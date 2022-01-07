Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims
Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani
Dear Shareholders:
As a new year begins, I would like to share some of our successes over the past year and objectives for the ensuing year. With the world scale pandemic continuing its attack on the globe, it can be sometimes hard to discern the clear road ahead. Despite all that is happening, my commitment remains the same to our Company since the first day I signed on as Chief Executive Officer. My focus is and always has been on creating shareholder value, and it will be no different as we embark on a new year. I'm very pleased with Falcon's progress during 2021, we have a clear roadmap going into 2022 and we are committed to continuing that success.
Central Canada Project
We continue to make great progress at the historic Central Canada gold mine trend in the developing Atikokan camp. This flagship project lies just 20 kms southeast of Agnico Eagles Hammond Reef Deposit which hosts a measured resource of 3.32 million ounces of gold.
Falcon has completed two successful rounds of drilling that complement and validate the historic workings as we work towards our main goal of delineating a resource. In addition to the extensive mapping and sampling of outcrop exposures of the Central Canada mine trend, Falcon has received the reinterpretation of the 2021 heliborne high-resolution magnetic and time-domain electromagnetic survey utilizing artificial intelligent (AI) computer analyses. This type of AI system is an evolving and promising application that may be capable of identifying areas of complex folding and faulting and could accelerate the process of deciphering and modelling the complex structural setting of the property.
Through our past year exploration efforts, we are now pleased to report that the Central Canada Mine trend has been extended to a strike length of over 140m. This mine trend includes the historical J.J. Walshe Shaft. Detailed mapping and sampling across the property also resulted in new discoveries of the Sugar Shear, Monte, Honey, and Hoist Zones. The Sugar Shear returned grab sample results up to 23 g/t Au and has been traced on surface for over 360m and presents a previously undocumented target of high merit for future exploration efforts (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Gold-bearing zones of the Central Canada gold project.
The company is now ready to begin an exciting chapter in its future exploration efforts at Central Canada. Plans are in place to begin a Phase 3 drilling program. The objective of the drilling will be to target the gold mineralization in the J.J. Walshe shaft area and to test other strong gold-bearing zones such as the No. 2 Vein, the Sugar Shear Zone and drill the Honey Zone. As the snow melts in the spring, summer programs will consist of further mapping, ground-truthing the targets of merit highlighted by the AI analyses, stripping and a Phase 4 drill program scheduled for the fall of 2022.
Newfoundland Acquisitions
Falcon continues to search out opportunities and build value by project generation and has made a number of acquisitions in Central Newfoundland as of late. The Hope Brook and Baie Verte Projects are the first in a number of announcements to come. Both these acquisitions are very strategic in our long-term objective of securing key areas that have seen little historical exploration and host structural similarities to the recent success of the Newfoundland exploration boom. The ever-evolving understanding of the geological nature of the central Newfoundland gold belt is also presenting opportunities through the success of First Mining, Sokoman-Benton JV and Matador Resources which all have a large presence in the area with defined resources. Matador's Cape Ray deposit hosts 837,000 ounces of Au at an average grade of 2 g/t and is contiguous to Falcon's ground. First Mining's Hope Brook project located to the south of Falcon has a resource of 5.5 million tonnes containing 844,000 ounces Au grading 4.77 g/t. Falcon's claims are located along the same structural trend as the Hope Brook Project.
Not only known for its gold the Hope Brook camp is quickly becoming an area of interest for lithium, just recently the Benton - Sokoman JV announced the first lithium-bearing pegmatite discovery located 400m meters away from our property boundary. Recent geophysical interpretation shows the same controlling structures that host the Kraken Pegmatite dyke swarm discovered by Benton-Sokoman extend onto Falcon's ground. Falcon now controls a large footprint in the Hope Brook camp of the southern central Newfoundland gold belt along key structural trends and the discovery of lithium in the area presents an additional layer of potential success for more discoveries. The Company has applied for the necessary permitting and is looking forward to mobilizing crews as soon as conditions allow.
Falcon's Baie Verte project consisting of 13,700 hectares is located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL) of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The BVBL is a major crustal scale structural feature and through the Baie Verte peninsula and currently hosts all of Newfoundland's gold production. Current producing mines include Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations. Former producing mines include the Terra Nova mine and deposits of the Rambler mining camp. All these current gold mines and former producers are in close proximity to the Baie Verte Brompton line. Additionally, there are more than 100 gold prospects along the BVBL, and Falcon has taken advantage of this key structural corridor having acquired ground over a 70 km strike length.
On November 17th Falcon announced a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery in the Hope Brook camp of the central Newfoundland gold belt. Called the Golden Brook, this strategic alliance covers additional ground along the Baie Verte Brompton Line. The 50-50 joint venture between Falcon and Marvel now brings total landholdings to 115,000 hectares. This alliance provides numerous upside potential to both companies including synergies of shared capital and administration costs while collectively targeting those areas of high merit for a Tier 1 gold discovery that is not hampered by property boundaries.
The newly formed JV also controls strategic ground 13 kilometers (km) southwest of the Glover Island (GI) trend. The GI trend is an 11km mineralized corridor host to 17 base metal, polymetallic mineral prospects and numerous gold showings and anomalies. The GI trend hosts the Lunch Pond South deposit with inferred resources of 120,000 ounces of gold. Not only known for its base and precious metals, the GI Trend and BVBL corridor contains the Four Corners project which hosts an apparent large iron-titanium-vanadium bearing deposit owned by Triple Nine Resources. This deposit has thus far been outlined for over 3km in length with widths of up to 200m and to a depth of 600m. The Falcon-Marvel JV is well positioned along this important mineralized corridor and by combining exploration strategies and synergies is well poised for success.
British Columbia Projects:
Gaspard Claims
Falcon announced on February 4, 2021, the acquisition of the Gaspard Gold Claims near Spences Bridge. The Gaspard claims are located in what may be an extension of the Spences Bridge gold belt. The Spences Bridge gold belt is host to several significant developing gold deposits such as Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources. The former Blackdome mine produced 225,000 of gold at an average grade of 20 g/t Au. The Blackdome has a reported resources of 144,500 tonnes with an average grade of 11.29 grams per tonne gold and 50.01 g/t silver, and an inferred resource of 90,600 tonnes grading 8.79 g/t gold and 18.61 g/t silver (Tempus Resources Ltd.) The Blackdome is classified as low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver mineralization and represents a similar target type for the Gaspard claims.
Historical exploration programs at Gaspard reported anomalous heavy mineral concentrate stream sediments returning grades from 94 parts per billion gold to 5,910 parts per billion gold within four adjacent streams. This defines a continuous gold anomaly over an upstream distance of 1.8km. To date, Falcon has completed its first phase of exploration to delineate and investigate the styles of gold mineralization associated with this stream sediment anomaly.
Falcon has fulfilled its obligations in expenditures during the 2021 field season and now controls 100% interest in the project.
Sunny Boy-Spitfire
On August 09, 2021, the Company announced the commencement of Phase 2 exploration efforts at the High-Grade Sunny Boy-Spitfire project near Merritt B.C. The company's first phase in 2020, was successful in identifying gold mineralization over a 300-metre strike length through grab and channel sampling. Highlights of the September 2020, sampling program were a 2.2 m channel sample that averaged 59.8 g/t Au which included a one meter channel sample that assayed 122 g/t Au. Both channel samples were taken from the Master Vein.
In 2021 Falcon's second phase of exploration consisted of packsack drilling along the Master Vein and parallel mineralized horizons.
Highlights of the 2021 exploration efforts include:
- Grab samples on the Master vein ranging from 1.09 g/t Au to 168 g/t Au and 17.5 g/t silver and 0.7 per cent Cu;
- Backpack drilling from surface of 68.7 g/t Au and 11.8 g/t Ag over a drilled intersection of 0.47 m;
- A grab sample from Vein 2 reporting 1.52 g/t Au;
- A grab sample from Vein 3 reporting 2.58 g/t Au and 1.2 g/t Ag.
Falcon Gold is very encouraged by the results of the pack-sack drilling and sampling along six parallel vein structures with anomalous to high grade gold results in every sample reported. Due to visible gold noted in many of the samples, Falcon has commissioned total metallics gold analyses to determine the effect of the nuggety nature of gold may have had original fire assay method results. These values will be released once they have been obtained.
Alex Pleson, P.Geo. Dispute
On November 23, 2021, the Company filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Alex Pleson, P.Geo (PGO) of Pleson Geoscience of Ontario Canada. Mr. Pleson failed to transfer claims he staked on behalf of the company and did not report the work he performed for the company to the standards expected of a professional geoscientist. The lawsuit does not affect any of our plans moving forward and the company is optimistic the matter will be solved in a timely manner.
Viernes Project, Northern Chile
On December 16,2021 Falcon signed a definitive option to-purchase agreement on the Viernes Project. The Viernes project is located 122km southeast of Antofagasta city in northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 hectares and are directly adjacent to Yamana's El-Penon gold-silver mine. Production from the El-Penon in 2021 was 160,000 ounces of gold and 5,000,000 million ounces of silver. The property is also located 30 km from the Escondida copper-gold porphyry cluster operated by BHP and Rio Tinto.
Since the 1990's this area has produced 30.6 million tonnes of copper (57 times the annual Canadian production), 9.2 million ounces of gold (1.5 times the annual Canadian production) and 129.3 million ounces of silver (8.6 times the Canadian annual production) through multiple world class discoveries. Terms of the option to-purchase agreement are subject to TSX Venture Exchange policy.
Latamark Resources formed; South America Issuer planned
On October 7,2021 the Company formed Latamark Resources Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold., The company intends to spin out its Argentine gold asset located in the renowned Sierra de Las Minas district of southern La Rioja province in San Juan. The district is reported to host several formerly producing gold and silver mines.
On Feb. 9, 2021, the company was able to reinstate the property option for a reduction from the original agreement. The original terms were calling for escalating annual payments over a six-year term totaling $500,000 (U.S.) and the issuance of four million common shares with property expenditures of US$1.74 million Falcon was successful in reworking the terms to share payments of 500,000 common shares plus 500,000 warrants to be paid to the vendors and by spending US$350,000 in exploration expenditures to earn an 80-per-cent interest in the project. Upon completion of payments and expenditures, Falcon will hold an 80-per-cent interest and the vendors would retain 20-per-cent ownership in the property. For a 30-month period following acquiring 80% Falcon reserves the right to purchase the vendors' 20% remaining interest for a further payment of two million Falcon common shares and a one-time US$1.5-million payment. The vendor retains a 2% NSR with a buyback clause of 1% for $$$$$ which Falcon Gold can elect to do so at any time.
The company will update shareholders in the coming weeks on the necessary requirements for shareholder approval. Falcon can make no assurances that a spinout will take place as it is subject to several conditions that include board approval, satisfying the TSX Venture requirements, legal and tax ramifications, determining the final details of the transaction, receipt of all regulatory approval, the availability of financing for the new subsidiary, and the overall market conditions. The company will be providing further details in the coming weeks.
In Closing
The Company is looking forward to a robust exploration season in 2022. Falcon continues to build value for stake holders by acquiring, advancing, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. The Company is continuing to build upon the historic results and new discoveries at the Central Canada project as we complete further drilling, modeling, and resource delineation. The recent acquisitions in Newfoundland which is witnessing the largest exploration boom and discoveries in history is testament to Falcon recognizing where opportunities for success are the highest. Strategies in Chile are opportunistic in building shareholder value in the largest copper producing areas in the world. Copper demand is expected to increase dramatically in the near future as the world turns to green metal energy. We believe that Falcon presents incredible upside potential in 2022 when currently valued at such a low market capitalization as compared to some of our peers in the same jurisdictions. We thank all our current shareholders for their continued support and look forward to rewarding them with success.
Wishing you the best for 2022.
Cordially,
Karim Rayani
About Falcon Gold Corp.
Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.
