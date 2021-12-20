NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR JAPAN. Horizonte announces that it has conditionally raised total gross proceeds of approximately US$0.22 million through the Open Offer which was announced on 23 November 2021 Result of Open Offer The Company is pleased to announce that it has received valid acceptances from Qualifying Shareholders in respect of ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN