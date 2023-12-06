Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Alvo Minerals

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

First diamond hole intercepts 18.5m @ 1,396ppm TREO (25% MREO) including multiple shallow, high-grades up to 3,426ppm TREO (29% MREO)

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV)(“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the exercise of the binding agreement to purchase the Bluebush Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) Rare Earth Project (“Bluebush IAC” or “The Project”) as well as exploration results. Bluebush is located on the northern half of the Serra Dourada granite, the same host rock of the Serra Verde Ionic Clay REE deposit (“Serra Verde”), believed to be the only ionic clay project currently being commissioned outside of China.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As a result of the exceptional first diamond drilling assay result, previous reported exploration results and excellent ionic adsorption testwork recoveries, Alvo has exercised the purchase option over 100% of the Bluebush Ionic Adsorption Clay REE Project (“Bluebush IAC”).
  • First diamond drill hole BLD004 returned a broad intercept of 34m at 1,090ppm TREO (24% MREO) from surface (0.5m), containing shallow, high-grade intervals including:
    • 18.5m @ 1,396ppm TREO (25% MREO) from 0.5m
      • Inc. 10.5m @ 1,868ppm TREO (26% MREO) from 0.5m
        • Inc. 3.5m @ 2,961ppm TREO (28% MREO) from 4.1m
  • All Intervals contain significant Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb), the most valuable of the Magnet rare earths.
  • Grades compare favourably to neighbouring Serra Verde IAC deposit which hosts an MRE1 of 911Mt @ 1,200ppm TREO
  • Remaining 5 diamond drill hole assay results are expected to be received in the coming weeks
  • Auger results across Bluebush confirm the Boa Vista as the priority prospect, highlights include:
    • 11m @ 1,045ppm TREO from 2m to EOH (25% MREO) in BLG0029
      • Inc. 6m @ 1,179ppm TREO (26% MREO) from 3m
    • 8m @ 1,155ppm TREO (25% MREO) from 0m in BLG0198
      • Inc. 4m @ 1,428ppm TREO (26% MREO) from 2m
  • Bluebush IAC due diligence has successfully delivered against Alvo’s key acquisition criteria, being:
    • Grade: Identified high-grade TREO and MREO zones at Boa Vista2
    • Scale: Mineralisation defined over an initial 3.5km strike and 3.0km width (and open), with Alvo diamond drilling intercepting saprolite clay depths of up to 28m
    • Ionic Clay Extraction: Magnet rare earth extractions up to 83% (averaging 56%) using weakly acidic (pH 4), ammonium sulphate wash at ambient temperatures3
Rob Smakman, Alvo’s Managing Director commented on this critical step:

“Our outstanding first diamond drilling assay result and results of exploration across the Project over the last few months have given us great conviction to exercise the option over Bluebush IAC.

“We signed the option believing the area could contain a project like our neighbours at Serra Verde and the results delivered to date have confirmed that potential. Our acquisition criteria of Scale, Grade and Ionic Adsorption Clay Mineralisation have been met and we are very comfortable in formalising the purchase of the Project. We will continue to expand our understanding of the broader Bluebush IAC REE Project and plan to progress towards a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the new year.

“Alvo is now poised to take advantage of the critical minerals thematic, having been able to demonstrate broad and thick zones of high-grade ionic clays. Bluebush has the added advantage of high levels of the more valuable magnet rare earths, which are the most critical for supply chain security across the world. We believe Bluebush represents a truly unique investment opportunity that we were able to secure through our strong in-country relationships.”

Bluebush IAC Exploration Update

Alvo has completed 6 diamond holes (145m) across the Bluebush IAC REE Project, all of which intersected saprolite clay zones4 with widths of up to 28m and averaging 18m (See Figures 1 and 2).

Results from hole BLD004 were prioritised at the lab and the results have included mineralisation from surface (0.5m) to the interface of saprock and fresh rock at ~35m, averaging 1,090ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) of which, 24% were the more valuable Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO) (no lower cut-off applied - see Table 1 for more information).

Within the broad saprolite clay interval of 34m @ 1,090ppm TREO (24% MREO), high grade intervals included:

  • 18.5m @ 1,396ppm TREO (25% MREO) from 0.5m;
    • Inc. 10.5m @ 1,868ppm TREO (26% MREO) from 0.5m;
      • Inc. 3.5m @ 2,963ppm TREO (28% MREO) from 4.1m.
  • 6m @ 1,019ppm TREO (21% MREO) from 29m

Diamond drilling is considered fundamental for understanding the thickness and type of saprolite in the oxidised profile. Diamond drill hole BLD004 was drilled approximately 4m east of auger drill hole BRL0008 that delivered exceptional TREO values of 6m @ 2,537ppm TREO (21% MREO) (12% Dy+Tb/MREO), including 3m @ 3,415ppm TREO (24% MREO) (12% Dy+Tb/MREO).