The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca
Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Falcon Gold
Overview
Ontario has always been a premier jurisdiction for mining in Canada. However, one of Ontario’s earliest gold camps in the province’s northwestern region is showing signs of high-grade revitalization.
The town of Atikokan in Ontario is known for its two massive iron ore pits mined in the middle of the Second World War and operated until the late 1970s. The earliest gold exploration dates back to the 1800s, with significant production reaching upwards of approximately 52,000 ounces of gold and 174,000 ounces of silver in that period. With over 50 occurrences, prospects and producers of gold since Atikokan’s initial discovery, the gold camp boasts exploration potential for investors worldwide.
One such mining exploration company with a project in Atikokan is Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF). Its flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project leverages strategic positioning 20 kilometers east of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit. The world-class deposit currently has an estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold mineral reserves at 0.84g/t gold grading and an indicated mineral resource at 2.3 million ounces. The Central Canada project has a high potential to mimic this exceptional high-grade gold mineralization with further exploration and discovery.
In July 2020, Falcon acquired an additional 7,477 hectares of mineral claims consisting of 369 units in the highly operational Atikokan-based gold camp, expanding its three main property claims in the surrounding area. The Hammond Reef gold property on Central Canada lies on the Hammond shear zone, a northeast-trending splay off of the Quetico Fault Zone (QFZ). The flagship project’s other original Central Canada property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.
The company’s portfolio of mineral projects also include ones in prolific mining jurisdictions of Ontario, British Columbia and Argentina. In April 2021, Falcon created the Argentina-based Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. to manage its South American exploration and development operations. This creation comes at an optimal time with the recent acquisition of the company’s Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina. Falcon intends to explore further interests in South America’s mining-friendly jurisdictions.
Future plans for the company include additional exploration and development of its mineral assets. It has already begun its 2021 work program on the Central Canada gold project, with initial activities focusing on the outcrop exposures and trench areas where Falcon’s geological team will be conducting detailed structural mapping. Expansive development of its Esperanza project in Argentina and 230,000-ounce historical resource validation is also in the works.
The Falcon Gold management team comprises mining and mineral exploration heavyweights, including CEO & director Karim Rayani and corporate advisor R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus. Angus brings unparalleled expertise as an independent business advisor to the mining industry and senior executive for several notable holdings companies. Together, the team primes Falcon for outstanding gold discovery and economic growth.
Falcon Gold’s Company Highlights
- Falcon Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration, expanding and developing its robust portfolio of highly prospective precious metal projects in prolific mining jurisdictions of the Americas.
- The company operates a robust project portfolio in prolific mining districts. These assets include the flagship Central Canada gold & Polymetallic project, Springpole gold, Burton and Camping Lake property in Ontario, Spitfire & Sunny Boy and Gaspard gold projects in British Columbia and recently acquired Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.
- The Central Canada gold project hosts excellent road access, gold mineralization and strategic positioning near Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which contains a multi-million estimated gold resource.
- Falcon created the Falcon Gold LatamARG S.A. in 2021 to manage its South American exploration and development operations on the high-grade Esperanza gold-silver-copper project in La Rioja, Argentina.
- Falcon Gold operates a tight share structure and fairly low share count with less than 100 million shares outstanding. Its tight-knit management team owns approximately 20 percent of its shares.
- The company has a world-class management team consisting of several mining, finance and geological heavyweights with years of experience in a diverse portfolio of related industries.
- Falcon Gold’s common shares have been upgraded to trade on OTCQB Venture Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York. The Company’s US shares will commence trading on August 10, 2021- under its current U.S. symbol “FGLDF.
Falcon Gold’s Key Projects
Central Canada Gold & Polymetallic Project
The flagship Central Canada gold & polymetallic project consists of three key claims: the original Central Canada property and Hammond South and Hammond West properties. The total area spans 10,392 hectares over a historic producer with shaft and mill site capabilities and sits 21.5 kilometers each of Atikokan and 160 kilometers west of Thunder Bay. The project is accessible via highway and road access and leverages mining-friendly conditions.
Central Canada has two geological regimes. Its Northern claims contain a greenstone rock underlay dating back to the Archean age. The Southern claims of the property are covered by Sapawe Lake and underlain by iron formation and greenstone rock units that host Falcon’s gold and cobalt occurrences. Historical drill intersection results highlight mineral grades upwards of 0.64 percent copper, 0.15 percent cobalt, 1.1 percent zinc and 0.35g/t gold over a true width of 40 meters.
Falcon has conducted an extensive 17-hole drilling program totaling 2,942.5 meters of core. Every hole successfully intersected a highly altered felsic porphyry rock unit with significant pyrite, arsenopyrite, lead telluride and visible gold mineralization. The company expects to complete more concrete resource calculations and use sampling and logging results to undergo fire assay gold analysis to assess the project’s full potential.
Camping Lake Property
The Camping Lake property consists of five claims comprising approximately 2,250 hectares in the Red Lake mining district in Northwestern Ontario. The property leverages strategic proximity to Great Bear Resources, which recently reported high-grade gold discoveries. International Montoro Resources (TSX-V:IMT) has an option to earn a 51 percent interest in the Camping Lake property.
Historical exploration on the property includes petrographic studies; diamond drilling; rock, soil and lake sediment samples; IP/Ground Geophysics and more. The first phase of the Camping Lake 2020 exploration program consists of approximately 20 -line kilometers of ground VLF/EM geophysics and soil geochemistry.
Springpole West Property
The Springpole West property spans 4,440 hectares strategically located within four kilometers of First Mining’ Springpole deposit northwest of Red Lake, Ontario. The asset comprises 197 claims containing 217 units and garners accessibility via floatplane, ATV trail and winter road. The property has the potential to mimic similarly impressive indicated resource estimates as First Mining, which stands at approximately 139.1 million tonnes at 1.04g/t gold and 5.4g/t silver.
The claims cover 13.5 kilometers of strike length along a gold-bearing silicified mafic volcanic – sedimentary rock contact and a major property-wide fault zone. Historical work has indicated significant gold and silver values on the surface and at depth. Likewise, historical grab samples have revealed exceptional mineralization with grades up to 8.38 percent zinc, 16g/t silver and 0.05g/t gold.
Burton Gold Property
The Burton gold property consists of six patented and 16 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 356 hectares in Esther Township, Ontario. The property has advantageous positioning within the very actively explored Swayze Greenstone Belt renowned for hosting lode gold mines. The property also leverages close proximity to IAMGOLD Corp.’s Cote Lake deposit, which has an indicated resource of 35 million tonnes averaging 0.82g/t gold.
Historical diamond drill intercepts at Burton include 9.34g/t silver over an intersection length of 7.75 meters at the main Shaft zone and 12.47g/t silver over an intersection length of 3.13 meters at the East zone.
Spitfire & Sunny Boy Property
The Spitfire & Sunny Boy property spans 502 hectares in south-central British Columbia, 16 kilometers east of Merritt. The property boasts excellent infrastructure and access with narrow but high-grade veining and gold mineralization.
Sampling from 1974 revealed the main showing, Master Vein, hosted high-grade gold mineralization up to 1,433g/t gold. 2020 work program and channel samples have returned upwards of 122g/t gold over a meter and 59.8g/t gold over 2.2 meters. The asset has the potential to host additional vein structures downslope from the Master vein, which Falcon intends to explore in future development programs.
Gaspard Gold Project
The Gaspard gold project comprises three mineral claims covering 3,955 hectares in the Clinton mining district of central British Columbia. The property has year-round access with a robust network of active logging roads and favorable positioning nearby Williams Lake’s regional supply center for mining, logging and ranching.
The property is located approximately 26 kilometers south of the Blackdome gold mine project, which reportedly has indicated resources of 144,500 tonnes grading 11.29g/t gold and 50.01g/t silver. Gaspard has the potential to mimic this widespread mineralization and high-grade precious metal yield with its prospective anomalous grades of stream sediment samples.
Esperanza Gold-Silver-Copper Project
Falcon’s ERZA property consists of ten mineral concessions spanning an aggregate area of 11,768 hectares. The large land package leverages good road accessibility and great resource networks with close proximity to the town of Chepes within the Sierra de Las Minas district of La Rioja. Argentina.
The first discovery of high-grade gold mineralization occurred in 1865 at the Callanan occurrences, followed by limited mining conducted on a gold, silver and copper zone. Falcon intends to continue validating the historical workings of Esperanza and exploring this very high-grade system.
Falcon Gold’s Management Team
Karim Rayani — CEO & Director
For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital Group, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior, he worked independently as a management consultant and Financier. He is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures Ltd; director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing Inc., chair of District 1 Exploration Corp. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on Corporate Development and Finance.
Geoff Balderson — CFO
Geoff Balderson has over 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSX Venture listed companies and currently runs a private consulting practice Harmony Corporate Services Ltd., providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before, Balderson was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities and a University of British Columbia graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.
James Farley — Director
James Farley has been involved in the capital markets for over 25 years, initially as a financial advisor and subsequently as a private businessman. He is currently a business consultant for the mining and oil and gas industries, specializing in Health Safety and Environmental management.
John Bossio — Director
John Bossio is a registered psychologist, having received a master of arts in counseling psychology from City University, Bellevue, Wash., in 2002 and a bachelor of science in family studies from the University of Alberta, Edmonton, in 1991. He is a member of both the Psychologists Association of Alberta and the College of Alberta Psychologists. Bossio is an avid investor and experienced board member. He has a network of contacts specializing in small-cap, publicly traded companies.
R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus — Corporate Advisor
Stuart “Tookie” Angus is an independent business adviser to the mining industry and is presently chair of K92 and chair of San Marco Resources Inc. and Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. He is the former head of the global mining group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 40 years, Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing director of mergers and acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates.
Angus is the former chairman of the board of BC Sugar Refinery Ltd. He was a director of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. until June 2005, a director of Canico Resource Corp. until its takeover by Brazil’s CVRD in 2005, a director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2007, a director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a director of Plutonic Power Corp. until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011. He resigned in 2017 as chair of Nevsun Resources Ltd. following its acquisition of Reservoir Minerals in 2017.
Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile
"We are entirely pleased to have acquired such a prominent land position in one of the richest copper producing hubs in the world. We are directly adjacent to Yamana's El-Penon Gold-Silver mine, which produces 160,000 ounces of Gold per year and 5,000,000 million ounces of silver. It's also just 30kms from the Escondida porphyry Copper-Gold-Moly cluster, operated by BHP and Rio Tinto, Barrick - Antofagasta's Zaldívar Copper Mine is 35 NE of our project and is expected to produce shortly. It's a very competitive area and near impossible to get in this camp," States Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer.
Viernes project is located at moderate elevation of approximately 2000 meters above sea-level and is 5km east of Yamana Gold's highly profitable El-Peñón low sulfidation gold and silver mine, and 35kms southeast of the world class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. The project has year-round access via paved and gravel roads from the mining capital of Chile, known as Region II, Antofagasta.
The Viernes claim block presents Falcon a tremendous opportunity to explore for potential bonanza-grade with epithermal low to intermediate sulfidation gold-silver, and porphyry copper-moly mineralization in one of south Americas greatest mineral endowed Paleocene-Eocene belts. The project is located within a world class cluster with extensive development by Yamana, BHP-Rio Tinto, Antofagasta Minerals amongst others. The property is highly prospective and is adjacent to the epithermal vein-hosted Gold-Silver producing El-Peñón mine in which Viernes may host similar geochemical and structural features. Yamana's latest 43-101 complaint resources and reserves estimates published in March 2021 states total proven and probable mineral reserves of 921,000 ounces of gold and 29.2 million ounces of silver.
Since the 1990's this area has produced 30.6 million tons of copper - 57 times the annual Canadian production, 9.2 million Ounces of Gold - 1.5 Times the Canadian production, 129.3 million ounces of Silver - 8.6 times the Canadian annual silver production and has generated multiple discoveries.
