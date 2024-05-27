Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Approval Received for Trouble Bore Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received Programme of Work (POW) approval for drilling at the 100%-owned Trouble Bore nickel (Ni) copper (Cu), cobalt (Co) and platinum group element (PGE) Project in the Gascoyne region of WA.

  • POW approval received for drilling at the Trouble Bore Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project
  • EIS co-funded drilling will test late-time airborne and ground EM anomalies at Trouble Bore and Mount Vernon for Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation
Trouble Bore is one of several tenements which make up the Company’s 100% owned, district-scale Bangemall Project.

The Company has now received POW approvals for Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) co-funded RC drilling at both the Trouble Bore and Mount Vernon Projects which will test Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE targets associated with Kulkatharra Dolerite sills and highlighted by airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys (Figure 1).

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company’s Bangemall Project represents the opportunity for discovery of an entirely new nickel-copper province in WA.

“Geoscience Australia, GSWA and the CSIRO have all identified the potential for Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co- PGE mineralisation within the Kulkatharra Dolerite sills, which are the same age as the Nebo-Babel deposits in the West Musgraves,” Mr Kelly said.

“At Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, EM surveys have highlighted a number of highly conductive late-time EM anomalies where these dolerite sills intrude into sulphide and/or sulphate-rich sediments,” he said.

“At Trouble Bore, we also see evidence of a potential feeder dyke which is an important component of this type of deposit,” he added.

“We look forward to getting on the ground and testing the fantastic opportunity we have outlined,” he said.

Upcoming work programme

Miramar’s initial aim is to show “proof of concept” of the Company’s Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit model by identifying Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation.

The Company will now work towards obtaining heritage approvals and planning for the maiden drilling programme.

Figure 1. Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects showing airborne and ground EM anomalies in relation to Kulkatharra Dolerite sills.

Figure 2. Schematic diagram showing relationship between dolerite sills (green) and sedimentary units of the Edmund and Collier Basins, and the relative position of Miramar’s Ni-Cu-Co-PGE targets (red).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


True North Copper

Completion of Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer and Placement

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide an update in relation to its fully underwritten $24.3 million equity raising announced on 23 May 2024 (Equity Raising).

Culpeo Minerals

High-Grade Copper Assay Results in Rock Chip Samples from Vista Montana

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce strong copper assay results from its Vista Montana Prospect where sampling programs have confirmed the presence of a large, at surface, copper bearing system (Figure 1). The Vista Montana Prospect forms part of the Lana Corina Project1 in Chile.

Hudbay Completes Upsized Bought Deal Equity Offering

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "Company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced public offering of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"). The underwriters exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the Common Shares in connection with the Offering. The Company issued, on a bought deal basis, 42,366,000 Common Shares, including 5,526,000 Common Shares pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, at a price of US$9.50 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$402,477,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated May 22, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as Joint Bookrunners, and CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, Scotiabank and TD Securities as co-lead managers, and including Barclays Capital, Canaccord Genuity, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cormark Securities, ING Bank, Haywood Securities, Raymond James, Stifel Nicolaus, Eight Capital, and Paradigm Capital as co-managers.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper

Replacement Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.

Copper nuggets.

IEF: World Needs 35 to 194 New Copper Mines by 2050 to Support Massive Demand

A new report from the International Energy Forum (IEF) outlines a key challenge for the global energy transition.

To meet business-as-usual requirements, the world will have to mine 115 percent more copper in the next 30 years than was historically mined up until 2018. And in order to electrify the world's fleet of vehicles, the organization states that 55 percent more new mines will need to come into production than would otherwise be needed.

Illustrating that point, the IEF explains that electric vehicles (EVs) currently need about 60 kilograms of copper, over twice as much as the 24 kilograms required for traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

True North Copper

Entitlement Offer Prospectus

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) has released its Prospectus announcement.
