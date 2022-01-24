Forte Minerals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering of 9,583,332 units at a price of $0.30 per Unit, which included the exercise in full of an over-allotment option. The Offering generated aggregate gross proceeds of $2,874,999.60 pursuant to a final prospectus dated November 12, 2021 . A Unit consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ...

CUAU:CC