The Definitive Agreement
On October 20, 2021, the Company announced it had signed an MOU to acquire the Viernes project, this allowed the Company enough time to complete the necessary due diligence to move forward on the acquisition. The Company has agreed to make share payments over a 4-year period totaling 500,000 shares and issue 500,000 share purchase warrants. Each warrant will entitle the vendor to purchase one Falcon common share for a period of 24 months for a purchase price set on each date of issuance at 125% of the closing price of Falcon shares traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. During the 4-year option period Falcon is to make minimum expenditures on the property amounting to US $250,000.
Upon completion of share payments and expenditures Falcon will hold an 80% interest and the vendors will retain 20% ownership in the property. Following which for a period of 30 months, Falcon will have the exclusive right to purchase the Vendors 20% ownership in the property (Falcon's total Ownership of 100% in the property) for a further payment of US. 1.5 million which includes a 1% NSR buy back with the Vendors retaining a 1%.
Qualified Person
Dr. Daniel Rubiolo, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Viernes property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The news indicates the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.
About Falcon Gold Corp.
Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.
The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca
This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Falcon-Marvel Form Strategic Partnership at Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Line
Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(Frankfurt:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic partnership with Marvel Discovery Corp. ("Marvel") with the goal of exploring prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts. The combined total of both projects covers 115,175 hectares and will be explored together on 50-50 Joint Venture basis. This Alliance further empowers Falcon and Marvel to work together sharing in the potential upside of this impressive land package while reducing costs and capital. The Hope Brook Project will be renamed the Golden Brook JV ("the Property
Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "This alliance between Falcon and Marvel provides numerous upside potential to both companies. Synergies of shared capital, administration costs and common goals utilizing various exploration and vectoring tools won't be hampered by a property boundary line. This will enable the partnership to systematically explore this ground with a common goal of a Tier 1 discovery."
The Golden Brook JV lies at the northern western edge of the Hermitage Flexure, a predominant geological feature of the south Newfoundland Appalachians. The western Hermitage Flexure is a structurally complex region with a diverse metal breakdown. The structures on the property are linked to west verging thrust faults namely the Bay D'Est Fault Zone and the Gunlap Fault zone. These types of fault zones can be gold bearing evidenced by the most significant gold deposit in the area, the Hope Brook gold mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997 producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook now owned by First Mining has since been optioned to Big Ridge Exploration which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne Au for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories (https://bigridgegold.com/projects/hope-brook-gold-project-newfoundland/).
The Golden Brook JV will also straddle both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton-Sokoman JV (joint venture) partnership. Benton-Sokoman made recent headlines with the discovery of the first lithium pegmatite discovery less 400 meters from the company's newly expanded property boundary. The highly prospective ground held by Falcon shows various lithium clusters that may extend onto the company's ground.
Other land positions within the Golden Brook JV include ground along the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL). The BVBL project is strategically located in a peninsula that hosts all of Newfoundland's current gold production. Producing mines include Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations. Former producing mines include the Terra Nova mine and deposits of the Rambler mining camp. All of these mines are in close proximity to the BVBL. There are more than 100 gold prospects and zones, many of which are orogenic-style, related to major splays and related second-order structures linked to the BVBL. The Matador Mining Ltd. Cape Ray Project reporting 837,000 ounces of gold is also proximal to the BVBL (https://matadormining.com.au/cape-ray/resource/). The Falcon-Marvel partnership now control ground over a 70-kilometer corridor along the BVBL.
The newly formed JV also controls strategic ground 13km southwest of the Glover Island (GI) trend, an 11km mineralized corridor host to 17 base metal and polymetallic mineral prospects as well as numerous gold showings and anomalies. The GI trend also hosts the Lunch Pond South inferred resources of 120,000 ounces of gold. The GI trend and new property lies adjacent to the BVBL. The GI trend hosts numerous gold anomalies that crosscut several rock types.
The new land alliance is also proximal to the Four Corners project held by Triple Nine Resources. The Four Corners project consists of iron-titanium-vanadium-mineralized rock which has been outlined for 3,000m in strike with intercepts 200m wide and 600m vertically.
The Company has received a total of $ 540,000 in cash from the exercise of warrants since May 18th 2021. The Warrant Incentive Program announced September 16th 2021 has since expired as of October 18th 2021, no individuals participated. The Company announced and closed a private placement of $ 535,210 October 12, 2021.
Qualified Person
Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Golden Brook JV, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.
About Falcon Gold Corp.
Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.
The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Riojo Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp.
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Maven Brands Inc., and Xali Gold Corp. discussing their latest press releases
The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
Filament Health (NEO:FH)(OTCQB:FLHLF) receives FDA authorization for psychedelic clinical trial
Filament Health has received FDA authorization to initiate the first clinical trial using naturally sourced psychedelic substances. The phase 1 trial will include 20 healthy subjects and examine the effects of Filament's three proprietary botanical drug candidates. CEO Benjamin Lightburn sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the clinical trial.
For the full interview with Benjamin Lightburn and to learn more about Filament Health's clinical trial, click here.
Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ)(OTC PINK:KDOZF) shares its success with the investment community
Kidoz Inc. has released its Q3 2021 network growth and corporate update. Highlights include 345 million monetized impressions delivered during the quarter and on November 9th Kidoz will co-host their first-ever live webinar in both Mandarin and English with TopOn. Tarrnie Williams, Executive Chairman at KIDOZ sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's results and opportunities within the Chinese market.
For the full interview with Tarrnie Williams and to learn more about Kidoz Inc.'s Q3 update, click here.
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG)(OTCQB:FGLDF) shares results from a drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project
Falcon Gold has announced the results of a successful backpack drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project. Geologists and prospectors collected rock samples over 300m strike length along the Master Vein and up to a 250m strike length over other veins. Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.
For the full interview with Karim Rayani and to learn more about Falcon Gold's drilling results, click here.
Psyched Wellness (CSE:PSYC)(OTCQB:PSYCF) announced the Amanita Muscaria mushroom has been added to the Natural Health Products Ingredients Database (NHPID) of Canada
Psyched Wellness has received Health Canada approval to have the Amanita Muscaria mushroom added to the NHPID. This approval moves the company closer to bringing its Amanita-based CPG products to market to promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping. Jeff Stevens, CEO of Psyched Wellness sat down with Caroline Egan to elaborate on this achievement.
For the full interview with Jeff Stevens and to learn more about Psyched Wellness' approval from NHPID, click here.
True Leaf Brands completes name change to Maven Brands Inc. (CSE:MJ)(OTC PINK:TRLFF)
True Leaf Brands has completed its corporate name change to Maven Brands Inc., reflecting the company's deep roots in the cannabis industry. Andrew Gordon, VP, Strategic Growth sat down with Caroline Egan to share the exciting news. True Leaf is a licensed producer of cannabis preparing to launch a program to provide path-to-market services for micro-cultivators and the company has recently launched a $1.5M private placement.
For the full interview with Andrew Gordon and to learn more about Maven Brands' latest announcements, click here.
Xali Gold (TSXV:XGC) shares exploration results from the Victoria Property
Joey Freeze, President & CEO of Xali Gold Corp sat down with Caroline Egan to outline initial exploration results from the Victoria Property. The Victoria Property in Newfoundland sits near the Cape Ray fault. Several companies drilling in and around the property have found large quantities of high-grade gold.
For the full interview with Joey Freeze and to learn more about Xali Gold's exploration results, click here.
Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.
About The Market Herald
The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.
Contact Information:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results from Sampling - Backpack Drill Program, Spitfire-Sunny Boy - Merritt BC
Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 prospecting and backpack drilling program at the Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project (the "Property"). Highlights include
- Grab samples on the Master Vein ranging from 1.09 g/t Au to 168 g/t Au, 17.5 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu.
- Backpack drilling from surface of 68.7 g/t Au and 11.8 g/t Ag over a drilled intersection of 0.47m.
- A grab sample from Vein 2 reporting 1.52 g/t Au.
- A grab sample from Vein 3 reporting 2.58 g/t Au and 1.2 g/t Ag.
The program was designed to test the 6 subparallel vein structures identified at Spitfire-Sunny Boy from previous exploration efforts. Results were very positive with anomalous gold values for almost every sample. Geologists and prospectors collected rock samples over 300m strike length along the Master Vein and up to a 250m strike length over other veins at Spitfire-Sunny Boy. Highlights are tabled below:
|
Sample Number
|
Vein
|
Sample Type
|
Width (m)
|
Assay
|
00843
|
Master
|
Grab
|168 g/t Au, 17.5 g/t Ag, 0.7%Cu
|
SB-06
|
Master
|
Backpack
|
0.47
|68.7 g/t Au, 11.8 g/t Ag
|
SB-09
|
Master
|
Backpack
|
0.20
|66.3 g/t Au, 8.3 g/t Ag
|
SB-10
|
Master
|
Backpack
|
0.86
|29.7 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag
|
00817
|
Master
|
Grab
|24.8 g/t Au, 3.9 g/t Ag
|
00808
|
Master
|
Grab
|24.2 g/t Au, 3.1 g/t Ag
|
00840
|
Master
|
Grab
|22.1 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag
|
00818
|
Master
|
Grab
|18.9 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag
|
00810
|
Master
|
Grab
|13 g/t Au, 5.3 g/t Ag
|
00813
|
Master
|
Grab
|8.73 g/t Au, 1.4 g/t Ag
|
00816
|
Master
|
Grab
|7.34 g/t Au, 5.1 g/t Ag
|
00811
|
Master
|
Grab
|6.22 g/t Au, 1.4 g/t Ag
|
SB-08
|
Master
|
Backpack
|
0.75
|5.13 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Ag
|
00838
|
Master
|
Grab
|5.12 g/t Au
|
43073
|
Master
|
Grab
|4.66 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Ag
|
00809
|
Master
|
Grab
|4.23 g/t Au, 1.5 g/t Ag
|
00814
|
Master
|
Grab
|3.89 g/t Au, 1.9 g/t Ag
|
SB-03A
|
Master
|
Backpack
|
0.44
|3.57 g/t Au
|
00846
|
Vein 3
|
Grab
|2.58 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Ag
|
SB-02
|
Master
|
Backpack
|
0.34
|1.69 g/t Au
|
00836
|
Vein 2
|
Grab
|1.52 g/t Au
|
00851
|
Master
|
Grab
|1.52 g/t Au, 2.5 g/t Ag
|
00819
|
Master
|
Grab
|1.09 g/t Au
Table 1. Highlights of the Sunny Boy prospecting and backpack sampling program, 2021.
Due to visible gold noted in many of the samples, Falcon has commissioned total metallics gold analyses to determine the effect of the nuggety nature of gold may have had original fire assay method results. These values will be released once they have been obtained. Grab samples are select samples and may not necessarily be representative of the mineralization on the property. Backpack drilling is a portable drill utilizing chips of rock from a small-sized diameter hole drilled from surface.
Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, " The sampling and backpack drill program has been a success - this further validates the theory of an epithermal gold system by past operators with its high-grade nature. We have identified multiple parallel gold-silver bearing vein structures over impressive strike lengths. We will continue to evaluate the property in preparation for an inaugural drilling program where historical drilling intersected 3.77 grams per tonne gold, 0.24 % copper, and 32.9 grams per tonne silver over 13.4 meters."
The Spitfire-Sunny Boy Gold Project
High grade gold values have been reported at 124 to 127 g/t gold (Au) and 309 to 514 g/t silver (Ag) in quartz vein material from underground workings by Quilchena Mining and Development Company Ltd. The narrow but high-grade veins have been trenched, pitted, blasted, and drilled but have never been commercially mined. The main showing, Master Vein, boasts high-grade gold mineralization up to 50.53 oz/t as sampled by Ken Sanders, P. Eng in 1974. To the south-west of the Sunny Boy Zone in an area referred to as the "AL" showing soil geochemistry, geophysics (magnetometer/VLF), trenching, sampling and diamond drilling have been performed on the mineralized veins. The best drill result was 3.77 grams per tonne gold, 0.24 % copper, and 32.9 grams per tonne silver over 13.4 meters (AR #8494, AR# 15572 AR#1582, AR#18887).
