and Equity Investments. Wallbridge completed operations at its first polymetallic mine, producing copper, platinum, palladium, and gold from the Broken Hammer.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×