Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held May 6 th -8th are now available for online viewing.
June 12, 2025
Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company") (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 70,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.06 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £4,200. The Company has also received notification from Shard Capital Stockbrokers, Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 689,988 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.105 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £72,448.74.
Application for Admission
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 18 June 2025.
Following Admission of the new shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 690,393,221 ordinary shares of no-par value. 690,393,221 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
08 May
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.
09 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved
Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results from its most recent titanium dioxide ("TiO2") product development testwork programme, carried out on mineral flotation concentrates produced from the in-situ mineralised weathered cap that extends across the giant Pitfield Project ('Pitfield'), located in Western Australia.
Highlights
- A very high-purity TiO2 product, assaying at 99.25% TiO2 has been achieved through conventional beneficiation, leaching and refining processes.
- The TiO2 product contains non-detectable, or extremely low levels of deleterious impurities and is expected to be suitable for high-quality titanium sponge metal or high-grade titanium dioxide pigment production.
- Bulk samples collected from the weathered cap (announced 17 February 2025) have been delivered to the metallurgical laboratory and these will be utilised to produce multiple, finished product samples for marketing purposes.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We have achieved an extraordinary outcome from our most recent product development testwork, which has delivered an exceptional high-grade, high-purity TiO2 product that should be ideal for either titanium sponge metal or high-quality TiO2 pigment production.
"It is remarkable that our technical team has so rapidly produced a high-purity TiO₂ product. We believe this not only highlights the effectiveness of our processing approach but also underscores the potential value of our product. Metallurgical testing and process optimisation continues, and with the availability of the 70 tonnes of bulk sample collected in February we will now be able to significantly scale up the testwork and produce a variety of final product samples to share with prospective downstream end-users."
Product Development Testwork
An acid bake-water leach process using sulphuric acid was applied, with parameters similar to that tested during the initial product development test programme (announced 10 March 2025). The TiO2 product purification and product finishing stages were tested at ALS Metallurgy laboratories, located in Perth, Western Australia. All assays were conducted at ALS Metallurgy by their in-house metallurgy-specific assay lab.
The most recent product development metallurgical test work was undertaken on flotation concentrates recovered from the near surface, highly weathered in-situ saprolitic zone. Diamond drill core collected from two holes, DD24TOM004 and DD24TOM005, formed the feed composite (refer Figure 1). The composite sample was passed through a wet scrubber to break up the clays and attrition the ore prior to desliming the resulting slurry over a 38µm screen. The coarse material was fed to a gravity test circuit and the finer fraction (-38µm) was processed via froth flotation. The rougher (first stage) flotation concentrate generated from multiple, repetitive flotation tests were then blended to form the feedstock for a subsequent acid leach stage (refer Figure 2).
Two subsamples of flotation concentrate were leached under the following different conditions:
1. Direct acid bake followed by hot water leach
2. Dilute acid pre-leach followed by direct acid bake and hot water leach.
For both tests iron filings were added to the hot water wash phase to reduce the iron in the ferric (Fe3+) state to the ferrous (Fe2+) state, thus removing the iron from the solution. In this acid leach stage the titanium is recovered from the mineral concentrates into the liquor as titanyl sulphate (TiSO4) and the residue solids and liquor are then separated after the water leach step, using filtration, with the liquor moving forward for purification and product finishing testwork.
The next step in the purification process is the hydrolysis stage, which involves the heating of the liquor, thus breaking down the titanyl sulphate and resulting in the production of hydrated TiO2 and the recovery of H2SO4. This step was carried out in two stages without seed TiO2 material, an improvement from previous work. The solution was heated to 106 degrees C and held at temperature whilst being stirred for 2 hours. The resulting slurry was then centrifuged to separate the liquor from the precipitated solids. Finally, as part of the product finishing stage, the hydrated TiO2 was separated from the liquor using a centrifuge, and the solids were then calcined to remove water and produce a high-purity TiO2 compound (see figure 3).
The final chemical analysis of the TiO2 product indicates a very high purity of 99.25% TiO2 by mass with non-detectable or extremely low amounts of deleterious impurities (see table 1).
Figure 1. Saprolite composite sample before scrubbing/attritioning.
Figure 2. Flotation test on the saprolite composite slimes fraction
Table 1. Finished Product Analysis
Product Analysis (XRF)
% by mass
TiO2
99.25
Al
0.16
Ca
0.01
Fe
0.09
La
<0.01
Nd
0.01
Pb
0.004
P
0.23
Si
0.03
Th
<0.001
U
<0.001
V
0.01
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 4).
Figure 4. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services.
Competent Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The technical information in this report that relates to the geology and exploration of the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr. Faragher is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
Tel: 020 7186 9950
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page
Tel: 020 7236 1177
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation
02 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden MRE
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company,is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme will target high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, with the objective of delivering a maiden JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').
Highlights
- A total of 164 drill holes planned:
- 124 Air Core ('AC') drillholes for approximately 6,700 metres, and
- 40 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drillholes for approximately 4,000 metres,
- totalling 10,700 metres of drilling.
- The Thomas Prospect was selected for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone.
- This programme, the largest at Pitfield to date, will cover over 11 square kilometres and aims to deliver a globally significant MRE.
- Notable intercepts within the in-situ weathered cap from previous drilling at Thomas include:
- 51m @ 7.88% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM039)
- 57m @ 7.48% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM040)
- 52m @ 7.43% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM042)
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"We are pleased to commence this important drilling campaign at Pitfield, focused on delivering our maiden MRE from the Thomas Prospect.The Thomas Prospect contains broad, continuous, high-grade zones of high-purity titanium dioxide mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap: confirmed by assay results from the February 2025 AC drill campaign, averaging 6.20% TiO₂ over an average depth of 54m (announced 28 April 2025).
"This fully funded campaign, scheduled to run over the next four to five weeks, is the largest undertaken to date at Pitfield. With 164 holes planned over an 11 square kilometre area and to an average depth of 65 metres, this work is designed to deliver a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate."
MRE Drilling Programme
The location and spacing of the planned AC drillholes have been designed, with the input of mineral resource consultants Snowden-Optiro, to provide the necessary drill assay data density to allow the preparation of an MRE at the Thomas Prospect. The programme consists of 124 AC drillholes, on a 400 x 200m drillhole-spaced grid with an average forecast depth of 54.1m, for a total of 6,700 metres, and 40 RC drillholes within the AC drilling grid, to a depth of 100m, for a total of 4,000 metres. The overall drillhole grid extends 5.2km by 2.2km and totals an area of 11.4 sq km (refer Figure 1).
The drilling is targeting the near surface, highly weathered zones within the Thomas Prospect; drilling has now commenced and will run over several weeks, with laboratory analysis scheduled for completion in August.
Figure 1. Planned Air Core drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
The near-surface, in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect contains a high percentage of the key titanium bearing minerals, primarily anatase and rutile. The drilling targets areas were selected on the basis of three key parameters: high-purity TiO2 mineral assemblage, high average TiO2 grades and significant depth of weathering (refer Table 1).
The AC and RC drillholes will be geologically logged and sub-sampled on 2m intervals and geochemically analysed; this data will provide the basis for geological modelling and for the development of the MRE at the Thomas Prospect.
Air core drilling has previously been utilised at Pitfield to drill-test the weathered cap and collect bulk metallurgical samples (announced 28 April 2025). It is a cost-effective and efficient drilling method that is commonly used for shallow exploration projects and the success of the previous campaign confirmed its suitability for the preparation of the MRE.