The Spitfire-Sunny Boy discovery has been referred to as an epithermal gold discovery by past operators and is hosted within the Quesnellia terrane, characterized by submarine volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of the Nicola group to the south and the Takla group in the north. Gold mineralization and the geological setting of the project bears similarities to other developed projects in the region such as the epithermal gold deposits, Prospect Valley and Shovelnose, currently being explored by Westhaven Ventures Inc.
Qualified Person
Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
About Falcon Gold Corp.
Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.
The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Riojo Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca
This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Falcon Initiates Geophysical Interpretation - Lithium Potential on Adjacent Ground to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium Discovery
Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FRA:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has undertaken a preliminary lithostructural interpretation of high-resolution magnetic and radiometric data on its Hope Brook Property. The Hope Brook Property lies contiguous to the Benton-Sokoman spodumene lithium-bearing pegmatite discovery referred to as the "Kraken Pegmatite Swarm" (see Sokoman press release dated October 14, 2021). This pegmatite field measures 2,200 m long by 850 m wide and is open along strike in both directions
Falcon is delighted to announce compelling evidence for the presence of the same or similar lithologies and structures, within its Hope Brook claims. An analysis of publicly available magnetic datasets over the Benton-Sokoman Kraken Pegmatite Swarm shows similar northeast trending structures with a southeast dip, fold orientations and complex fault kinematics that could indicate a complex structural setting. These structural and magnetic signatures are comparable to those seen hosting the Kraken Pegmatite Swarm and provide Falcon Gold with exploration targets of merit (Figures 1 and 2).
Falcon's Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani commented, "The Newfoundland Government data archives provides explorers with a tremendous database upon which to build exploration success. The existing claims are covered by historical high resolution magnetic datasets allowing us to remotely assess the potential by our team of structural geologists and geophysicists and providing target areas to guide our boots on the ground field crews. We are quite excited with the preliminary observations from these studies and our preliminary litho-structural interpretations suggest that the Hope Brook property contains structural features observed in datasets that host the neighbouring Kraken Pegmatite Swarm. We intend to investigate these areas in the immediate future."
Figure 1: Falcon Gold claims showing highly prospective structural corridor and magnetic features similar to the Kraken Pegmatite Swarm.
Figure 2: High resolution magnetics with structural interpretation showing highly favourable structural corridor for lithium potential and with highlighting two high priority areas for immediate prospecting.
The Kraken Pegmatite Swarm consists of stacked spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes with a shallow 50 degree dip. Initial sampling by the Benton-Sokoman alliance returned sample results of >2% Li2O in 11 out of 35 samples submitted. (https://sokomanmineralscorp.com/2021/09/16/sokoman-and-benton-confirm-first-high-grade-lithium-discovery-in-newfoundland-at-the-golden-hope-project/).
Falcon's land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton-Sokoman JV partnership with Falcon now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large scale fold and fault structures which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area and now potentially lithium (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Location of Falcon's Hope Brook Properties Contiguous to the Sokoman-Benton joint venture.
https://falcongold.ca/hope-brook-nl/
Falcon's Hope Brook Gold Property
Falcon's new land acquisition is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions or is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects (Cape Ray, Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook, First Mining) in southern Newfoundland (Figure 3). Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Golds Valentine Gold Deposits, Sokoman's.
Qualified Person
Mr. Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Hope Brook property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
About Falcon Gold Corp.
Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Falcon's flagship project, the Central Canada Gold Mine, is approximately 20 km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit which has currently estimated 3.32 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold) mineral reserves, and 2.3 million ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources (133.4 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t gold). The Hammond Reef gold property lies on the Hammond shear zone, which is a northeast-trending splay off the Quetico Fault Zone ("QFZ") and may be the control for the gold deposit. The Central Gold property lies on a similar major northeast-trending splay of the QFZ.
The Company holds 8 additional projects. The Esperanza Gold/Silver/Copper mineral concessions located in La Riojo Province, Argentina. The Springpole West Property in the world-renowned Red Lake mining camp; a 49% interest in the Burton Gold property with Iamgold near Sudbury Ontario; and in B.C., the Spitfire-Sunny Boy, Gaspard Gold claims; and most recently the Great Burnt, Hope Brook, and Baie Verte acquisitions adjacent to First Mining, Benton-Sokoman's JV, and Marvel Discovery in Central Newfoundland.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Falcon Gold Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: (604) 716-0551
Email: info@falcongold.ca
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy"). Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 (Figure 1). Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of uranium by open-pit methods at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 from 1983 to 1997, is located immediately to the north of the Highrock claim boundary.
Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "With the renewed interest in uranium as a carbon-free source of energy, Forum plans to advance its uranium portfolio by drilling some of its 100% owned projects, such as Wollaston and seeking partners for its other projects, as demonstrated by the option/joint venture with Orano on our Fir Island project and this agreement with Sassy."
Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration stated, "The proximity to the Key Lake mine, the strength of the conductive trend which we interpret to be the same basal graphitic unit that hosted the 200 million pound Key Lake uranium deposit and the quality of the gravity lows make this a high priority, near surface target for exploration."
Highrock Highlights:
- Highrock is situated just outside the Athabasca Basin along the same interpreted conductive lithological unit that hosts the Key Lake deposits. The property consists of two claims covering 20 sq. km;
- The exploration target at Highrock is a basement-hosted deposit similar in style to NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit and Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit;
- Gravity surveys at Highrock have identified numerous gravity lows, some associated with zones of alteration, along a strong multi-km-long EM defined graphite conductor;
- Initial drilling by Forum in 2016 defined zones of chloritization, bleaching, elevated boron and other pathfinder elements (some associated with the gravity lows), which are in need of follow-up drilling (see Forum News Release dated June 1, 2016);
- Cameco Corporation adjoins Highrock to the east, the upper northwest and along strike to the south. Fission 3.0 has property immediately southeast of Highrock;
- A 10 to 12-hole drill program totaling approximately 3,000 meters is proposed to test the Highrock target areas in Q1/2022. Permitting, community engagement and procurement processes are underway.
The Deal:
- Sassy paid Forum $50,000 cash upon signing of the binding LOI. The LOI between Sassy and Forum describes a staged earn-in under which Sassy will initially acquire a 20% interest in Highrock by paying Forum $50,000 cash, 250,000 Sassy shares (on February 2, 2022, post-Gander Gold date of record for share distribution) and completing $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures during 2022;
- Sassy can earn an additional 31% interest (51% total) by paying $50,000 cash and 250,000 shares on or about January 2, 2023, and by providing $1,000,000 in exploration funding for 2023;
- Sassy can earn an additional 19% interest (70% total) by paying $50,000 cash, 250,000 shares on or about January 2, 2024 and providing $1,500,000 in exploration funding for 2024;
- The final 30% interest in the Property (100% total) may be acquired by Sassy by paying Forum $150,000 in cash and 3,000,000 shares on or before December 31, 2025;
- In total, to acquire 100% of Highrock, Sassy will pay $350,000 in cash, issue 3,750,000 shares and provide up to $3,500,000 in exploration funding over four years between January 3, 2022, and December 31, 2025. Should the project advance to this stage, Sassy will pay Forum $1,000,000 on delivery of a Feasibility Study and a further $3,000,000 on commencement of commercial production. Forum maintains a 1% NSR on Highrock, half of which (0.5%) can be purchased by Sassy prior to the commencement of commercial production for the sum of $1,000,000. A 1% NSR on the north claim (S-113362) is shared by third parties, half of which (0.5%) may be purchased by Sassy for the sum of $1,000,000. A 2% NSR on the south claim (MC00013262) is held by a third party and at present is not subject to a repurchase clause;
- Forum Energy Metals will act as project operator for 2022 and 2023 and may do so at Sassy's option in 2024. Permitting and procurement processes are well underway to facilitate 2022 drilling starting as early as February. The parties have agreed to complete a Definitive Option Agreement by January 31, 2022. This Definitive Agreement is subject to customary Board, Exchange and regulatory approvals, as required.
Figure 1 Location of Forum's portfolio of drill ready uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/109200_dc244c5684184907_003full.jpg
Figure 2 The Highrock project is located just south of the Key Lake uranium deposit along the graphitic conductor trend that hosts Key Lake.
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/109200_dc244c5684184907_004full.jpg
Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's Vice President, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109200
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Ero Copper announces updated mineral reserves and resources for the MCSA Mining Complex and the NX Gold Mine
Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 updated National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral reserve and resource estimates on its 99.6% owned MCSA Mining Complex located in Bahia State, Brazil and its 97.6% owned NX Gold Mine, located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil. The updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates incorporate drilling activities and mining depletion on the properties through September 30, 2021. For the latest mineral reserve and resource update on the Company's Boa Esperança Project please refer the 2021 Boa Esperança Technical Report (as defined below).
Highlights of the 2021 update include:
- In total, at the same cut-off grades, a 13% increase in total proven and probable mineral reserves at the MCSA Mining Complex with a significant 56% increase in mineral reserves within the Deepening Extension Zone of the Pilar Mine that remains open for potential expansion; and,
- A 32% increase in measured and indicated mineral resources (25% increase in proven and probable reserves) for the NX Gold Mine, at the same cut-off grades. These increases are driven by extensions of the Santo Antonio Vein and the maiden mineral reserve estimate for the Matinha Vein that remains open for potential expansion and is expected to become an integral part of the operation in the coming years.
Deepening Extension Zone Highlights, Pilar Mine
- Exceptional drill results continue to demonstrate significant year-on-year increases in the grade and contained copper of the Deepening Extension Zone of the Pilar Mine since its initial discovery in 2018, further supporting the Company's decision to construct a larger 6.3 meter finished diameter external shaft (vs. 4.5 meters previously) to maximize the value of the mine;
- Proven and probable mineral reserves within the Deepening Extension Zone increased by 56% to 194.2 kt of contained copper (11.0 Mt grading 1.76% copper) compared to 124.6 kt of contained copper (7.4 Mt grading 1.68% copper) in 2020;
- Measured and indicated mineral resources, inclusive of mineral reserves, within the Deepening Extension Zone increased by 55% year-on-year to 217.1 kt of contained copper (10.4 Mt grading 2.08% copper) compared to 140.0 kt of contained copper (7.5 Mt grading 1.86% copper) in 2020; and,
- Inferred mineral resources within the Deepening Extension Zone increased by 37% to 130.1 kt of contained copper (6.1 Mt grading 2.14% copper) compared to 94.8 kt of contained copper (4.5 Mt grading 2.12% copper) in 2020.
Deepening Extension Mineral Resource Evolution since 2018
(contained copper in kt)
Note: Mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council on May 10, 2014 (the "CIM Standards"), and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines, adopted by CIM Council on November 23, 2003 (the "CIM Guidelines"), using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate for the deposit. Please see the 2018 Technical Report, 2019 Technical Report or 2020 Technical Report, as applicable and as defined below, for a discussion on the assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and reserves. 2021 mineral resource effective date of September 30, 2021. Presented indicated mineral resources inclusive of probable mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates.
MCSA Mining Complex Highlights, including the Deepening Extension Zone
- Proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 13% to 607.1 kt of contained copper (59.3 Mt grading 1.02% copper) compared to 536.0 kt of contained copper (50.5 Mt grading 1.06% copper) in 2020;
- Measured and indicated mineral resources, inclusive of mineral reserves, increased 6% to 1,221.1 kt of contained copper (104.7 Mt grading 1.17%) compared to 1,154.9 kt of contained copper (102.8 Mt grading 1.12% copper) in 2020; and,
- Inferred mineral resources increased 21% to 473.4 kt of contained copper (43.3 Mt grading 1.09% copper) compared to 390.6 kt of contained copper (39.2 Mt grading 1.00% copper) in 2020.
