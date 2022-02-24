Copper Investing News

Emerita Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as one of the top 10 performing mining stocks in the TSX Venture 50 for its 2021 performance. The TSX Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries, and technology - based on a ranking formula ...

The TSX Venture 50 are the top ten companies listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries, and technology - based on a ranking formula with three equally weighted market performance criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the complete 2022 TSX Venture 50 ranking, visit www.tsx.com/venture50 . Please view the video highlighting the achievement at https://share.vidyard.com/watch/H6TBGja62rtz2hV3qrN9Gv .

David Gower, CEO of Emerita, commented: "We are very proud of this accomplishment and very grateful to our many supportive shareholders that have been pivotal in allowing us a to realize this recognition. Further we recognize that it takes a team, and this performance represents an effort by all of our staff in Spain and in Toronto. We are forecasting 2022 to be another transformational year for the next phase of our growth with commencement of drilling the Romanera and El Cura deposits expected in the next few weeks and the resolution of the Aznalcollar legal dispute near conclusion."

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Helia Bento
+1 416 566 8179 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the Company's future. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

Emerita ResourcesTSXV:EMOCopper Investing
EMO:CA
Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources

Overview

Emerita Resources Corp.  (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF)  is a Canadian natural resource company that acquires, explores and develops mineral properties in Spain. Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Grupo Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, each hold a 50 percent interest in the Plaza Norte zinc project in the Reocin mining district in northern Spain.

The Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

Drilling is currently underway at Plaza Norte to develop a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate for the property. Once the resource estimate is released, Emerita Resources will continue to drill to increase the resource and develop a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the property.

Emerita Resources is also in the process of acquiring two additional properties in southern Spain: Aznalcollar and Paymogo. Each property has defined deposits that the company is interested in developing further.

Heading Emerita Resources’ management team is CEO David Gower and President Joaquin Merino-Marquez. Gower brings over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and has made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia, Kabanga and Amazonas. Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Emerita Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Cantabria region includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network.
  • Partnership in place with Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations.
  • Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine.
  • The property comes with an extensive historical database and numerous high-grade intercepts.
  • Drilling underway with results expected in the near term.
  • PEA development is planned.
  • Acquisitions underway for two additional properties in Spain.
  • Knowledgeable management team with a wealth of experience in exploration across the globe.
  • Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.

Plaza Norte Project

In October 2017, Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, acquired the 3,600-hectare Plaza Norte project through a public tender process. Emerita and Aldesa each own 50 percent of the project but Emerita is the primary operator on the project. The rights to Plaza Norte have been granted for an initial three-year term with the option to renew.

The property is located in the Cantabria region in northern Spain and resides in the Reocin mining district. The Cantabria region is known for its infrastructure which includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN) San Juan de la Nieva zinc smelter is approximately 180 kilometers to the west of the property.

Exploration

The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes. Through the historical data, Emerita Resources has identified five areas of interest – San Miguel, Queveda, Yuso, San Gabriel and Mercadal – and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

In the 10-kilometer extension from the Reocin mine, a conceptual cross-section shows several ore bodies. Previous drilling identified the zones with multiple ore grades intercepts that remain open. Emerita Resources’ 2018 exploration program focused on confirming and delineating drill targets to outline a 20 million tonne to 40 million tonne deposit.

In 2019, Emerita Resource initiated its first drill program on the property which is focused on establishing a NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. The company is following up on drill intercepts identified by a previous operator. The program marks the first systematic exploration program in the region since the Reocin mine closed in 2003. Emerita Resources has been drilling on the 1.3-kilometer by one-kilometer Queveda target. Two holes have been completed on the property to date. Initial results include a four-meter intercept grading 9.02 percent zinc within a wider mineralized zone of 9.5 meters grading 4.57 percent zinc.

Moving forward

Emerita Resources is working towards releasing its mineral resource estimate for Plaza Norte within a year. After that, the company intends to establish a PEA and to continue drilling on other high-priority targets to expand the resource.

Emerita Resources’ Management Team

David Gower, P.Geo. — CEO and Director

David Gower is the President of Brazil Potash Corp. which has discovered the largest and highest-grade potash deposit to date in Brazil. He has over 20 years of experience in exploration with Falconbridge, (now Xstrata/Glencore) most recently as Director of Global Nickel and PGM exploration. He was a member of the Senior Operating Team for mining projects with Falconbridge. He has led exploration teams that made brownfield discoveries at Raglan and Sudbury, Matagami, Falcondo and greenfield discoveries at Araguaia in Brazil, Kabanga in Tanzania and Amazonas in Brazil. He has held executive and director positions with several junior and midsize mining companies for the past 10 years.