Table 1: Weathered Zone drill intercepts from the Thomas Prospect (previously released results) including high-grade intervals to be followed up by MRE drilling
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
EOH (m)
Weathered Interval (m)
Grade TiO2 (%)
RC24TOM021
373699
6724326
4
76
154
72
6.75
including
4
58
54
6.90
including
4
12
8
9.03
including
8
10
2
9.98
RC24TOM022
373329
6724796
0
54
154
54
7.02
including
4
12
8
8.54
RC24TOM023
373639
6724978
0
58
154
58
5.68
including
6
20
14
6.09
DD24TOM006
373947
6724741
0
46.5
70.5
46.5
5.94
including
4.5
45
40.5
6.10
including
10.5
22.5
12
6.95
AC25TOM021
373250
6724746
0
49
49
49
7.49
including
20
26
6
10.71
AC25TOM036
373358
6725089
2
54
54
52
7.21
AC25TOM039
373506
6724612
0
51
51
51
7.88
AC25TOM040
373599
6724639
0
57
57
57
7.48
including
6
22
16
10.00
AC25TOM041
373572
6724737
0
54
54
54
7.19
including
4
18
14
10.06
including
4
12
8
11.67
AC25TOM042
373546
6724823
0
52
52
52
7.43
including
4
16
12
10.17
including
4
12
8
11.32
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheat belt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing the Mid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
Empire Metals Ltd
Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell
Tel: 020 4583 1440
S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Broker)
Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl
Tel: 020 3470 0470
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)
Damon Heath
Tel: 020 7186 9950
St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR)
Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page
Tel: 020 7236 1177
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) to receive an Investor Presentation
22 May
Empire Metals Limited Announces £4.5m Subscription by Institutional Investors
£4.5 million Subscription by Institutional Investors, Advancing Development of the Pitfield Titanium Project
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has raised £4.5 million by way of a subscription of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at 9.5p (the 'Subscription Shares') to existing and new institutional shareholders (the 'Subscription').
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"I am pleased to confirm the successful completion of this Subscription, which has increased participation from our institutional shareholders in Asia andAustralia. The Subscription was led by Asian Investment Management Services Ltd, an existing shareholder.
"The continued support from institutional investors highlights the scale and quality of the titanium discovery at Pitfield, and the opportunities that it brings. The additional funds strengthen our balance sheet, increasing our cash position to £7.1 million, and will be deployed to expand the planned drilling programme with the objective of establishing a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE'); progress the bulk metallurgical testwork so as to deliver high-purity TiO2 product samples to end users; and bring forward the commencement of economic studies.
"With momentum building in 2025, Empire is in a strong position to advance Pitfield and capitalise on the global focus on critical minerals such as titanium."
Use of Funds
The proceeds of the Subscription, together with existing cash reserves of £2.6 million, will be primarily used to:
- Expand the Pitfield titanium mineral resource development drilling programme to define a globally significant MRE;
- Appoint additional metallurgical and engineering personnel to accelerate the development of the process flowsheet;
- Upscale the bulk metallurgical testwork to provide high-purity TiO2 product samples to potential end users; and
- Accelerate the commencement of mining studies, well ahead of schedule.
Laboratory testwork results to date have been encouraging and the use of conventional processing techniques has increased management's confidence that the process flowsheet can deliver high-value commercial end products. Development focus now has turned to optimising the various processing steps and commencing mine option studies. Proceeds from this equity placement fully fund the Company through these important, project development workstreams.
Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights
The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 30 May 2025. As a result of the issue of the Subscription Shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 689,633,233 ordinary shares of no-par value.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Click here to connect with Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) to receive an Investor Presentation
09 May
Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 13th.
May 6th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Northern Superior Resources Inc.
|(OTCQB: NSUPF | TSXV: SUP)
|Luca Mining Corp.
|(OTCQX: LUCMF | TSXV: LUCA)
|Castille Resources Limited
|(OTCQB: CLRSF | ASX: CST)
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|(OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN)
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|Ucore Rare Metals, Inc.
|(OTCQX: UURAF | TSXV: UCU)
|Kootenay Silver Inc.
|(OTCQX: KOOYF | TSXV: KTN)
|Camino Minerals Corp.
|(Pink: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|Callinex Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQX: CLLXF | TSXV: CNX)
May 7th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
|(OTCQX: CNIKF| TSXV: CNC)
|Anfield Energy Inc.
|(OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
|Newcore Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
|Empire Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQB: EPMLF | AIM: EEE)
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Horizon Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
|Kodiak Copper Corp.
|(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK )
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|DynaResource, Inc.
|(OTCQX: DYNR)
May 8 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | TSX: NVO)
|Ecora Resources PLC
|(OTCQX: ECRAF | TSX: ECOR)
|Power Metallic Mines Inc.
|(OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Juggernaut Files for Approval of Private Placement Financing
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with theTSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) seeking conditional approval of its $0.64 unit (“Unit”) private placement financing (the “Financing”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.1 million.
The Financing consists of 1,718,731 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.84 for 5 years, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, after the 4-month hold has expired, shares of the Company close at or above $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. Proceeds of the Financing will be used for general corporate and operating purposes.
All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a 4-month-plus-one-day hold. Finders’ fees in cash and non-transferable broker warrants, and in accordance with Exchange policies, may be paid.
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is an explorer and generator of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are in world-class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to Tier 1 mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, an organization representing a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut’s key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Dan Stuart
President, Director, and Chief Executive Officer
604-559-8028
info@juggernautexploration.com
Qualified Person
Rein Turna P. Geo is the independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.
Grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain disclosures in this release may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to Juggernaut’s operations that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including its ability to complete the contemplated private placement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.
Click here to connect with Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) to receive an Investor Presentation
28m
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada
Camp opening and logistics have commenced with geophysics and drilling to follow in the coming weeks
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. American West Metals Limited ("American West"), the Project operator, is conducting the exploration program. Aston Bay and American West have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture with respect to the Storm Project property, with Aston Bay maintaining a free carried interest until a decision to mine is made upon completion of a bankable feasibility study.
Highlights:
- The 2025 drill program is set to begin. A pipeline of large-scale exploration targets prioritized for drilling includes:
- Cirrus Deeps - high-priority EM target below the Cirrus Deposit with a stratigraphic setting similar to Cyclone will be the first target to be tested with diamond drilling
- Cyclone Deeps - potential continuation of the large Cyclone Deposit at depth with reconnaissance drill intercepts such as 10 metres ("m") @ 1.2% copper ("Cu") from 311m (including 0.5m @ 3.7% Cu from 315.5m), ready for follow-up with diamond drilling
- Resource Expansion - several discoveries near the footprint of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") will be followed up, including the Gap Prospect, which contains a strong EM anomaly confirmed with drilling that returned 20m @ 2.3% Cu from 28m, and the Squall and Hailstorm Prospects
- Tornado/Blizzard - located 5km east of the Storm copper deposits, the area hosts a 3.2km x 1.5km geochemical copper anomaly and two large electromagnetic ("EM") plates yet to be drilled
- Midway - discovered by a single historical drill hole that intersected a total of 58m of visual copper sulfide, located approximately 5km to the west of the Storm MRE area, to be drilled
- Geophysics to generate new targets. An extensive airborne Mobile Magneto-Telluric ("MobileMT") survey is planned early in the season for the Storm MRE area and other areas of interest along the 110km prospective copper horizon, with results expected to inform drill targeting and prioritization this season.
Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Laboratory assays are required to determine the presence and grade of any contained mineralization within the reported visual intersections of copper sulfides. Portable XRF is used as an aid in the determination of mineral type and abundance during the geological logging process.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay, commented:
"We are excited to begin another field season at Storm. The reverse circulation drill rig will work on adding to the resource and target near-surface exploration targets, while the diamond drill rig will focus on the deeper exploratory holes.
"In addition to the compelling targets generated in previous geophysical programs, we are very excited to be flying a comprehensive MobileMT survey at Storm. This is the same survey that has successfully delineated large conductive targets at our Epworth property. The significant contrast in the conductive properties of the mineralized rock versus the host rock at Storm is ideal for MobileMT, and its utilization of natural-source energy from within the Earth should help define deeper targets that may have eluded previous methods. These new targets will be ready for drilling this season.
"Investors can also look forward to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Analysis for the near-surface mineralization at Storm, currently underway. We are also working up drill targets for our Epworth copper project, also in Nunavut, for a potential late-season drill program."
Figure 1: A photo of interpreted copper sulfides/oxides (green) on the surface at the Chinook Deposit, Storm Project, Nunavut. The material has not been assayed.
INITIAL DIAMOND DRILL PLAN
The first diamond drill targets to be tested in the Storm MRE area are Cirrus Deeps and Cyclone Deeps (Figure 2). The drilling aims to follow up earlier intersections of high-grade copper mineralization and build evidence for the large-scale copper potential at depth, which could rapidly expand the copper endowment within the Storm MRE area.
Subsequent diamond drilling will continue to test high-priority geophysical anomalies and regional exploration targets. These will include the Tornado, Blizzard, Midway areas and any new targets defined by the upcoming MMT survey.
Figure 2: Plan view of the Storm area showing the high-priority (initial drilling) areas with potential for further growth of copper mineralization based on drilling, geochemical sampling and geophysics, overlaying copper deposit outlines, and topography.
