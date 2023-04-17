Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Copper Investing News

BCM Welcomes New Board Member

BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert M. Ingram to the Board of Directors. Robert is a well established consultant and business development expert headquartered in Carson City Nevada. Mr. Ingram replaces Rick R. Redfern on the Board

Sergei Diakov, President of BCM said, "We are pleased to welcome Robert to the Board of BCM Resources Corp. His experience with business development and his overall business judgement is a strong addition to our growing team. Rick Redfern remains with the company as valuable and important member of our TK technical team."

About BCM Resources
BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com. BCM has 185,043,523 shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol B.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.
"Sergei Diakov"
President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations,
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these work programs. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. BCM Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change this news release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE:BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749372/BCM-Welcomes-New-Board-Member

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

BCM ResourcesB:CCTSXV:BCopper Investing
B:CC
The Conversation (0)
stock charts going up

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Copper Mountain Up on US$439 Million Hudbay Deal

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged up this past Friday (April 14), opening at 20,564.49.

The index was on track to end the week on a high note, supported by higher oil prices and positive investor sentiment.

Gold continued its upward trend during the period, closing in on its all-time high, with silver also following the rally and hitting US$26 per ounce. “As a speculator, one of the best places cyclically to be is now smaller gold stocks, which are very, very cheap — like all-time lows relative to the price of gold,” Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

Statement from Dr. Norman Keevil

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today issued a statement on behalf of Teck Chairman Emeritus Dr. Norman B. Keevil:

"As there has been much media commentary regarding my views on the future of Teck, I would like to provide a clear statement of my perspective.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Notification of Technical and Supplemental Updates to the Separation Transaction Terms

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced certain technical and supplemental updates to the terms of Teck's proposed reorganization to separate into Teck Metals Corp. ("Teck Metals") and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR") to be voted on by shareholders on April 26, 2023.

As described in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, the separation provides Teck Metals with continued access to steelmaking coal cash flows for a transition period, through ownership of preferred shares in the capital of EVR and a royalty. The changes to the terms of the separation proposal include permitting the majority holders of the EVR royalty to require EVR to purchase the royalty upon a breach by EVR of the capital expenditure or indebtedness covenants under the Investment Covenant Agreement or upon failure to pay the EVR royalty, in each case that continues unremedied for 15 days.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Ivanhoe's sixth annual Sustainability Report underscores its ongoing commitment to 'mining with a greater purpose' and its pursuit to be a global leader of sustainable mining

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) today published its sixth annual Sustainability Report, summarizing the company's sustainability activities, performance, and results for 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Updates Separation Transaction Terms in Response to Shareholder Feedback

Reduction in royalty minimum term allows for earlier full separation
EVR capital expenditure cap enhances alignment between EVR and Teck Metals

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced changes to allow for an earlier full separation of Teck Metals Corp. ("Teck Metals") and Elk Valley Resources Ltd. ("EVR") and to maximize free cash flow available to be returned to shareholders, following approval of the separation by shareholders on April 26, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Glencore

Glencore's revised proposal is materially unchanged and still not in best interest of Teck
Board recommends shareholders vote FOR separation and dual class amendment

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that its Board of Directors has reviewed and unanimously rejected a revised unsolicited acquisition proposal from Glencore plc, received on April 11, 2023, which would see that company acquire Teck.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Linde Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

HIVE Blockchain Provides March 2023 Production Update with over 3 Exahash of Production

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

Related News

Base Metals Investing

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

Precious Metals Investing

Firefox Gold Closes Second and Final Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Two Warrant Amendments

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces Agreement with ZEG Biogas to Establish Industrial Scale Volume Production Locally in Brazil

Resource Investing

Completion Of Labrador Iron Acquisition

Lithium Investing

Moblan Boosted By Significant Increase In Lithium Resource

Gold Investing

518,000oz Maiden Mineral Resource For Abercromby Gold Project

×