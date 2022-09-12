Production from Kipushi's ultra-high-grade Big Zinc deposit targeted for late 2024, marking one hundred years since the mine first opened
Ceremony attended by DRC Prime Minister and other DRC national and provincial dignitaries
Canadian Copper Inc. ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") (CSE: CCI) is pleased to announce positive exploration results from its next thirteen holes at Chester Copper Project ("Chester") located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.
"We are pleased with the results of Phase Two drilling at the Chester Central and East Zones. These two areas previously did not contribute to the historical Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Chester. The Phase Two program has established Central and East zone grade and spatial continuity, and as a result, these resources will be incorporated into the updated MRE. The Chester historic geologic model continues to deliver within expectations." Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper.
Figure 3: Chester Deposit Cross Section (CNW Group/Canadian Copper Inc.)
Highlights of Phase Two Program:
Similar to the first phase of drilling at Chester (https://canadiancopper.com/¬¬canadian-copper-begins-active-trading-and-provides-company-update/), the program successfully met the designed objectives of:
Each of the above stated objectives were met by the Phase Two program. All thirteen drill holes intersected the near-surface target massive sulphide mineralization validating the historical geologic model. Also, portions of the Chester historical resource estimate consisting of dated drilling (pre-1960's) may now be included into the upcoming MRE because of new data collected. Additionally, the continuous presence of silver and gold across the resource is a positive development, bringing potential additional value to the ore body.
About the Chester Copper Project
The Chester copper deposit ("Chester") is a volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") resource containing three (3) zones; the Central Zone (massive Sulphide), the East Zone (massive sulphide), and the West Zone (Copper Stringer), which are all located near surface as shown in Figure 3. Previous mining development in 1974 included a 470-meter decline targeting the West Zone and produced 30,000 tonnes of bulk samples grading +2.0% copper (Geoscience Canada, McCutcheon, 2020). No other development has occurred on the property.
Table A: Chester Historical Mineral Estimate (Sim, 2014)*
* NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Technical Report - Chester Copper Property New Brunswick Canada" (effective March 07, 2014) prepared by Robert C. Sim, P. Geo., for Explor Resources and filed on www.sedar.com (Sim, 2014).
Canadian Copper is not treating the "historical resources estimate" as a "current resources estimate" or "mineral reserves", as it has not taken steps to identify what work needs to be done to verify, upgrade or re-classify the "historical resources estimate" using a qualified person from Puma or independent third party.
About the Bathurst Mining Camp
The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada. This region is a world class mining district with thirteen former mining operations and hosts more than forty-five known volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits. Our flagship Chester Project is 75 km south of the renowned Brunswick #12 mine that operated for 5 decades. New Brunswick has the modern infrastructure needed for mineral exploration and mine development coupled with a clear and well-established regulatory environment.
Qualified Persons
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards who is working for Geominex Inc., an independent contractor of the Company. Mr. Gagne has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)
Phase 1 drilling samples were bagged, sealed by Geominex and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Rock sample ICP results with gold >1g/t were subjected to a metallic screening (Au-SCR24) 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns.
About Canadian Copper Inc.
Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada.
Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future exploration programs, anticipated content, and commencement in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's option to acquire properties under the Puma Option Agreement, the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated May 24th, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.
Table 1: Phase 2 Chester Project Drilling Results
Table 2. Phase 2 Chester Project Drill Locations
Memorandum of understanding signed with Province of Haut-Katanga to study upgrade of the Kipushi border crossing
Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) President Marna Cloete is pleased to announce that Kipushi Corporation SA (KICO), a joint venture between Ivanhoe and DRC state-owned mining company Gécamines, recently hosted a breaking-ground ceremony to commemorate the start of construction of the processing plant at the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine. In addition, Ivanhoe signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the provincial government of Haut-Katanga to study options for upgrading the DRC-Zambia border crossing in the town of Kipushi for commercial imports and exports.
