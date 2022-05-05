First Quantum Minerals Ltd. today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Tristan Pascall to the role of Chief Executive Officer . The appointment came into effect at the Annual General Meeting held today on May 5, 2022. Tristan will also be joining the Board of Directors. First Quantum is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Beckett as an independent director on the Board of Directors. ...

FM:CA,FQVLF