NX Gold Mine Highlights
- Proven and probable mineral reserves increased 25% to 306.8 koz of contained gold (1,104 kt grading 8.64 gpt gold) compared to 244.7 koz of contained gold (862 kt grading 8.83 gpt gold) in 2020;
- Measured and indicated mineral resources, inclusive of mineral reserves, increased 32% to 357.3 koz of contained gold (1,081 kt grading 10.28 gpt gold) compared to 269.9 koz of contained gold (770 kt grading 10.90 gpt gold) in 2020;
- Within the Santo Antonio Vein, proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 13% to 277.5 koz of contained gold (958 kt grading 9.01 gpt gold) compared to 244.7 koz of contained gold (862 kt grading 8.83 gpt gold) in 2020;
- Within the Santo Antonio Vein, measured and indicated mineral resources, inclusive of mineral reserves, increased by 20% to 322.4 koz of contained gold (950 kt grading 10.56 gpt gold) compared to 269.2 koz of contained gold (763 kt grading 10.97 gpt gold) in 2020, driven primarily by conversion of inferred mineral resources delineated in 2020; and,
- Within the Matinha Vein, maiden mineral reserve estimate with probable mineral reserves of 29.4 koz gold (146 kt grading 6.26 gpt gold) while inferred mineral resources increased by 79% to 104.2 koz of contained gold (310 kt grading 10.47 gpt gold) compared to 58.2 koz of contained gold (149 kt grading 12.15 gpt gold) in 2020.
Commenting on the results, David Strang, CEO, stated, "The meaningful growth of our asset base, as reflected in our 2021 mineral reserve and resource update continues to demonstrate our ability to deliver organic growth and generate shareholder value through exploration. Our annual results are highlighted by the significant increases in the mineral reserves and resources within the Deepening Extension Zone.
"Over the last year, the Deepening Extension Zone continued to exceed our own lofty expectations with respect to mineral reserve and resource size and quality. The demonstrated year-on-year growth in the high-grade superpod through our ongoing drill campaigns since 2018 highlights the potential of the zone, which remains open. These results support our decision in 2021 to undertake a larger redesign of the new external shaft. The redesign does require a greater upfront investment but will, over time, enhance the project's value and provide optionality over the long-term as we continue to look to increase overall production volumes from the Pilar Mine.
"In addition to significant growth in the Deepening Extension Zone's mineral reserves and resources, drilling throughout the year at the Vermelhos Mine and throughout the broader Curaçá Valley continued to deliver growth in overall mineral reserves and resources. These additions were more than sufficient to replace depletion during the year relative to our 2020 update, even as we increased our annual copper production rate.
"At the NX Gold Mine, demonstrated extensions of the Santo Antonio Vein and Matinha Vein during the year both serve as further evidence of the intrinsic value and exploration potential of the broader land package surrounding the mine. In 2022, we will focus on extending mineralization within the Matinha Vein as we integrate it into our operations as an additional feed source for the mill.
"As a core tenet of our organic growth strategy, we are pleased to see our investment in exploration continue to generate a pipeline of high-return actionable growth projects across our portfolio. Looking ahead to 2022, our in- and near-mine exploration plans for the year include expanded drilling activities in the upper levels of the Pilar Mine in support of a two-mine system, extending the known limits of the high-grade Vermelhos Mine main orebodies to depth and continuing to define several growth projects throughout the MCSA Mining Complex and the NX Gold Mine."
2021 MINERAL RESERVE AND RESOURCE UPDATE
| 2021 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
| 2020 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
|Change
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained
|Contained
|(kt)
|(Cu %)
|Cu (kt)
|(kt)
|(Cu %)
|Cu (kt)
|Cu (kt)
|%
|Deepening Extension Zone, Pilar Mine
|Proven Reserves
|19
|1.56
|0.3
|—
|—
|—
|0.3
|NA
|Probable Reserves
|10,996
|1.76
|193.9
|7,432
|1.68
|124.6
|69.3
|56
|Proven & Probable Reserves 1
|11,016
|1.76
|194.2
|7,432
|1.68
|124.6
|69.6
|56
|Measured Resources
|4
|1.77
|0.1
|—
|—
|—
|0.1
|NA
|Indicated Resources
|10,439
|2.08
|217.0
|7,527
|1.86
|140.0
|76.9
|55
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|10,442
|2.08
|217.1
|7,527
|1.86
|140.0
|77.0
|55
|Inferred Resources
|6,095
|2.14
|130.1
|4,476
|2.12
|94.8
|35.3
|37
MCSA Mining Complex, including Deepening Extension Zone
|Underground, including Deepening Extension Zone
|Proven Reserves
|9,177
|1.49
|136.8
|9,707
|1.63
|158.2
|(21.4
|)
|(14
|)
|Probable Reserves
|20,797
|1.42
|295.6
|17,516
|1.34
|235.6
|60.1
|25
|Proven & Probable Reserves 1
|29,974
|1.44
|432.4
|27,224
|1.45
|393.8
|38.7
|10
|Measured Resources
|30,355
|1.63
|493.7
|33,888
|1.56
|527.3
|(33.7
|)
|(6
|)
|Indicated Resources
|39,005
|1.33
|519.9
|34,292
|1.23
|420.6
|99.3
|24
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|69,360
|1.46
|1,013.6
|68,180
|1.39
|947.9
|65.7
|7
|Inferred Resources
|40,331
|1.14
|458.3
|36,271
|1.05
|379.8
|78.5
|21
|
Open Pit
|Proven Reserves
|15,680
|0.59
|92.0
|11,757
|0.60
|70.1
|21.9
|31
|Probable Reserves
|13,627
|0.61
|82.7
|11,474
|0.63
|72.2
|10.6
|15
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|29,306
|0.60
|174.7
|23,230
|0.61
|142.3
|32.4
|23
|Measured Resources
|16,777
|0.61
|103.0
|15,270
|0.63
|96.6
|6.5
|7
|Indicated Resources
|18,563
|0.56
|104.5
|19,335
|0.57
|110.5
|(5.9
|)
|(5
|)
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|35,340
|0.59
|207.5
|34,605
|0.60
|207.0
|0.5
|—
|Inferred Resources
|3,000
|0.50
|15.1
|2,930
|0.37
|10.8
|4.3
|40
|
Total MCSA Mining Complex, including Deepening Extension Zone
|Proven Reserves
|24,857
|0.92
|228.8
|21,464
|1.06
|228.3
|0.5
|—
|Probable Reserves
|34,423
|1.10
|378.3
|28,990
|1.06
|307.7
|70.6
|23
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|59,280
|1.02
|607.1
|50,454
|1.06
|536.0
|71.1
|13
|Measured Resources
|47,132
|1.27
|596.7
|49,158
|1.27
|623.9
|(27.2
|)
|(4
|)
|Indicated Resources
|57,568
|1.08
|624.4
|53,627
|0.99
|531.0
|93.4
|18
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|104,700
|1.17
|1,221.1
|102,785
|1.12
|1,154.9
|66.2
|6
|Inferred Resources
|43,331
|1.09
|473.4
|39,201
|1.00
|390.6
|82.8
|21
1. In the mine design of the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, certain stopes include measured and indicated as well as inferred resource blocks. In these instances, inferred resource blocks within the defined mining shape were assigned zero grade. Development occurring within marginal ore, above the operational cut-off grade, has also been included in the mineral reserve estimate. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.
2. 2021 mineral reserve and resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2021. Presented mineral resources inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.
| 2021 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
| 2020 Mineral Reserves &
Resources
|Change
| Tonnes
(kt)
| Grade
(Au gpt)
| Contained
Au (koz)
| Tonnes
(kt)
| Grade
(Au gpt)
| Contained
Au (koz)
| Contained
Au (koz)
|%
| NX Gold Mine
Santo Antonio Vein
|Proven Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Probable Reserves
|958
|9.01
|277.5
|862
|8.83
|244.7
|32.8
|13
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|958
|9.01
|277.5
|862
|8.83
|244.7
|32.8
|13
|Measured Resources
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Indicated Resources
|950
|10.56
|322.4
|763
|10.97
|269.2
|53.2
|20
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|950
|10.56
|322.4
|763
|10.97
|269.2
|53.2
|20
|Inferred Resources
|248
|2.99
|23.9
|268
|13.08
|112.6
|(88.7
|)
|(79
|)
|
Matinha Vein
|Proven Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Probable Reserves
|146
|6.26
|29.4
|—
|—
|—
|29.4
|NA
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|146
|6.26
|29.4
|—
|—
|—
|29.4
|NA
|Measured Resources
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Indicated Resources
|124
|8.55
|34.1
|—
|—
|—
|34.1
|NA
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|124
|8.55
|34.1
|—
|—
|—
|34.1
|NA
|Inferred Resources
|310
|10.47
|104.2
|149
|12.15
|58.2
|46.0
|79
|
Brás & Buracão Veins
|Proven Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Probable Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Measured Resources
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Indicated Resources
|7
|3.36
|0.7
|7
|3.36
|0.7
|—
|—
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|7
|3.36
|0.7
|7
|3.36
|0.7
|—
|—
|Inferred Resources
|157
|4.71
|23.8
|157
|4.71
|23.8
|—
|—
|
Total, NX Gold Mine
|Proven Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Probable Reserves
|1,104
|8.64
|306.8
|862
|8.83
|244.7
|62.2
|25
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|1,104
|8.64
|306.8
|862
|8.83
|244.7
|62.2
|25
|Measured Resources
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|NA
|Indicated Resources
|1,081
|10.28
|357.3
|770
|10.90
|269.9
|87.3
|32
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|1,081
|10.28
|357.3
|770
|10.90
|269.9
|87.3
|32
|Inferred Resources
|714
|6.61
|151.9
|574
|10.55
|194.6
|(42.7
|)
|(22
|)
1. 2021 mineral reserve and resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2021. Presented mineral resources inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. See below notes on mineral reserve and resource estimates for additional technical and scientific information.
NOTES ON MINERAL RESERVE AND RESOURCE TABLES
Mineral reserves are presented inclusive of mineral resources. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add correctly due to rounding. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability.
Estimates for the MCSA Mining Complex and the NX Gold Mine are prepared by or under the supervision of and verified by Mr. Emerson Ricardo Re, MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) and Resource Manager of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as such term is defined under NI 43-101. The technical and scientific information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and has been reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Emerson Ricardo Re.
Reference herein of $ or USD is to United States dollars and BRL is to Brazilian reais. Mineral Reserves for all active mines have been estimated using metal prices of $2.75/lb copper and $1,650/oz gold. The exchange rates used were USD/BRL 5.23 for mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the MCSA Mining Complex and USD/BRL 5.00 for mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates for the NX Gold Mine.
MCSA Mining Complex
Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2021.
Underground mineral resource estimates have been constrained within newly developed 3D lithology models applying a 0.45% and 0.20% copper grade envelope for high and marginal grade, respectively. Within these envelopes, mineral resources for underground deposits were constrained using varying stope dimensions of up to 20m by 10m by 35m applying a 0.51% copper cut-off grade, as well as a 0.32% copper marginal (or operational) cut-off grade. Mineral resources have been estimated using ordinary kriging inside 5m by 5m by 5m block sizes. The mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit.
A low-grade envelope using a cut-off grade of 0.20% copper for underground deposits was used to develop a dilution envelope and development block model that was included to define the grade of blocks within the dilution envelope in the planning and design of stopes within the mineral resources and mineral reserve estimate.
Open pit mineral resource estimates have been constrained within newly developed 3D lithology models using a 0.21% copper cut-off grade for open pit deposits. Mineral resources have been estimated using ordinary kriging inside 5m by 5m by 5m block sizes. The mineral resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit.
Mineral reserves are the economic portion of the measured and indicated mineral resources. Mining dilution and recovery factors vary for specific mineral reserve sources and are influenced by factors such as deposit type, deposit shape, stope orientation and selected mining method. In the mine design of the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, certain stopes include measured and indicated as well as inferred resource blocks. In these instances, inferred resource blocks within the defined mining shape were assigned zero grade. In 2021, inferred blocks assigned zero grade totaled approximately 159,000 tonnes for the Deepening Extension Zone, 296,500 tonnes for the Pilar Underground Mine and approximately 80,000 tonnes for the Vermelhos Underground Mine. Development occurring within marginal ore, above the operational cut-off grade, has also been included in the mineral reserve estimate. Dilution occurring from measured and indicated resource blocks was assigned grade based upon the mineral resource grade of the blocks included in the dilution envelope.