The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by His Excellency Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Her Excellency Adèle Kayinda Mahina, Minister of State and Minister of Portfolio, Her Excellency Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines, members of the provincial government of the Haut-Katanga Province and other national, provincial and local dignitaries, in addition to representatives from Ivanhoe, Gécamines and the town of Kipushi.
Watch a short video of the breaking-ground ceremony:
https://vimeo.com/747988477/f35f2f8911
The delegation was presented with the development plan for returning the Kipushi mine to production by late 2024 - one hundred years since it was first opened and 30 years since it was placed on care and maintenance.
The ceremony follows the outstanding results of the Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study, announced in February 2022, as well as the agreement signed between Ivanhoe Mines and Gécamines to bring the Kipushi mine back into production.
Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (right) and the government delegation were welcomed by Marna Cloete, President of Ivanhoe Mines (centre), and Louis Watum, General Manager of KICO (left).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/136747_8584152234780aeb_003full.jpg
The Kipushi 2022 Feasibility Study evaluates the development of an 800,000-tonne-per-annum concentrator and underground mine, producing on average of 240,000 tonnes per annum of zinc contained in concentrate over a 14-year life of mine. The successful commencement of commercial production would establish Kipushi as the world's highest-grade major zinc mine, with an average head grade of 36.4% zinc over the first five years of production.
Existing, rehabilitated surface and underground infrastructure allow for significantly lower capital costs than comparable development projects. The estimated pre-production capital cost, including contingency, is $382 million. This infrastructure also allows for a relatively short construction timeline of two years, with the principal development activities being the construction of a conventional concentrator facility and supporting infrastructure, together with the restart of mining activities underground.
At a zinc price of $1.40 per pound, the after-tax net present value (NPV) at an 8% real discount rate is $1.4 billion, with an after-tax real internal rate of return (IRR) of 54%. The current spot zinc price is $1.46 per pound.
Life-of-mine average C1 cash costs of $0.65 per pound of zinc are expected to rank Kipushi, once in production, in the second quartile of the cash cost curve for zinc producers globally.
Ordering of long-lead equipment is underway and early construction activities have commenced. Financing and offtake discussions, including a pre-payment facility of $250 million, are well advanced with several interested parties.
Unveiling the ceremonial plaque: (L-R) Jacques Kyabula Katwe, Governor Haut-Katanga Province; Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Adèle Kayinda Mahina, Minister of State and Minister of Portfolio of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Marna Cloete, President of Ivanhoe Mines; Louis Watum, General Manager of KICO; Calixte Mukasa, National Member of Parliament; and Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi, Chairman of Gécamines.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/136747_8584152234780aeb_004full.jpg
Breaking of ground: (L-R) Alphonse Kaputo Kalubi, Chairman of Gécamines; Olivier Binyingo Chairman of KICO; Calixte Mukasa, National Member of Parliament; Jean-Paul Mwenge, Provincial Member of Parliament for Haut-Katanga Province; Marna Cloete, President of Ivanhoe Mines; Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Jacques Kyabula Katwe, Governor of Haut-Katanga Province; Adèle Kayinda Mahina, Minister of State and Minister of Portfolio of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Grand Chef Kaponda, Paramount Chief of the Kaponda Chiefdom; and Louis Watum, General Manager of KICO.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/136747_8584152234780aeb_005full.jpg
Ivanhoe Mines' President, Marna Cloete commented:
"Kipushi is exceptional, not only because of the renowned Big Zinc deposit, which is one of the world's richest orebodies, but more importantly because of the people of Kipushi and the unique partnerships that make today's ceremony possible. I would like to express our sincere thanks to His Excellency the Prime Minister and the assembled dignitaries, our partners Gécamines, the hard-working employees of KICO, and the people of Kipushi town for being the architects of the future for the world-class Kipushi Mine. We now have our sights clearly set on the re-start of production in 2024. The re-birth of the historic Kipushi Mine will be a great achievement for Ivanhoe Mines, our partners and shareholders, and the Democratic Republic of Congo."
