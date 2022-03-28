Mineral reserve growth replaces close to 100% of 2021 mining depletion and extends the mine life at each of Constancia and Snow Lake by one year to 2038 Annual copper production from Constancia is expected to average approximately 105,000 tonnes over the next seven years, a 35% increase from 2021 levels Annual gold production from Snow Lake is expected to average over 180,000 ounces over the next six years, a more ...

HBM:CA,HBM