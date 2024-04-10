Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR) – Admission and Quotation

Description

Far Northern Resources Limited (‘FNR’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The securities of FNR will commence quotation at 11:00 AEST on Friday, 12 April 2024.

FNR raised $4,165,000 pursuant to the offer under its prospectus dated 24 July 2023, as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus dated 19 October 2023 and the second supplementary prospectus dated 19 January 2024, by the issue of 20,825,000 shares at an issue price of $0.20 per share.

Quotation information

What do I need to do and by when?

For further information, please refer to FNR’s prospectus, as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus and the second supplementary prospectus.

Need more information?

For further information, please call Automic Pty Ltd on 1300 288 664 within Australia and +61 (2) 9698 5414 from outside Australia.

Disclaimer

Please refer to the following disclaimer.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Culpeo Minerals

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce, that a possible new third zone of copper sulphide mineralisation has been identified within the El Quillay copper trend at its Fortuna Project in Chile (Figure 1). Considerable exploration potential exists within the 3km long trend which hosts high-grade copper mineralisation in a series of parallel structures.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Gold and Nickel Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration programmes planned for its Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne region projects.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North’s Cloncurry Copper Project Offers Strong Returns, Upsides, Analyst Says

Description:

True North Copper (ASX:TNC) offers investors strong risk-adjusted returns from current prices and several upside from its Cloncurry copper project, according to a report published by Australian market research firm Morgans.

With its portfolio of complementary copper assets in a world-class mining district in Australia, Morgans’ analyst Tom Sartor believes the value of in-situ copper at TNC’s assets will increase in line with the copper market.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise approximately $546,600 (before costs) by way of a placement of shares and announces a non-renounceable rights issue for eligible Shareholders.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

Culpeo Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024 . Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Results

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Freegold Announces 2024 Plans for Golden Summit Drilling to Commence Shortly

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Shows 200% Developer Growth, Signs Multiple New Deals for Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform in Middle East & Spain

×