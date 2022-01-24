Copper Investing News
Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company"), (CSE:CUAU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the " Offering ") of 9,583,332 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit, which included the exercise in full of an over-allotment option. The Offering generated aggregate gross proceeds of $2,874,999.60 pursuant to a final prospectus dated November 12, 2021 (the " Prospectus ").

A Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant ") exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share until January 24, 2025 . The Warrants are issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 24, 2022 between the Company and its warrant agent, Odyssey Trust Company, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A cash commission of $167,014.01 was paid to the Company's agent, Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent"), as well as a corporate finance fee of $40,000 , plus applicable taxes, of which $25,000 was paid in cash and $15,000 was paid through the issuance of 50,000 Units. In addition, the Agent and its selling group members received 556,713 non-transferable agent's warrants to acquire up to 556,713 Units at a price of $0.30 per Unit until January 24 , 2023.

Insiders participated in the Offering acquiring an aggregate of 1,243,332 Units on the same basis as other subscribers. The participation in the Offering by insiders of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61-101. The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Offering in so far as the Offering involved interested parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In addition, GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. (" GlobeTrotters "), a significant shareholder of the Company, announces that it acquired beneficial ownership of 833,333 Units for total consideration of $250,000 pursuant to the Offering, which Units are included in the overall insider participation in the Offering as noted above. Prior to the Offering, GlobeTrotters directly held 5,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 18.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. Following completion of the Offering and GlobeTrotters' participation therein, GlobeTrotters holds 5,833,333 Shares and 833,333 Warrants, representing approximately 15.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and, assuming full exercise of the Warrants held by it, approximately 17.73% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. While GlobeTrotters has no plans or intentions with respect to the Shares or Warrants, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Shares, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, GlobeTrotters may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Shares or may continue to hold the Shares of the Company.

A copy of the early warning report filed by GlobeTrotters will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by contacting Richard Osmond at (604) 466-0425.

The Common Shares of the Company are expected to commence trading on January 25 th , 2022 on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CUAU".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in furtherance of its exploration objectives as outlined in the Prospectus, including to fund the recommended initial drill exploration program on its 100% owned Pucarini Epithermal High Sulphidation Gold Project located in the Puno Region of Peru .

The Company also holds two other Porphyry Copper Projects also in the drill permitting phases. Don Gregorio is located in the Miocene Belt of Northern Peru and is under option from Candente Copper Corp (TSX:DNT). Esperanza is located in the Paleocene Belt of Southern Peru and is 100% owned by Forte.

The Company is led by an experienced and balanced leadership team. Management and the Board of Directors of the Company is comprised of Mr. Patrick Elliott , President, CEO and Director, Ms. Sam Shorter , CFO, Ms. Anna Dalaire , VP Corp Dev and Corp Secretary, and Mr. Manuel Montoya , Exploration Manager, GM Peru. The remaining Directors include Mr. Richard Osmond , Mr. Doug Turnbull and Ms. Stephanie Ashton . Paul Johnston and Tom Henricksen support the exploration team as technical advisors.

A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Forte Minerals Corp.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

When it comes to mining deposits, there’s no denying the potential output Peru has to offer. In 2021, Peru’s copper production reached 1.89 million tonnes from January to October with a strong 10 percent year-on-year. The country was also the second-largest producer of copper in the world in 2020. Peru was also one of the largest gold producers in 2021, ranking 12th in the world.

The mining-friendly country’s appeal has attracted the likes of several major mining companies, including Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM,TSX:HBM), Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and many more. As a result, mineral exploration companies with projects in Peru may provide investors with an exciting opportunity for investments into a resource-rich country.

Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU), formerly Forte Copper Corp., combines assets from GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The company’s portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

Forte Minerals Mineral Belt

Forte Minerals has a strong land position of 23,000 hectares in Peru, including the Pucarini, Don Gregorio and Esperanza projects. The Don Gregorio project is a 900-hectare copper and gold porphyry project with gold and copper mineralization occurring on the subsurface. This project is under option by Forte Minerals from Candente Copper (TSX:DNT) whereby Forte Minerals can acquire a 60 percent interest in Don Gregorio by cash payments of US$500,000 over 3 years, and 10,000 m diamond drilling over 3 years upon receipt of drill permits.

The company’s Pucarini project is a gold project with a high sulfidation epithermal gold target located in Puno, Peru. The Pucarini project consists of 1,000 hectares of claims and 16,100 hectares of regional concessions. The project also has an NI 43-101 Technical Report from February 2021.