His Excellency Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, DRC Prime Minister, commented:
"It is with great satisfaction we now see the path toward the revival of this historic mine. Kipushi started production almost one hundred years ago in 1924, and I believe today is a sign of things to come. We can make Kipushi great again! This will benefit not only KICO, but also the citizens of Kipushi and the entire Democratic Republic of Congo. This partnership also aligns well with the vision of our President, His Excellency Mr. Felix Tshisekedi."
Memorandum of understanding signed with Province of Haut-Katanga to study the upgrade of the Kipushi border crossing
The Kipushi Mine is strategically located less than one kilometre from the DRC-Zambia border, which will be the gateway for Kipushi's products to global export markets.
On August 24, 2022, Ivanhoe Mines and the Province of Haut-Katanga signed a MOU concerning the construction of a dedicated, commercial border post for the Kipushi Mine, together with the upgrading of the existing border post in the town of Kipushi, which currently only serves local traffic between DRC and Zambia.
The MOU signing ceremony was attended by (L-R), His Excellency Miguel Katemb, Minister of Infrastructure for Haut-Katanga Province; Jacques Kyabula Katwe Governor of Haut-Katanga Province; Marna Cloete, President, Ivanhoe Mines and Olivier Binyingo, Chairman of KICO and Vice President, Public Affairs, Ivanhoe Mines.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/136747_8584152234780aeb_006full.jpg
This new commercial border crossing will provide a significant advantage to the Kipushi Mine as a direct means of importing materials and consumables, as well as clearing customs and exporting products from the mine, and will provide socio-economic benefits to the town and Province of Haut-Katanga.
The opening of the Kipushi border crossing also is anticipated to provide ancillary benefits to Kamoa-Kakula, where work is underway to improve processes for clearing copper products for export and to open alternative export border crossings between the DRC and Zambia, in order to alleviate congestion at the existing border crossings at Kasumbalesa and Sakania in Haut-Katanga Province.
The re-birth of a mining legend; Kipushi is a significant past producer of copper, zinc, germanium and precious metals
The Kipushi Mine has a long and storied history as a major producer of copper and zinc. Built and then operated by Union Minière for 42 years, Kipushi began mining a reported 18% copper deposit from a surface open pit in 1924. It was the world's richest copper mine at the time. The Kipushi Mine then transitioned to become Africa's richest underground copper, zinc and germanium mine. State-owned Gécamines gained control of Kipushi in 1967 and operated the mine until 1993, when it was placed on care and maintenance due to a combination of economic and political factors.
Over a span of 69 years, Kipushi produced a total of 6.6 million tonnes of zinc and 4.0 million tonnes of copper from 60 million tonnes of ore grading 11% zinc and approximately 7% copper. It also produced 278 tonnes of germanium and 12,673 tonnes of lead between 1956 and 1978. There is no formal record of the production of precious metals as the concentrate was shipped to Belgium and the recovery of precious metals remained undisclosed during the colonial era. However, drilling by Ivanhoe Mines has encountered significant silver values within Kipushi's current zinc- and copper-rich deposits.
Germanium is considered a technology-critical element, and is used as a semiconductor in transistors and many other electronic devices and technologies.
Currently, major end uses for germanium include fibre-optic systems, infrared optics, high-efficiency photovoltaic solar panels, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Germanium compounds are also used for polymerization catalysts and have most recently found use in the production of nanowires, as well as in the development of ultrafast quantum computing applications and communication technologies.
Most of Kipushi's historical production was from the Fault Zone, a steeply-dipping ore body rich in copper and zinc that was initially mined as an open pit. The Fault Zone extends to a depth of at least 1,800 metres below surface, along the intersection of a fault in carbonaceous dolomites.
In 1924 Kipushi began mining 18% copper from a surface open pit, before transitioning to Africa's richest underground copper and zinc mine. This picture shows the Kipushi open pit in November 1928.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/136747_8584152234780aeb_007full.jpg
Before Kipushi was idled in 1993, Gécamines discovered the Big Zinc deposit at a depth of approximately 1,250 metres below surface and adjacent to the producing Fault Zone. The Big Zinc Deposit has not been mined and is the initial target for production as outlined in the 2022 Feasibility Study.
