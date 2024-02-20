Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals Releases First ESG Report

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), a junior exploration company with a focus on copper and gold projects in Peru, is proud to announce the publication of its initial Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This milestone document shows a significant stride in Forte Minerals' journey towards sustainable exploration and mining practices and underscores our unwavering commitment to responsible operations.

Under the leadership of Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA, CEO, and President of Forte Minerals, the Company has embarked on a sustainable exploration and development journey. "The release of our 2023 ESG report is pivotal for the Company. It echoes over 15 years of dedicated engagement with the Peruvian landscapes and communities, emphasizing our proactive adoption of ESG principles that guide our exploration endeavors," stated Elliott. "This report showcases our commitment to sustainability, ethical conduct, and community engagement and sets a foundation for continuous improvement in our operations."

Highlights of the ESG Report:

  • Environmental Stewardship: Our dedication to sustainability starts from the exploration phase, laying the foundation for responsible growth. As an exploration company, we are committed to implementing strategic measures to manage and mitigate environmental impacts as we grow. Our activities, primarily in exploration, lead to minimal greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from office-related activities and transportation needs linked to our exploration efforts. In 2023, Forte reached a significant achievement by obtaining two Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) permits, demonstrating our strong commitment to compliant and environmentally responsible practices.
  • Social Responsibility: At the core of our operations lies a profound commitment to the communities in Peru. Our longstanding presence, enriched by over 15 years of engagement, underscores our dedication to fostering local development, enhancing community engagement, and ensuring equitable practices. This history of collaboration has built trust and facilitated initiatives for mutual benefit, reinforcing our role as a responsible partner in the regions where we operate.
  • Governance and Ethics: The ESG report elaborates on Forte Minerals' governance structure, emphasizing ethical conduct, anti-corruption measures, and promoting diversity and inclusion. Our governance framework ensures transparency and integrity in all aspects of our operations.
  • Sustainable Practices and Shareholder Value: We strategically design our approach to exploration and development to maximize shareholder value, ensuring the sustainability of natural resources and community welfare.

Invitation to the Investor Community:

Forte Minerals invites the investor community, stakeholders, and all interested parties to visit the ESG section on our website. Forte's 2023 ESG report showcases our commitment to ethical exploration and mining, offering a transparent overview of our governance practices and dedication to community engagement and sustainability. It aims to enhance your understanding of our integrated approach, ensuring we continue to set a leading example in the industry.

Forte Minerals 2023 ESG ReportForte Minerals 2023 ESG Report

ESG Reporting with Socialsuite:

Forte Minerals partnered with Socialsuite, a platform known for its expertise in guiding junior exploration companies through the ESG reporting journey. Their team played a pivotal role in simplifying the process, offering exceptional support in navigating the complexities of the 21 criteria’s and significantly reducing our workload through their adept handling of document translations and report preparation.

"Our collaboration with SocialSuite has been instrumental in shaping our ESG reporting," says CEO Patrick Elliott. "Their expertise guided us through the intricacies of the reporting process and allowed us to focus on our core mission of responsible exploration and mining.”

About Forte Minerals:

Forte Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., focused on discovering and developing high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, and sustainable mining practices, Forte Minerals aims to generate significant value while upholding its social and environmental responsibilities.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) “Patrick Elliott”

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forte Minerals Corp.

office: 604-983-8847

info@forteminerals.com

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management’s discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Details

Forte Minerals Corp.

Patrick Elliott, President & CEO

+1 604-983-8847

info@forteminerals.com

Company Website

https://forteminerals.com/

Source

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Shallow High-Grade Copper Discovery at Heeler Prospect on Cue JV

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (CYM, Cyprium or the Company) has made a shallow high-grade discovery near Cue at the Heeler Prospect approximately 10km southwest of the Company’s Hollandaire copper-gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Cloncurry Mining Restart Presentation

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

True North Copper Mining Restart Study Confirms Positive Cloncurry Copper Project Economics

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) Mining Restart Study. The initial CCP life-of-mine plan demonstrates a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure, with significant cash flow generated during the CCP’s initial 4.6 year mine life.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the electromagnetic survey currently underway at the Mount Vernon Project, in the Gascoyne region of WA, has identified multiple strong conductors indicating the potential for nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
copper coins and chart going up

The Red-Hot Case for Copper as an Inflation Hedge (Updated 2024)

Move over, gold and silver — the humble copper has emerged as a potential hedge against inflation.

Copper’s credentials come from its wide use in the global economy. In 2022, according to the most recent data from Statista, 46 percent of the copper produced was used in the building and construction sector, 21 percent in electronics, 16 percent in transportation, 10 percent in consumer goods and 7 percent in industrial machinery.

Every single major sector of the economy uses copper, and because of that its fate is tied closely to general economic growth. In fact, many market participants use copper as a bellwether for investment purposes. For example, if the price of copper is rising, that means demand is increasing and the economy is growing; if it’s beginning to fall, demand is sinking and the production of goods and services is being scaled back.

Keep reading...Show less
Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Christie to the Board of Directors of Forum Energy Metals.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Brian was one of the first Mining Analysts to recognize the potential of the Thelon Basin when Forum first staked mineral claims adjacent to the Orano/UEC/Denison Kiggavik deposit in Nunavut in 2006. Following his seventeen-year career as a Mining Analyst, Brian has gained great insight into operations in Nunavut through his ten-year career as Vice President, Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines when Agnico put the Meadowbank gold mine into production."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latest Press Releases

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