The company’s fully-owned Esperanza project is a 5,000-hectare copper and molybdenum porphyry project located in the prolific and mining-friendly Paleocene belt of Southern Peru. The Paleocene belt hosts existing porphyry copper mines and recent discoveries. The Esperanza project has not yet been tested by drilling but holds exciting exploration potential.

Forte Minerals

Forte Minerals has a strong history of engagement with local communities and successful exploration outcomes. The company’s team is composed of dedicated and qualified professionals who have a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies.

The company hopes to take advantage of near-surface and underexplored metal endowments that are rich in copper and gold in Peru. Forte Minerals also plans to leverage unique targeting methods and an effective alteration identification process. The company is fully financed to support the execution of its 2022 goals with an attractive corporate structure consisting of a long-term and loyal shareholder base. The company plans to advance its projects with additional exploration and thousands of meters of drilling on its properties.

Company Highlights

  • Forte Minerals has a strong land position of 23,000 hectares in Peru, including the Pucarini, Don Gregorio and Esperanza projects.
    • The company’s Pucarini project high-sulfidation epithermal gold project in Puno, Peru with an NI 43-101 Technical Report from February 2021.
    • The Don Gregorio project is a copper and gold porphyry project with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system.
    • The 100 percent owned Esperanza project is a copper and molybdenum porphyry project located in the prolific and mining-friendly Paleocene belt of Southern Peru.
  • Forte Minerals has a strong history of engagement with local communities. The company’s team has a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies.
  • The company is fully-financed to support drilling programs on its projects in 2022.

Key Projects

Don Gregorio

Forte Minerals Don Gregorio

The Don Gregorio project is a 900-hectare copper and gold porphyry project located in Peru.

The property features the historic exploration of 12 relatively shallow diamond drill holes completed on one section corridor since 1977. Both copper and gold mineralization was found in all 12 historical holes. The Don Gregorio project features enrichment grades of up to 0.79 percent copper and primary grades of up to 0.321 percent copper and 0.15 g/t of gold.

The property is under option by Forte Minerals from Candente Copper Corp. Forte can acquire a 60 percent interest in Don Gregorio subject to cash payments of $US500,000 over three years and a total of 10,000 meters of diamond drilling over three years upon receipt of drill permits.

In 2021, the company began permitting and community engagement on the property which is expected to be completed in 2022. Going forward, Forte Minerals plans to begin phase 1 of a target evaluation drilling program consisting of 5,000 meters as well as preliminary metallurgical studies. The company believes the Don Gregorio project hosts excellent exploration potential.

Esperanza

Forte Minerals Esperanza

The Esperanza project is a 5,000-hectare copper and molybdenum porphyry project located in the prolific and mining-friendly Paleocene belt of Southern Peru. The Paleocene belt hosts existing porphyry copper mines and recent discoveries.

The project is fully owned by Forte Minerals. The project remains untested by drilling but remains prospective for copper sulfide mineralization. In 2021, the company conducted permitting and target development including geophysics. Going forward, the company plans to begin phase 1 of its drilling program consisting of 2,000 meters in 2022.

Pucarini

Forte Minerals Pucarini

The Pucarini project is a gold project located in Puno, Peru. The property consists of 1,000 hectares of claim and 16,100 hectares of regional concessions. The Pucarini project is accessible by airport and road with proximity to a highway network and electricity. The project features multiple gold-bearing advanced argillic alteration zones within a 3.6 by 1.8-kilometer argillic alteration footprint. The project also contains a Miocene high sulfidation epithermal gold target.

The project has an NI 43-101 Technical Report from February 2021. To date, the targets on the property have not been tested by drilling. In 2021, Forte Mineral conducted permitting, community engagement and began the first phase of its drilling program. The drilling program consisted of 1000 meters. The company has also begun regional target evaluation on the property set to be completed in 2022.

The company has identified exploration targets based on the integration of rock and soil geochemistry, chargeability, resistivity and geology. Going forward, the company plans to continue exploration with geological and geochemical ground follow-up until the end of 2021. Forte Minerals also plans to begin phase 2 of its drilling program focused on target evaluation in 2022.

Board of Directors and Management Team

Patrick Elliott, MSc, MBA - President, CEO and Director

Patrick Elliott has more than 18 years of experience in the mining industry. Elliott has a Master of Science in Mineral Economics and an MBA in Mining Finance from the Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia. He is currently the President & CEO of Lexore Capital Corp., the vice president of strategy for GlobeTotters Resource Group and a Director of E29 Resources and MLK Gold. Elliott completed his undergraduate Bachelor of Science in Geology at the University of Western Ontario. Elliott has spent over 10 years in copper and gold exploration in South America and the United States of America.