Since acquiring its interest in the Kipushi Mine in 2011, Ivanhoe's drilling campaigns have upgraded and expanded the mine's zinc-rich Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources by more than double to an estimated 11.78 million tonnes grading 35.34% zinc, 0.80% copper, 23 grams/tonne (g/t) silver and 64 g/t germanium, at a 7% zinc cut-off, containing 9.2 billion pounds of zinc, 8.7 million ounces of silver and 24.4 million ounces of germanium.
In addition, Ivanhoe's drilling expanded Kipushi's copper-rich Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources to an additional 2.29 million tonnes at grades of 4.03% copper, 2.85% zinc, 21 g/t silver and 19 g/t germanium, at a 1.5% copper cut-off - containing 144 million pounds of copper.
The Kipushi Mine, once in operation, will be powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is set to be among one of the world's lowest Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emitters per tonne of zinc metal produced.
Picture of the headframes for Kipushi shafts 1, 2 and 3, and the Kipushi concentrator in February 1966.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3396/136747_8584152234780aeb_008full.jpg
Qualified Persons
Disclosures of a scientific or technical nature on the Kipushi Project in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Stephen Torr, P.Geo., Ivanhoe Mines' Vice President, Geosciences, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Torr is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is the Vice President, Geosciences of Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Torr has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release.
Ivanhoe has also prepared an independent, NI 43-101-compliant technical report for the Kipushi Project, which is available on the company's website and under the company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com:
The technical report includes relevant information regarding the effective dates and the assumptions, parameters and methods of the mineral resource estimates on the Kipushi Project cited in this news release, as well as information regarding data verification, exploration procedures, sample preparation, analyses and security, and other matters relevant to the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release in respect of the Kipushi Project.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is one of the highest grade and fastest growing major copper mining operations in the world. Copper concentrates were first produced in May 2021 and, through on-going phased expansions, it is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producing operations by Q4 2024. The Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is among one of the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per tonne of copper metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.
Ivanhoe Mines also is exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of exploration licences in the Western Foreland region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are located in close proximity to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.
Information contact
Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207
Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834
Website www.ivanhoemines.com
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.
Such statements include without limitation, the timing and results of: (i) statements regarding a two year development timeline to bring Kipushi to commercial production; (ii) statements regarding successful commencement of commercial production would establish Kipushi as the world's highest-grade major zinc mine with average grade of 36.4% over the first five years of production; (iii) statements regarding Kipushi having an after-tax net present value at an 8% real discount rate of $1.4 billion, with an after-tax real internal rate of return of 54%, at a zinc price of 1.40/lb.; (iv) statements regarding pre-production capital estimated at US$382 million; (v) statements regarding future mine production including life-of-mine average annual zinc production of 240,000 tonnes with C1 cash costs of US$0.65/lb of payable zinc; (vi) statements regarding a mine life of 14 years; (vii) statements regarding financing and offtake discussions, including a pre-payment facility of $250 million; (viii) statements regarding the memorandum of understanding signed with Province of Haut-Katanga for the upgrade of the Kipushi border crossing; (ix) statements regarding expected methods of mining and processing.
As well, all of the results of the Kipushi 2022 feasibility study, constitute forward-looking statements or information, and include future estimates of internal rates of return, net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cash flow forecasts, metal recoveries, estimates of capital and operating costs and the size and timing of development of the project. Furthermore, with respect to this specific forward-looking information concerning the development of the Kipushi Project, the company has based its assumptions and analysis on certain factors that are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties include: (i) the adequacy of infrastructure; (ii) geological characteristics; (iii) metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization; (iv) the ability to develop adequate processing capacity; (v) the price of copper; (vi) the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to complete development; (vii) the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment; (viii) unforeseen technological and engineering problems; (ix) accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism; (x) currency fluctuations; (xi) changes in regulations; (xii) the compliance by joint venture partners with terms of agreements; (xiii) the availability and productivity of skilled labour; (xiv) the regulation of the mining industry by various governmental agencies; (xv) the ability to raise sufficient capital to develop such projects; (xvi) changes in project scope or design; (xvi) political factors; (xvii) unforeseen delays or stoppages in shipping and transportation of goods and equipment; and (xix) that the new Kipushi joint venture agreement is executed on anticipated timelines.
Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed below and under "Risk Factors", and elsewhere in this release, as well as unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.
The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors set forth below in the "Risk Factors" section in the company's 2022 Q2 MD&A and its current annual information form.
Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jasmine Lau, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer.
Ms. Lau has an extensive background in the resource section and has served as CFO of several public exploration companies with international projects. Ms. Lau previously worked at Teck Resources Ltd and Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Vancouver Assurance & Advisory group where she focused on audits of public mining companies. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.
Ms. Lau will be replacing Ms. Samantha Shorter who has served as Chief Financial Officer since August 2020. The Company extends its appreciation to Ms. Shorter for her dedication and contributions and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.
The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte’s properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.
On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.
(signed) “Patrick Elliott”
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 778-403-5807
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Forte Minerals Corp. (“Forte” or the “Company”) (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), to receive an Investor Presentation
Thompson Rivers University and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced a partnership to improve health and safety for staff, students and faculty on campus through the use of antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces.
Through Teck's Copper & Health program, Teck is installing more than 650 antimicrobial copper surfaces at three key buildings on the Kamloops campus: Old Main, the Campus Activity Centre and the Chappell Family Building for Nursing and Population Health.
The installation of antimicrobial surfaces on door fixtures and handles provides an added layer of protection. Copper has unique antimicrobial properties and is proven effective in eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria within two hours of contact. When installed in high-touch, high-traffic locations, antimicrobial copper can help reduce the spread of infection.
With students, staff and faculty returning to campus for the fall semester, there will once again be an emphasis on health and safety as university administrators work to create a safe environment to limit the spread of infection from communicable diseases. Partnering with Teck's Copper & Health program adds an extra layer of reassurance to help TRU provide a safe and healthy experience for all members of the university community.
The product provided for this project, known as Copper Clean by CopTek, is manufactured in Canada.
This TRU and Teck partnership is the latest in a series made through Teck's Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in B.C. hospitals , post-secondary educational institutions , and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.
Quotes:
Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck –
"Thompson Rivers University continues to show their leadership as an innovator and valuable contributor to local communities, and we are proud to partner on the installation of antimicrobial copper on campus. Through partnerships like this, Teck is working to make communities safer while increasing awareness of copper's natural ability to reduce the spread of infection."
Brian Daly, Vice President University Relations, Thompson Rivers University –
"The health and safety of TRU's students, faculty and staff is very important to us, which is why this partnership to install antimicrobial copper in buildings on campus is such a great initiative. TRU highly values community partnerships such as this project with Teck and we look forward to more collaborations in the future."
Media downloads: Click here for video
About Teck's Copper & Health Program
Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has funded numerous initiatives across a range of industries and public facilities to help improve health and safety in high-traffic, high-touch areas through the installation of antimicrobial copper. Teck's Copper & Health program has installed copper surfaces in a number of healthcare facilities, including Vancouver General Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital, on public transit in partnership with TransLink and Toronto Transit Commission, throughout the terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in major attractions including Royal Ontario Museum and Science World, and in schools through partnerships with BCIT, SFU and UBC. Teck is a proud member of CHAIR Canada, the Coalition for Community and Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction ( chaircanada.org ).
There is no commercial benefit to Teck from the increased use of antimicrobial copper as the amount of metal needed is very small; the goal of the program is to improve health and safety for communities.
For more information about the role of antimicrobial copper, the Copper & Health program, and other examples of copper in action, please visit copperstopsthespread.ca
About Thompson Rivers University (TRU)
Thompson Rivers University was established in 1970. It provides learning opportunities to more than 25,000 students on campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake and online through Open Learning. From traditional academics to trades, from certificates to graduate degrees, TRU offers over 140 on-campus programs and 60-plus Open Learning programs. Our students apply what they learn in co-op work terms, study abroad, undergraduate research, field schools, and practicums.
