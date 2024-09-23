Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cobre Limited Logo

BHP and CBE Sign Letter of Intent to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits in Botswana

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a letter of intent to negotiate exclusively with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd (BHP) for a material earn-in joint venture agreement over Cobre's Kitlanya West and East Copper Projects (Kitlanya Projects), located on the northern and southern basin margins of the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana (Proposed Transaction). The Proposed Transaction follows on from Cobre's successful participation in the BHP Xplor program which also provided funding for the recently completed seismic survey on the Kitlanya West project (see ASX announcements of 23 January 2024 and 22 August 2024)

The Proposed Transaction underscores Cobre's confidence in the potential for its projects to host Tier 1 copper-silver deposits. A partnership with BHP would provide the exploration scale and expertise to maximise our chances of making significant new discoveries on our basin margin exploration ground while retaining 100% ownership of our Ngami and Okavango Copper Projects which are excluded from the Proposed Transaction.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to approval and execution of formal binding documents (Definitive Agreements) and the completion of BHP's due diligence investigations within the exclusivity period. Final details of the Proposed Transaction will be released to the market following completion of the long-form documents.

Commenting on the Proposed Transaction, Adam Wooldridge, Cobre’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Successful negotiation and completion of this significant transaction with BHP, one of the world’s leading mining companies, will be a major moment in time for Cobre as a company. Participating in the BHP 2024 Xplor cohort has provided the opportunity to do a belt scale review of the Kalahari Copper Belt, culminating with the collection of seismic data over the prospective northern margin of the belt. The Proposed Transaction with BHP would allow us to fully fund our follow-on exploration programmes and focus on discovering the Tier 1 deposits we believe may be hosted in our Kitlanya West and East Projects.

Independently, Cobre will continue advancing its 100% owned in-situ copper recovery development at Ngami – with a scoping study due in early October - along with further drilling at Cobre’s 100% owned Okavango project. This combined strategy provides exposure to potential Tier 1 discoveries, a development opportunity at Ngami and short-term discoveries on our Okavango project.”

A locality map illustrating the project locations is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Locality map illustrating the position of Cobre’s project areas. Green licenses are relevant tothe Proposed Transaction, dark grey licenses will be run independently by Cobre.

Cobre will continue to provide shareholders with further updates on material developments in respect of the Proposed Transaction.

This ASX release was authorised on behalf of the Cobre Board by: Adam Wooldridge, Chief Executive Officer.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cobre Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

American West Metals

American West Signs Formal Agreement for A$18.8 Million Royalty Funding for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Funds under the royalty package to be accessed this week

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive formal agreement with TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. (Taurus) whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (A$18.8 million1) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project.

Anax Metals Limited

Multiple Exciting High-Potential VMS Targets Identified at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland (Figure 1).

Two groups of chess pieces merging.

Titan Forms Joint Venture for Linderos Project with Hancock Prospecting Subsidiary

Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM,OTC Pink:TTTNF) announced it has executed a binding joint venture and earn-in deal with Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining.

According to Titan's Wednesday (September 18) release, the deal concerns the company's Southern Ecuador-based Linderos copper project, in which Hanrine will be able to acquire up to an 80 percent interest.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Hanrine, who have a well-established team in-country with the technical capability and financial capacity for us to mutually benefit from exploration success alongside contribution to the economy of Ecuador," said Titan CEO Melanie Leighton, emphasising the company's excitement about Linderos.

Titan Minerals

Titan and Hanrine Enter into Joint Venture s Earn-In Agreement

Hanrine to spend up to US$120M to earn 80% in Linderos Copper Project

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX: TTM) (Titan or the Company) refers to its ASX announcement dated 18 April 2024 and is pleased to announce that Titan and its wholly owned subsidiary, Linderos Mining S.A.S (Linderos), have executed a binding joint venture and earn-in agreement (JVA) with Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining S.A. (Hanrine), an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (Hancock), for Hanrine to acquire up to an 8o% ownership interest in the Linderos Copper Project (Project) in Ecuador (Transaction).

"Retirement" written on a compass.

First Quantum Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme Amid Cobre Panama Uncertainty

First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for employees at its Cobre Panama mine as it awaits government action on whether operations will be able to resume.

This comes after the mine’s closure in November 2023 due to a ruling from Panama’s Supreme Court that declared the company's mining contract unconstitutional following months of environmental protests.

Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that sources familiar with the matter say First Quantum has offered the voluntary retirement option as part of its efforts to manage the uncertainties surrounding the mine’s future.

True North Copper

TNC Delivers First Oxide Ore at Wallace North, Cloncurry Copper Project

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining activities at the Wallace North deposit, part of its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1, on schedule.

×