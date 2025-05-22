Empire Metals Limited Announces £4.5m Subscription by Institutional Investors

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held May 6 th -8th are now available for online viewing.
£4.5 million Subscription by Institutional Investors, Advancing Development of the Pitfield Titanium Project
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has raised £4.5 million by way of a subscription of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at 9.5p (the 'Subscription Shares') to existing and new institutional shareholders (the 'Subscription').
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"I am pleased to confirm the successful completion of this Subscription, which has increased participation from our institutional shareholders in Asia andAustralia. The Subscription was led by Asian Investment Management Services Ltd, an existing shareholder.
"The continued support from institutional investors highlights the scale and quality of the titanium discovery at Pitfield, and the opportunities that it brings. The additional funds strengthen our balance sheet, increasing our cash position to £7.1 million, and will be deployed to expand the planned drilling programme with the objective of establishing a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE'); progress the bulk metallurgical testwork so as to deliver high-purity TiO2 product samples to end users; and bring forward the commencement of economic studies.
"With momentum building in 2025, Empire is in a strong position to advance Pitfield and capitalise on the global focus on critical minerals such as titanium."
Use of Funds
The proceeds of the Subscription, together with existing cash reserves of £2.6 million, will be primarily used to:
- Expand the Pitfield titanium mineral resource development drilling programme to define a globally significant MRE;
- Appoint additional metallurgical and engineering personnel to accelerate the development of the process flowsheet;
- Upscale the bulk metallurgical testwork to provide high-purity TiO2 product samples to potential end users; and
- Accelerate the commencement of mining studies, well ahead of schedule.
Laboratory testwork results to date have been encouraging and the use of conventional processing techniques has increased management's confidence that the process flowsheet can deliver high-value commercial end products. Development focus now has turned to optimising the various processing steps and commencing mine option studies. Proceeds from this equity placement fully fund the Company through these important, project development workstreams.
Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights
The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 30 May 2025. As a result of the issue of the Subscription Shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 689,633,233 ordinary shares of no-par value.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
08 May
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 13th.
May 6th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Northern Superior Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
|Castille Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|Callinex Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)
May 7th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|(OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
|Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK )
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
May 8 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
02 May
Empire Metals Limited Announces Conference Presentations in Australia & N America
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to inform investors of its upcoming participation in two key industry events:
- RIU Sydney Resources Round-up (6-8 May 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney, NSW), where the Company will be delivering a presentation to delegates and will meet existing and prospective investors at its booth in the exhibition area; and
- OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference (6-8 May 2025), where Empire will present to a global online audience of investors and industry participants. Investors can learn more about the event and register at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
These events provide an opportunity for the Company to update shareholders and potential investors on recent developments and strategic plans, including highlights from the ongoing exploration and development activities at the Pitfield Project and other key announcements made in recent weeks.
An updated corporate presentation, reflecting the Company's latest developments, is available on the Company's website at: https://www.empiremetals.com/investors/shareholder-documents/presentations/.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 6-8th
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference held May 6-8 th .
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
"We are excited to welcome a full roster of over 20 OTCQX and OTCQB companies to our 3-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our platform is tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to engage a broader investor base."
May 6th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM ET
|Northern Superior Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
|10:00 AM ET
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
|10:30 AM ET
|Castile Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
|11:00 AM ET
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
|11:30 AM ET
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|12:00 PM ET
|Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
|12:30 PM ET
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|1:00 PM ET
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|2:00 PM ET
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|3:00 PM ET
|Callinex Mines Ltd.
|(OTXQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)
May 7th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM ET
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|(OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
|10:30 AM ET
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
|11:00 AM ET
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
|11:30 AM ET
|Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
|12:30 PM ET
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|1:00 PM ET
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|1:30 PM ET
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
|2:00 PM ET
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK )
|2:30 PM ET
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|3:00 PM ET
|DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
May 8 th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM ET
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|10:00 AM ET
|Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
|10:30 AM ET
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
21h
Copper Outlook: World Edition
Copper Outlook: World Edition
Thank you for requesting our exclusive Investor Report!
This forward-thinking document will arm you with the insights needed to make well-informed decisions for 2025 and beyond.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
Table of Contents
Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2025
Copper Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Lobo Tiggre: Copper is My Highest-Confidence Trade for 2025 — Here's Why
Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch
Gianni Kovacevic: 3 Copper Stocks for Speculators, Watch These Metals Under Trump
Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2025
Copper prices saw impressive gains in 2024, even breaking the US$5 per pound mark in May. However, the red metal's gains didn't last, and by the end of the year copper had retreated back to the US$4 range.
