Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA's Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Lithium Investor Report

Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech – Outstanding Definitive Feasibility Study for Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the exceptional results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for an 8,000tpa (120 GWh) alumina- coated metallurgical silicon plant planned for Saxony, Germany. This facility, spearheaded by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) with ownership split of 75% Altech and 25% Frankfurt stock exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM), is set to produce cutting-edge and patented alumina-coated silicon battery anode materials known as "Silumina AnodesTM." This product, manufactured exclusively under license from Altech, is strategically aimed at meeting the escalating demand in the European and US electric vehicle and grid storage battery market.

Highlights

  • Highly positive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) - 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM project
  • 8,000 tpa alumina-coated metallurgical silicon only
  • Customers to blend coated silicon (10%) with their uncoated graphite source
  • Means expansion from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 gigawatt-hours (GWh)
  • Increase of battery energy density by at least 30%
  • Capital cost estimated at €112 million with outstanding economics
  • Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV10) of €684 million
  • Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 34%
  • Payback period is 2.4 years
  • Forecast 18% CAGR growth of silicon in battery anodes till 2035
  • Green accredited project using renewable energy
  • Pilot plant construction in final stages for product qualification
  • NDAs executed with two German automakers, two US automakers, one US battery materials supply company and one European battery maker

Project Economics

With a capital investment of €112 million, Altech’s DFS projects a net present value of €684 million (NPV10), with net cash of €105 million per annum generated from operations. The internal rate of return is estimated at 34%, with investment capital paid back in 2.4 years. Total annual revenue at the 8,000tpa full rate of production is estimated €328 million per annum.

Figure 1 – Proposed 8,000 tpa Silumina AnodeTM Plant at Saxony, Germany

All Alumina-Coated Silicon Project

A Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) was completed in April 2022 based on production of 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of Silumina AnodesTM product, comprising 1,000 tpa of high-purity alumina-coated metallurgical silicon incorporated into 9,000 tpa of similarly coated graphite (10% silicon mix). Since then, during the preparation of the Silumina AnodesTM project DFS, Altech has expanded the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, all with the same plant and equipment. According to feedback from potential customers, utilising their existing qualified graphite source is a priority. Furthermore, although there is a marginal advantage in using alumina-coated graphite, the primary appeal for potential customers lies in integrating Altech-coated silicon into their battery products. Despite initial considerations regarding the benefits of coating graphite with alumina, such as the reduction of first-cycle loss, Altech's research has demonstrated that the cost-to-reward ratio for graphite is relatively minimal. Consequently, Altech’s Silumina AnodesTM plant is now solely focused on producing 8,000 tpa of alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product. This product will be integrated into the graphite by the customers within their battery plants, rather than at Altech's facility.

See the Silumina AnodeTM Plant Design at https://youtu.be/F15UzyoYC8I

Silicon in Anodes is the Future

Tesla, a global leader in the electric vehicle and lithium-ion battery industry, has declared that the required step change to increase lithium-ion battery energy density and reduce costs is to introduce silicon in battery anodes, as silicon has ~ ten times the energy retention capacity compared to graphite. Metallurgical silicon has been identified as the most promising anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, silicon was unable to be used in commercial lithium-ion batteries due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume during battery charge, causing particle swelling, fracturing and ultimately battery failure. The second challenge is that silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery (first cycle loss). Lithium ions are rendered inactive by the silicon, immediately reducing battery performance and life. The battery industry has been in a race to crack the silicon barrier. One of the main barriers limiting future Li-ion battery improvements in the areas of vehicle range, battery weight, charging speed, and cost, is the inherent energy capacity and performance of graphite as the anode material. Graphite anode material has a theoretical capacity of 372 mAh/g, and a volumetric capacity of approximately 700 mAh/cc, and takes up more space than any other component in the battery cell. As a result, many believe the next breakthrough in Li-ion battery technology will relate to anode performance, specifically, the replacement of graphite with ultra-high-capacity silicon metal.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Altech Batteries Ltd

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project DFS Expands Output 8-Fold to 120GWh

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that during the finalisation of the Silumina Anodes TM project Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), Altech has managed to expand the project's output by eightfold, increasing the capacity from 15 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 120 GWh, with no change to plant and equipment. This significant expansion will effectively cater to the long-term demand for silicon-type anodes within the industry.

Initially, as per the original DFS scope, Altech had proposed the production of 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of Silumina Anodes TM product, comprising 1,000 tpa of high-purity alumina-coated metallurgical silicon incorporated into 9,000 tpa of similarly coated graphite (10% mix). The plant will now focus on solely producing alumina-coated metallurgical silicon product at a rate of 8,000 tpa. This product will be integrated into the graphite by the customers within their battery plants rather than at Altech's facility.

As a result of this increased production of the 'active' component, the output has expanded by a significant eightfold, rising from 15 GWh to 120 GWh.