About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .
Teck Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com
TRU Media Contact:
Kathy Sinclair
Senior Communications Consultant, University Relations
Thompson Rivers University
250.371.5697
kasinclair@tru.ca
Teck Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com
Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) regrets to report that a fatal accident has occurred at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The fatal accident occurred at the underground Kansoko Mine in a development area when a fall of ground struck a Kamoa Copper employee. On behalf of the Kamoa Copper Joint Venture, Ivanhoe Mines extends its deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased.
Kamoa Copper is undertaking a comprehensive internal investigation into the accident and is working with the DRC authorities to facilitate their investigation of the accident. Once the investigations are complete, management will review and implement any additional safety measures recommended to prevent such an accident from recurring.
Operations at the Kakula Mine and processing facility were not affected by the accident.
The Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is operated by Kamoa Copper, a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global Limited (0.8%) and the DRC government (20%).
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is one of the highest grade and fastest growing major copper mining operations in the world. Copper concentrates were first produced in May 2021 and, through on-going phased expansions, it is positioned to become one of the world's largest copper producing operations by Q4 2024. The Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex is powered by clean, renewable hydro-generated electricity and is among one of the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per tonne of copper metal produced. Ivanhoe Mines has pledged to achieve net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex.
Ivanhoe Mines is also exploring for new copper discoveries across its circa 2,400km2 of wholly-owned exploration licences in the Western Foreland, which are located adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Information contacts
Investors
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207
Media
Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834
Website www.ivanhoemines.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136492
What copper facts are important for investors? The metal’s relationship with human development is longstanding. From its use in plumbing in ancient Egyptian civilizations to being an essential component of power generation, copper has been an “electric” metal for millennia.
Considered a tertiary commodity compared to the shinier appeal of gold and silver, copper is often the third choice for metals-focused investors during economic uncertainty. Today, copper is the third most-used metal in the world and plays a pivotal role in all major economies and in the developing world.
Here are some basic copper facts for investors looking to get into the copper resource space.
Copper’s most distinctive quality is its reddish-orange color. Despite being known as a base metal, it has the symbol Cu on the periodic table and is found in the same group as precious metals silver (Ag) and gold (Au). These metals were among the first elements discovered, as all three occur naturally in elemental form.
In pure form, copper is soft with very high thermal and electrical conductivity. This means it is popular for use in alloys that are vital in many industries, including manufacturing and construction, similar to its sister metal zinc.
Construction is copper's largest application worldwide. It is estimated that nearly half of all copper supply is used by this industry. A home can contain on average 439 pounds of copper in copper wire, pipes and appliances due to its corrosion resistance, while a car can contain 50 pounds of copper in its motor, connectors and brakes.
Because homes are so reliant on the semi-precious metal, copper prices are tied to the health of housing markets. The second largest market for copper is the electrical and electronics space due to the metal’s excellent electrical conductivity. This arena now includes electric vehicles.
In terms of consumption, China has taken the top spot several times, including in 2021, when the Asian nation was the largest consumer of refined copper at 13.3 million metric tons (MT).
The country also ranks number one on a 2020 list of copper ore and concentrate importers, with Japan and South Korea following behind. Refined copper imports in 2020 were the same story, though the US and Germany took the second and third spots, respectively.
Click here to learn more copper facts about the refining process.
What is copper priced at and who decides? The price of copper is set by the free market. Producers, suppliers and customers balance extraction, copper production and distribution costs with demand. Two common exchanges where copper is traded are the London Metal Exchange and the COMEX.
Copper is heavily consumed, but it is also heavily traded, which can lead to price volatility as large orders come in and out of the market. As with many commodities, copper is also traded on the futures market, which gives investors and consumers the opportunity to hedge against copper metal price changes.