The start of 2025 could be eventful, with Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office, a new stimulus package coming into effect in China and a continued push for greener technologies around the world.
What will these factors mean for copper prices in the new year? Will they rise, or can investors expect the base metal to remain rangebound? Here's a look at what experts see coming for the important commodity.
How will Trump's presidency impact US copper projects?
Trump will be sworn in for his second term as US president on January 20.
During his campaign, he made bold promises that could shake up the American resource sector, pushing a "drill, baby, drill" mantra and committing to increasing oil production in the country.
When it comes to copper, Trump's proposed changes to environmental regulations could have key implications. While the Biden administration has sought to toughen these rules, Trump will look to relax them.
In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Eleni Joannides, Wood Mackenzie's research director for copper, said changes to environmental regulations are likely to benefit the mining sector overall.
“The former president has already pledged to overturn a 20 year moratorium on mining in Northern Minnesota. This pro-mining approach means more mines could be permitted and put into production,” she said.
One project that was being planned before the Biden administration restricted access to federal lands in the Superior National Forest belongs to Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANFGF). The company has been working to advance its underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-metals group project since 2006, and has submitted plans to state and federal regulatory agencies.
Another copper-focused project that may benefit from the incoming Trump administration is Northern Dynasty Minerals' (TSX:NDM,NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) controversial Pebble project in Alaska.
The company has been exploring the Bristol Bay region since acquiring the property in 2001, but the US Army Corps of Engineers denied approval in 2020; the Environmental Protection Agency did the same in 2021.
Northern Dynasty has been fighting these decisions at both the state and federal level. It reached the Supreme Court in January 2024, but was denied a hearing until the dispute is examined at the state level.
On December 20, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy added his support for the project when he petitioned the incoming president to issue an Alaska-specific executive order on his first day in office. The order would effectively reverse decisions made by the Biden administration, including the permitting of the Pebble project.
In addition to Pebble, projects like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Resolution, and Hudbay Minerals' (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) Copper World, both of which are in Arizona, may benefit from Trump’s plan to reduce permitting times on projects worth over US$1 billion.
Currently, large-scale operations like these can take up to 20 years to move from exploration to production in the US. Copper is considered a critical mineral for the energy transition, and is increasingly becoming a security concern as the US is largely dependent on China for its supply of copper.
Copper price volatility expected under Trump tariff turmoil
As tensions continue to grow between the west and eastern nations like China and Russia, it may not take much to threaten markets for critical materials, including copper.
Trump has already promised to impose a 60 percent tariff on all goods coming from China.
A tariff on copper imports could upend the president-elect's plans for the resource sector. It would increase the prices of copper imports and disrupt the overall economy.
“The risk is that the president-elect’s threatened tariffs, including 60 percent on China and 20 percent on all other nations, could derail global economic growth, lead to higher inflation and, with that, tighten monetary policy and also lead to a change in trade flows. Copper will suffer if demand takes a hit," Joannides said.
"In addition, there is likely to be continued volatility in prices,” she added.
In its recent analysis of Trump’s policies, ING sees an overall negative impact on global metals demand.
The firm believes that many of his plans, including tariffs, will cause the US Federal Reserve take a longer-term approach to reducing interest rates, which could affect investment in large-scale copper projects.
S&P Global expressed a similar view after Trump's win. Immediately after the election, copper prices sank 4 percent to fall under US$4.30, with the firm suggesting that is likely just the beginning. The organization notes that while the market may have already priced in Trump’s tariffs, a larger trade war could impact prices even further.
Economic recovery in China could further boost copper prices
China's faltering economy has been a major headwind for copper over the past several years.
The country's housing market accounts for roughly 30 percent of global demand for the red metal, meaning that any shifts could have significant implications for the copper market.
The sector has been struggling for the past few years as the country deals with economic issues, including fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to supply chains and a spike in unemployment.
Ultimately, economic factors struck China's real estate sector, an important driver of the country’s gross domestic product; this caused the collapse of the nation's top two developers, China Evergrande Group and Country Garden.
So far, the government’s attempts to stimulate the economy and jumpstart the beleaguered real estate sector have largely failed. In September, it announced measures aimed at property buyers, such as reducing interest rates for existing mortgages by 50 points and cutting the minimum downpayment requirement for homes to 15 percent.
Other changes introduced at the time include more help from the People’s Bank of China, which will provide a lending facility for state-owned firms to acquire unsold flats for affordable housing.
China followed this up with an announcement in November that it will provide additional support for local governments by increasing their debt-raising capacity by 6 trillion yuan over the next six years.
While these measures may not be felt for some time, kickstarting the Asian nation's real estate sector could be a boon for copper producers and investors.
