Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces that Trevor Steel has resigned as a director, effective immediately. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Steel for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure as a director and wishes him well in the future

For further information please contact: Doris Meyer, at +1 604 536-2711 ext. 3, visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the head office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



Azarga Metals Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding agreement (the "Agreement") with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to acquire the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon. The Agreement supersedes the non-binding term sheet announced on 14 July 2021

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the Marg Project. Azarga Metal's technical due diligence has indicated that Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI 43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."

Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR)(OTC PINK:EUUNF) as announced on 14 October 2021, the Company has issued to Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited ("BSRT") a total of 3,743,755 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$187,188 on a US$3.5 million convertible loan (the "Loan

BSRT Early Warning Disclosure

Azarga Metals Announces Updated Resource and PEA on Unkur Copper-Silver Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Base PEA Case proposes average annual production of 11.7ktpa copper and 2.9Mozpa silver in concentrates over a 14-year mine life
  • 4-years open-pit mining at 2.75Mtpa followed by 10-years underground mining at 2.0Mtpa
  • Use of SART processing in early years to process oxide material, followed by conventional sulphide flotation
  • At Consensus prices (US$3.86/lb copper and US$25/oz silver), post-tax net present value ("NPV") of US$205.5M and internal rate of return ("IRR") of 26.7%
  • May 21, 2021, Spot Prices (US$4.54/lb copper and US$28/oz), post-tax NPV of US$380.4M and IRR of 44.4%
  • Post-tax NPVs of the updated PEA are 39-158% higher than the previous PEA prepared on Unkur in 2018 - Substantial improvements include: lower pre-production capital expenditure; higher average annual throughput; and a 75% longer mine life
  • The PEA also considered an alternative Open-Pit Only Case to mine and process the oxide material only for 4 years with post-tax NPV of US$95.1M and IRR of 46.3% (at Consensus Prices) and NPV of US$162.2 million and IRR of 70.1% (at May 2021 Spot Prices)
  • Positive PEA result based on updated 2021 Inferred Mineral Resource of 51.1Mt at 0.59% copper and 40g/t silver

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) announces the positive findings of an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the development of its wholly owned Unkur Copper-Silver Project in the Zabaikalsky administrative region of Eastern Russia

Azarga Metals Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Marg Copper-Rich VMS Project in Yukon

Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Term Sheet with Golden Predator Mining Corp. ("Golden Predator") to enable it to undertake due diligence and negotiate formal agreements to pursue an acquisition of the Marg copper-rich VMS project (the "Marg Project"), located in Central Yukon (the "Transaction

President, CEO and Director, Gordon Tainton, said: "We're very excited about the agreement to acquire the Marg Project. Marg is a high-grade copper-rich VMS project with significant gold and silver credits. The project has a NI43-101 resource and a PEA report that was completed in 2016. The positive outlook for base metals and the exploration upside associated with the Project make it a compelling value creating opportunity for Azarga Metals."

Baker Steel Transaction Closed

AZARGA METALS CORP. (TSXV:AZR) (“Azarga Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has drawn and Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. (“BSRT”) has funded the first tranche of US$1 million pursuant to the Investment Transaction announced on 10 April 2019. As previously reported the second advance of US$2 million is drawable by the Company in four to six months time, provided however that the second advance is subject to earlier drawdown in certain circumstances set out in the definitive documentation.

Mr Trevor Steel, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP (“BSCM”) has now been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr Steel co-founded BSCM in 2001 and prior to that he was a senior portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers where he specialised in the natural resources sector.

Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be participating in a fireside chat at the TD Securities Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern8:10 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company's business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/tds/mining2022/1z31z8.cfm .

Teck Named to Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 List

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named to the Forbes Canada's Best Employers 2022 list for the second straight year.

"Our success is driven by our people, and we are committed to providing a workplace that supports their growth and development and fosters diversity and engagement," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "We are honoured to be one of Canada's Best Employers for the second year in a row as we work to deliver essential resources while caring for people, communities and the environment."

VVC Engages Foreland Operating to Manage Helium Production

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Plateau Helium Corporation (" PHC ") has engaged Foreland Operating, a battle-tested field management team, to manage the day-to-day helium operations going forward.

"Bringing on such an experienced team not only allows us to expand scope and scale, but also enables us to do so at a greatly accelerated pace," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO . "Their impressive resume speaks for itself, and we look forward to working collaboratively with this group as we continue to build on the momentum we have been creating over the past year."

Magna Mining Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market-making agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), pursuant to which ITG has agreed to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and applicable laws.

ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and other available trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Additional Results from the 2021 Drill Program at the Arctic Project; Two More High-Grade Infill Holes Intersected Within the Heart of Arctic

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

The 2021 Arctic drill program included 4,131 meters of diamond drilling, comprising 18 holes, that were designed to convert a portion of the resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category, and provide material for metallurgical testing and geotechnical information. The assay results detailed here are for the second set of infill/metallurgical drill holes from the 2021 summer field season.

