Comet Resources: Quarterly Activities Report — December 2020

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 December 2020 (the Quarter).









Highlights:

• Successful completion of a Share Purchase Plan, which raised $1 million

• Santa Teresa Gold Project initial JORC compliant Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 88.6koz at 7.47g/t gold — Knowledge gained to be used to assist in planning for Comet’s upcoming drilling program

• Appointment of Interminco Services as Project Manager for Santa Teresa

• Initial Field Program completed at the Murchison Mine at the Barraba Copper Project —Extensive surface mineralisation identified

Post Quarter End

• High Grade Copper and Zinc assays received from Initial Field Program at the Murchison Mine at the Barraba Copper Project

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 December 2020 (the Quarter). During the Quarter work focussed on establishment of the field office for Santa Teresa, as well as engagement of local geological consultants, to enable the project to move towards its initial drilling program in 2021. At the Barraba Copper Project work focussed on the Initial Field Program at the Murchison Mine and the collection of soil, mine dump and rock chip samples for assaying, results of which were announced in January 2021.

Matthew O’Kane, Managing Director of Comet Resources, commented “Comet focussed its efforts in Q4 on setting up a team and the resources required in Mexico to advance the Santa Teresa Gold Project, while at the Barraba Copper Project we commenced the first field exploration program at the Murchison Mine while we wait for the permitting of the drilling program planned for the Gulf Creek Mine to be finalised. We are continuing this work in early 2021 and look forward to commencing the initial drilling programs once the required permits are in place.”

For the full news release, click here.