“If the Chinese real estate market were to post a recovery, this would see domestic demand for copper tick higher and could lead to a tighter supply and demand balance overall, assuming all other things remain unchanged. This would underpin even higher prices than we are currently projecting,” said Joannides.
Copper industry needs more investment dollars
With copper demand projected to grow long term, supply-side concerns are rising. According to Joannides, there is already recognition that copper exploration has been underinvested over the past few years.
“We are seeing signs this could change. Much of the growth over the last five years has come from brownfield expansions rather than greenfield/new discoveries," she explained to INN.
"Technology will likely help increase the chance of discovery, and broadly I would say that policymakers are now more supportive of mineral exploration as the push to secure critical raw materials supply has moved up the agenda."
Joannides pointed to greenfield projects already in the pipeline, including Capstone Copper’s (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF) Santo Domingo in Chile, Southern Copper’s (NYSE:SCCO) Tia Maria in Peru and Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Zarfanal in Peru.
There's also Northmet, a Teck and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) joint venture in Minnesota.
Rising copper prices could also increase the flow of money from the major companies into the junior space, where most of the exploration is currently occurring.
“Copper has become the standout strategic preference for the major mining companies. The risk-adjusted cost of developing organic copper assets is higher than the cost of acquiring them,” Joannides said.
This kind of acquisition activity could help reduce the development time of assets compared to companies starting exploration from scratch.
Investor takeaway
While copper supply and demand conditions are expected to remain tight in 2025, competing forces are at play.
One of the biggest factors is Trump’s return to the White House. If the president-elect takes action as quickly as he has promised, investors could soon gain insight on the long-term implications of his policies.
In terms of China, it will take time to get the property sector back to where it was before the pandemic; however, there may be sparks early in the year as new measures start to work their way through the market.
During 2025 it may be even more prudent than usual for investors to do their due diligence on copper and keep an eye on the forces that may affect the market.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals.
Editorial Disclosure: Dore Copper is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Copper Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
The copper price began 2025 on a rebound, spending time above US$5 per pound during Q1 after trading within the US$4 to US$4.50 range for most of 2024's second half.
Starting strong, the red metal climbed from US$3.99 on January 2 to reach US$4.40 by mid-month.
It then eased slightly, ending January at US$4.25. February once again brought momentum as copper climbed steadily to US$4.76 on February 13. However, the price retreated and ended the month at US$4.53.
Copper price, January 2 to April 9, 2025.
Chart via Trading Economics.
The copper price saw significant gains throughout March, breaking through the US$5 mark on March 19. It set a new all-time high of US$5.22 on March 26 before falling to US$5.04 on March 31.
Since then, copper has been under pressure, and the price of the metal plunged to US$4.26 on April 7.
Copper market facing tariff uncertainty
The first quarter of the year was dynamic for copper, but few factors have influenced the market for the base metal more than the threat of tariffs from the US. This possibility has created a wider price gap between London Metal Exchange (LME) copper and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) copper.
According to an ING article published in mid-February, the CME price was more than 10 percent higher than the LME price at the time, prompting traders to begin shifting copper inventories from overseas warehouses into the US.
This movement elevated stockpiles at CME warehouses to over 100,000 metric tons, the highest level since they peaked at 250,000 metric tons during Donald Trump’s first presidency.
Overall, the US relies on copper imports, which account for 45 percent of its domestic consumption. Chile constitutes 35 percent of incoming supply, while Canada contributes 26 percent.
The majority of copper inflows are in the form of refined copper products, which make up 60 percent of US imports.
On February 25, Trump signed an executive order invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to initiate an investigation into the impact of copper imports on all forms on national security.
In the order, Trump noted that while the US has ample copper reserves, its smelting and refining capacity has declined. China has become the world’s leading supplier of refined copper, commanding a 50 percent market share.
During a mid-March CRU Group webinar focused on copper, Erik Heimlich, head of base metals at the firm, discussed why Trump may have announced the start of the investigation.
“Their reliance on imports has been growing systematically, and with the closure not so long ago of the Hayden smelter and the Amarillo refinery, that has increased even more,” he said.
Heimlich further explained that Trump may want to use copper tariffs to encourage a resurgence of copper processing in the US based on national security concerns. This point was reiterated by Bryan Billie, policy and geopolitical principal at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, during a virtual panel held at the beginning of April.
“The big question here is whether US dependencies on copper imports are supposedly compromising national security. That’s the legal rationale behind the investigation,” Billie said.
He also discussed the timeline, noting that Section 232 investigations typically take 270 days to complete, although they can be shorter. While it remains uncertain whether the investigation will lead to tariffs, it could also result in export controls, which might pose additional challenges in global copper markets.
