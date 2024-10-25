Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite products for global industrial, manufacturing, technology and battery markets.

Highlights

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tours Collie Graphite Processing & R&D Facility
  • Collie Graphite Processing & R&D Facility achieves certification to ISO9001: 2015
  • Spectacular assay results from diamond drilling at Central1 and Mason Bay2 deposits with intercepts of up to:
    • 11.0m @ 14.3% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) from 10.4m downhole, including 1.0m @ 21.3% TGC from 13.0m and 3.1m @ 26.5% TGC from 16.0m downhole (SGDD0014)
    • 11.1m @ 16.9% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) from 23.1m downhole (SGDD0021)
    • 13.4m @ 19.2% TGC from 35.3m downhole, including 2.9m @ 31.4% TGC from 38.8m downhole (SGDD0021)
  • Latest battery anode testwork further evidences the suitability of Springdale concentrates for active anode material returning yield up to 76% and purity of 99.99% LOI.
Overview

International Graphite continues to rapidly advance as Western Australia’s first fully integrated mine-to- market producer of graphite products to meet global demand for battery anode material (BAM) and a wide range of industrial, manufacturing and technology applications.

The Company owns 100% of the Springdale Graphite Project, near Hopetoun, and has established the Collie Graphite Processing & R&D Facility that includes a pilot scale graphite micronising and spheroidising plant and customer qualification scale micronising plant. This is the first stage in the Company’s plans to establish comprehensive downstream graphite processing including BAM facilities in Collie.

Springdale Graphite Project

The Springdale Graphite Project is a mineral resource of global significance for the high growth lithium-ion battery market and industrial, defence and manufacturing sectors.

During the quarter, spectacular assay results were received from a ten-hole PQ diamond drilling program at the Central and Mason Bay deposits. The assays showed more high grade, thick, near surface intercepts of graphite mineralisation. The program focussed on geotechnical drilling, to inform mine planning and permitting, and to provide metallurgical data for concentrator plant process design.

These findings reinforce that Springdale has the key attributes needed for a low-cost mining operation, namely shallow overall deposit depth, requiring limited drill and blast, good grades, oxidised material for processing, single product lines – and all in a tier one mining jurisdiction.

With only 25% of Springdale’s identified targets drilled to date, and much of the tenement area unexplored, the project offers expansive potential for future mineral resource growth.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

