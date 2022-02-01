Base Metals Investing News
Barksdale Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of ...

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.

The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of the Company as well as a pledge of shares over IC Exploration Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.45 per share. The Debentures and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring May 26, 2022.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources CORP

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This new release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION: This news release includes forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities legislation including, but not limited to, the proposed use of proceeds from the private placement. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements and information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, market conditions, lack of available capital or financing, currency rate fluctuations, delays in obtaining governmental or third party approvals and permits, actual results of exploration activities, unanticipated geologic formations, structures and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, and other risks in the mining industry as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and volatile and uncertain equity, debt and capital markets. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all; market conditions; availability of financing; and economic activity in general. All forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Such information and statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112262

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources TSXV:BRO Copper Investing
BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Intercepts 47m of 0.75% Copper and 39m of 0.61% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 8 additional drill holes from its Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the mineralization footprint, including both oxide and sulfide copper.

Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Secures Funding from Existing Shareholder

Barksdale Secures Funding from Existing Shareholder

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. ("Delbrook"), an existing shareholder of the Company

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce completion of the Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora, Mexico as well as the latest assay results from 16 additional drill holes. Importantly, all 36 drill holes from the current program have intersected various concentrations of visually apparent copper mineralization and each of the 16 drill holes discussed in this press release have assay-confirmed intercepts of copper mineralization above a 0.20% copper cut-off grade. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the oxide copper footprint

Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BRO

Barksdale Intercepts 105m of 0.63% Copper and 0.40 g/t Gold from its Initial Drill Program at San Javier

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce the first drill results from the current 5,000-meter core drilling program at the San Javier copper-gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico

Initial results from recently completed core holes included within this release have been received from the Cerro Verde zone where the current drilling has tested gaps between historically intercepted mineralization. The first two holes intersected broad near surface zones of oxide copper and gold mineralization that included the following highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BRO

Barksdale Update on Debt Investment

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to provide an update regarding the secured loans ("Secured Loans") that it holds in Regal Resources Inc ("Regal

As part of its bid to consolidate 100% of the Sunnyside project his summer, Barksdale acquired existing secured loans from a former creditor of Regal. The Secured Loans were subject to a pre-existing forbearance agreement that expired on October 2, 2021. Regal failed to make the required payments and on Monday October 4, 2021 Barksdale sent Regal a Default Notice in relation to the Secured Loans as well as a Notice of Intention to Enforce Security. On October 14, 2021 Regal filed a Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act ("BIA").

Keep reading... Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Company Logo

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Announces Definitive Strategic Agreement to Spin Out Non-Core Asset

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to assign its options to acquire the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd.

In 2019, Lion CG secured two separate option agreements to acquire 678 unpatented mining claims covering most of the known mineralization at the Butte Valley property. Details of these option agreements can be found in the December 19, 2019 news release "Quaterra Announces Option Agreements to Acquire Butte Valley Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Nevada."

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Identifies Large Chargeability Anomaly and Completes Land Exchange on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide the results of the ORION Swath DCIP survey ("ORION Survey") and the details of a mineral tenure exchange on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,712.9 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane.

The ORION survey extended the area covered by the 2014 geophysical survey approximately 3km north of the Camp-Pass zones to map the chargeability/resistivity signatures underlying a large area of copper mineralization in outcrop/subcrop and coincident soil Cu-Mo in soil geochemical anomaly.

Keep reading... Show less
American west logo

American West Metals


Overview

There’s no denying the transition to clean energy is already happening. We’ve seen the European Union commit to lowering its carbon footprint, US President Joe Biden sign an executive order “catalyzing” the shift to a clean energy economy, and the recent IPO of LG Energy Solution — which solidified the company as South Korea’s second most valuable company.

Supplying this exponentially growing global demand for the clean energy minerals needed to produce the components required to support this transition remains a significant challenge. Since 2010, the demand for these critical minerals has increased by 50 percent, with demand for both zinc and copper expected to double between 2021-2050. And yet, the majority of these minerals are produced in China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Russia, and Australia. If North America and Europe wish to meet their lofty goals, stable domestic production of clean energy metals like copper, lithium, cobalt is essential.

When it comes to mining, long-term success and stable operations require both the right location and favorable social and environmental factors. Nunavut and Utah are among many tier 1 mining jurisdictions that have robust opportunities for high-value mineral production. The mineral resource industry is Nunavut’s largest private sector contributor to its economy. As a result, its government has taken a pro-mining stance to help maintain its tier 1 status. Additionally, Utah enjoys a long history of mining that dates back to 1862, with thousands of active mines scattered across the state.

American West Metals (ASX:AW1) is an Australian company that focuses on the rapidly growing clean metal sector in tier 1 mining jurisdictions within North America. The company is working to support global clean energy initiatives by developing low footprint mines that can supply minerals needed for global electrification. The company’s portfolio of projects remains focused on producing copper and zinc products in Utah and Nunavut to support increasing global demand.