Please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "2020 Updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statements of Mineração Caraíba's Vale do Curaçá Mineral Assets, Curaçá Valley" dated January 14, 2021 with an effective date of October 1, 2020, prepared by Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, FAIG, Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana, MAIG, Paulo Roberto Bergmann, FAusIMM, Fábio Valério Câmara Xavier, MAIG and Dr. Augusto Ferreira Mendonça, RM SME all of GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") and Dr. Beck (Alizeibek) Nader, FAIG of BNA Mining Solutions (the "2020 Technical Report") for technical information and assumptions related to the 2020 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate. Where applicable, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "2019 Updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statements of Mineração Caraíba's Vale do Curaçá Mineral Assets, Curaçá Valley" dated November 25, 2019 with an effective date of September 18, 2019, prepared by Rubens Jose De Mendonça, MAusIMM, of Planminas – Projectos e Consultoria em Mineração Ltd. ("Planminas"), and Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, MAIG, Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MAIG, and Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana, MAIG, all of GE21 (the "2019 Technical Report") for technical information and assumptions related to the 2019 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate. Where applicable, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "2018 Updated Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Statements of Mineração Caraíba's Vale do Curaçá Mineral Assets, Curaçá Valley" dated October 17, 2018 with an effective date of August 1, 2018, prepared by Rubens Jose De Mendonça, MAusIMM, of Planminas, and Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, MAIG, Fábio Valério Cãmara Xavier, MAIG, and Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana, MAIG, all of GE21 (the "2018 Technical Report") for technical information and assumptions related to the 2018 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate.
Please refer to the table below for details related to the mineral reserve and resource growth of the Deepening Extension Zone within the Pilar Underground Mine from 2018 to 2021.
Deepening Extension Mineral Resource Evolution since 2018
|2018
|2019
|Tonnes
| Grade
|Contained Cu
|Tonnes
| Grade
|Contained Cu
|(kt)
| (Cu %)
|(kt)
|(kt)
| (Cu %)
|(kt)
|Proven Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Probable Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|1,369
|1.75
|23.9
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|1,369
|1.75
|23.9
|Measured Resources
|45
|0.39
|0.2
|—
|—
|—
|Indicated Resources
|1,236
|0.62
|7.6
|1,351
|2.19
|29.6
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|1,282
|0.61
|7.8
|1,351
|2.19
|29.6
|Inferred Resources
|334
|2.60
|8.7
|1,330
|1.86
|24.7
|
2020
|
2021
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained Cu
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Contained Cu
|(kt)
|(Cu %)
|(kt)
|(kt)
|(Cu %)
|(kt)
|Proven Reserves
|—
|—
|—
|19
|1.56
|0.3
|Probable Reserves
|7,432
|1.68
|124.6
|10,996
|1.76
|193.9
|Proven & Probable Reserves
|7,432
|1.68
|124.6
|11,016
|1.76
|194.2
|Measured Resources
|—
|—
|—
|4
|1.77
|0.1
|Indicated Resources
|7,527
|1.86
|140.0
|10,439
|2.08
|217.0
|Measured & Indicated Resources
|7,527
|1.86
|140.0
|10,442
|2.08
|217.1
|Inferred Resources
|4,476
|2.12
|94.8
|6,095
|2.14
|130.1
Note: Mineral resource and reserve estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards and CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate for the deposit. Please see the 2018 Technical Report, 2019 Technical Report or 2020 Technical Report, as applicable, for a discussion on the assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources and reserves. 2021 mineral reserve and resource effective date of September 30, 2021. Presented mineral resources inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have a demonstrated economic viability. All figures have been rounded to the relative accuracy of the estimates. Summed amounts may not add due to rounding.
NX Gold Mine
Updated mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are effective as at September 30, 2021.
Grade shells using a value of 1.20 gpt gold were used to generate a 3D mineralization model of the NX Gold Mine. Within the grade shells, mineral resources were estimated using ordinary kriging within 2.5 meter by 2.5 meter by 0.5 meter block size, and the mineral resource estimate was constrained using a minimum stope dimension of 2.0 meters by 2.0 meters by 1.5 meters and a cut-off of 1.90 gpt based on gold price of US$1,900 per ounce of gold.
Mineral reserve estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical and/or classical methods, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate for the deposit. Mineral reserves are the economic portion of the indicated mineral resources. Mineral reserve estimates include operational dilution of 17.4% plus planned dilution of approximately 8.5% within each stope for room-and-pillar mining areas and operational dilution of 3.2% plus planned dilution of 21.2% for cut-and-fill mining areas. Assumes mining recovery of 92.5% and 94.7% for room-and-pillar and cut-and-fill areas, respectively. Practical mining shapes (wireframes) were designed using geological wireframes / mineral resource block models as a guide.
Please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate of the NX Gold Mine, Nova Xavantina" dated January 8, 2021 with an effective date of September 30, 2020, prepared by Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodrigues, FAIG, Paulo Roberto Bergmann, FAusIMM, Bernardo Horta de Cerqueira Viana, MAIG and Leonardo de Moraes Soares, MAIG, all of GE21 (the "2020 NX Gold Technical Report") for technical information and assumptions related to the 2020 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate.
In August 2021, the Company closed a US$110 million precious metals streaming agreement on the NX Gold Mine with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc. (collectively "Royal Gold"). The Company received upfront cash consideration of US$100 million for the purchase of 25% of gold produced until 93,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, decreasing to 10% of gold produced over the remaining life of mine. Royal Gold will make ongoing payments equal to 20% of the prevailing spot gold price for each ounce of gold delivered until 49,000 ounces of gold have been received, after which it will pay 40% of the prevailing spot gold price for each ounce of gold delivered. Additional payment obligations of Royal Gold include:
- Up to US$5 million payable, available through the end of 2024, based upon the number of ounces of gold added to the Measured and Indicated mineral resource categories as compared to the mineral resources as of the effective date of the NX Gold transaction at a rate of US$20 per ounce;
- Up to US$5 million payable, available from 2022 through the end of 2024, based upon completion of planned meters of drilling within the exploration concessions of the NX Gold Mine at a rate of US$100 per meter; and
- US$5 per ounce of gold delivered under the NX Gold transaction payable to the Company as contribution towards ongoing ESG initiatives within the area of influence of the mine.
Boa Esperança
Please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Boa Esperança Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Feasibility Study Update" dated November 12, 2021 with an effective date of August 31, 2021, prepared by Kevin Murray, P. Eng., Erin L. Patterson, P. Eng., and Scott C. Elfen, P.E., all of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Carlos Guzmán, FAusIMM RM CMC of NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA, who are independent qualified persons under NI 43-101, and Ricardo Emerson Re, MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) and Resource Manager of the Company (the "2021 Boa Esperança Technical Report") for technical information and assumptions related to the 2021 mineral reserve and mineral resource estimate.
QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL
Current QA/QC Program
At the MCSA Mining Complex, the Company is currently drilling underground with core drill rigs using a combination of owned and third-party contracted drill rigs. During the period from September 2020 to September 2021, third party drill rigs were operated by Major Drilling, DrillGeo Geologia e Sondagem Ltda., and Layne Christensen Co., all of whom are independent of the Company. Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at MCSA's secure core logging and storage facilities. Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half-core is used for analysis, with samples collected on one-meter sample intervals unless an interval crosses a geological contact. Reverse circulation cuttings are split at the drill rig using one-meter sample intervals. All sample preparation is performed in the secure on-site laboratory of Mineraҫão Caraíba S.A. ("MCSA"). Total copper is determined using a nitric-hydrochloric acid digestion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") and/or Titration. Oxide copper values are determined using sulfuric acid digestion followed by AAS. All such sample results used in the preparation of the 2021 updated mineral resource and reserve estimate have been monitored through a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Regular check-assays are submitted to ALS Brasil LTDA's facility located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil, at a rate of approximately 5%. ALS Brasil LTDA is independent of the Company.
At the NX Gold Mine, the Company is currently drilling on surface with third-party contracted core drill rigs. During the period from September 2020 to September 2021, third party drill rigs were operated by Servitec Foraco Sondagem S.A. who is independent of the Company. Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at NX Gold's secure core logging and storage facilities. Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half-core is used for analysis, with samples collected on a minimum of 0.2 meters and a maximum of 2.0 meters with an average length of 0.5 meters. Sampling commences at least 1.0 meter before the start of the mineralized zone and continues at least 1.0 meters beyond the limit of the mineralized zone. Sample collection is performed at NX Gold's core logging facilities with all sample preparation performed at ALS Brasil Ltda.'s laboratory or SGS Geosol - Laboratórios Ltda's laboratory, both of which are located in Goiânia, Brazil. Samples are analyzed by the certified laboratories of ALS Peru S.A. or SGS Geosol - Laboratórios Ltda, both of whom are independent of the Company. Gold content is preferentially determined using screen fire assay. If the sample isn't sufficiently weighted, fire assay is used. All sample results used in the preparation of the 2021 updated mineral resource and reserve estimate have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, field duplicates and pulp duplicates at a rate of one standard, one blank, and one field duplicate sample per every 20 samples for a blended rate of approximately 5%. Pulp duplicate are used less frequently than standards, blanks and field duplicates because not all samples return enough weight for an additional assay.
QA/QC Validation
The QA/QC validation process undertaken for the 2021 updated mineral resource and reserve estimates for the MCSA Mining Complex and the NX Gold Mine are consistent with the process set out in the 2020 Technical Report and the 2020 NX Gold Technical Report, respectively.
ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP
Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the MCSA Mining Complex located in Bahia State, Brazil, with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the MCSA Mining Complex, which is comprised of operations located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil, wherein the Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines, and the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the MCSA Mining Complex, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website ( www.erocopper.com ), on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ), and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).
ERO COPPER CORP.
|/s/ David Strang
|For further information contact:
|David Strang, CEO
|Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|(604) 335-7504
|info@erocopper.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; targeting additional mineral resources and expansion of deposits; the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the MCSA Mining Complex and the NX Gold Property, including, but not limited to, the Company's planned exploration, development and production activities; the significance and timing of any particular exploration program or result and the Company's expectations for current and future exploration plans including, but not limited to, planned areas of additional exploration, the significance of any new discoveries and targets including, but not limited to, extensions of defined mineralized zones, possibilities for mine life extensions or continuity of high-grade mineralization, and the timing and advancement of ongoing projects including the Deepening Extension Project.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this press release including, without limitation, assumptions about: continued effectiveness of the measures taken by the Company to mitigate the possible impact of COVID-19 on its workforce and operations; favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the MCSA Mining Complex, NX Gold Property and the Boa Esperança Property being as described in the technical reports for these properties; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration and development costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force conditions to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks (including COVID-19), political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive, global health, and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
Furthermore, such forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation the risk factors listed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and dated March 16, 2021.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
CAUTIONARY NOTES REGARDING MINERAL RESOURCE AND MINERAL RESERVE ESTIMATES
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company disclosed in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and are classified in accordance with CIM Standards. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") generally applicable to U.S. companies. For example, the terms "mineral reserve", "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve", "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in NI 43-101. These definitions differ from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements.
Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Pursuant to the CIM Standards, mineral resources have a higher degree of uncertainty than mineral reserves as to their existence as well as their economic and legal feasibility. Inferred mineral resources, when compared with measured or indicated mineral resources, have the least certainty as to their existence, and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource as a result of continued exploration. Pursuant to NI 43-101, inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of any economic analysis. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Sokoman and Benton Continue to Expand the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Swarm in Newfoundland and Initiate Drill Mobilization
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) (OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that the Alliance has received additional assays confirming the discovery of several new parallel lithium-bearing dykes located 200 m - 300 m to the West-Northwest and to the East and Northeast of the main Kraken Pegmatite discovery. The Alliance collected 50 grab samples of which 17 contained significant spodumene grading from 0.23% Li 2 O to >2.15% Li 2 O (over limit assaying pending). These samples were collected from various large sub-crop boulders and poorly-exposed dykes ranging from one metre - three metres in width. The Alliance is extremely pleased with the new results and has planned an inaugural diamond drilling program to commence in the coming weeks. In addition, the Alliance will also initiate a large regional till survey along the favourable 60 km-long structural trend which the Alliance controls. The till survey results will assist with targeting and prospecting in early-spring work programs. The Kraken Pegmatites are highly-evolved pegmatite swarms in a geological environment similar to that of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples were submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman stated : "We are thrilled with the latest assay results which further expand the Kraken field of lithium-bearing pegmatites. The upcoming drill program will be instrumental in properly valuing the project with a view to potentially spinning out the asset if results are favourable."
Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton stated : "With continued discoveries of additional lithium-bearing dykes, we are very confident that our Alliance has discovered something very special in Newfoundland. We are also very excited to initiate our upcoming maiden drill program, that will assist us in furthering our understanding of the dimensions, size and grade of the main discovery area around the Kraken dyke swarm."
QP
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.
COVID-19 Protocols
To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Sokoman and Benton are operating under federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines during the current COVID-19 alert level.
About Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Sokoman's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims – 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold districts. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.
Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored or will be later in 2022.
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005260/en/
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 x 251
cathy@chfir.com
Sokoman Minerals Corp.
Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President & CEO
709-765-1726
tim@sokomanmineralscorp.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
807-475-7474
sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.sokomanmineralscorp.com ; www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @SokomanMinerals ; @BentonResources
Facebook: @SokomanMinerals ; @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @SokomanMinerals ; @BentonResources
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update
Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, multi-phase Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount. Polley to the south. The 2021 program at Eaglehead focused on the Far East zone located approximately 3km southwest of the East zone.
Highlights:
- The 2021 program has identified several chemically distinct intrusive phases and three episodes of copper mineralization in the Far East zone.
- The porphyry "footprint" on the Eaglehead project has been extended approximately 3km along strike to include the Far East zone.
- In diamond drill hole ('DDH') 66, the core interval from 70.26m to 160.32m contains four intervals of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization, including a 12.56m interval that returned a weighted average of 0.473% Cu, 0.013% Mo, 0.119g/t Au and 7.53g/t Ag.
- DDH-78 contains two intervals of Cu-Au-Ag mineralization including 0.276% Cu, 0.003% Mo, 0.732g/t Au and 6.85 g/t Ag over a core interval of 7.17m.
- The mineralized drill holes reported in this news release tested a positive chargeability signature, identified in 2006-2007, that measures approximately 2,000m long and on average, 600m wide.
Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The 2021 program has identified a sizable porphyry copper target in the Far East zone which significantly extends the porphyry 'footprint' of the Eaglehead project. The metal associations, alteration patterns and shape of the mineralized intervals in the Far East zone is similar to that previously identified in the Pass, Bornite, and East zones. The highly anomalous 'fertility indices' in DDH-78, suggest several stages of intrusive activity including contributions from a highly evolved, hydrous 'fertile' magma. The multiple intrusives, combined with overlapping episodes of copper mineralization suggests the drill holes in the Far East zone intersected the upper level of a highly evolved porphyry copper system. The results of the 2021 geophysical survey are currently being assessed and will be reported when received."
Drill Core Analytical Results:
A total of 293 core samples (including re-sampled intervals) were collected from five diamond drill holes in the Far East zone. All intervals (regardless of thickness) of copper mineralization above a 0.05% Cu cut-off are listed below.
The mineralized intervals are hosted in granodiorite, hornblende quartz diorite and mafic volcanics of the Kutcho group. The overlapping metal assemblages suggests multiple injections of hydrothermal fluids emanating upwards along a system of fractures and faults from an evolving porphyry copper system at depth.
|DDH ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Cu (ppm)
|Cu (%)
|Mo (ppm)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|65
|96.32
|99.36
|3.04
|3550
|0.355
|11.0
|0.038
|1.53
|110.36
|115.15
|4.79
|2130
|0.213
|7.0
|0.020
|0.76
|135.87
|148.74
|12.87
|910
|0.091
|7.0
|0.017
|0.18
|153.92
|154.84
|0.92
|607
|0.061
|tr
|tr
|1.30
|162.72
|165.20
|2.48
|796
|0.080
|tr
|0.012
|1.46
|66
|10.05
|10.36
|0.31
|11150
|1.115
|30.0
|0.151
|21.20
|29.21
|30.00
|0.79
|1215
|0.122
|tr
|tr
|1.57
|42.00
|45.99
|3.99
|530
|0.053
|tr
|tr
|0.35
|61.78
|62.42
|0.64
|14300
|1.430
|tr
|0.394
|6.93
|70.26
|71.32
|1.06
|20800
|2.080
|133.0
|0.142
|28.20
|83.15
|114.60
|31.45
|2670
|0.267
|36.0
|0.063
|4.54
|131.98
|144.54
|12.56
|4730
|0.473
|127.0
|0.119
|7.53
|157.58
|160.32
|2.74
|18910
|1.891
|53.0
|0.252
|13.05
|191.65
|192.00
|0.35
|870
|0.087
|6.0
|0.042
|0.47
|213.20
|219.15
|5.95
|1150
|0.115
|tr
|tr
|0.16
|67
|18.60
|19.50
|0.90
|2320
|0.232
|37.0
|0.161
|1.07
|31.09
|44.80
|13.71
|560
|0.056
|33.0
|0.012
|0.16
|53.95
|72.24
|18.29
|1110
|0.111
|52.0
|0.018
|0.32
|104.88
|105.00
|0.12
|4370
|0.437
|41.0
|0.070
|1.13
|126.80
|133.20
|6.40
|910
|0.091
|31.0
|0.012
|0.29
|68
|47.00
|50.59
|3.59
|1020
|0.102
|18.0
|tr
|1.01
|103.30
|103.60
|0.30
|1790
|0.179
|tr
|tr
|1.56
|123.75
|125.12
|1.37
|1780
|0.178
|21.0
|tr
|1.19
|157.30
|160.30
|3.00
|650
|0.065
|20.0
|tr
|0.56
|198.90
|199.80
|0.90
|1925
|0.193
|tr
|tr
|1.35
|208.94
|209.70
|0.76
|1085
|0.109
|tr
|tr
|1.40
|215.20
|224.30
|9.10
|1540
|0.154
|tr
|0.120
|1.58
|233.50
|239.57
|6.07
|1770
|0.177
|tr
|0.011
|2.20
|78
|116.89
|124.05
|7.16
|2764
|0.276
|30.0
|0.732
|6.85
|140.51
|151.49
|10.98
|1355
|0.136
|14.0
|0.343
|4.13
Notes: a) metal concentrations of less than 0.01g/t Au and 5.0 ppm Mo listed as tr., b) cut-off for mineralized intervals 0.05% Cu., c) grade capping was not employed. d) weighted average interval includes up to 10m core length of material below the Cu cut-off.
The analytical program increased lengths of the mineralized intervals in several drill holes and identified additional intervals of Cu mineralization. Significant Cu-Mo-Au mineralization occurs in DDH-66 and DHH-67 in proximity to the Kutcho/Intrusive contact. DDH-78 located approximately 200m north of DDH 66 returned a similar style of mineralization with significantly higher Au concentrations. The 2021 analytical results yielded similar copper-molybdenum concentrations, lower silver and modestly higher gold concentrations than previously reported.
Geology:
The Far East zone is underlain by biotite granodiorite and hornblende quartz diorite phases of the Eaglehead stock and Kutcho andesitic volcanics, intruded by late-stage aplite, quartz feldspar porphyry and mafic dikes. The mineralized intervals are characterized by strong potassic alteration followed by successive phases of phyllic and propylitic overprinting. The Cu mineralization primarily occurs in fractures and to a lesser extent in quartz veinlets.
The mapping north of the Pass and Camp zones located several copper occurrences. This area is underlain by biotite granodiorite intruded by several late-stage hydrothermal breccia of variable apparent thickness.
Fertility Indices:The use of trace element ratios is being used as an effective method, using least-altered samples to distinguish between potential ore-forming intrusions from ordinary, unproductive intrusions. Loucks (2014) demonstrated that Cu-rich porphyry Cu-Au deposits are associated with intrusions that have average Sr/Y values ranging from 50 to 150 whereas Au-rich porphyry Cu-Au deposits are associated with magmatic rocks that have lower average Sr/Y values ranging from 25 to 75.
The unusually high contents of Sr and V, and unusually low contents of Y and Sc in a magma result from the accumulation of dissolved H2O due to multiple cycles of replenishment and crystallization in high-pressure magma chambers. The element ratios Al2O3/TiO2, Sr/Y and V/Sc are effective in discriminating copper-ore-forming intrusions from unproductive intrusions.
The following table lists the core intervals from the Far East zone with positive trace element indicator ratios.
|DDH
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Lithology
|Sr/Y
|V/Sc
|Al2O3/TiO2
|66
|10.36
|102.51
|iGBD
|61
|10
|55
|146.76
|157.51
|iGBD
|61
|10
|49
|67*
|72.24
|75.40
|iGBDQE
|104
|12
|55
|78
|4.27
|154.00
|iGBD
|111
|11
|80
* = Quartz "eye" bearing biotite granodiorite dike intruding Kutcho Volcanics.
Analytical Procedures:
Sample preparation and analytical work were completed by ALS Laboratories located in Vancouver, BC. ALS's package codes PREP31-A was used for sample preparation, MEMS61 four-acid digestion was used to determine total copper (as part of a 48-element suite), and Au-AA23 for gold content via fire-assay and atomic absorption spectrometry. Copper over limits (>10,000 parts per million) were assayed using ALS code Cu-OG62. ALS has an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 UKAS (ref 4028) accreditation for laboratory analysis.
Quality Control:
A total of 20 field blank and 39 certified reference standards were inserted (insertion rate 1:12) in the samples sent for analysis. QA/QC procedures completed on the blanks and standards indicated a 6% overall failure rate based on the CV for each of the standards and blank.
Qualified Person
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.
About Copper Fox
Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments, visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.
For additional information contact: Investor line 1-844-464-2820 or Lynn Ball, at 1-403-264-2820.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about: the Eaglehead 2021 exploration program; significant intervals of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag and Cu-Au mineralization; fertility indices, hydrous, highly evolved magmatic system; three phases of copper mineralization; and similarities to the mineralization in the Pass, Bornite and East zones.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards; the speed of field studies and the stability of economic and market conditions. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.
Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include among others: the 2021 geophysical program may not generate additional exploration targets; the Cu-Mo-Au-Ag and Cu-Au mineralization may represent small, localized bodies; the fertility indices may not be related to a hydrous, highly evolved magmatic system; the three phases of copper mineralization may not be accurate; and similarities to the mineralization in the Pass, Bornite and East zones may not exist; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the previous results; the overall economy may deteriorate; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and demand; currency exchange rates; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.
A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109152
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Benton Reports that Clean Air's Latest Drilling Includes 31.0m Averaging 3.9 g/t Pt, 5.1 g/t Pd, 1.7% Cu, 0.63% Ni
Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2021 drilling campaign from the Escape and Current PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits at Clean Air's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project"). Drilling operations are set to resume on January 6, 2022.
As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South High Grade Zone include:
- Hole ELR21-083A, which intersected 46.0m grading 19.6 g/t PtEq composed of 3.03g/t Platinum (Pt), 3.94g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.33% Copper (Cu) and 0.51% Nickel (Ni) from 399.0-445.0m downhole including 31.0m grading 25.0 g/t PtEq composed of 3.90 g/t Pt, 5.10g/t Pd, 1.70% Cu and 0.63% Ni from 405.0-436.0m downhole.
