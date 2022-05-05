Copper Investing News

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Tristan Pascall to the role of Chief Executive Officer . The appointment came into effect at the Annual General Meeting held today on May 5, 2022. Tristan will also be joining the Board of Directors. First Quantum is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Beckett as an independent director on the Board of Directors. ...

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Tristan Pascall to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment came into effect at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today on May 5, 2022. Tristan will also be joining the Board of Directors.

First Quantum is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Beckett as an independent director on the Board of Directors. Alison has a career spanning industry and consulting, including procurement and strategy consulting. She is currently Group Talent Director at Ardagh Group and was previously an advisor providing leadership advisory services at Egon Zehnder. Alison holds an MA in Geography from Cambridge University and MBA from the London Business School.

First Quantum would like to thank Clive Newall, co-founder of the Company, who has retired from the Board of Directors and Philip Pascall, co-founder and CEO since 1996, who has retired from the CEO role. Philip will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

"The appointment of Tristan Pascall represents the culmination of a succession planning process led by independent directors on the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. We believe Tristan's combination of operational, strategic and capital markets experience are fundamental to the continuity of our unique core capabilities, namely industry-leading project execution and operational excellence," said Robert Harding, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Lead Independent Director. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Philip and Clive. As co-founders of First Quantum, Philip and Clive have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and made significant contributions to the development and growth of the Company and I would like to thank them both. I would also like to welcome Alison, who brings with her many years of experience in talent development at the Board and executive level, which will help support the Company through the upcoming period of transition."

"As my time as Chief Executive Officer of First Quantum comes to an end, I would like to thank a number of long-standing Directors and the many loyal and steadfast managers and staff who have worked devotedly with First Quantum, some since its inception. It is these people who have established and who nurture the unique culture of the Company. The Company's capacity for caring and for creative thinking and practices relies on this culture. It is with the continuity of this distinct character and deep talent pool that First Quantum is placed in a very strong position for 2022 and beyond," said Philip Pascall, Chairman of the Board. "I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of the Company's stakeholders for their support through the years."

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum MineralsFM:CAFQVLFCopper Investing
FM:CA,FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com .

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 535,596,406 47,366,049 91.87% 8.13%
Alison C. Beckett 581,897,038 1,065,417 99.82% 0.18%
Robert J. Harding 517,126,568 65,835,887 88.71% 11.29%
Kathleen A. Hogenson 581,028,369 1,934,086 99.67% 0.33%
C. Kevin McArthur 581,900,298 1,062,157 99.82% 0.18%
Philip K. R. Pascall 543,668,702 39,293,753 93.26% 6.74%
A. Tristan Pascall 580,172,502 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Simon J. Scott 580,497,802 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Peter St. George 542,182,092 40,780,363 93.00% 7.00%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 581,907,869 1,054,586 99.82% 0.18%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor (Figure 1) at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - May 5 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces that further to the news release of April 21, 2022, the Company has commenced drilling on the Arrowhead Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a short form prospectus offering of up to 15,625,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the " Offering ").The Offering is being made by the Agent and members of its selling group, on a commercially reasonable agency basis, and is expected to close on or about May 31, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery, further to the recently announced reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×