Copper Investing News
Copper Fox Metals Inc.    is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited and Copper Fox with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America ...

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program for the Schaft Creek project. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV") formed in 2013 between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") (75%) and Copper Fox (25%) with Teck being the operator. The Schaft Creek deposit is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America that contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products.

The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life. Four drill holes were completed in the Liard Zone targeting representative geometallurgical domains within the first five-year mine plan as contemplated in the Schaft Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment (see news release dated September 20, 2021). Highlights of the drilling program are set out below.

Highlights:

  • The drilling intersected copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization including low grade, life of mine ("LOM") and higher-grade mineralization for the metallurgical test work.

  • DDH SCK-21-447 intersected a 216.5 m interval from 7.6 to 224.1 m that averaged 0.295 % copper, 0.367 g/t gold, 0.004 % molybdenum and 1.97 g/t silver. This interval includes 108.4 m of 0.411 % copper, 0.560 g/t gold, 0.004 % molybdenum and 2.84 g/t silver starting at 7.6 m.

  • DDH SCK-21-446 intersected 104.0 m of 0.333 % copper, 0.123 g/t gold, 0.007 % molybdenum and 1.22 g/t silver starting at 86.0 m downhole.

  • Selection of the samples for metallurgical testwork has commenced.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "Receipt of the analytical results from the 2021 metallurgical drilling program allows sample selection and commencement of the planned metallurgical testwork. The drilling intersected several near surface higher-grade intervals of mineralization and has confirmed continuity and grade of the mineralization between existing drill holes and provides additional confidence in the geological and resource model for the Schaft Creek deposit."

Drilling Program:
Mineralized intervals for the 2021 drilling were calculated using a 0.10 % copper cutoff grade. Samples lower than the cut-off grade were included in the weighted average provided that the sample interval below the cut-off did not exceed 10.0 m in core length. Information on the drill holes completed, including the weighted average grades of the mineralized intervals, are set out in the table below.

DDH ID TD (m) Dip Azi. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%)
SCK-21-445 272.6 -65 90 2.70 190.60 187.90 0.274 0.143 0.013 1.08 0.370
      including 47.00 130.99 83.99 0.365 0.212 0.015 1.63 0.500
        190.60 272.60 82.00 0.151 0.044 0.018 0.54 0.207
SCK-21-446 224 -70 90 15.50 260.00 244.50 0.268 0.091 0.005 0.86 0.324
      including 86.00 190.00 104.00 0.333 0.123 0.007 1.22 0.409
      including 206.00 224.00 18.00 0.359 0.121 0.005 1.11 0.430
SCK-21-447 258.1 -50 270 7.60 224.10 216.50 0.295 0.367 0.004 1.97 0.485
      including 7.60 116.00 108.40 0.411 0.560 0.004 2.84 0.696
SCK-21-448 42 -50 90 7.90 42.00 34.10 0.231 0.116 0.015 0.80 0.317

 
Note: The core intervals listed in the above tables do not represent true widths, CuEq=copper equivalent, %=percent, g/t=grams per tonne, m=meters, TD=total depth of drill hole.

Copper equivalent calculations are based on 100.0 % of the copper content plus 71 % of the gold content, 60.1 % of the molybdenum content and 40.3 % of the silver content. Metal prices used are copper US$3.25/pound, gold US$1,500/ounce, molybdenum US$10.00/pound and silver US$20.00/ounce.

To view the location of 2021 drill holes, visit the Copper Fox website at:
https://copperfoxmetals.com/projects/schaft-creek-project/maps/

Discussion of Diamond Drill Results:
The 2021 drill program expanded the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better inform metal recoveries and comminution characteristics. It also provides additional confidence in the geological and resource model for the Schaft Creek deposit and below are associated assays results.

DDH SCK-21-445 was drilled to a depth of 272.6 m in the eastern section of the Schaft Creek deposit. This hole intersected an interval of higher-grade mineralization from surface to a depth of 190.6 m and a lower-grade zone to the end of the drill hole. The drill hole ended in mineralization grading 0.249 % copper, 0.011 g/t gold, 0.005 % molybdenum and 0.18 g/t silver.

DDH SCK-21-446 intersected a 244.5 m interval of mineralization containing two intervals of higher-grade copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization, including 104.0 m of 0.333 % copper, 0.123 g/t gold, 0.007 % molybdenum and 1.22 g/t silver starting at a core length of 86.0 m.

DDH SCK-21-447 was drilled to a depth of 258.1 m and intersected, from surface to a depth of 116.0 m, an average of 0.441 % copper, 0.560 g/t gold, 0.004 % molybdenum and 0.696 g/t silver. The core interval from 224.10 to 258.1 m returned copper concentrations that ranged up to 0.197 % copper, 0.011 to 0.119 g/t gold, trace molybdenum and from 0.11 to 2.29 g/t silver. The drill casing was left in this hole with the objective of re-entering the drill hole in 2022 to test deeper mineralization.

DDH SCK-21-448 was drilled to depth of 42 m before being suspended due to closure of the 2021 drilling program. The drill casing was left in the hole with the objective of re-entering the drill hole in 2022. This holed ended in mineralization grading 0.353 % copper, 0.136 g/t gold, 0.014 % molybdenum and 0.95 g/t silver. The drill casing was left in this hole with the objective of re-entering the drill hole in 2022 to test deeper mineralization.