Cirrus Deeps
Diamond drill hole ST24-03 was designed to target a 1,300m x 500m MLEM anomaly (Figure 3 & 5) which is bounded by a series of large EM plates (approximately 350m to top, conductance ~40-60 siemens, moderate ~40-60° S/SW dip, striking ~WNW-ESE) at its northern edge. The EM anomalies are located below the Cirrus Deposit and the Gap high-grade copper prospect, and are interpreted to be proximal to the Southern Graben Fault.
This location in the Allen Bay Formation immediately below the Cape Storm Formation is the same stratigraphic location as Cyclone. In addition to the potential for flat-lying stratigraphic mineralization like Cyclone, the target is located along a fault zone similar to the well-mineralized Chinook Deposit. These anomalies may indicate a considerable, connected accumulation of copper within the Central Graben area. Similar EM targets drilled elsewhere in the Storm copper belt have been confirmed as high-grade copper mineralization.
Figure 3: NE-SW geological section view through ST24-03 (looking NW) showing the Cirrus Deposit, interpreted Southern Graben Fault and modelled MLEM conductors. The planned drill hole depth is 650-700m.
ST24-03 has currently been drilled to a downhole depth of 414m (planned depth of 600-700m) and intersected several zones of fracturing and sporadic copper sulfides (Figure 3) in the upper portion of the hole, with increased fracturing at depth. Fracturing and voids in the rock are positive indications since permeability and open spaces are required for efficient mineralization in the sediment hosted copper model.
The drill hole will be the first diamond hole completed in the 2025 drill program.
Cyclone Deeps
High-grade copper mineralization has been discovered at depth, offset to the south of the Cyclone Deposit (Figure 4). The Cyclone Deeps intersection of 10m @ 1.2% Cu (drill hole ST24-01) displays a typical sediment hosted copper mineralogical profile with a high-grade core of native copper and chalcocite (including 3m @ 2.2% Cu) with peripheral chalcopyrite and other less copper-rich sulfide minerals.
The copper mineralization is hosted near the top of a thick sequence of fractured dolomudstone of the Allen Bay Formation. The Allen Bay is the main host of the known copper mineralization within the Storm area, and the stratigraphic position near the top of the formation also hosts Cyclone, the largest deposit discovered to date. This mineralization may represent the offset southern portion of the faulted Cyclone Deposit and presents an exceptional opportunity to add significant volume to the current resources. This prospective horizon extends for over 5km in the immediate Storm area.
Figure 4: Schematic geological section at 464730E. The mineralization intersected by ST24-01 is immediately below the Cape Storm Formation, similar to the Cyclone Deposit.
INITIAL REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILL PLAN
Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling will be used to test near-surface (<250m depth) resource upgrade, resource expansion, and exploration targets.
The first phase of drilling will commence at the Thunder, Lightning Ridge, and Corona Deposits before moving on to The Gap, Squall and Hailstorm Prospects (Figure 2). All of these opportunities have the potential to add significant mineral resources to the Storm Project, with high-grade mineralization similar to the known deposits already discovered.
Subsequent RC drilling will aim to test other nearby and regional exploration targets, which include the Tornado and Blizzard areas, and numerous untested geochemical, Electromagnetic (EM) and Induced Polarization (IP) anomalies.
The Gap Prospect is a 500m-long zone located between the Corona and Cirrus Copper Deposits (Figure 2), where multiple drill holes have intersected high-grade copper sulfides (including 1.5m @ 4.4% Cu, 9.8g/t Ag from 39m, and 2m @ 2.5% Cu from 74m downhole in AB18-09, and 20m @ 2.3% Cu, 3.3g/t Ag (Including 8m @ 5.3% Cu, 6.4g/t Ag) from 28m in SR24-003.
The Squall and Hailstorm Prospects are located immediately south of the southern graben fault and collectively extend 1.8km northwest along strike of the Corona Deposit (see Figure 2).
Drilling at Squall during the 2024 season intercepted 1.5m @ 2.36% Cu, 5.0g/t Ag from 181.4m (SR24-108) at the end of the hole, whilst surface geochemistry at Hailstorm has identified a 250m x 250m copper anomaly that remains open to the south (Figure 5).
Figure 5: Copper gossan from the Hailstorm Prospect. This is massive chalcocite (copper sulfide) and returned a laboratory assay grade of >50% Cu, 61g/t Ag (Sample Y007193, 50% Cu is the upper limit of the assay technique used).
Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MobileMT) Survey
A regional-scale MobileMT survey is planned to cover the Storm and wider exploration areas during the 2025 program (Figure 6). MMT utilizes natural source energy to capture a broader range of EM frequencies than the techniques used at Storm to date. The survey is designed to show a greater contrast between the host rocks and potential accumulations of conductive material (i.e. metalliferous sulfide) with improved spatial and depth resolution. This is potentially very useful in delineating deeper (>200m) occurrences of copper sulfide at Storm, where the resistive host rocks cause a decreased signal-to-noise ratio and decreased confidence in interpretation with depth in the historical geophysics.
The initial MobileMT survey will be completed over the Midway-Storm-Tornado area as an orientation survey to determine the response of the known deposits before extending the survey into more regional areas. The survey will begin in the coming week, allowing results to inform drill targeting and prioritization this season.
Figure 6: Proposed MobileMT survey showing the planned Phase 1 and Phase 2 survey lines, overlaying topography, and regional geology.
FORWARD PROGRAM
- MobileMT geophysical survey to commence imminently, with results expected to inform targeting for exploratory drilling this season.
- RC drilling to commence in the Storm area, testing high-priority geophysical and resource upgrade and definition targets.
- Diamond drilling to commence in the Storm area, following up on deep, high-priority copper targets and EM anomalies.
- Unsampled historical diamond drill holes with visual copper sulfides at the Tornado and Midway Prospects will be sampled immediately to expedite transport to the laboratory for assaying.
- Planning is complete, and preparations are underway for a broad range of environmental monitoring and survey activities during 2025.
- PEA and PFS activities, including permitting, processing, and mining studies, are continuing.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
QA/QC Protocols
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP. Drill core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were subject to 33 element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a). Overlimit values for copper (>10%) and were analyzed via four-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS Method Cu-OG62).
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in North America.
The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade precious and critical metals potential in North America
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party's interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For more information contact:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516
Sofia Harquail, IR and Corporate Development
sofia.harquail@astonbayholdings.com
(647) 821-1337
42m
Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé
Includes 15.6 Metres Averaging 1.47% Cu and 8.5 g/t Ag
E Zone Skarn Returns 29.7 Metres Averaging 1.92% Cu and 15.2 g/t Ag
Infill Drilling Continues to Extend Deposit at Depth Below 2024 MRE
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company or "OsiskoMetals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce new drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. Results for eight new holes are reported below, located at the southern end of the deposit defined in the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”, see attached map and November 14, 2024 news release).
Figure showing surface outline of 2024 MRE, as well as currently and previously reported drill holes.
Highlights (see Table 1 below):
- Drill hole 30-1075, located in the south-eastern portion of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 258.0 metres averaging 0.33% Cu and 2.95 g/t Ag(including15.6 metres averaging1.47% Cu and 8.5 g/t Ag), and a second intercept at depth, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 96 metres averaging0.54% Cu and 3.34 g/t Ag, extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 529 metres.
- Drill hole 30-1076, located along the southern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 208.4 metres averaging 0.40% Cu and 2.61 g/t Ag (including12.0 metres averaging1.91% Cu and 9.6 g/t Ag), followed by a second intercept of 70.8 metres averaging 0.25% Cu and 2.15 g/t Ag, and a third intercept at depth, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 48.9 metres averaging0.34% Cu and 2.78 g/t Ag, extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 548 metres.
- Drill hole 30-1068, located in the south-eastern portion of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 189.0 metres averaging 0.30% Cu and 2.62 g/t Ag.
- Drill hole 30-1070, located near the eastern limit of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 160.5 metres averaging 0.16% Cu and 1.92 g/t Ag, followed by a second intercept of 122.8 metres averaging0.62% Cu and 4.86 g/t Ag (including 25.6 metres averaging 2.19% Cu and 16.9 g/t Ag at the level of the C Zone skarn), followed by a third intercept at depth, below the base of the 2024 MRE model, of 29.7 metres averaging1.92% Cu and 15.2 g/t Ag at the level of the E Zone skarn, extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 629 metres.