Michael Finch, Benchmark’s head of strategic initiatives, suggested that the review is likely to take weeks rather than months, and could actually bring some relief to the market.
“I think, given that the market now expects the announcement on Section 232 to arrive a bit sooner than previously anticipated, I don’t believe as much copper will be trapped in the US as we progress through the coming quarters ... I think it's part of that trend that we’re witnessing a softening in the copper price,” he said.
Supply chain disruptions and copper fundamentals
Other factors that have affected the copper price include a major power outage in Chile at the end of February.
Chile declared a state of emergency to address the outage, which left more than 8 million homes and a significant portion of the country’s mining operations without power.
The outage resulted from a transmission line failure in the northern part of the country, causing BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) to shut down operations at Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.
Although power was restored in a few days, COMEX copper futures for March rose by 0.9 percent.
An additional supply disruption occurred in March, when Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) declared force majeure and halted copper shipments from its Altonorte operation in Chile. The refinery produces 350,000 metric tons of copper anode annually, and a prolonged shutdown could impact an already tight copper market.
On a fundamental level, the International Copper Study Group provided preliminary data for January’s supply and demand conditions on March 21. In its release, the group outlines an apparent deficit of 19,000 metric tons of refined copper in the first month of the year, down from the 24,000 metric ton deficit reported in January 2024.
Supply and demand for refined copper maintained a balance at the start of the year, with each growing by 1 percent. Supply-side growth was largely constrained by a 14 percent drop in Chilean output.
Mine production experienced a 2 percent increase in January, with 7 percent year-on-year growth from Peru. The ramp up of production at Anglo American’s (LSE: AAL,OTCQX:AAUFK) Quellaveco mine was a key factor.
Additionally, supply increased by 6 percent in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the expansion of Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula mine. A 3 percent increase in Asian production was offset by a 2 percent decline in North America. Chile also saw a fall of 2.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Copper price forecast for 2025
Copper is tied closely to the global economy, making this a key factor to watch.
“CRU economists continue to expect global GDP to grow by 2.6 percent in 2025, and refined copper demand to grow by around 2.9 percent in both this and next year, which is actually an increase compared to our previous forecast. So despite the dramatic macro and geopolitical events that we have witnessed over the last few months, the base-case demand narrative for copper remains robust,” Heimlich said in mid-March.
However, he also noted that this base-case scenario is surrounded by uncertainty.
That uncertainty has come to the forefront at the start of Q2. Copper prices fell nearly 20 percent at the beginning of April as the Trump administration announced a new round of base-level and reciprocal tariffs.
Investors experienced a significant selloff as the prospect of a recession became more pronounced.
A recession would substantially impact base metals, including copper, as consumers turn away from big-ticket items like new homes and cars, which require large quantities of these materials
For investors, uncertainty will likely remain for some time. A Section 232 outcome could help stabilize copper, or it could escalate other aspects of a trade war between the US and the rest of the world.
It also remains unclear how long Trump’s tariffs will be in place.
This situation could provide opportunities for investors with an appetite for risk who are looking to make bets. Others may prefer to remain on the sidelines and wait for more clarity on the global trade front.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Lobo Tiggre: Copper is My Highest-Confidence Trade for 2025 — Here's Why
Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com also shared his 2025 outlook for gold, silver and uranium.
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, gave the Investing News Network his updated thoughts on the US economy, as well as his outlook for gold, silver and uranium in 2025.
However, he said his highest-confidence trade for next year is copper.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Lobo Tiggre: Gold's Bullish New Paradigm, Copper Timing to Watch
"I think that the world has just gone through a one-way door," said Lobo Tiggre of IndependentSpeculator.com.
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his latest thoughts on gold, noting that bullish factors are stacking up in its favor. Among them are recent moves from the Trump administration and a potential rise in global gold allocations.
Tiggre also discusses copper, silver and uranium.
Click here to view the Investing News Network's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Gianni Kovacevic: 3 Copper Stocks for Speculators, Watch These Metals Under Trump
Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic shared his thoughts on copper market dynamics, saying that while the long-term trend is up, speculators can create significant shorter-term prices moves.
He also mentioned three copper companies he's interested in right now: CopperNico Metals (TSX:COPR,OTCQB:CPPMF), Entree Resources (TSX:ETG,OTCQB:ERLFF) and Horizon Copper (TSXV:HCU,OTCQX:HNCUF).
In addition to copper, Kovacevic spoke about the growing opportunity he sees in lithium, highlighting how major miners like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are increasing their exposure to this important battery metal.