Chile, at 5.6 million MT, is the world’s largest copper miner, producing more than double the amount of the next highest producer, Peru, at 2.2 million MT in 2021. Chile’s state-owned mining company Codelco is the top copper-producing company. Chile also has the highest copper reserves at 200 million MT.
The next largest copper miners are Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) , which produced more than 1.4 million pounds and 1.19 million MT of copper supply in 2021, respectively.
Also producing more than 1 million MT per year of mined copper is BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), which delivered over 1.22 million MT in 2021. Other key players in the world’s copper market that own or operate copper mines or copper deposits include Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF).
For copper resource investors looking to enter the copper market, there are a number of options:
For the time being, copper prices remain somewhat contingent on demand levels out of China, which have weakened under COVID-19 as the country continues its COVID-zero policy lockdowns.
Analysts in the space are also currently concerned with copper’s supply, as a dwindling pipeline of mine projects in production has some worried about a potential shortage. However, that sentiment is commonly accompanied by the notion that a deficit is still a ways off; in the meantime, copper’s presence in the electrification narrative is set to continue pushing demand for the foreseeable future.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Massive overreach is significantly outside of established process and sets dangerous precedence
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has submitted extensive comments objecting to the Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") preemptive veto of the Pebble Project. The Pebble Partnership called upon the agency to withdraw its action and refrain from further action against the project, thus allowing the appeal process undertaken by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") to conclude. PLP CEO John Shively had the following statement about the comments submitted by PLP
"The comments we filed today clearly show there is absolutely no justification for the EPA's actions against the Pebble Project. The EPA's proposed veto of Pebble is legally, environmentally and technically unsupported. The EPA action is premature and it flies in the face of decades of regulatory precedent for fair and due process for development projects in Alaska and in the nation.
"The EPA's actions are politically motivated, and in our comments today we spell out just how indefensible this veto process has become. The EPA has made wildly speculative claims about possible adverse impacts from Pebble's development that are not supported by any defensible data and are in direct contradiction with the facts demonstrated in the USACE's Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS)for the Pebble Project. The FEIS clearly states that Pebble can be developed without harm to the Bristol Bay fishery. Regulations and court precedent specify EPA must establish that development will have demonstrable adverse impacts before it can initiate a veto, and the EPA did not do this. Simply put, EPA's speculation about impacts is not the same as demonstrating impacts will occur.
"Congress did not give the EPA broad authority to act as it has in the Pebble case. The 404 veto was intended to be narrowly defined and for specific areas. In this case, the EPA has preemptively vetoed 309 square miles (nearly 200,000 acres) of state of Alaska land, an area 66 times larger than any previous 404 veto. In fact, this site prohibition is 23 times larger than the entire mine site footprint. This is clearly a massive regulatory overreach by the EPA and well outside what Congress intended for the agency when it passed the Clean Water Act.
"Perhaps the most egregious aspect of this entire process is the EPA's blatant dismissal of the significant economic benefits this project could have for the region and for the state without explanation or justification. The EPA gives short shrift to what hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs could mean for the communities around Iliamna Lake. I know from personal experience what jobs mean for Alaska's smaller, rural communities and for the Alaska Natives who live there. The Final EIS clearly demonstrates the dramatic impact responsible Pebble development could have for these communities. The benefits are indisputable.
"Should the EPA finalize its Pebble veto, there are numerous violations of rights, agreements and laws that profoundly affect the future of Alaska, and these will likely be contested in court. EPA has blatantly ignored the state of Alaska, which is the landowner that specifically selected the Pebble area for its mineral potential. If the EPA finalizes its veto and precludes any development on 309 square miles of Alaska land, it would be violating Alaska's Statehood Compact and the ‘no-more' clause of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, which requires congressional approval of any additional park land in Alaska. The EPA would also be violating the U.S. Constitution by taking away the State and the project's legally protected property interests in the mineral rights underlying the land, without any just compensation.
"EPA gives little to no consideration to the critical role copper will play in our nation's transition to more renewable sources of power. There are multiple studies and reports that point to a looming supply gap for copper in the decades ahead. Pebble could be a critical source for the copper the nation needs to make this transition, or the U.S. will face the reality of being dependent upon China for the copper and other minerals necessary for green energy.