- Drill hole 30-1074, located in the south-central portion of the 2024 MRE model, intersected 118.5 metres averaging 0.26% Cu and 1.92 g/t Ag, and a second intercept of 167.2 metres averaging 0.22% Cu and 1.60 g/t Ag at depth below the base of the 2024 MRE model, extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 797 metres.
Table 1: Drill hole mineralized intervals, see attached map for drill hole locations.
Drill hole 30-1073 was drilled to the east of the 2024 MRE limit and did not intersect significant mineralization. Previously reported drill holes 30-1062 and 30-1066 were also collared to the southeast and to the east, respectively, of the 2024 MRE limit and these holes also failed to intersect significant mineralization, indicating that the deposit does not extend towards the east. The deposit remains open to the south and southwest.
All holes were drilled sub-vertically into the altered calcareous stratigraphy which dips 20 to 25 degrees to the north; true widths are estimated at 90-92% of reported widths. The L1 (C Zone) the L2 (E Zone) skarn/marble horizons were intersected in most holes, as well as intervening porcellanites (pale green to white potassic-altered hornfels) that host the bulk of the disseminated copper mineralization.
The November 2024 MRE was limited at depth to the base of the L1 skarn horizon (C Zone), and all mineralized intersections below this horizon represent potential depth extensions to the deposit, to be included in the next scheduled MRE update in Q1 2026.
Mineralization occurs as disseminations and veinlets of chalcopyrite and is mostly stratigraphically controlled in the area of Needle Mountain, Needle East and Copper Brook. As expected, no significant molybdenum mineralization was encountered in porcellanites in the latter areas, but high grades (up to 0.4% Mo) were locally obtained in both the C Zone and E Zone skarns. The bulk of the molybdenum mineralization occurs in veinlet stockworks further north at Copper Mountain, where true porphyry copper-style mineralization occurs, forming a distinct secondary mineralized zone that is characterized by widespread, continuous copper-molybdenum stockwork mineralization radiating from the central source of hydrothermal fluids, i.e. the Copper Mountain porphyry intrusion. At least five vein/stockwork mineralizing events have been recognized at Copper Mountain, which overprint earlier skarn/porcellanite-hosted mineralization throughout the Gaspé Copper system.
The 2022 to 2024 Osisko Metals drill programs were focused on defining open-pit resources within the Copper Mountain stockwork mineralization, leading to the May 2024 MRE (see May 6, 2024 press release). Extending the resource model south of Copper Mountain into the poorly-drilled primary skarn/porcellanite portion of the system subsequently led to a significantly increased resource, mostly in the Inferred category (see November 14, 2024 press release).
The current drill program is designed to convert the November 2024 MRE to Measured and Indicated categories, as well as test the extension of the system deeper into the stratigraphy and laterally to the south and southwest towards Needle East and Needle Mountain respectively.
Qualified Person
Mr. Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo. is the Independent Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release and he is a Professional Geologist registered in the Province of Quebec.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Mineralized intervals reported herein are calculated using an average 0.12% copper lower cut-off over contiguous 20-metre intersections (shorter intervals as the case may be at the upper and lower limits of reported intervals). Intervals of 20 metres or less are not reported unless indicating significantly higher grades.
Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses, including insertion of blanks and standards in the sample stream. Drill core is drilled in HQ or NQ diameter and securely transported to its core processing facility on site, where it is logged, cut and sampled. Samples selected for assay are sealed and shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Sudbury. Sample preparation details (code PREP-31DH) are available on the ALS Canada website. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for copper, molybdenum and silver.
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec's Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of824 Mt averaging 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt averaging 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.
In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada's largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt averaging 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt averaging 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq". The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.
For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:
Don Njegovan, President
Email: info@osiskometals.com
Phone: (514) 861-4441
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", “management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the tax treatment of the FT Units; the timing of incurring the Qualifying Expenditures and the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the ability to advance Gaspé Copper to a construction decision (if at all); the ability to increase the Company's trading liquidity and enhance its capital markets presence; the potential re-rating of the Company; the ability for the Company to unlock the full potential of its assets and achieve success; the ability for the Company to create value for its shareholders; the advancement of the Pine Point project; the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system and Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: the ability of exploration results, including drilling, to accurately predict mineralization; errors in geological modelling; insufficient data; equity and debt capital markets; future spot prices of copper and zinc; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of mining equipment and positive relations with local communities and groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Click here to connect with Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) to receive an Investor Presentation
11 June
FireFly Metals to Add AU$95 Million to Coffers With Equity Raising
FireFly Metals (ASX:FFM,TSX:FFM,OTC Pink:MNXMF) has attained firm commitments to raise up to about AU$95 million, giving it a total of AU$135 million for its multi-pronged growth strategy.
The company highlighted on Tuesday (June 10) that the equity financing will be completed via the issuance of approximately 94.7 million fully paid ordinary shares; it will receive around AU$1 per new share.
The funds will be raised via three transactions, with the first being an AU$11.2 million charity flow-through placement to Canadian investors. This will be followed by a AU$54.9 million two-tranche institutional placement, as well as a AU$28.8 million fully underwritten Canadian bought-deal offering with BMO Capital Markets.
Alongside the equity raising, FireFly is inviting shareholders to participate in a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) that can potentially raise up to AU$5 million before costs.
Proceeds of the equity raising and the SPP will collectively be allotted to advance the Green Bay copper-gold project in Canada, including transaction costs and working capital.
Located in the Baie Verte district of Northeast Newfoundland on Canada's east coast, Green Bay was acquired by FireFly in August 2023. Green Bay includes Ming underground mine, which was mined between 1972 and 1982, with activity restarting in 2012. Historic production totaled 6.7 million metric tons (MT) at 2 percent for 134,000 MT of copper.
Measured and indicated resources at Ming are at 21.5 million MT at 1.8 percent for 307,000 MT of copper equivalent, while inferred resources are at 28.4 million MT at 2 percent for 576,000 MT of copper equivalent.
FireFly began drilling at Ming in October 2023, completing 79 drill holes across 37,110 meters within a year.
“The overwhelming demand for the raising reflects the quality and growth outlook at Green Bay, our commitment to a multi-rig exploration campaign and the demand among global investors for top-shelf copper-gold projects,” said FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons in the company's press release.
He called the asset, alongside FireFly's exploration team and AU$135 million in funding, “the ideal recipe for growth.”
FireFly states on its website that it will continue with its low-cost rapid resource growth strategy, with the underground exploration drill drive at the Ming deposit to be extended during this year.
The company debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in December 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
08 June
Copper Outlook
Copper Outlook
Thank you for requesting our exclusive Investor Report!
By registering, we're sharing our 2025 outlook report with you today but as an exciting bonus, you will get early access to our eagerly awaited 2026 Outlook Report once it's available.
This forward-thinking document will arm you with the insights needed to make well-informed decisions for 2026 and beyond.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
Table of Contents
Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2025
Copper Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2025
Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025
Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends for Copper in 2025
Copper prices saw impressive gains in 2024, even breaking the US$5 per pound mark in May. However, the red metal's gains didn't last, and by the end of the year copper had retreated back to the US$4 range.
The start of 2025 could be eventful, with Donald Trump returning to the Oval Office, a new stimulus package coming into effect in China and a continued push for greener technologies around the world.
What will these factors mean for copper prices in the new year? Will they rise, or can investors expect the base metal to remain rangebound? Here's a look at what experts see coming for the important commodity.
How will Trump's presidency impact US copper projects?
Trump will be sworn in for his second term as US president on January 20.
During his campaign, he made bold promises that could shake up the American resource sector, pushing a "drill, baby, drill" mantra and committing to increasing oil production in the country.
When it comes to copper, Trump's proposed changes to environmental regulations could have key implications. While the Biden administration has sought to toughen these rules, Trump will look to relax them.
In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Eleni Joannides, Wood Mackenzie's research director for copper, said changes to environmental regulations are likely to benefit the mining sector overall.
“If the Chinese real estate market were to post a recovery, this would see domestic demand for copper tick higher and could lead to a tighter supply and demand balance overall, assuming all other things remain unchanged. This would underpin even higher prices than we are currently projecting" — Eleni Joannides, Wood Mackenzie
“The former president has already pledged to overturn a 20 year moratorium on mining in Northern Minnesota. This pro-mining approach means more mines could be permitted and put into production,” she said.
