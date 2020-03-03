American Battery Metals Corporation CEO States that Institutional Investors Are Awakening to the Realities of Demand and Lack of Long-Term Supply of Key Battery Metals Like Lithium

American Battery Metals Corporation discussed the increased focus on lithium-ion batteries for solutions such as powering electric vehicles and storing renewable energy.









American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada, today discussed the increased focus on lithium-ion batteries for solutions such as powering electric vehicles and storing renewable energy.

While overall investor sentiment in 2019 was hesitant and bearish, institutional investors in 2020 now embrace the stark reality that there are not enough new domestic sources in development of the raw materials that will fuel the renewable energy revolution. Certain funds, like Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, are taking a forward-looking approach at both the mining required, and also the extraction processes of those key materials. The time between mining of materials and them being available to enter the supply is multiple years in the making.

“The market is starting to realize that while there’s enough lithium to meet today’s short-term demand, overall demand will quadruple in this decade,” said American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole. “And the acute need for resources goes beyond simply developing new mining projects of critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Advanced extraction techniques are also required to shorten the time from the mining of such materials to them being deployed into the supply chain- and the process must also be environmentally-friendly and sustainable.”

American Battery Metals Corporation Head of Business Development and Government Affairs, Doug Nickle, says, “the renewable energy revolution necessitates a multifaceted, innovative approach for what he refers to as the “green in, green out” transition. It isn’t really an environmentally sound energy transition if the mining and extraction of raw materials is bad for the environment and there isn’t a sustainable plan to deal with the resulting e-waste created by lithium-ion battery systems.”

Cole continued, “That’s why American Battery Metals Corporation is unique- we are the only fully integrated advanced technology energy company covering the beginning and end of life- and everything in between- for battery metals raw materials. We provide solutions for the market’s upstream and downstream needs through our leading-edge lithium-ion recycling process, proprietary extraction technology, and resource production divisions.”

Each of American Battery Metals Corporations’ strategic verticals addresses the burgeoning need for battery metals, and the company is rapidly establishing itself as a nimble market leader.

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

P:775-473-4744

info@batterymetals.com

Click here to connect with American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) for an Investor Presentation.

SOURCE