According to feedback from potential customers, utilising their existing qualified graphite source is a priority.

Furthermore, although there is a marginal advantage in using alumina-coated graphite, the primary appeal for potential customers lies in integrating Altech-coated silicon into their battery products. Despite initial considerations regarding the benefits of coating graphite with alumina, such as the reduction of first-cycle loss, Altech's research has demonstrated that the cost-to-reward ratio for graphite is relatively minimal.

This recent adjustment to "all silicon" is expected to yield substantial improvements in the bottom-line economics. The most notable advantage lies in the ability to crack the silicon code, preventing expansion defragmentation, as well as curbing the significant first-cycle loss associated with silicon.
Battery manufacturers have the choice to either produce batteries with higher energy density or maintain their current energy density while reducing the graphite content. By decreasing the use of graphite, the cost of producing batteries can be reduced. However, the recent news about China, which accounts for approximately 90% of the global production of lithium-ion battery graphite, imposing limitations on the worldwide export of graphite, has begun to create challenges for battery manufacturers in Europe and the USA.

Altech is currently in talks with Ferroglobe, the European silicon partner of Altech, to boost the supply of metallurgical silicon for the enhanced Silumina Anodes TM project. Moreover, the Company has executed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with prominent automotive conglomerates in Europe and the United States, who have shown keen interest in acquiring commercial samples for their testing and qualification procedures. Considering the limited production capacity of Altech's R&D laboratory in Perth, the larger samples will be procured from the Silumina Anodes TM Pilot Plant in Saxony. The Pilot Plant is nearing completion and is expected to be operational in the early part of the upcoming year.

Managing Director Iggy Tan emphasised that the substantial increase in Silumina Anodes TM output by eightfold, achieved without significant changes in the plant or capital costs, represents a notable advancement in Altech's business strategy. Mr Tan highlighted the increasing demand in the lithium-ion battery industry for higher-density batteries, emphasising the necessity to reduce reliance on graphite, particularly in light of the export restrictions imposed by China. Mr Tan expressed confidence that the incorporation of Altech's alumina-coated silicon would assist battery customers in addressing these concerns. Mr Tan further conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the enhanced business model, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future endeavours.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V1264337



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Batteries Ltd Optimised Design of CERENERGY Battery Pack

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that optimised design of the Company's 60KWh battery pack is now completed following final design collaborations with component suppliers.

The 60 KWh battery pack design has undergone a makeover, now sporting a sleek stainless-steel exterior (previously painted blue) with the prominent CERENERGY(R) logo on top and "Altech Batteries" engraved at the bottom. The Company has increased confidence that the stainless-steel finish will have a better ability to endure extreme temperature variations, be it in snowy or desert conditions, while maintaining its pristine appearance.

The battery's casing is equipped with a vacuum-sealed, double-sided enclosure that provides optimal insulation. Operating at approximately 270 degrees Celsius internally, it is crucial to minimise heat transfer losses and ensure the safety of human contact with the battery's exterior. The base of the battery has been further reinforced to accommodate high-temperature-resistant electrical cables and connectors, minimising heat loss to the outside environment.

To counter the issue of cold starting, heating pads have been integrated into the internal vacuum-packed casing. The heating process typically takes around ten hours before the battery is fully activated. Once initialised, the battery efficiently sustains its internal temperature with minimal reliance on the heating pads.

Further enhancements have been made to the five internal frames each housing 48 cells, optimising their performance. The connector plates, responsible for electrically linking the cells while maintaining insulation (using mica insulation), have been meticulously designed by the Altech team. The cells are connected through precise laser-targeted welding. Figure 2* shows the cross-section of the pack casing and assembly frames holding 48 cells in each frame.

Prototype Battery Packs

As announced previously, two working prototype ABS60 KWh batteries have been ordered from the Fraunhofer Institute partners. These packs are already in production, with roughly half of the required cells completed. The production capacity is limited by the size of pilot plant equipment and kiln capacity at the Fraunhofer Institute but excellent progress has been made. To date, completed cells are performing as expected.

Whilst the cells are being fabricated, the first stainless-steel vacuum-sealed battery case has been delivered to the Fraunhofer Institute in Dresden. Prior to assembly of the battery cells, the battery casing will undergo comprehensive heat transfer loss testing as well as temperature profiling by the Fraunhofer scientists. The cells will be assembled in the pack once they are completed and further cycling and long-term performance tests will be conducted on the battery packs.

Following a recent workshop in Germany, Group Managing Director Iggy Tan commented on the optimisation of the battery design and progress of the prototypes and stated "We are extremely pleased with the new stainless-steel design of the 60 KWh batteries. These will be able to operate in the snow, as well as desert conditions, without the finish being affected. The vacuum-sealed casing will provide the perfect insulation and minimise any heat loss, which is the key benefit of our sodium chloride solid-state batteries. The production of the prototype batteries is progressing well. The produced cells are performing well under bench performance testing and it will be great to see the whole 60KWh unit under performance load. This is the first time our partner Fraunhofer has made such a large battery unit".