Diamond Drilling and Sampling Procedures:
The diamond drilling was completed using HQ core size. Overall core recovery was estimated to be greater than 90%. After cutting with a diamond saw, one half of the core is collected for sample preparation and analysis and the other half is retained for future reference. Sample intervals were selected to not cross major lithological or hydrothermal alteration changes and ranged from 0.5 to 4.1 m, with most intervals being 2.0 m. A total of 423 samples were collected and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd.("ALS") located in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Base metals and silver concentrations were determined by ALS MEMS61 package and a 4-acid digestion. Gold concentrations were determined using ALS Au_ICP21 package. ALS has a 9001:2008 International Standard Organization rating. ALS has an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 UKAS (ref 4028) accreditation.

Quality Control:
The Joint Venture follows a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program. Of the 423 core samples collected, 63 blanks and standards and 25 duplicates were inserted into the sample stream submitted to ALS.

Qualified Person:
Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:
Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

For additional information contact: Investor line 1-844-464-2820 or Lynn Ball, at 1-403-264-2820.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "budgets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements regarding average grade of mineralized intervals; sample selection and commencement of the planned metallurgical test work and drill holes ending in mineralization.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Copper Fox and its subsidiaries have made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that Copper Fox has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While Copper Fox considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Copper Fox's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the average grade of mineralized intervals may not be significant; sample selection and commencement of the metallurgical test work may not be completed as planned or at all; and the mineralization at the end of the drill holes may not continue at depth; the need to obtain additional financing; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Copper Fox is disclosed in Copper Fox's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Copper Fox disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115714

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Copper Fox Metals TSXV:CUU Copper Investing
CUU:CC
Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Operating and Financial Results

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its audited annual consolidated October 31, 2021 financial statements have been filed on SEDAR.

All the Company's subsidiaries are wholly owned. As of October 31, 2021, the Company owned 23.87% of the outstanding common shares of District Copper Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Announces 2022 Programs on Exploration Stage Projects

Copper Fox Announces 2022 Programs on Exploration Stage Projects

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide 2022 exploration plans for its 100% owned exploration stage projects. The plans and budgets for Copper Fox's 100% owned Van Dyke project and the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (25% interest) are expected to be announced in late February.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "Connecting the mineralization between the Bornite and East zones at Eaglehead and advancing the project towards completion of an updated resource estimate is our primary focus in 2022. The recent success of utilizing Magnetic Vector Inversion of magnetic data to identify interpreted buried intrusives with associated potassic alteration at Eaglehead has modified our approach to the definition and screening of drilling targets. Utilizing this technique at Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte can more precisely locate potassic altered, late stage intrusives and their estimated depth below surface within the large porphyry footprints defined on both projects. The ability to more precisely locate these late-stage intrusives, better defines drill targets and increases the chance of success associated with initial drilling programs."

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide the results of the ORION Swath DCIP survey ("ORION Survey") and the details of a mineral tenure exchange on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane.

The ORION survey extended the area covered by the 2014 geophysical survey approximately 3km north of the Camp-Pass zones to map the chargeability/resistivity signatures underlying a large area of copper mineralization in outcrop/subcrop and coincident soil Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, multi-phase Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount. Polley to the south. The 2021 program at Eaglehead focused on the Far East zone located approximately 3km southwest of the East zone.

Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Files a New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the planned resumption of commercial production at the Kipushi Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study (Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study) for the redevelopment of the Kipushi Mine and the mining of Kipushi's zinc-rich Big Zinc and Southern Zinc zones, with an estimated 11.8 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources grading 35.3% zinc.

Keep reading... Show less
Benton Announces Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Announces Non-Brokered $2.4 Million Financing with Investment by Eric Sprott

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.4 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before March 25, 2022.

On closing the Company will issue 6,250,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.2275 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,421,875. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company, each of which will not qualify as a flow-through share, at an exercise price of $0.20 for 24 months from the date of issue. The FT Units will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Commences Drilling at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Commences Drilling at Wollaston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1).

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration, stated, "The northeastern area of the Athabasca Basin is the home to numerous uranium deposits. Since the original discovery of the Rabbit Lake mine in 1968, the McClean, Sue, Collins Bay and Eagle Point deposits have been mined, and the Midwest, Midwest A and Roughrider deposits are waiting for future development. The presence of two uranium processing mills within driving distance of the project adds immensely to the value of the project."

Keep reading... Show less
Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

Victory Advances Smokey Lithium Drilling Program

  • Drill Program is focused on Relationship to High Li Zone to adjacent Jindalee Property
  • Exploration team completes first hole to 417ft, and upon visual results, gains confidence toward its theory that the down dropped clay presents an opportunity to locate the extension of the lithium clays ‘buried at depth'
  • Deposits ‘buried at depth' are anticipated to be preserved from surface erosion and weathering.

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has advanced its drilling program on the Company's Smokey Lithium Property in Nevada, where its exploration team has identified drill targets that will determine whether a relationship exists to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee property

As previously noted, the Company's initial 3 of 15-hole drilling exploration aims to prove its geologic concept, specifically, to test along the Jindalee boundary margins, nearest to the fault line to reduce the depths required to reach clays and attempt to capture the full thickness of the claystone, in order to discover the grade and thickness of an intercept.

Keep reading... Show less
American West Metals

Thick Intervals Of Strong Visual Copper Mineralisation Intersected Outside Of Current Resource At West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce that the second diamond drill hole has been successfully completed at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×