One project that was being planned before the Biden administration restricted access to federal lands in the Superior National Forest belongs to Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANFGF). The company has been working to advance its underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum-metals group project since 2006, and has submitted plans to state and federal regulatory agencies.
Another copper-focused project that may benefit from the incoming Trump administration is Northern Dynasty Minerals' (TSX:NDM,NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) controversial Pebble project in Alaska.
The company has been exploring the Bristol Bay region since acquiring the property in 2001, but the US Army Corps of Engineers denied approval in 2020; the Environmental Protection Agency did the same in 2021.
Northern Dynasty has been fighting these decisions at both the state and federal level. It reached the Supreme Court in January 2024, but was denied a hearing until the dispute is examined at the state level.
On December 20, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy added his support for the project when he petitioned the incoming president to issue an Alaska-specific executive order on his first day in office. The order would effectively reverse decisions made by the Biden administration, including the permitting of the Pebble project.
In addition to Pebble, projects like Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Resolution, and Hudbay Minerals' (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) Copper World, both of which are in Arizona, may benefit from Trump’s plan to reduce permitting times on projects worth over US$1 billion.
Currently, large-scale operations like these can take up to 20 years to move from exploration to production in the US. Copper is considered a critical mineral for the energy transition, and is increasingly becoming a security concern as the US is largely dependent on China for its supply of copper.
Copper price volatility expected under Trump tariff turmoil
As tensions continue to grow between the west and eastern nations like China and Russia, it may not take much to threaten markets for critical materials, including copper.
Trump has already promised to impose a 60 percent tariff on all goods coming from China.
A tariff on copper imports could upend the president-elect's plans for the resource sector. It would increase the prices of copper imports and disrupt the overall economy.
“The risk is that the president-elect’s threatened tariffs, including 60 percent on China and 20 percent on all other nations, could derail global economic growth, lead to higher inflation and, with that, tighten monetary policy and also lead to a change in trade flows. Copper will suffer if demand takes a hit," Joannides said.
"In addition, there is likely to be continued volatility in prices,” she added.
In its recent analysis of Trump’s policies, ING sees an overall negative impact on global metals demand.
The firm believes that many of his plans, including tariffs, will cause the US Federal Reserve take a longer-term approach to reducing interest rates, which could affect investment in large-scale copper projects.
S&P Global expressed a similar view after Trump's win. Immediately after the election, copper prices sank 4 percent to fall under US$4.30, with the firm suggesting that is likely just the beginning. The organization notes that while the market may have already priced in Trump’s tariffs, a larger trade war could impact prices even further.
Economic recovery in China could further boost copper prices
China's faltering economy has been a major headwind for copper over the past several years.
The country's housing market accounts for roughly 30 percent of global demand for the red metal, meaning that any shifts could have significant implications for the copper market.
The sector has been struggling for the past few years as the country deals with economic issues, including fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruptions to supply chains and a spike in unemployment.
Ultimately, economic factors struck China's real estate sector, an important driver of the country’s gross domestic product; this caused the collapse of the nation's top two developers, China Evergrande Group and Country Garden.
So far, the government’s attempts to stimulate the economy and jumpstart the beleaguered real estate sector have largely failed. In September, it announced measures aimed at property buyers, such as reducing interest rates for existing mortgages by 50 points and cutting the minimum downpayment requirement for homes to 15 percent.
Other changes introduced at the time include more help from the People’s Bank of China, which will provide a lending facility for state-owned firms to acquire unsold flats for affordable housing.
China followed this up with an announcement in November that it will provide additional support for local governments by increasing their debt-raising capacity by 6 trillion yuan over the next six years.
While these measures may not be felt for some time, kickstarting the Asian nation's real estate sector could be a boon for copper producers and investors.
“If the Chinese real estate market were to post a recovery, this would see domestic demand for copper tick higher and could lead to a tighter supply and demand balance overall, assuming all other things remain unchanged. This would underpin even higher prices than we are currently projecting,” said Joannides.
Copper industry needs more investment dollars
With copper demand projected to grow long term, supply-side concerns are rising. According to Joannides, there is already recognition that copper exploration has been underinvested over the past few years.
“We are seeing signs this could change. Much of the growth over the last five years has come from brownfield expansions rather than greenfield/new discoveries," she explained to INN.
"Technology will likely help increase the chance of discovery, and broadly I would say that policymakers are now more supportive of mineral exploration as the push to secure critical raw materials supply has moved up the agenda."
Joannides pointed to greenfield projects already in the pipeline, including Capstone Copper’s (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF) Santo Domingo in Chile, Southern Copper’s (NYSE:SCCO) Tia Maria in Peru and Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Zarfanal in Peru.
There's also Northmet, a Teck and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) joint venture in Minnesota.
Rising copper prices could also increase the flow of money from the major companies into the junior space, where most of the exploration is currently occurring.
“Copper has become the standout strategic preference for the major mining companies. The risk-adjusted cost of developing organic copper assets is higher than the cost of acquiring them,” Joannides said.
This kind of acquisition activity could help reduce the development time of assets compared to companies starting exploration from scratch.
Investor takeaway
While copper supply and demand conditions are expected to remain tight in 2025, competing forces are at play.
One of the biggest factors is Trump’s return to the White House. If the president-elect takes action as quickly as he has promised, investors could soon gain insight on the long-term implications of his policies.
In terms of China, it will take time to get the property sector back to where it was before the pandemic; however, there may be sparks early in the year as new measures start to work their way through the market.
During 2025 it may be even more prudent than usual for investors to do their due diligence on copper and keep an eye on the forces that may affect the market.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals.
Editorial Disclosure: Los Andes Copper, Osisko Metals and Quetzal Copper are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Copper Price Update: Q1 2025 in Review
The copper price began 2025 on a rebound, spending time above US$5 per pound during Q1 after trading within the US$4 to US$4.50 range for most of 2024's second half.
Starting strong, the red metal climbed from US$3.99 on January 2 to reach US$4.40 by mid-month.
It then eased slightly, ending January at US$4.25. February once again brought momentum as copper climbed steadily to US$4.76 on February 13. However, the price retreated and ended the month at US$4.53.
Copper price, January 2 to April 9, 2025.
Chart via Trading Economics.
The copper price saw significant gains throughout March, breaking through the US$5 mark on March 19. It set a new all-time high of US$5.22 on March 26 before falling to US$5.04 on March 31.
Since then, copper has been under pressure, and the price of the metal plunged to US$4.26 on April 7.
Copper market facing tariff uncertainty
The first quarter of the year was dynamic for copper, but few factors have influenced the market for the base metal more than the threat of tariffs from the US. This possibility has created a wider price gap between London Metal Exchange (LME) copper and Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) copper.
According to an ING article published in mid-February, the CME price was more than 10 percent higher than the LME price at the time, prompting traders to begin shifting copper inventories from overseas warehouses into the US.
This movement elevated stockpiles at CME warehouses to over 100,000 metric tons, the highest level since they peaked at 250,000 metric tons during Donald Trump’s first presidency.
Overall, the US relies on copper imports, which account for 45 percent of its domestic consumption. Chile constitutes 35 percent of incoming supply, while Canada contributes 26 percent.
The majority of copper inflows are in the form of refined copper products, which make up 60 percent of US imports.
On February 25, Trump signed an executive order invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to initiate an investigation into the impact of copper imports on all forms on national security.
In the order, Trump noted that while the US has ample copper reserves, its smelting and refining capacity has declined. China has become the world’s leading supplier of refined copper, commanding a 50 percent market share.
During a mid-March CRU Group webinar focused on copper, Erik Heimlich, head of base metals at the firm, discussed why Trump may have announced the start of the investigation.
“The big question here is whether US dependencies on copper imports are supposedly compromising national security. That’s the legal rationale behind the investigation" — Bryan Billie, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
“Their reliance on imports has been growing systematically, and with the closure not so long ago of the Hayden smelter and the Amarillo refinery, that has increased even more,” he said.
Heimlich further explained that Trump may want to use copper tariffs to encourage a resurgence of copper processing in the US based on national security concerns. This point was reiterated by Bryan Billie, policy and geopolitical principal at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, during a virtual panel held at the beginning of April.
“The big question here is whether US dependencies on copper imports are supposedly compromising national security. That’s the legal rationale behind the investigation,” Billie said.