The saprolite thickness in the diamond drilling has varied from a minimum of 9.4m in hole BLD006 to 28.3m in hole BLD004, with an average interval of clay intercepted of 18.3m. It is worth noting that the average depth of the auger drilling completed to date across the Bluebush Project is 8.3m and is often not intercepting the full saprolite profile. Many of the auger holes also end in mineralisation indicating that it’s an excellent tool for first pass exploration, but follow-up exploration using diamond, aircore or reverse circulation drilling is required to fully define the Project’s potential.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Alvo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ALV:AU
Hudbay Releases Copper Mountain Technical Report and Advances Mine Stabilization Plans

  • Average annual copper production of 46,500 tonnes over the first five years with cash costs of $1.89 i per pound, and 45,000 tonnes over the first 10 years with cash costs of $1.72 i per pound.
    • Represents an approximate 90% increase over 2022 production levels and 50% decrease from 2022 cash costs as a result of the implementation of Hudbay's operational efficiencies as part of its stabilization and optimization plans.
  • Mine plan reflects Hudbay's plans to stabilize the operation by remobilizing idle haul trucks, opening additional mining faces and accelerating stripping over the next three years, optimizing ore feed to the plant and implementing plant improvement initiatives.
  • On track to deliver more than $20 million in targeted annual operating efficiencies and $10 million in corporate synergies over the next three years.
  • Efficient capital utilization with minimal capital investment required to expand the mill throughput to the permitted limit of 50,000 tonnes per day.
  • Copper Mountain is expected to increase Hudbay's annual copper production by approximately 50% after 2025 ii .
  • Copper Mountain provides additional leverage to gold with approximately 49,500 ounces of annual gold production on average over the next 10 years.
  • Mineral reserve estimates of 367 million tonnes at a copper grade of 0.25% and gold grade of 0.12 grams per tonne support a 21-year mine life and position Copper Mountain as the longest life producing asset in Hudbay's portfolio.
  • Additional 140 million tonnes of measured and indicated resources at 0.21% copper and 0.10 grams per tonne gold and 370 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.25% copper and 0.13 grams per tonne gold, exclusive of mineral reserves, provide significant upside potential for reserve conversion and extending mine life, with infill drilling planned for 2024.
  • The technical report represents Hudbay's base case mine plan after acquisition and there are numerous technical studies underway to further enhance the production profile, reduce mining costs and continue process optimization.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that it has completed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report in respect of its 75%-owned Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia, Canada. This is Hudbay's first technical report for the Copper Mountain mine since acquiring Copper Mountain Mining Corporation ("CMMC") in June 2023. All dollar amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

"We are pleased to release our first mine plan for Copper Mountain which demonstrates the meaningful copper production this long-life asset brings to our operating platform and the unique opportunity we have to leverage our efficient operating capabilities to drive value," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have applied our proven reserve and resource estimation methodology to develop a prudent and reliable mine plan and are now positioned to implement several operating enhancements to transform Copper Mountain into a stable cash flow generator for our business. With the addition of Copper Mountain, we expect to maintain annual consolidated copper production above 150,000 tonnes through to the end of the decade and are better positioned to achieve our deleveraging objectives and deliver on future copper growth. This increased scale and diversification enhances the company's ability to prudently advance our organic growth pipeline of brownfield expansion and greenfield development opportunities in tier-one mining jurisdictions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold and copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rugby Resources Surges 75 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) improved by 13.93 points last week, closing at 546.26.

Thursday (November 30) brought good news for the US economy, with the Federal Reserve signaling that it is likely done hiking interest rates. However, its wait-and-see approach leaves the door open to possible changes.

That sentiment was echoed in Canada, where economists widely expect the country's central bank to hold interest rates steady when it makes its next announcement on December 6. This follows the release of economic data that shows the Canadian economy contracted 1.1 percent in Q3. Despite this shrinkage, Canada has not entered into a technical recession — defined as two consecutive quarterly contractions — due to a 1.4 percent gain in 2023's second quarter.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Completion of CEO Transition Process

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously disclosed CEO transition plan has progressed well, the Board of Directors has agreed that Jack Lundin will formally assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Lundin will join the Board of Directors on January 1, 2024 . As previously announced, Mr. Rockandel will remain on the Company's Board of Directors until December 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper limited

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to report exceptional assay results from drillhole MOXD226A, the final drillhole of its successful initial Vero Resource drilling program. The Vero Resource is part of TNC’s 100% owned Mt Oxide Project (located 140km north of Mount Isa, Queensland, see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

×