Richard Osmond - P.Geo and Chairman

Richard Osmond has over 25 years of experience in the mining sector, including experience with INCO (VBNC), Falconbridge and Anglo American. He was involved in exploration discoveries at Vale's Voisey's Bay deposit and Glencore's Raglan mine. He was later hired as a senior technical leader with Anglo American. At Anglo American, Osmond was responsible for nickel exploration in Northern Canada, Alaska and Scandinavia as well as IOCG and porphyry Cu-Mo exploration in Mexico and Alaska. Osmond is currently the president and CEO of GlobeTrotters. Osmond holds an Honors Bachelor of Science from Memorial University.

Stephanie Ashton, MSc - Director

Stephanie Ashton has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry and natural resources sector. Specifically, Ashton’s experience is in the exploration and development of mining projects. In Latin America, she served on the boards of junior mining companies and as an officer in the capacity of CFO and the vice president of corporate development. Ashton holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from California Polytechnic State University, a Master’s in Business from the HEC School of Management and a Masters in Mineral Economics from the Universidad de Chile.

Douglas Turnbull, P.Geo, HBSc - Director

Douglas Turnbull is a consulting geologist with over 30 years of experience in diamond, precious and base metal exploration. He holds an Honors Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and is a Qualified Professional Geoscientist recognized by the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Turnbull has managed or served on the boards of a number of junior exploration and mining companies with assets ranging from early- to advanced-stage projects worldwide. Turnbull holds an Honors Bachelor of Science in Geology from Lakehead University.

Samantha Shorter CPA, CA - CFO

Samantha Shorter has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and finance. Shorter has over a decade of experience in providing reporting, assurance and accounting services to publicly traded companies, including technology and mineral resource companies. She left public practice in 2011, where she acted in the capacity of audit manager with a major Canadian accounting firm. She completed a Bachelor of Commerce with Honours at the University of British Columbia. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and Certified Internal Auditor.

Manuel Montoya, MSc - Exploration Manager and General Manager of Peru

Manuel Montoya is a founder and general manager of GlobeTrotters, Element 29 and Forte Minerals. Montoya is a highly respected exploration professional with more than 43 years of experience in the mining and petroleum industries of Peru. Montoya discovered the Zafranal Cu-Mo porphyry deposit in Peru for Teck. He has also successfully built and led teams exploring for copper, gold and zinc in a wide variety of deposit types throughout the Andes of South America for Teck.

Anna Dalaire -– VP of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary

Anna Dalaire has 15 years of capital markets experience specializing in compliance and corporate communications. She has worked extensively with junior exploration companies in various corporate capacities. Dalaire’s background is in marketing with a focus on digital communications. Dalaire obtained her executive assistant and paralegal certificates.

Paul Johnstonm, P.Geo, Ph.D. - Technical Advisor

Paul Johnston has more than 33 years of experience in the mining industry. Johnston is the former senior technical leader with Anglo American. At Anglo American, he was responsible for nickel exploration in Northern Canada, Alaska and Scandinavia as well as IOCG and porphyry Cu-Mo exploration in Mexico and Alaska. Since 2007, Johnston has focused on porphyry Cu-Mo (Au) and epithermal Au systems in Latin America. Currently, Johnston serves as the VP of exploration for E29 Resources in Peru.

Tom Henricksen, P.Geo, Ph.D. - Technical Advisor

Tom Henricksen has more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry. Henricksen is an exploration geologist with many discoveries, including Constancia, Corani and Ollachea while consulting for Rio Tinto. He was instrumental in the resource development of Zafranal for AQM Copper and the discovery of Franke in Chile for Centenario Copper (Quadra) and Hot Maden in Turkey. Henricksen is a recipient of the 2018 Colin Spence Award.

David Elliott - Financial Advisor

David Elliott has more than 50 years of experience in the financial industry. Elliott is a co-founder and director of Haywood Securities. Haywood Securities has funded more than 400 exploration and development companies, including Alamos Gold, Midas Gold, Reservoir Minerals, Ventana Resources, Pioneer Metals and now Forte Minerals. Elliott was a recipient of the Murray Pezim Award in 2014. Elliott was also inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame class of 2021.