"We are going to have a supply shortage. Not in the distant future — in the next 18 to 36 months it'll be a front-page story, and it will be dovetailed with ... oil and gas. And with that comes the oil and gas investor," he said.
21 May
After US$1.5 Billion Gold Payday, Chinese Billionaire Pivots to Copper for Energy Play
A reclusive Chinese tycoon has gained attention by once again defying the tide — this time shifting from gold to copper in a massive, calculated bet that's reportedly worth nearly US$1 billion.
Bian Ximing, a soft-spoken plastics billionaire, has emerged as China’s biggest copper bull. Through his brokerage firm Zhongcai Futures, he now holds the largest net long position in copper futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
According to bourse data uncovered by Bloomberg and individuals familiar with the matter, Bian's stake — comprising nearly 90,000 metric tons worth of copper futures — is unmatched in China’s commodities market.
The 61-year-old investor is no stranger to bold contrarian plays. In 2023 and 2024, Bian’s timely gold investments netted an eye-popping US$1.5 billion profit as global fears about inflation and the US dollar drove bullion to record highs.
This time around, Bian appears to be wagering on copper’s critical role in the global energy transition, plus China’s pivot to high-tech industry and anticipated volatility in US-China trade relations.
Unlike many traders who retreated amid tariff tensions and fears of a global slowdown, Bian doubled down. Multiple people familiar with his strategy say he began shifting from a short to a long copper position just before the US election in November 2024, anticipating Donald Trump’s win and the economic stimulus such a victory might unleash.
He escalated his copper purchases starting in January of this year, eventually reaching a peak position of 40,000 lots — or 200,000 metric tons — by April. The bet has already paid dividends. Bloomberg estimates that Zhongcai’s copper trade has generated approximately US$200 million in profits to date. As of April's end, Bian held no short positions in copper.
While Bian and Zhongcai declined to comment on this trade, much of the billionaire’s thinking is traceable to his sporadic yet widely followed investment blog posts, which offer a glimpse into his disciplined philosophy.
In January he wrote about the importance of letting go of ego to choose the right targets: “When choosing targets, focus on trends. When implementing projects, focus on timing. When maintaining projects, focus on costs.”
Bian’s investment journey defies easy categorization. Born in 1963 in Zhuji, a town in Zhejiang province, he came of age in the aftermath of Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward. His education was interrupted by the Cultural Revolution, but he eventually graduated from a vocational school linked to China’s central bank in 1985.
A decade later, he launched a plastic tubing factory that became the foundation of a sprawling industrial and financial empire with assets in Europe, the US, and India.
In 2003, Bian acquired the brokerage that would become Zhongcai Futures and quietly pivoted into commodities trading.
Bian now resides in Gibraltar, far from the trading floors of Shanghai, and manages his team remotely, conducting business largely through video calls. Nonetheless, his presence in Chinese markets looms large — especially among those who view him as a rare hybrid of western-style hedge fund strategist and Chinese industrialist.
That discipline has served him well, even as the copper market has become increasingly unpredictable.
In the past few months, copper prices have surged amid speculation about global tariff tensions, tightening global supply and the metal’s indispensable role in clean energy infrastructure. Analysts have predicted that prices for the metal could reach US$12,000 to US$13,000 per metric ton, compared to the current level of around US$9,500.
But volatility remains high. Copper briefly plunged last month following tariff threats from Washington — though Bian’s Shanghai-focused positions were shielded by a national holiday that closed domestic markets.
Some of his investors, rattled by the trade war, have since pulled out. Yet Bian has reportedly increased his own stake in response, signaling confidence in China’s economic resilience and the structural demand for copper.
“There are traps and opportunities everywhere — opportunities in risks and traps in opportunities,” he wrote in a blog post last year. “Investment is essentially a game of survival."
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
19 May
WCN Raises A$14.4M at an Average 29% Premium to Market Close
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$14.4m (before costs) through the issue of 384,615,398 new, fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. Utilising the “flow-through shares” provisions under Canadian tax law 307,692,321 shares will be issued at an issue price of A$0.0403 per share representing a 38.9% premium to WCN’s last trading price of A$0.029 (14 May 2025) for a total of A$12.40m (Flow-Through). Additionally, the Company has received firm commitments to raise $2 million (before costs) through a share placement to new and existing sophisticated and professional investors (Placement). 76,923,077 shares will be issued under the Placement at $0.026 per share, being a 10.3% discount to the Company’s last closing price before trading halt.
- Capital raise cornerstoned by the Company’s Strategic Advisor, John Hancock and his private family office, Astrotricha Capital SEZC.