Joaquin Merino-Marquez, P.Geo. — President and Director

Joaquin Merino-Marquez is a professional geologist with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He was previously Vice President Exploration for Primero Mining Corp. and before that Vice President Exploration for Apogee Minerals Ltd. Previously, he was the exploration manager for Placer Dome at Porgera mine and a mine geologist at Hecla Mining’s La Camorra mine. He has extensive international experience in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Merino-Marquez holds a M.Sc. from Queens University, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Seville (Spain). He is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Greg Duras — CFO

Greg Duras has over 10 years of corporate and project finance experience in the resource sector. Some of his previous positions include, Vice President of Finance and Administration at S.C. Rosia Montana Gold Corporation S.A. (RMGC), a mineral exploration and mining development company based in Romania. He has also held a number of senior finance roles, including Controller of TSX-listed Gabriel Resources Ltd. and High River Gold Mines Ltd. He is a Certified General Accountant and a Certified Professional Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University.

Damian Lopez — Corporate Secretary

Damian Lopez is a corporate securities lawyer who works as a legal consultant to various TSX and TSXV-listed companies. He previously worked as a securities and M&A lawyer at a large Toronto corporate legal firm, where he worked on a variety of corporate and commercial transactions. Lopez obtained a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall and he received a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Economics from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He is also a director of the Canadian Hispanic Bar Association.

Marilia Bento — Director

Marilia Bento has over 20 years of experience in the financial industry and Canadian capital markets. Some of her previous positions include, Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets Canada at Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. (formerly Orion Securities Inc.) and Vice President of Corporate Development for various resource companies. She was on the Board of Directors of Orion Securities Inc. and has been a board member of junior mining companies.

Lawrence Guy — Director

Lawrence Guy is Chief Executive Officer of North 52nd Asset Management Inc. Previously, he was a Portfolio Manager with Aston Hill Financial Inc. Prior to Aston Hill, he was Chief Financial Officer and Director of Navina Asset Management Inc., a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Aston Hill Financial Inc. He has also held senior offices at Fairway Capital Management Corp. and First Trust Portfolios Canada Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Western Ontario and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Catherine Stretch — Director

Catherine Stretch is the Chief Commercial Officer of Aguia Resources Limited, an ASX and TSXV-listed company engaged in the exploration and development of phosphate and copper assets in Brazil. She has 20 years of experience in capital markets with a particular focus on the formation, development and operation of resource companies. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from Western University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Emerita Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued 18,182,500 Units at a price of $1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,750 (the " Offering "), which included the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase additional Units. The Offering was led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") that included iA Private Wealth Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces Increase to "Bought Deal" Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (" Clarus ") and Research Capital Corporation (" Research Capital ") as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of its previously announced C$10,000,100 "bought deal" private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis 14,546,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.10 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$16,000,600 (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$1.50 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $10,000,100 "Bought Deal" Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation as co-lead underwriters and joint book runners on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 9,091,000 Units of the Company at a price of $1.10 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 1,363,650 Units at the same price, exercisable by the Underwriters for a period of up to two days prior to closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,015.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Announces Closing of $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 13,636,363 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Emerita Announces $3 Million Strategic Private Placement by Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,000,000 through the issuance of up to 13,636,363 of units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.22 per Unit (the "Offering"). Mr. Eric Sprott has indicated his intention to subscribe for the entire Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Yukon Government has commenced construction of the Carmacks Bypass Project, required for Casino's construction and operation, following award of the contract in November 2021 (see Press Release dated November 9 th , 2021). The Carmacks Bypass will allow industrial vehicles to circumvent the Village of Carmacks ; reducing heavy traffic and increasing community safety, while improving access to the Casino Project site located approximately 200 km from the community.

Advancing permitting, the Company has retained leading Canadian environmental consultancy firm Hemmera to lead preparation of an Environmental and Socio-economic Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Project. The ESE Statement, which is anticipated for submission to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") in the second quarter of 2023, is a key component in YESAB's assessment process for the proposed Casino Project.