"Thus, for numerous legal, environmental, technical and economic reasons, the EPA should withdraw its actions against Pebble and let the established permitting and review process function as designed. Our team has submitted a thorough and detailed set of comments against the EPA's preemptive veto of Pebble and I encourage all project stakeholders to read them."
A copy of PLP's comments to the EPA can be found on the Company's website https://northerndynastyminerals.com/site/assets/files/4968/2022-09-06-pebble-comments.pdf
About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.
For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.
Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO
U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897
Forward-Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under applicable provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address permitting, development and production for the Pebble Project are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding (i) statements on the economic contribution of the Pebble Project to the Alaskan economy, which are based on the Company's 2021 preliminary economic assessment of the Pebble Project (the "2021 PEA") which is preliminary in nature, and the IHS Markit report, identified in NDM's February 28, 2022 news release (the "IHS Markit Report"), (ii) the timing of the appeal process and the ability to successfully appeal the negative Record of Decision and secure the issuance of a positive Record of Decision by the USACE, (iii) the political and public support for the permitting process, (iv) the ability of the Pebble Project to ultimately secure all required federal and state permits, (v) future metals prices, including the price of copper, (vi) the right-sizing and de-risking of the Pebble Project, (vii) the design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project mine plan, including projected capital and operating costs, (viii) exploration potential of the Pebble Project, (ix) future demand for copper and gold, (x) the potential addition of partners in the Pebble Project, (ix) if permitting is ultimately secured, the ability to demonstrate that the Pebble Project is commercially viable, (xi) the EPA's Proposed Determination process under the CWA and the impact of this process on the ability of the Pebble Partnership to develop the Pebble Project, and (xii) the ability and timetable of NDM to develop the Pebble Project. Although NDM believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way be construed as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government permits, establish the commercial feasibility of the Pebble Project, achieve the required financing or develop the Pebble Project.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by NDM as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Assumptions used by NDM to develop forward-looking statements include the following assumptions, all of which are subject to risks (i) the assumptions underlying the 2021 PEA, and the assumptions related to the IHS Markit Report, (ii) the Pebble Project will ultimately obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses, (iii) any feasibility studies prepared for the development of the Pebble Project will be positive, (iv) NDM's estimates of mineral resources will not change, and NDM will be successful in converting mineral resources to mineral reserves, (v) NDM will be able to establish the commercial feasibility of the Pebble Project, (vi) NDM will be able to secure the financing required to develop the Pebble Project, and (vii) any action taken by the EPA in connection with the Proposed Determination will ultimately not be successfully in restricting or prohibiting development of the Pebble Project.
The likelihood of future mining at the Pebble Project is subject to a large number of risks and will require achievement of a number of technical, economic and legal objectives, including (i) the 2021 PEA may not reflect the ultimate mine plan for the Pebble Project, (ii) obtaining necessary mining and construction permits, licenses and approvals without undue delay, including without delay due to third party opposition or changes in government policies, (iii) finalization of the mine plan for the Pebble Project, (iv) the completion of feasibility studies demonstrating that any Pebble Project mineral resources that can be economically mined, (v) completion of all necessary engineering for mining and processing facilities, (vi) the ability of NDM to secure a partner for the development of the Pebble Project, and (vii) receipt by NDM of significant additional financing to fund these objectives as well as funding mine construction, which financing may not be available to NDM on acceptable terms or on any terms at all. NDM is also subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions, such as the current uncertainties with regard to COVID-19. Investors should also consider the risk factors identified in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed on SEDAR and included in the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed by the Company with the SEC on EDGAR, and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed on SEDAR and EDGAR, for a discussion of the risks that may impact our forward-looking statements and the 2021 PEA.
The National Environment Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive "alternatives assessment" be undertaken to consider a broad range of development alternatives, the final project design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may vary significantly from that currently contemplated.
For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.