American West Projects

American West Metals features an all-star management team led by experienced leaders Michael Anderson, John Prineas, and Dave O’Neill, all whom have decades of combined expertise in global mine development, mineral exploration and corporate finance. The company is building the foundation for continued success in delivering economic benefits to all stakeholders and high-multiplier returns on shareholder investment. American West Metals currently has three high-value base metal projects geared toward supplying future resource needs: West Desert, Copper Warrior and Storm and Seal.

American West Metals recently started its diamond drilling efforts at West Desert under the management of an experienced in-country logistics and exploration team. Their Copper Warrior project is located close to the Lisbon Valley Copper Mine — Utah’s second largest copper mine. Meanwhile, the Storm and Seal projects have two styles of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization within the 4,145 square kilometer land package. Permits are in place and the projects are drill-ready with two drill rigs and a 35-person exploration camp on site.

American West

Drilling at West Desert. Source: Twitter

“The drilling is planned to test the West Desert resource in areas that already have some impressive zinc, copper and silver intercepts, and to confirm our assumptions that the continuity of these zones will support a range of development scenarios. The drilling will also confirm the amenability of the shallow mineralisation to open-pit mining, further adding to the development optionality at West Desert,” said American West Metals’ Managing Director, Dave O’Neill.

Company Highlights

  • American West Metals is a critical metal focused mineral exploration and mining company that offers investors exposure to high-value projects in tier 1 mineral districts in Nunavut and Utah.
  • The company has an experienced management team with decades of expertise in developing mines, mineral exploration and corporate finance.
  • The advanced stage West Desert zinc-copper-indium deposit in Utah contains an existing resource base of over 1Mt of zinc, 120Kt of copper and 1,500t of indium.
  • The Copper Warrior project is located near the second largest copper mine in Utah, with 173 mining claims covering 14 square kilometers.
  • American West Metals’ Storm and Seal projects contain two styles of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization, have all necessary permits in place, and are ready for exploration to begin on the 4,145 square kilometre land package.

[shortcode-js-dynamic-cprofile-innform lp_adv_id="679" lp_contr_id="682" source="american-west-metals-asx-aw1"]

Key Projects

West Desert

American West Desert

West Desert is 100 percent owned by American West Metals and is located approximately 160 kilometers southwest of Salt Lake City in west-central Utah. The project is within the prolific Sevier Orogenic Belt, which also hosts the world class Bingham copper deposit and Tintic Mineral District.

Project Highlights:

  • NI 43-101 Results: The West Desert deposit is a massive zinc-poly metallic skarn and carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) with over 59Mt Indicated and inferred resources, with a higher grade core of 16.5 million tonnes (Mt) at 6.3 percent zinc, 0.3 percent copper, 33g/t indium for 1.03 Mt zinc, 45Kt copper and 545t indium (NI 43-101, historical and foreign resource).
  • Existing Resource Foundation: West Desert has a strong existing resource foundation. Historical metallurgical test work exhibits clean concentrates and outstanding metal recoveries. The high-grade core may support a range of low footprint development scenarios.
  • Large Indium Resource: This asset has the largest known unmined indium resource in the world and American West Metals will become the first indium producer in the United States. Indium is a critical metal to the national security and economics of the United States as it’s used in decarbonization technology, semiconductor and the electronics industries. There are unusually high levels of this mineral found in the sphalerite at West Desert, and it has only been assayed in 35 percent of samples, giving huge growth potential..
  • CRD and Porphyry Mineralisation: Additional CRD mineralisation has been intersected about 1 kilometre east of the West Desert project, including 3 meters at 3.5 percent Cu, 7.65 percent Zinc (drill hole CC-43). There are numerous other high-grade intersections around the porphyry stock, which shows geological similarities to Bingham Canyon and other large porphyries in the region.
  • Exploration and Studies underway: Mining, environmental and hydrological studies are underway, infrastructure is in place and drilling will proceed in January 2022.

Copper Warrior

Copper Warrior

The Copper Warrior project is located along the Lisbon Valley Fault in the prolific Paradox Basin of southeast Utah and just 15 kilometers from the second largest copper mine in Utah — Lisbon Copper Mine. There is direct road access to the processing plant and the mine infrastructure. The project spans an area of 14 square kilometers and has 173 claims. This region has exceptional deposits of copper, vanadium, uranium and potash.

Project Highlights:

  • Stable Ownership: American West Metals has signed an option agreement to acquire all of Copper Warrior’s assets from Bronco Creek Exploration, a subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp (TSXV:EMX).
  • Turnkey Project: This project is a turnkey asset allowing fast-tracked activities because of the well understood geology and simple processing and mining techniques
  • Ongoing Exploration: Outcroppings containing large volumes of copper, vein style and disseminated copper oxide and sulfides have been mapped across the Copper Warrior property. Sulfide and oxide mineralization in this region are typically amenable to easy low-cost leach processing. Low risk and low cost with Induced Polarization (IP) surveys and reverse circulation (RC) drilling set to go in the spring of 2022.