- The capital raise was significantly oversubscribed and the Company received investment from a number of new Australian, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Singaporean financial institutions as well as existing institutional and sophisticated shareholders
- Funds will be used to expand and accelerate drilling and exploration activities at the Company’s Rae Copper Project with drilling set to recommence from mid-July
- Drilling activities will include both reverse circulation and diamond drilling, providing the Company flexibility in its targeting approach
- Aerial and downhole geophysics are to be undertaken to further refine drill targets across the Rae Copper Project
- Following encouraging visual results, the Company expects to update shareholders on further assays results for holes 5, 6 and 7 at Danvers, expected to be received over the coming weeks
”The successful completion of this capital raise is a testament to the quality of our Rae Copper Project and the confidence that investors have in our exploration strategy. The ability to access the less dilutive flow through funds at a circa 40% premium is a huge advantage and value accretive for shareholders. Further, John Hancock and his Astrotricha Capital Family Office cornerstone position in the raise, along with the support of other high net worth investors introduced by Astrotricha, reflects their shared vison for the future of WCN and underpins the Company’s development plans for the Rae Copper Project.
The outlook for copper prices remains robust and the Company is poised to ramp up exploration efforts as we capitalise on its strong financial position following this raise, in addition to the ongoing conversion of WCNO options. Following recent high-grade results, this upcoming drilling at Danvers will lay the foundation for a maiden exploration target at the project over the coming period. We are very excited about the potential to delineate a material resource around the immediate drilling area at Danvers and to potentially encompass additional deposits along the regional 7km + strike.
In parallel, drilling will commence at the major sedimentary hosted copper target at Hulk. The pre collars that we have completed at Hulk sit only about 50mtrs above the target horizon and with diamond rigs planned to arrive in the coming months at which time we plan to drill all project areas and deliver on the potential for an additional major copper discovery at our Rae Project.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
“Starting out as a Strategic Advisor to WCN with an initial invested stake, I have now become the Company's largest shareholder and am pleased to see another well executed and strongly supported capital raise at a premium to the share price. The WCN focus has been on minimising existing shareholder dilution whilst attracting strategic investor capital to accelerate exploration and at the same time, securing the Company's financial position for the longer term. There is now global investor interest in WCN’s prospects and I look forward to further upcoming drill results.”
John Hancock - Strategic Advisor to WCN
Click here for the full ASX Release
18 May
Cloncurry Project Financing Update
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Financing Update
16 May
S&P Global: Mining Sector Sees Mixed Q1, Next Calls for Copper, Battery Metals and M&A
As the global energy transition accelerates, the mining sector is increasingly navigating a complex landscape of shifting demand, volatile prices and growing sustainability priorities.
During an S&P Global webinar on the state of the mining industry in Q1, analysts highlighted renewable power development and mine-site electrification as key sustainability drivers shaping the future of resource extraction.
Copper, a key component of the energy shift, remains a focal point, with average prices holding at US$9,412 per metric ton in the first quarter, though forecasts suggest a slight decline to US$9,317 by year end.
Meanwhile, the battery metals space continues to feel the squeeze.
Lithium prices slumped to US$9,000 per metric ton, leaving an estimated 27 percent of producers operating at a loss, according to S&P. Cobalt held above US$14 per pound, bolstered by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s export ban.
Nickel, driven by surging Indonesian output, is forecast to fall to US$15,730 per metric ton.
The webinar also touched on broader sector dynamics, including ongoing trade tensions, subdued financing activity and an uptick in M&A as companies reposition for long-term growth amid tightening supply and geopolitical uncertainty.
Copper supply disrupted, green demand bolstered
As mentioned, copper prices are expected to dip slightly to US$9,317 by year end.
While positive drivers like a weaker US dollar and resilient Chinese demand are offering some support, refined production cuts, bad weather in Chile and smelter challenges have added pressure to the global supply chain.
Notably, production disruptions in Chile — including a national blackout and Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) partial suspension at Altonorte — along with declining US consumer confidence, have led S&P to revise its US refined copper demand growth forecast down to just 1.5 percent for the year. Meanwhile, tightness in the concentrate market has sent spot treatment charges to record lows, amplifying strain on smelter margins.
“(A) developing demand driver for copper is the increasing demand from the green energy transition," said Naditha Manubag, associate research analyst, metals and mining research, at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
"Despite the intensifying US-China trade disputes, copper demand in China has shown resilience, with copper concentrate imports growing by 10 percent in Q1 and cathode imports increasing month-over-month."
Lithium, cobalt and graphite markets under pressure
In contrast, the battery metals space continues to reel from oversupply and weak pricing. Lithium carbonate CIF Asia dropped to just US$9,000, the lowest level seen since 2021.
