THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.EV Nickel Inc. updatesThe Company announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 380,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option agreements, one-third of the Options shall vest immediately, one-third shall vest on ...

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V: EVNI) ("EV Nickel" or the "Company") updates

  • The Company announces the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to acquire a total of 380,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option agreements, one-third of the Options shall vest immediately, one-third shall vest on the first anniversary of the date hereof, and one-third shall vest on the second anniversary of the date hereof. The options shall have a five years term. These options were granted to directors and officers of the Company.
  • The Company also announces it has granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering an aggregate of 650,000 shares of EVNi common stock. These RSUs were granted to officers of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the RSU agreements, one-third shall vest on the first anniversary of the date hereof, one-third shall vest on the second anniversary of the date hereof and one-third shall vest on the third anniversary of the date hereof. Vesting is subject to the participant's continued service with the Company.

About EV Nickel

EV Nickel's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy. It is a Canadian nickel exploration company, focussed on the Shaw Dome area, south of Timmins, Ontario. The Shaw Dome area is home to its Langmuir Project which includes W4, the basis of a 2010 historical estimate of 677K tonnes @ 1.00% Ni, ~15M lbs of Class 1 Nickel. EV Nickel plans to grow and advance a nickel business, targeting the growing demand for Class 1 Nickel, from the electric vehicle battery sector. EV Nickel has almost 9,100 hectares to explore across the Shaw Dome and has identified 30km of additional favourable strike length.

Contact Information

For further information, contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer at samson@evnickel.com.

EV Nickel Inc.
200 - 150 King St. W,
Toronto, ON M5H 1J9
www.evnickel.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE: EV Nickel Inc.



EV Nickel announces continued High-Grade Nickel Intersections from Langmuir, completing the Phase 1 Drilling

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • The second half of the Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project included:
    • EV21-09 intersects 15.7 metres grading 1.14% Ni on eastern margin of W4
    • EV21-01 intersection extended to 19.5 metres grading 0.96% Ni
  • These results now confirm nickel sulphide mineralization to the east and west of the W4 Zone
  • Phase 2 drilling starts now, on additional high priority targets, full details of the plan to be released next week

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for the full Phase 1 drill program on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" or the "Property"). Building off of the first half results shared in December (see December 8, 2021 News Release), Rogue continues to identify high-grade mineralization along trend of the W4 Zone

EV Nickel Announces High-Grade Nickel Intersections From Langmuir Project

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66% Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01
  • Very high nickel tenors ranging from 18% to >40% Ni (estimated content of nickel in 100% sulphide) associated with the W4 Zone anticipated to be reflected in concentrate grades when metallurgical testing is initiated
  • Drilling has intersected the mineralized ultramafic unit to the west of the defined boundary of the W4 zone

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling on the Langmuir Nickel Project ("Langmuir" of the "Property") from the inaugural drill program with significant intersections from within and along the eastern and western boundaries of the W4 Nickel Zone

Jaguar Nickel Project Selected As Strategic Minerals Project By The Brazilian Government

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX Code: CTTZF) is pleased to advise that its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil has been selected as a Strategic Minerals Project by the Brazilian Federal Government.

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") announces the grant, under the Company's stock option plan, of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. 50% of the options shall vest immediately on the date of grant and remaining 50% will vest in 6 months time on September 3, 2022.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to boom, the future of nickel looks bright in the coming years, and activity in the world’s top nickel-producing countries could increase.

Demand for the commodity continues to grow, and companies and countries alike have been eager to jump on the nickel production bandwagon and make their mark with the base metal.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing about the top nickel-producing countries. Here the Investing News Network presents the top nickel-producing countries of 2021, based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone’s initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).

Blackstone Minerals

Placement And Rights Issue To Accelerate Nickel Exploration And Development Work

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (“Corazon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a firm commitment for a placement to raise $2,040,671, at $0.04/share, from Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone”) (ASX:BSX) (“Placement”).