He also discussed the timeline, noting that Section 232 investigations typically take 270 days to complete, although they can be shorter. While it remains uncertain whether the investigation will lead to tariffs, it could also result in export controls, which might pose additional challenges in global copper markets.
Michael Finch, Benchmark’s head of strategic initiatives, suggested that the review is likely to take weeks rather than months, and could actually bring some relief to the market.
“I think, given that the market now expects the announcement on Section 232 to arrive a bit sooner than previously anticipated, I don’t believe as much copper will be trapped in the US as we progress through the coming quarters ... I think it's part of that trend that we’re witnessing a softening in the copper price,” he said.
Supply chain disruptions and copper fundamentals
Other factors that have affected the copper price include a major power outage in Chile at the end of February.
Chile declared a state of emergency to address the outage, which left more than 8 million homes and a significant portion of the country’s mining operations without power.
The outage resulted from a transmission line failure in the northern part of the country, causing BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP) to shut down operations at Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine.
Although power was restored in a few days, COMEX copper futures for March rose by 0.9 percent.
An additional supply disruption occurred in March, when Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) declared force majeure and halted copper shipments from its Altonorte operation in Chile. The refinery produces 350,000 metric tons of copper anode annually, and a prolonged shutdown could impact an already tight copper market.
On a fundamental level, the International Copper Study Group provided preliminary data for January’s supply and demand conditions on March 21. In its release, the group outlines an apparent deficit of 19,000 metric tons of refined copper in the first month of the year, down from the 24,000 metric ton deficit reported in January 2024.
Supply and demand for refined copper maintained a balance at the start of the year, with each growing by 1 percent. Supply-side growth was largely constrained by a 14 percent drop in Chilean output.
Mine production experienced a 2 percent increase in January, with 7 percent year-on-year growth from Peru. The ramp up of production at Anglo American’s (LSE: AAL,OTCQX:AAUFK) Quellaveco mine was a key factor.
Additionally, supply increased by 6 percent in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to the expansion of Ivanhoe Mines' (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula mine. A 3 percent increase in Asian production was offset by a 2 percent decline in North America. Chile also saw a fall of 2.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
Copper price forecast for 2025
Copper is tied closely to the global economy, making this a key factor to watch.
“CRU economists continue to expect global GDP to grow by 2.6 percent in 2025, and refined copper demand to grow by around 2.9 percent in both this and next year, which is actually an increase compared to our previous forecast. So despite the dramatic macro and geopolitical events that we have witnessed over the last few months, the base-case demand narrative for copper remains robust,” Heimlich said in mid-March.
However, he also noted that this base-case scenario is surrounded by uncertainty.
That uncertainty has come to the forefront at the start of Q2. Copper prices fell nearly 20 percent at the beginning of April as the Trump administration announced a new round of base-level and reciprocal tariffs.
Investors experienced a significant selloff as the prospect of a recession became more pronounced.
A recession would substantially impact base metals, including copper, as consumers turn away from big-ticket items like new homes and cars, which require large quantities of these materials
For investors, uncertainty will likely remain for some time. A Section 232 outcome could help stabilize copper, or it could escalate other aspects of a trade war between the US and the rest of the world.
It also remains unclear how long Trump’s tariffs will be in place.
This situation could provide opportunities for investors with an appetite for risk who are looking to make bets. Others may prefer to remain on the sidelines and wait for more clarity on the global trade front.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2025
Over the past year, copper prices have reached record highs on two occasions, with the most recent instance being on March 26, when the metal soared to US$5.26 per pound.
These high prices stem from an increasingly tight copper market, driven by rising demand from population growth and migration in the global south, as well as growing pressures from the energy transition.
This situation is compounded by a limited number of greenfield projects that would introduce new deposits, as opposed to brownfield projects that merely extend the life of existing mines.
The first quarter of the year also witnessed some panic buying, as traders moved inventories into the US in anticipation of tariff-related price increases. Interest in companies developing US copper mines has increased as well as new US President Donald Trump looks to expedite critical metals projects.
Against that backdrop, how have TSX-listed copper companies performed? Learn about the top five best-performing copper stocks in 2025 by year-to-date gains below. Data for this article was retrieved on April 7, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million are included.
1. Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM)
Year-to-date gain: 44.71 percent
Market cap: C$689.38 million
Share price: C$1.23
Northern Dynasty Minerals is an exploration and development company focused on the Pebble project, a copper-molybdenum-gold-silver project located 200 miles southwest of Anchorage in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska, US.
Northern Dynasty says the site is “one of the greatest stores of mineral wealth ever discovered.”
It hosts a measured and indicated copper resource of 6.5 billion metric tons (MT) and an inferred copper resource of 4.5 billion MT. The Pebble property's measured and indicated resources for molybdenum, gold and silver total 1.26 million MT, 53.82 million ounces and 249.3 million ounces, respectively.
The project stalled in 2020 during the permitting phase following a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) veto that suggested the proposed mine would damage the Bristol Bay watershed. However, company shares surged following the July 2023 announcement that Alaska had appealed to the US Supreme Court to reverse the veto.
Early in 2024, the Supreme Court declined to hear the matter on procedural grounds, sending it back to the federal district court and federal circuit of appeals before the Supreme Court would hear it.
Northern Dynasty spent the rest of 2024 advancing its case in Alaska's state court. On March 15, it announced the filing of actions to vacate the EPA’s veto. The State of Alaska and two Alaskan Native village corporations followed by filing their own separate suits to vacate. In August, the federal district court granted Northern Dynasty’s motion to modify the complaint by adding the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as a defendant. The company contended that the EPA's decision was based on the original USACE permit denial and asserted that it was politically motivated.
The latest news from the case came on February 18, when Northern Dynasty announced it would not object to an EPA and USACE motion to halt proceedings for 90 days to allow the Trump administration more time to review the case.
Shares of Northern Dynasty surged following Trump’s March 20 executive order, which calls for expedited approvals for domestic mineral production and identifies copper as a critical mineral.
In the order, Trump said dependence on mineral production from hostile powers is jeopardizing national and economic security, and urged the US to take immediate steps to boost domestic production.
Northern Dynasty reached a year-to-date high of C$1.69 on March 25.
2. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (TSX:ASCU)
Year-to-date gain: 33.79 percent
Market cap: C$268.43 million
Share price: C$1.94
Arizona Sonoran Copper is a developer and explorer dedicated to advancing the Cactus project in Arizona, US, toward production. The brownfield asset, situated near Phoenix, operated from 1972 to 1984.
Since then, Arizona Sonoran has made substantial investments in the project, including a US$20 million reclamation program aimed at remediating the property. The site features the past-producing Sacaton mine and one historic stockpile, as well as the Cactus East, Cactus West and Parks/Salyer deposits, which span a 5.5 kilometer trend.
According to an August 2024 preliminary economic assessment, at a copper price of US$3.90 the project has an after-tax net present value of US$2.03 billion, an internal rate of return of 24 percent and a payback period of 4.9 years.
Once operational, in the first 20 years the mine is expected to yield an average of 232 million pounds of copper cathode per year. Over its full 31 year mine life, the company anticipates total copper cathode production of 5.34 billion pounds.
The most recent update from the project was on February 25, when the company released assay results from an exploration program at the Parks/Salyer deposit. The release includes notable drill core results, with one 391 meter interval showing continuous mineralization at an average grade of 0.74 percent total copper. In that section, a 242 meter interval has an average grade of 0.98 percent total copper and 0.75 percent soluble copper.
Shares of Arizona Sonoran reached a year-to-date high of C$2.44 on March 26.
3. Imperial Metals (TSX:III)
Year-to-date gain: 29.35 percent
Market cap: C$385.25 million
Share price: C$2.38
Imperial Metals is a mine development and production company with operations in BC, Canada.
Its operations include a 30 percent interest in the Red Chris mine in BC’s Golden Triangle, with the remainder owned by Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM). Imperial also fully owns the Mount Polley copper-gold mine, which reopened in June 2022, and the Huckleberry mine, which has been under care and maintenance since 2016.
On January 29, the company announced that the Mount Polley mine had met its 2024 guidance, producing 35.7 million pounds of copper and 39,108 ounces of gold during the period.
It also provided an update on its Phase 2 exploration program at Mount Polley, which comprised 6,748 meters across 27 drill holes with both near-pit drilling and drilling of high-priority targets outside the active pit area. The company highlighted one assay result of 0.72 percent copper and 1.43 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 127 meters, which includes an intersection of 21.5 meters with 1.34 percent copper and 2.65 g/t gold.