“Overcapacity will continue to limit lithium prices until the next decade,” said Manubag. “With this, we have lowered the lithium carbonate CIF Asia price in 2025 to US$9,031. And using this price assumption, 27 percent of lithium operations will be loss-making on a total cash operating margin basis.”
Prices are expected to dip further to US$8,600 in Q3 before a modest recovery in 2027.
The cobalt market, while supported by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s export ban, is forecast to remain in surplus through 2025, though prices are likely to hold above US$14.
“The Democratic Republic of Congo accounts for over 70 percent of global cobalt mine output, yet its ongoing export ban is unlikely to trigger significant production cuts,” the analyst said, adding that the stockpiled supply is expected to re-enter the market once the ban lifts — supporting a sustained price recovery.
Cobalt hydroxide prices have surged the most since the ban began due to tightening supply, and cobalt prices are expected to remain above US$14 through 2025. However, elevated prices may accelerate the trend toward substituting cobalt in battery chemistries as the lithium market braces for further cuts.
Meanwhile, graphite prices are under pressure despite tightening Chinese export controls.
China’s December export ban on key critical minerals, including gallium and germanium, has prompted tighter scrutiny on graphite exports to the US. With China supplying roughly half of America’s antimony and natural graphite imports, pressure on prices has mounted as Tanzanian supply grows, but export options narrow.
Despite current oversupply, a structural deficit is forecast in the medium to long term.
“Spot prices for natural graphite have come under further pressure,” Manubag said. “(US President Donald) Trump’s Section 232 probes import dependence on processed graphite, supporting US anode projects.”
As such, S&P sees US capacity growing to 236,000 metric tons in 2028.
“We maintain our view that continued high feedstock cost on the synthetic anode supply chain could support fine flake and spherical graphite prices," the expert added.
Gold leads Q1 mining M&A
M&A in the mining sector slowed sharply in Q1, with both the number and value of deals declining.
Although gold transactions accounted for 86 percent of total M&A value, overall gold deal value dropped 62 percent quarter-over-quarter to US$4.02 billion. In the lead for the period was Equinox Gold’s (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) planned US$1.87 billion takeover of Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB,OTCQX:CXBMF).
Nickel followed, with MMG's (OTC Pink:MMLTF,HKEX:1208) US$500 million acquisition of Anglo American’s (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) nickel business, including producing assets like Barro Alto and Codemin.
In copper, the top transaction was Hudbay Minerals’ (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) purchase of Mitsubishi Materials’ (OTC Pink:MIMTF,TSE:5711) remaining stake in the Copper Mountain mine for US$44.3 million.
“Gold deals are expected to continue leading M&A activity as the metal maintains its safe-haven appeal amid global trade uncertainty,” Gian Seblos, associate research analyst, metals and mining research, at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said during this week's webinar. He added, “Meanwhile, cash-rich producers may drive consolidation in base metals, either to secure future output or diversify amid shifting trade dynamics.”
Capital raised by mining companies surged to US$11.92 billion — doubling from the previous quarter and marking the second consecutive quarter of growth following the US Federal Reserve's December rate cut. Debt financing jumped to 65 percent of total capital raised, up from 35 percent previously, fueled by a surge in senior debt offerings.
Major mining companies led the charge, raising US$7.57 billion — nearly six times more than Q4 2024.
Juniors saw a 25 percent increase, raising US$3.48 billion. Gold companies captured half of the funding, followed by those focused on base metals (33 percent) and specialty commodities (17 percent).
Regionally, Asia and the Middle East posted a 331 percent gain to US$1.58 billion, primarily driven by Saudi Arabia’s Ma’aden through two non-convertible bond offerings worth US$1.25 billion.
