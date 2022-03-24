The 8.4 metre pegmatite dike averaged 0.95% Li2O with grades hitting a high of 1.76% Li2OBenton Resources Inc. and Sokoman Minerals Corp. together, are pleased to report the first assay results from the 1,025 m reconnaissance drilling program, that tested the recently discovered Kraken pegmatite field on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Property in southwestern Newfoundland. The samples were cut from an 8.40 m wide ...

BEX:CA