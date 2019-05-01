Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”) (TSXV:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of a non-brokered private placement financing for a total of 1,817,128 units (the “Units”) at $0.14 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $254,397.92









Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid”) (TSXV:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of a non-brokered private placement financing for a total of 1,817,128 units (the “Units”) at $0.14 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $254,397.92

Each Unit consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.21 per share for a period of two years from the date of the issue. Naturally Splendid has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of Naturally Splendid’s common shares is equal to or greater than $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Naturally Splendid issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for expansion of Naturally Splendid’s existing facilities, to increase manufacturing capacity and for general working capital purposes. In connection with the tranche two financing, Naturally Splendid paid finders a cash commission totaling $16,912, and issued a total of 120,800 finder’s warrants. Each finder’s warrant has the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.

The securities issued under the financing will be subject to a hold period expiring on August 18, 2019 pursuant to applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Naturally Splendid is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of Naturally Splendid’s market capitalization.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and marijuana cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid’s control including, Naturally Splendid’s ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