Storm and Seal

Storm and Seal

Storm and Seal, also known as the Nunavut projects, are in the lower Arctic Circle, close to the coast of Aston Bay on Somerset Island. This is northern Nunavut in the Polaris mineral district, with many exploration and mining projects close to the regional logistics hub Resolute Bay. The Storm and Seal project area extends 120 kilometers south from the north coast of Somerset Island and encompasses 4,145 square kilometers.

Project Highlights:

  • Signed Lease Agreement: The Nunavut projects are owned by Aston Bay Holdings (TSXV: BAY). American West Metals signed an agreement to earn 80 percent of the Storm and Seal project interest from Aston Bay. American West Metals has control of this very accessible project and its turnkey exploration projects.
  • High-Grade Copper: The Storm project is a structurally hosted high-grade copper discovery that has multiple, dense high-grade copper intersections across 15 square kilometers. Historical drill samples include 19m at 3.41percent copper from surface (ST97-02), 110m at 2.45 percent copper from surface (ST97-08), 56.3m at 3.07 percent copper from 12.2m (ST99-19) and 15m at 3.88 percent copper from 72.4m (ST99-47). There is also an unexplored sediment hosted copper system with many untested surface gossans that will add to the existing exploration endeavors.
American West

Drill core from the Storm Copper Project. Source: Twitter
  • Existing High-Grade Zinc-Silver Resources: Seal is adjacent to Storm and has an existing resource of 1Mt @ 10.24 percent zinc, 46.5 g/t silver for 103Kt of zinc and 1.5Moz silver (NI 43-101, historical and foreign resource). The deposit is open at depth and along strike. Historical intersections include;
    • 14.4m at 10.58 percent zinc, 28.7 g/t silver from 51.8m
    • 16m at 6.62 percent zinc,27.1 g/t silver from 76.6m
    • 22.3m at 23 percent zinc,5.1 g/t silver from 101.5m
    • 2.4m at 15.13 percent zinc, 91.9 g/t silver from 133.5m
    • Extensive zinc soil anomalies within the prospective stratigraphy render more drill ready targets.

Exploration-Ready: The Nunavut property and existing camp has easy access and is primed for exploration. All permits are in place and the property is drill ready with 2 drill rigs and a 35 person exploration camp on site.

Management Team

Dave O’Neill - Managing Director

Founder of American West and a major shareholder. A geologist with over 20 years experience in the resources sector gained in Australia and internationally. Dave has expertise in base metals and gold exploration as well as business development gained in senior roles with Anglogold, WMC, BHP and Western Areas. He has managed remote grass roots exploration to large resource delineation and mining projects in Australia, Europe, North America and Russia. Dave has a track record of successful exploration and was a leading team member for the discovery of the Succoth (Cu), Yappsu (Ni) and Cathedrals (Ni) deposits in Western Australia. Dave holds a BSc. (Honours in Geology) from the University of Technology, Sydney and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

John Prineas - Non-executive Chairman

Founder of American West and a major shareholder. John is also the founder and Executive Chairman of St George Mining Limited (ASX: SGQ), a successful explorer and emerging nickel company in Australia. Prior to starting St George in 2010, John spent 20 years in the banking and legal sectors, including the role of Country Head Australia for Dresdner Bank AG (now Commerzbank AG) with a focus on project and acquisition finance for resources and infrastructure projects. John has worked on funding arrangements and growth strategies for a range of mining companies, from global majors to junior explorers. John holds a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney and is a Fellow of Financial Services Institute of Australasia. John is also a director of BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG).

Michael Anderson - Non-executive Director

Dr Michael Anderson has extensive technical experience as well as substantial business development experience built up over a 30-year career. Michael is currently the Managing Director of Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX) which has major gold and lithium projects in Mali, Africa. Previously, as a Director at Taurus Funds Management in Australia, he managed the fund’s investment in precious and base metals projects in a number of continents. Prior to that, Michael was the Managing Director of Exco Resources in Australia where he led the development of the White Dam Gold Mine and the advancement of resource development, feasibility studies and approvals for the Cloncurry Copper Project ahead of its sale to Xstrata. Dr Anderson holds a BSc. (1st Class Honours in Mining Geology) and a PhD in Mining Geology, both from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, University of London.

Rocky Pray - VP Operations

Rocky Pray has more than 30 years of engineering and project development focused on mining projects across several jurisdictions in the USA and abroad, including 12 years with Newmont Mining where he served as Project Study Director, Project Manager, and Consulting Mine Engineer. Rocky has a successful track record directing teams to safely build new mines, and expand existing mines on schedule and under budget. Rocky is a senior mining professional with expertise in pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, Federal and State permitting, environmental management mine operations, project engineering and construction. He is registered with the US Society of Mining Engineers and holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Geological Engineer) from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Keep reading... Show less
World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Announces Management Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces that Mr. Nolan Peterson has been appointed the duties and title of President in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Patrick Burn resigned as President as of January 31, 2022 and will remain as a member of World Copper's Board of Directors.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×