Imperial followed this report with updates on 2024 production from Red Chris on February 20. In that statement, it indicated that its share of production was 25.6 million pounds of copper and 17,943 ounces of gold, a significant increase over the 17.12 million pounds of copper and 13,814 ounces of gold produced in 2023. Newmont's 100 percent 2025 guidance for Red Chris is 88 million pounds of copper and 86,000 ounces of gold.
The release also reports 2025 guidance for Mount Polley. While gold production is anticipated to be in line with 2024, Imperial expects lower copper production in the range of 25 million to 27 million pounds.
According to the company's release, "Phase 4 Springer Pit ore, which has a higher recoverable copper grade is targeted to be fully mined by the third quarter of 2025, with the lower copper grade from the Phase 5 pushback in the Springer pit delivering process ore in the fourth quarter of 2025."
Shares of Imperial reached a year-to-date high of C$2.80 on April 1.
4. Gunnison Copper (TSX:GCU)
Year-to-date gain: 21.43 percent
Market cap: C$74.12 million
Share price: C$0.255
Gunnison Copper is a copper development company working to advance its Gunnison and Johnson Camp projects, both of which are located in Arizona, into production.
Gunnison was originally scheduled to begin operating in 2020 as an in-situ recovery (ISR) project, but startup was delayed due to low flow rates. Gunnison has been evaluating different alternatives to overcome the challenges and has obtained permits to begin well simulation using small-scale, shallow-level hydraulic fracking.
The company has determined that an open-pit operation has "substantially improved viability" compared to the ISR operation at this time, and is now advancing the permitting process for the open pit. Gunnison intends to maintain the option of its fully permitted ISR operation and well stimulation. Once the open-pit mine is in operation, Gunnison estimates average annual output of 167 million pounds of copper cathode.
The probable mineral reserve for the in-situ operation as of 2016 is 4.5 billion pounds of copper from 782.2 million MT of ore with an average grade of 0.29 percent. The open pit's 2024 resource estimate shows a measured and indicated resource of 5.1 billion pounds of copper from 831.6 million MT of ore with an average copper grade of 0.31 percent.
The company is also working on restarting the Johnson Camp mine in Cochise County, Arizona. Funding will come from Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) subsidiary Nuton, which will also utilize its proprietary heap leach technology. Once mining operations commence, Nuton will have the option to form a joint venture with Gunnison.
In a project update on March 21, the company stated that construction at the Johnson Camp mine is on track to begin first cathode production in Q3 2025. It also notes that the mining of mineralized material began in January; it is being stockpiled in anticipation of the completion of the leach pad.
Shares of Gunnison reached a year-to-date high of C$0.40 on March 24.
5. St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU)
Year-to-date gain: 12.5 percent
Market cap: C$91.03 million
Share price: C$0.09
St. Augustine Gold and Copper is a development company focused on its King-King project in the Philippines' Mindanao province. The project consists of 184 mining claims. According to the most recent preliminary economic assessment from 2013, the company projects an after-tax net present value of US$1.78 billion, with an internal rate of return of 24 percent and a payback period of 2.4 years at a copper price of US$3 and a gold price of US$1,250 per ounce.
The latest news from the company came on March 31, when it released its management discussion and analysis for the year ended on December 31, 2024. In the release, it outlines the current state of the project, which has faced prolonged legal delays. The most significant occurred in 2017, when the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources ordered a moratorium on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores.
The company states that to date, there has been no resolution regarding the overturning of the moratorium.
Shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper reached a year-to-date high of C$0.10 on April 1.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, own shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals.
Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2025
Copper prices moved significantly during the first quarter of the year, with strong momentum carrying the base metal to an all-time high on the COMEX of US$5.26 per pound on March 26.
The rally in prices was driven by uncertainty in global financial markets due to the threat of tariffs from the US.
This resulted in increased tightness and panic as more copper shipments were diverted into US warehouses to preempt potential price hikes. However, prices eased at the beginning of April as concerns about a global recession began to outweigh fears of commodity shortages, causing the price of copper to drop below US$4.50.
How has this affected small-cap copper-focused companies on the TSX Venture Exchange? Read on to learn about the the five best-performing junior copper stocks since the start of 2025.
Data for this article was gathered on April 7, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and copper companies with market caps of over C$10 million at that time were considered.
1. Camino Minerals (TSXV:COR)
Year-to-date gain: 477.78 percent
Market cap: C$10.47 million
Share price: C$0.26
Camino Minerals is a copper exploration company focused on advancing assets in Peru.
Its flagship Los Chapitos project, located near the coastal town of Chala, covers approximately 22,000 hectares and hosts near-surface mineralization. The company has been completing exploration work on the property since 2016.
Shares of Camino gained significantly the company started a discovery exploration program at Los Chapitos on January 22. The company said the program would consist of 11 holes and 1,200 meters of drilling along the La Estancia fault, focusing on newly identified copper breccias and mantos to determine their extension at depth.
Camino has not provided further updates from its work at Los Chapitos. Another significant update since the start of the year was announced on March 17, when it filed a prefeasibility study for the Puquois copper project. The project was originally acquired as part of an October 2024 definitive agreement to create a 50/50 joint venture between Camino and Nittetsu Mining (TSE:1515) for the construction-ready project.
The study results demonstrate a post-tax net present value of US$118 million, with an internal rate of return of 23.4 percent and a payback period of 3.1 years at a fixed copper price of US$4.28.
It also outlines all-in sustaining costs of US$2 per pound for the 14.2 year mine life.
In addition to the economic details, the included mineral resource estimate shows measured and indicated amounts of 149,000 metric tons of copper grading 0.46 percent from 32.16 million metric tons of ore.
Shares of Camino reached a year-to-date high of C$0.31 on January 29.
2. King Copper Discovery (TSXV:KCP)
Year-to-date gain: 240 percent
Market cap: C$36.64 million
Share price: C$0.17
King Copper Discovery is a copper, silver and gold explorer that is developing a portfolio of projects in South America. The company changed its name from Turmalina Metals in March.
Its primary focus is the Colquemayo project in Moquegua, Peru. In July 2024, King Copper entered into an option agreement with Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVM) to wholly acquire the property.
The 6,600 hectare site has seen more than 20,000 meters of historic core drilling and hosts multiple porphyry targets that have been identified but have gone untested. Highlighted drill samples show results of 2.4 percent copper and 10 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver over 237.3 meters, including 14.8 percent copper and 47 g/t silver over 31.3 meters.
In news released on February 12, the company said it was intensifying its focus on the project and would be relogging historic cores. Additionally, King Copper hired Insideo, a Lima-based environmental consulting firm, to help advance baseline studies and the drill permit process. The release also indicates that the company was in the process of rebranding from Turmalina Metals to King Copper. As part of the restructuring, CEO Roger James stepped down, maintaining a seat on the board, and was replaced by Jonathan Richards as interim CEO.
On March 11, the company began trading under its new name and ticker. Shares of King Copper reached a year-to-date high of C$0.225 on March 25.
3. BCM Resources (TSXV:B)
Year-to-date gain: 211.11 percent
Market cap: C$25.05 million
Share price: C$0.14
BCM Resources is an exploration company working to advance its flagship Thompson Knolls project in Utah, US. The greenfield copper, molybdenum, gold and silver project in Utah's Great Basin consists of 225 federal unpatented lode mining claims and two state section leases covering an area of 2,242 hectares.
Exploration of the project area began in the 1970s, when a US Geological Survey aerial survey identified a prominent magnetic anomaly. In the 1990s, follow-up work was conducted at the target.
BCM carried out its last drill program at the property in H1 2023, saying one drill hole encountered a significant mineral intercept of 0.66 percent copper, 0.12 g/t gold and 7.4 g/t silver over 155.4 meters starting at a depth of 621.8 meters. The sample also contained eight intervals with greater than 1 percent copper over 24.3 meters.
In July 2023, the company received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for a plan of operation to continue drilling at the project. In a July 2024 update, the company released data from a Colorado School of Mines analysis of the project’s porphyry-skarn system, which it plans to use to prepare for the drilling at the site.
Shares of BCM reached a year-to-date high of C$0.15 on April 9.
4. DLP Resources (TSXV:DLP)
Year-to-date gain: 152.94 percent
Market cap: C$55.99 million
Share price: C$0.43
DLP Resources is an explorer focused on advancing its flagship Aurora copper-molybdenum project in Peru.