Africa and Europe also saw strong growth, while Australia, Canada and the US experienced declines.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
15 May
Juggernaut Further Increases Oversubscribed Financing to $10,329,735 Due to Strong Demand from Institutions and Accredited Investors -- Dr. Quinton Hennigh Technical Advisor
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 15 th, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its April 14 th and April 23 rd and April 25 th 2025, news releases, the Company is pleased to announce a further increase in its non-brokered financing of up to $10,329,735. Juggernaut welcomes this strategic investment from Crescat Capital Funds LLC ("Crescat") and technical support from Dr Quinton Hennigh. Confirming the quality of the newly discovered 11 km Highway of Gold surrounding the Eldorado porphyry system on the Big One property. The discovery is in an area of glacial and snowpack abatement next door to the gold-rich porphyry systems at Newmont Mining's Galore Creek. The Big One Property is a discovery previously announced Jan 20 th (Click Link) with assays up to 79.01 gt gold (2.54 ozt gold) and 3157.89 gt silver (101.5 ozt silver) from over 200 gold-silver-copper rich polymetallic veins up to 8 m wide and striking for up to 500 m that all remain open at surface. The Big One Project covers 33,693 hectares in a world-class geologic terrane with tremendous additional discovery potential in the heart of the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh has taken on the role of special technical advisor to the Company. He is the technical consultant for all Crescat's gold and silver mining investments. Dr. Hennigh is a world-renowned exploration geologist with over 40 years of experience with major gold mining firms, Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining, Newmont Mining, and Kirkland Lake/Fosterville. In just the last five years, Dr. Hennigh was instrumental in several material discoveries, including Goliath / Surebet, Newfound / Queensway, SCM / Isidorito, Eloro / Iska Iska, Snowline / Valley, Sitka / RC Gold Project, and Tectonic / Flat.
Dr. Hennigh stated , "The Big One gold-silver project has a very similar feel to Goliath's Surebet gold discovery. To date, reconnaissance prospecting and sampling conducted by Juggernaut's exploration team have identified a multitude of multi-meter thick quartz-sulfide veins, many of which have yielded +oz per tonne Au and multi-oz per tonne Ag assays. Early indications suggest there is a genetic association of veins with late-stage magmatism in the area, an association seen at Surebet. This season, Juggernaut has a clear mandate to follow up on these results with detailed mapping and channel sampling, much like Goliath did during the early days of the Surebet discovery. The Company's mission is to get as many targets as possible ready for drill testing either late season or for 2026. I am very eager to see if a new "Surebet" type discovery is in hand.
View Juggernaut videos by Clicking Here .
The charity flow-through funding will close in two tranches, consisting of 9,308,770 units in tranche one for $7,679,735 and 2,000,000 units in tranche two for $1,650,000, equaling 11,308,770 charity flow-through units ("CFT Units"), priced at $0.825 each, for gross proceeds of up to $9,329,735 in total. Each CFT Unit will consist of one charity flow-through common share plus one warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share at $0.75 for a sixty-month period with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.50, callable at management's discretion.
Juggernaut is concurrently raising up to 2,000,000 hard dollar units priced at $0.50 each for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Each hard dollar unit will consist of one common share plus one warrant at $0.75 for a sixty-month period, with a forced accelerated conversion after 10 consecutive trading days at or above $1.50, callable at management's discretion, upon completion of the charity flow-through and hard dollar financings for a combined total of $10,329,735. Tranche one is scheduled to close on May 16th, 2025. The proceeds will be used to explore Juggernaut's properties located in Northwestern B.C. and for general working capital.
Finders' fees in accordance with TSXV Policies may be paid. All securities issued in the first tranche closing are subject to a 4-month-plus-one-day hold, expiring September 17, 2025.
"Gold exploration is all about swinging for the fence. Persevering with a diversified portfolio of great management and technical teams with bold targets is the key. The thing about Juggernaut is that it has the same geologic team as the one behind Goliath Resources, with their Surebet gold discovery. We are happy to invest in Juggernaut and this team. It's time for Big One, which may be the best target yet for this company and team. We are eager to support them with capital for another at-bat." - Kevin Smith, CFA, Founder & CEO of Crescat Capital .
Directors and officers of the company may acquire securities under the placement, which participation would be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President, and CEO of Juggernaut, states:
"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship, both with Crescat Capital as a strategic investor and Dr. Hennigh as a Special Technical Advisor and investor. I look forward to working with our partners who bring a proven track record of both financial and technical strength. This will enable Juggernaut to unlock the full potential of its assets over the long term, building value for all shareholders. This investment and strategic partnership, coupled with the ongoing support and interest from other globally recognized Institutions and senior miners, is a strong endorsement that clearly demonstrates the significant near-term discovery potential of our 100% controlled properties. Post financing, Juggernaut will have an extremely tight capital structure of just 27,663,935 shares, no debt, and a strong cash position of ~ $10,500,000. As such, we are well-positioned to move forward with our plans of drilling The Big One Discovery. With much anticipation, we look forward to executing the inaugural exploration program and reporting results."
The Company may pay finder's fees of the gross proceeds from the financing in cash, and compensation options on units being sold. This non-brokered private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued pursuant to this offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.
About Crescat Capital LLC
Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Over the last several years, Crescat has been building activist stakes in a portfolio of precious metals explorers to express one of its primary macro themes. The company's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, Large Cap, and Precious Metals funds.
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact
Dan Stuart
President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer
604-559-8028
info@juggernautexploration.com
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut's operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