Hemmera is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with primary office locations in Vancouver , Whitehorse , Burnaby , Victoria , Calgary , Toronto , and Halifax and a strong project presence in Northern and Western Canada . Hemmera is managing the regulatory process for Newmont Corporation's Coffee Gold Mine Project ("Coffee"). Earlier this year, YESAB issued its recommendation that Coffee proceed. Coffee is located 20 km from the Casino Project.

"The Casino Project continues to advance with construction starting on the Carmacks Bypass and bringing in Hemmera to lead our ESE statement preparation," stated Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "Hemmera's team, many of whom are based in Whitehorse , know the Yukon's regulatory environment and socio-economic situation well. Their team, like ours, understands the importance of engagement and consultation with First Nations and communities to ensure our Project reflects Yukoners' priorities and values."

Since 2016, when the Casino Project was referred to Panel Review by YESAB, Casino has continued to advance the Project by engaging with affected Yukon First Nations governments and communities, completing several Traditional Knowledge and environmental studies, conducting several drill campaigns, and finalizing a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Project.

The PEA includes important refinements to many Casino Project components, including to the tailings and waste management infrastructure, which incorporated improvements identified by the Best Available Tailings Technology Study ("BATT Study") completed in 2018 with participation by Yukon First Nations, YESAB and the Yukon Government.

In October 2021 , Casino engaged the services of M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation to conduct a Feasibility Study of the Casino Project, which remains on schedule to be complete in the second quarter of 2022.

ABOUT Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; capital expenditures; feasibility study results (including projected economic returns, operating costs, and capital costs in connection with the Casino Project); exploration results at the Company's property; budgets; permitting or other timelines; economic benefits from the mine and/or the access road; strategic plans; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, although evolving, will stabilize or at least not worsen; that the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company, including without limitation disruptions to the mobility of Company personnel, increased labour and transportation costs, and other related impacts, will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all regulatory approvals required to complete the Company's planned exploration and development activities will be received in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company is able to procure personnel, equipment and supplies required for its exploration and development activities in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; COVID-19 risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c5565.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Logo

Kiplin Metals Identifies High Value Exploration Targets on the CLR Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

TheNewswire - February 23 rd 2022 Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that it has identified two high value exploration targets at the Cluff Lake Road Project, in northwestern Saskatchewan. The primary target (CLR1) is characterized as having the highest radon gas emissions in the 2017 survey and which correlates with a strong, north-south trending subsurface conductor (C1) which has a strike of ~3.5km. Radon gas anomalies at CLR1 have been interpreted exist within a northeast trending cross fault which intersects the conductor, roughly in the center of the project area. Radon gas, a decay product of uranium, is a significant exploration marker. The secondary target (CLR2) is located at the north end of the project area. Similarly, CLR2 is characterized by highly anomalous radon gas emissions coincident with the C1 conductor.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Teck Reports Unaudited Annual and Fourth Quarter Results for 2021

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced its unaudited annual and fourth quarter results for 2021.

"We closed out 2021 by setting a number of financial performance records, including our highest-ever quarterly and annual adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit attributable to shareholders," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Teck's record-setting performance was driven by the ongoing positive commodity price environment and made possible by the tremendous resilience of our people, who persevered through heatwaves, wildfires, floods, freezing temperatures and the global pandemic to continue safely and sustainably producing the essential resources the world needs."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Declares $0.625 per Share Dividend; Increases Annual Base Dividend to $0.50 per Share and Authorizes up to $100 Million Share Buyback

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an amended dividend policy, declared a dividend and authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of Class B subordinate voting shares in 2022.

Under the new dividend policy, the annual base dividend has been increased from $0.20 per share to $0.50 per share. In accordance with the new dividend policy and Teck's Capital Allocation Framework, Teck's Board of Directors declared an eligible dividend of $0.625 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022, consisting of the $0.125 per share quarterly base dividend and a supplemental dividend of $0.50 per share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Announces Director Appointments

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that three additional independent directors have been appointed to the Board. Mr. Masaru Tani was appointed effective December 17, 2021 and Mr. Paul Schiodtz and Ms. Sarah Strunk have been appointed effective February 23, 2022.

Masaru Tani has held various positions with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. since 1984 and is currently Qualified Executive of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd and the President of Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and based in Vancouver. He replaced Mr. Eiichi Fukuda, who retired effective December 2, 2021. Teck would like to thank Mr. Fukuda for his many contributions during his years of service on the Board.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides Annual Guidance

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and annual production and cost guidance. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating and Financial Results

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