The 8,500 hectare site is located in the Central Andes. Exploration work has been performed at the site since the early 2000s, with DLP conducting drill programs in 2023 and 2024.
Shares of DLP have been rising since the release of a technical report for Aurora on February 27, which includes a maiden resource estimate with significant copper and molybdenum spread over two zones.
The inferred resource totals 1.05 billion metric tons of ore containing 4.65 billion pounds of copper, 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum and 80 million ounces of silver. The resource has average grades of 0.2 percent copper, 0.05 percent molybdenum and 2.4 g/t silver. The company said it is pleased with the size and results of the report, and will continue drilling at the site to upgrade the resource ahead of a preliminary economic assessment.
DLP shares also got a boost on April 1 after it released its management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months ended on January 31. The release covers the firm's activities for the period, highlighting its recent resource estimate, as well as the completion of a non-brokered private placement in January for proceeds of C$1.36 million.
Shares of DLP reached a year-to-date high of C$0.48 on April 3.
5. C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM)
Year-to-date gain: 150 percent
Market cap: C$52.28 million
Share price: C$0.60
C3 Metals is an exploration company working to advance its assets in Jamaica and Peru.
C3's primary Jamaican asset is the Bellas Gate project, a 13,020 hectare site featuring 14 porphyry and over 30 epithermal prospects along an 18 kilometer strike. To date, drilling at the site has concentrated on a 4 kilometer zone encompassing the Provost, Geo Hill, Camel Hill and Connors prospects.
Shares of C3 experienced significant gains after it announced on February 11 that it had signed an earn-in agreement with a Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) subsidiary, which can gain up to a 75 percent interest in the project. Under the agreement, Freeport must contribute US$25 million in exploration and project expenditures over five years to earn the initial 51 percent interest, and an additional US$50 million over the following four years for the remaining 24 percent.
In Peru, C3 has focused on advancing its Jasperoide copper-gold project. The site in Southern Peru spans 30,000 hectares and hosts two porphyry and more than 15 skarn prospects across two 28 kilometer belts.
According to a July 2023 technical report, a resource estimate outlines a measured and indicated resource of 51.94 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 0.5 percent copper and 0.2 g/t gold for contained metal totaling 569.1 million pounds of copper and 326,800 ounces of gold.
C3 released an exploration update from its Khaleesi copper-gold project area in Jasperoide on February 19, reporting that a soil sampling campaign defined a copper-molybdenum anomaly extending 1,900 meters by up 650 meters. Two zones contain average concentrations of 950 parts per million copper and 650 ppm of copper.
The company said it is working to complete geophysical surveys by the end of March and will use the data to implement a maiden diamond drill program at the target. It closed a US$11.5 million bought-deal private placement on March 19 that will be used in part for exploration and development at the Khaleesi target.
Shares of C3 reached a year-to-date high of C$0.69 on April 1.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.
Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.
The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
06 June
Editor's Picks: Marathon Project Gets Nod, Rio Tinto Opens Western Range, Indonesia Probes Nickel Mining
Here's a quick recap of some of the most impactful resource sector news items for the week.
The period saw the Ontario government back the Marathon copper-palladium project, while Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) opened up a US$2 billion iron ore mine. Elsewhere, Indonesia suspended nickel mining in a protected region, and Chile debuted a solar-powered model to cut water-pumping energy use in mining.
Marathon project gets shovel-ready nod from Ontario
Ontario has designated Generation Mining’s (TSX:GENM,OTCQB:GENMF) Marathon project as a shovel-ready strategic minerals project, urging the federal government to invest in its development.
The project, located in Northwestern Ontario, is fully permitted for construction and is expected to produce significant quantities of copper, palladium, platinum, gold and silver over its anticipated 13 year mine life.
The announcement comes after the release of an open letter to Tim Hodgson, Canada's minister of energy and natural resources. It identifies priority projects for Ontario and was penned by provincial ministers Stephen Lecce, Mike Harris and Greg Rickford, as well as associate ministers Kevin Holland and Sam Oosterhoff.
“Building on the investments in the Ring of Fire and the critical minerals supply chain we urge the federal government to invest in shovel-ready strategic mineral projects that are critical to building a secure, domestic supply chain including…Generation Mining’s Marathon project,” the Thursday (June 5) letter reads.
The Ontario government is facing mounting backlash over the recent passage of Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act. It grants the province authority to bypass certain provincial and municipal laws for projects deemed economically significant, aiming to expedite developments like mining operations.
However, Indigenous leaders and environmental groups have criticized the bill, arguing that it undermines treaty rights and environmental protections.
Rio Tinto and Baowu open US$2 billion iron ore mine
Rio Tinto and China Baowu Steel Group have opened the Western Range iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, marking a significant milestone in both resource development and Indigenous collaboration.
The US$2 billion joint venture, owned 54 percent by Rio Tinto and 46 percent by Baowu, is projected to produce up to 25 million metric tons of iron ore annually, sustaining the Paraburdoo mining hub for approximately 20 years.
Western Range is the first Rio Tinto project to implement a co-designed social, cultural and heritage management plan (SCHMP) with the Yinhawangka Traditional Owners.
Established in 2022, the SCHMP aims to protect significant cultural and heritage values in the area.
Robyn Hayden, Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation board chairwoman, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. “The opening of the Western Range mine represents a shift in how our heritage is being recognised and respected,” she is quoted as saying in Rio Tinto's Friday (June 6) press release.
Alongside the Western Range opening, Rio Tinto announced that development is moving forward at its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia under an alternative mine plan.
While ramp up remains on track, with output from Panel 0 and Panel 2 expected in 2025 and 2026, the company has paused development in the Entrée Resources (TSX:ETG,OTCQB:ERLFF) joint venture area.
The pause will remain in place until the Mongolian government completes a necessary license transfer. Rio Tinto is instead accelerating work in Panel 2 South, which lies outside the Entrée joint venture zone. Copper guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at 780,000 to 850,000 metric tons.
Indonesia reviews nickel mining in biodiversity hotspot
Indonesia's government has initiated a review of nickel-mining activities in the Raja Ampat archipelago, a region renowned for its rich biodiversity and often referred to as the "last paradise."
The decision follows public outcry and Greenpeace Indonesia's release of videos highlighting environmental degradation caused by nickel-mining operations on the islands of Gag, Kawe and Manuran
Greenpeace's analysis indicates that over 500 hectares of forest and native vegetation have been cleared for nickel mining in these areas, leading to soil runoff and sedimentation that threaten coral reefs and marine ecosystems. These islands are classified as small islands under Indonesian law, which prohibits mining activities in such regions.
Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, Indonesia's environment minister, announced plans to visit the affected areas and stated that the government will take legal action against mining firms operating there after conducting thorough studies.
The energy ministry also suspended operations at Gag Nikel's operations in Raja Ampat pending an inspection.
The nation is the world’s top producer of nickel, outputting 2.2 million metric tons in 2024. Indonesia’s nickel sector has undergone major shifts in 2025, with the government slashing mining quotas in response to falling prices and pledging to implement stricter ESG standards across its resource industries.
Nickel prices have been turbulent this year, opening the 12 month period at US$15,010 per metric ton and rising to a year-to-date high of US$16,440 in mid-March. Supply saturation weighed on the market through to April, when values sank to a year-to-date low of US$13,805. Prices have since rebounded and are sitting at the US$15,285 level.
Chile unveils model to reduce energy footprint for seawater use in mining
According to a recently published study, Chilean researchers at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Concepción have developed a real-time energy management model that uses predictive economic control to optimize power use in large-scale water-pumping stations.
The model was tested on a system supplying a reverse osmosis plant in Northern Chile, and integrates solar photovoltaic energy and battery storage to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
The site features seven 1,343 kilowatt pumps that transport water 120 kilometers uphill over a 1,000 meter elevation gain. Simulations compared conventional operation with hybrid setups using solar and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Megapack batteries, showing the potential for more sustainable and cost-effective water transport.
"The study was motivated by the sustained increase in electricity consumption associated with pumping seawater for mineral concentration processes, an increasingly common practice in areas with water scarcity,” said Daniel Sbarbaro, a researcher at SERC Chile and author of the paper.
This development is significant for lithium miners in Chile’s Atacama Desert, where freshwater resources are scarce and the mining industry increasingly relies on seawater desalination for operations.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