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OUSZ76O6



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, to be held on Tuesday 26 September 2023 at 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Managing Director Iggy Tan will provide an update on the progress of Altech's exciting CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project, destined for the lucrative and growing grid storage energy market. Made with common table salt, CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion proof, can operate in a wide range of temperatures and do not rely on lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and manganese, which are all commonly used in lithium-ion batteries.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Tan during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom & you register via the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6PH35RZ7

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd AGM Letter to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) invites you to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually, as well as at Altech's office at Suite 8, 295 Rokeby Road, Subiaco, Australia on Friday 27 October 2023 at 2.00pm (AWST).

In accordance with section 110D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as inserted by the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents Act) 2022 (Cth)), the Company will not be sending hard copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting unless a Shareholder has elected to receive documents in hard copy in accordance with the timeframe specified in section 100E(8) of the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents Act) 2022 (Cth). Instead, the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available as follows:

- At the Company's website at www.altechgroup.com ; and

- At the ASX announcements platform under the Company's ASX code ATC; and

- If you have provided the Company's share registry with an email address, it will be electronically emailed to your nominated email address.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy online at:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7526PRZ2
in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form.

In order to receive electronic communications from the Company in the future, please update your shareholder details online via the above link and login with your unique shareholder identification number and postcode (or country for overseas residents), which you can find on your enclosed personalised proxy form. Once logged in you can also lodge your proxy vote online by clicking on the "Vote" tab.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Environmental, Social & Governance Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has prepared its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Altech is committed to the principles of ESG as the most effective means of creating long-term enterprise value and addressing the societal priorities enshrined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In February 2023, Altech made a commitment to commence reporting on the ESG disclosures of the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics of the World Economic Forum.

As Altech continues with its purpose of revolutionising energy storage and battery materials in order to support the energy transition from a fossil fuel carbon-based economy to a renewable energy economy, and as its CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project as well as its Silumina AnodesTM battery materials projects advance, the Company is committed to meeting ESG best practice. The ESG report will continue to evolve and progress as Altech achieves its objectives.

Managing Director and CEO Mr Iggy Tan stated that "As we continue to grow, our purpose will guide us in making decisions that benefit our stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders, customers and the wider community. We will do this by bringing to market batteries and battery materials that meet the growing demand for sustainable electric solutions. Our innovative approach provides an opportunity to transform the industry, generate long-term growth, and create a positive impact on the environment".

To view the Altech ESG Report, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/SY18BP1B



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

electric vehicle charging

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks of 2023

Graphite prices fell in 2023, but the electric vehicle and energy storage revolution continues to pick up speed. This means market watchers are keeping an eye on the material, which is key for lithium-ion batteries.

A major factor experts are watching is China's export restrictions on certain graphite products. They took effect on December 1, and require Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets.

“During 2023, we have already seen graphite companies securing funding from US and EU government initiatives to develop their mine projects and battery-grade anode material plants to develop supply chains outside China,” Dr. Nils Backeberg, co-founder and director of market intelligence firm Project Blue, told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a second tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,176,634 units (the "Units") of the Company were issued in the Private Placement at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $190,598.04, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

Keep reading...Show less
glowing graphite molecules

ASX Graphite Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Graphite isn’t just used for pencils — it's also a key electric vehicle (EV) battery component due to its high conductivity and quick-charging capacity. As EV sales rise, experts believe this battery metal will also take flight.

With the graphite forecast looking hopeful, investors are searching for ways to get exposure to the sector. Australian investors can look to the ASX, which is home to a slew of companies focused on the graphite market.

When learning about an industry, it's often a good idea to start with key players, and here the Investing News Network has compiled a list of the biggest graphite stocks on the ASX by market cap. Data was collected using TradingView's stock screener on November 22, 2023. Read on to learn more about Australia's largest graphite companies.

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
Aben Minerals Commences Technical Report at Forrest Kerr

Aben Minerals Commences Technical Report at Forrest Kerr

Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a NI 43-101 Technical Report at the Forrest Kerr Project, in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The author of the report is North Mountain Geosciences located in Smithers, BC. Our objective with commencing a technical report on the project is for two fundamental motives. One, collect and combine all of the exploration work and data to help determine future work programs and areas of interest on the project. And two, provide management with a fair market value for the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Wins 2023 Mining Awards 'Discovery of the Year' for Springdale Graphite Project

Springdale is now Australia's second largest known graphite deposit.

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) was among several companies recognized at the recently held 2023 Australian Mining Prospect Awards.

Keep reading...Show less