The Escape Deposit underwent 37,000m of expansion drilling in 2021, which Clean Air expects to add materially to the maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 849,481 ounces PtEq (6.16 g/t PtEq in 4.28 million tonnes) reported January 20, 2021. The Current Deposit 2.5km to the east has a well-defined Indicated Mineral Resource of 2,233,575 PtEq ounces (5.79 g/t PtEq in 11.99 million tonnes).
There is a total of 37,000m of previously reported drilling results from the Escape Deposit in 2021 which not yet applied to the mineral resource for the Thunder Bay North Project. Assay results to date, along with the 2000m of core in the lab still awaiting assay, suggest good continuity of mineralization between sections along the 900m trend of mineralization between the Escape South High Grade Zone (HGZ) (>5g/t Pt+Pd) and Steepledge South Zone.
Readers are encouraged to view the Clean Air announcement in its entirety at:
https://www.cleanairmetals.ca/news-media/news-releases/clean-air-metals-drill-results-from-the-thunder-ba-122541/
Benton continues to hold approximately 24.6 million shares in Clean Air Metals Inc. and holds a 0.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") from production on the Escape Lake portion of the project and a 0.5% NSR from production on any mineral claims comprising the original Thunder Bay North portion of the project on which an NSR has not previously been granted.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,
"Stephen Stares"
Stephen Stares, President
About Benton Resources Inc.
Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Royalties (NSR) with potential long-term cash flow.
Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.
For further information, please contact:
CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251
Email: cathy@chfir.com
Benton Resources Inc.
Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-475-7474
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca
Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX
LinkedIn: @BentonResources
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109128
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Magna Mining Announces Further Positive Assay Results from 2021 Shakespeare Mine Drilling
Additional Mineralized Intersections Reported from the Gap Zone
Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results from a further nine holes drilled at the Shakespeare Mine during the 2021 drilling program. Highlights from this batch of assay results include wide Gap Zone intersections which support the thesis that the West and East Zones are connected not only near surface, but also at depth.
Jason Jessup, Chief Executive Officer of Magna, stated, "We are pleased with the results that are announced today, which continue to support our belief that we can add significant open pit mineral resources to our Shakespeare deposit. The East Zone results continue to impress us and where resource wireframes were intersected, the mineralization has shown to be much wider than previously estimated. The deeper intersections also enhance the understanding of the orientation of the mineralized melagabbro, which is now interpreted as steeply dipping to the south at depth, opening new, relatively shallow areas for exploration and resource expansion. It is also important to note that many of the holes intersected new areas of mineralization within the current open pit resource shell. The significance of these intersections is that it may add additional Mineral Resources to the Shakespeare deposit, which could also convert what is currently estimated as waste within the open pit shell to Mineral Resource. This could reduce the future open pit stripping ratio and potentially extend the life of mine of future operations. The feasibility study that is currently being completed is a base case scenario, staying within the parameters of the current approved closure plan and major permits and will not include any of the 2021 diamond drilling. We are excited to incorporate these results into future mine planning at the Shakespeare Mine."
Diamond Drilling Highlights Include:
Hole MMC-21-27 intersected 47.68 metres at 0.25% Ni, 0.30% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.24 g/t Pt, 0.27 g/t Pd, 0.13 g/t Au including 33 m at 0.30% Ni, 0.36% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.30 g/t Pt, 0.33 g/t Pd, 0.17 g/t Au. This hole was designed to follow-up on the wide mineralized intersection in hole MMC-21-25 reported on November 4, 2021 (see News Release). The intersection pierced the East Zone wireframe in an area 24.5 metres east of hole MMC-21-25. This hole intersected the mineralization 4.5m above the current mineral resource wireframe and continued 20.70 m beyond the wireframe (see Fig. 2.). As a result, this hole, along with hole MMC-21-25, have demonstrated the potential to significantly grow the East Zone Mineral Resource in this area of the deposit. The up-dip extension of the East Zone in this area remains open for expansion.
Holes MMC-21-29 & MMC-21-30 each intersected multiple zones of mineralization including 64.16 m at 0.34% Ni, 0.41% Cu, 0.02% Co, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.41 g/t Pd, 0.23 g/t Au starting just 30.0 metres down hole MMC-21-29. This intersection pierced a portion of the West Zone wireframe but initially intersected the mineralization 27.30 metres outside the upper portion of the wireframe and inside of the current open pit resource shell. Follow-up drilling is required to test for further mineralization closer to surface. The primary purpose of these holes was to test the Gap Zone at depth. The holes were successful in intersecting multiple zones of mineralization within the Gap Zone, lending further support to Magna's interpretation that the East and West Zones are connected through the Gap Zone (see Fig. 3 & 4 and Table 1 for complete assay results).
Hole MMC-21-34 was drilled in the Gap Zone, approximately 36 metres to the east of Hole MMC-21-20 that was reported on November 4, 2021 (see News Release). Mineralization was intersected over 11.45 metres grading 0.20% Ni, 0.25% Cu, 0.01% Co, 0.22 g/t Pt, 0.27 g/t Pd, 0.15 g/t Au starting at 24.5 m downhole. This near surface intersection in the Gap Zone has potential to convert a significant amount of material within the open pit resource shell from waste to mineral resource (see Fig. 4).
Mynyr Hoxha, Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The 2021 drilling results to date are very encouraging. The Shakespeare deposit has significant potential to grow along the strike to the east and west, and is open at depth. Due to drilling challenges around historical mining areas, the Gap Zone is not fully defined. Recent drilling targeting the Gap Zone indicates that East and West Zones are connected around the S-13 area and open at depth. To properly define the Gap Zone closer to surface, a shallow drilling program is proposed in 2022 that will be accomplished by using an underground drill capable of drilling shallow angle holes to test some of the upper part of the East Zone/Gap Zone. The 2021 drilling program also expanded our understanding of the western part of the Shakespeare deposit. We now have evidence that the rock units are changing orientation and dipping more southerly. This opens up tremendous exploration potential and is generating multiple new exploration targets we intend to drill in 2022."
Magna is still awaiting the assay results from the final holes of the 2021 program. Once the results have been received, a detailed interpretation will be completed which will be used to design a follow-up program in 2022 to test the remaining areas of the Gap Zone, as well as extensions of the deposit at depth and to the west. The goal is to incorporate the next phase of Shakespeare drilling into an updated Mineral Resource estimate.
The Company is also pleased to report that drilling is currently underway at the P-4 Discovery (P-4). The program at P-4 is currently budgeted for 3500 metres of drilling, and the program will expand based on successful results. The initial hole that was collared on January 4, 2022, is targeting a 200m step down below the deepest mineralized intersection (see News Release, September 20th 2021), within a recently identified new electromagnetic (EM) plate (see News Release, December 1st, 2021). Once this hole is completed, borehole EM will be conducted on this hole while the drill moves 400 m to the east to test the second EM plate target associated with P-4. Steps have been taken to have more consistent and timely turn-around-times on assays and we expect to have assay results within 4 weeks of submission to the lab.
Figure 1: Simplified Longitudinal Section of Shakespeare Deposit
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Simplified Vertical Section 27 Looking NE (See Fig. 1 for location)
To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_006full.jpg
Figure 3: Composite Simplified Vertical Section 29/30 Looking NE (Clipping +/-35m; See Fig. 1 for location)
To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_007full.jpg
Figure 4: Simplified 3D Longitudinal Section Showing Recent Mineralized Intersections in the Lower Gap Zone Area as well as Hole MMC-21-34
To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8002/109024_225211e9a4b34894_008full.jpg
Table 1. Recent 2021 Diamond Drilling Assay Results
|DDH
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|Zone
|
Length
(m)
|
Ni
(%)
|
Cu
(%)
|
Co
(%)
|
Pt
(g/t)
|
Pd
(g/t)
|
Au
(g/t)
|NiEq %
|MMC-21-26
|166.1
|171
|West
|4.5
|0.07
|0.13
|0.01
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|0.16
|and
|196
|197
|West
|1.0
|0.11
|0.20
|0.01
|0.08
|0.13
|0.08
|0.25
|MMC-21-27
|69.64
|73.6
|Gap
|3.96
|0.16
|0.18
|0.01
|0.18
|0.19
|0.09
|0.30
|and
|125.3
|173
|East
|47.68
|0.25
|0.30
|0.02
|0.24
|0.27
|0.13
|0.46
|including
|139.8
|156
|16.63
|0.38
|0.43
|0.02
|0.37
|0.40
|0.19
|0.68
|MMC-21-28
|3.2
|15.5
|West
|12.26
|0.18
|0.23
|0.01
|0.21
|0.28
|0.13
|0.36
|MMC-21-29
|30
|94.2
|West
|64.16
|0.34
|0.41
|0.02
|0.34
|0.41
|0.23
|0.62
|30
|57.3
|West*
|27.33
|0.34
|0.40
|0.02
|0.33
|0.41
|0.26
|0.62
|including
|30
|39
|9.00
|0.42
|0.44
|0.02
|0.41
|0.52
|0.40
|0.75
|including
|45.37
|57.3
|11.96
|0.46
|0.56
|0.03
|0.44
|0.54
|0.30
|0.84
|and
|57.33
|94.2
|West**
|36.83
|0.34
|0.41
|0.02
|0.35
|0.41
|0.20
|0.62
|including
|57.33
|81
|23.67
|0.47
|0.54
|0.03
|0.48
|0.55
|0.28
|0.84
|and
|120.3
|131
|Gap
|10.24
|0.30
|0.37
|0.02
|0.30
|0.34
|0.17
|0.55
|and
|168.8
|185
|Gap
|15.75
|0.23
|0.24
|0.02
|0.20
|0.21
|0.15
|0.41
|MMC-21-30
|124.8
|131
|Gap
|6.38
|0.25
|0.32
|0.01
|0.29
|0.36
|0.17
|0.48
|and
|142.6
|155
|Gap
|12.79
|0.34
|0.46
|0.02
|0.39
|0.48
|0.20
|0.65
|and
|162
|165
|Gap
|2.59
|0.24
|0.18
|0.02
|0.13
|0.17
|0.08
|0.38
|and
|186.4
|191
|Gap
|4.43
|0.23
|0.17
|0.02
|0.24
|0.22
|0.22
|0.41
|MMC-21-31
|No significant values
|MMC-21-32
|Assays pending
|MMC-21-33
|Assays pending
|MMC-21-34
|4.46
|4.76
|Gap
|0.3
|0.33
|0.45
|0.02
|0.40
|0.50
|0.27
|0.66
|and
|24.55
|36
|Gap
|11.45
|0.20
|0.25
|0.01
|0.22
|0.27
|0.15
|0.38
|* Intersection ouside of Mineral Resource wireframe
|** Intersection inside of Mineral Resource wireframe
All composite intervals are reported as core length as true width has not been determined. Nickel Equivalent (NiEq%) grade is calculated based on metal prices of $6.25/lb Ni, $2.80/lb Cu, $31.00/lb Co, $950/oz Pt, $900/oz Pd and $1,250.00/oz Au, and metal recoveries of 76.4% for Ni, 95.9% for Cu, 71% for Co, 74.8% for Pt, 42.4% for Pd and 38.4% for Au.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mynyr Hoxha, Ph.D., P.Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration. Dr. Hoxha is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.
QA/QC
Sample QA/QC procedures for Magna have been designed to meet or exceed industry standards. Drill core is collected from the diamond drill and placed in sealed core trays for transport to Magna's core facilities. The core is then logged, and samples marked in intervals of up to 1.5m and cut with a diamond saw. Samples are then bagged in plastic bags with 10 bagged samples being placed into rice bags for transport to SGS Laboratories in Sudbury. Samples are submitted in batches of 50 with 5 QA/QC samples including, 2 certified reference material standards, 2 samples of blank material and 1 duplicate. The reported drilling program was carried out under the supervision of Marshall Hall, M.Sc., P.Geo, the Company's Exploration Manager.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Senior Vice President
Email: info@magnamining.com
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109024
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
