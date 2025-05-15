Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Type Battery Shows 28 Year Shelf Life

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the exceptional long-term shelf life of its CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride (Na Ni-Cl) battery technology.

Highlights

- CERENERGY(R) has been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry

- Origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries

- 28-year-old Zebra battery, left unused in storage, provided to Altech

- Upon testing, battery performed as if it were new

- No degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy

- Ideal for long-term military storage

CERENERGY(R) batteries have been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry, which traces its origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries. These earlier Zebra cells had a smaller energy capacity (approximately 100Wh) compared to the current CERENERGY(R) cells (250Wh). CERENERGY(R) cells were developed to improve energy capacity and reduce battery costs, but share the same fundamental Na Ni-Cl electrochemical design.

In a compelling demonstration of the technology's durability, a 28-year-old Zebra battery- originally manufactured by AEG ZEBRA in Berlin and left unused in storage-was recently provided to Altech for evaluation. Upon testing, the battery was successfully activated and performed as if it were new, exhibiting no degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy.

The underlying reason for this remarkable longevity lies in the battery's unique chemistry and solid-state design. In its inactive state, the battery's electrolyte exists as solid sodium aluminium chloride salt crystals and nickel powder. All components are contained within a hermetically sealed, pressure-tight cell, preventing any moisture ingress or chemical degradation. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries-which rely on volatile liquid electrolytes that degrade over time-the CERENERGY(R) system remains completely inert and stable at ambient conditions.

When activated by heating to approximately 270 degC, the 28-year-old Zebra battery transitions into its operational state and can immediately begin charging and discharging with no observable loss in performance. This "on-demand activation" feature makes it particularly appealing for defense and strategic reserve applications, where batteries may need to be stored for extended periods and rapidly deployed when needed. In fact, such systems could be buried underground or warehoused for decades and reactivated without any compromise in performance.

To validate this capability further, Altech's joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS, has conducted a rigorous individual cell stress-testing program. The 28-year-old cell is currently undergoing daily charge and discharge cycling at 300 degC across a 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range. The tests confirm not only the battery's safe operation but also its consistent performance across the full capacity spectrum.

This breakthrough reaffirms the robustness, safety, and strategic advantage of CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride battery technology, setting it apart from conventional storage solutions in terms of reliability and long-term stability.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Silumina Anodes Project Update

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Silumina Anodes Project Update

Download the PDF here.

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update of the Silumina AnodesTM Project. This Company's game changing technology incorporates high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. The Company's proprietary silicon product is registered as Silumina AnodesTM.

Highlights

- Spherisation of coated silicon particles- newest technological development

- Positioned in voids of graphite layer - further reducing impact of swelling

- Optimised 5% silicon content gives 50% capacity increase

- Pilot plant in Germany now operational

- All challenges resolved and ready for customer testing

SPHERISATION OF COATED SILICON

As previously noted, key challenges in using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes include particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's initial approach involved coating individual silicon particles with a nanolayer of alumina to reduce expansion and mitigate first-cycle loss. This method proved effective. Building on this success, the next phase of development involved spherifying the coated silicon particles and applying additional coatings to the spherical structures (refer Figure 1*). These spherical, alumina-coated silicon particles can be effectively distributed within the voids of graphite, helping to minimise long-term damage to the electrode layer caused by expansion (refer Figure 2*). By residing in these voids, the particles can move without exerting stress on the surrounding graphite sheets. Additionally, the Company's R&D laboratory has optimised silicon content to a 5% addition, which has delivered a 50% capacity performance improvement in battery applications. The improvement in battery anode capacity can be seen in Figure 3 and 4*.

SUCCESSFUL PILOT PLANT OPERATION

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. Coated silicon products are now being successfully produced at the Company's pilot plant located at Dock 3 in Saxony, Germany. The commissioning process presented a number of technical challenges, primarily related to the equipment delivery delays, supply of SiC materials, poor flowability and handling difficulties of the ultra-fine silicon powders used in the process - particles measuring less than one micron in size. These powders tended to cause hang-ups and blockages within the system, complicating consistent material movement and process stability. However, through a combination of engineering adjustments and process optimisations, these issues have now been resolved. The pilot plant is now operational and has produced high-quality coated silicon particles. These products are ready for evaluation and testing by potential customers, marking a key milestone in the commercialisation pathway.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "The next generation of our development, leveraging spherization technology, has successfully addressed the long-standing challenges of silicon-namely swelling and rapid degradation. We've achieved a battery with 50% higher energy density and enhanced cycle life, all with a modest addition of silicon. Our proprietary alumina-coated, spherical silicon particles represent a breakthrough in battery anode materials. Production at our pilot plant in Saxony marks a significant milestone, and we are actively engaging with potential customers for evaluation. This progress places Altech at the forefront of next-generation battery technology as we move toward commercialisation."

To view the Video Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/75FWT03F



Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the Company showcased it's CERENERGY(R) Battery technology at the prestigious Hannover Messe 2025, the world's leading industrial trade fair. The event, which annually attracts over 200,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors from across the globe, provided Altech with a prime platform to introduce CERENERGY(R) to key stakeholders in the energy storage sector.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) was prominently featured in the Energy Storage Hall, drawing significant attention from industry leaders, potential partners, and investors eager to explore next-generation solutions for clean energy storage. The company's participation is part of a broader strategic effort to secure a strong commercial partner to help accelerate the commercialization of its sodium-alumina solid-state battery technology.

Throughout the event, Altech held numerous high-level meetings with representatives from energy companies, industrial manufacturers, and strategic investors looking to tap into the rapidly growing energy storage market. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong global demand for advanced battery technologies that can deliver high performance while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt.

The Hannover Messe exhibition comes at a time when Germany is ramping up its defense and clean energy investments, driven in part by growing geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing EU:US trade war. With energy security becoming a top priority, Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology aligns perfectly with Europe's strategic push towards energy independence and industrial resilience.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY(R) battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY(R) as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8J6TA5ZV



Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to advise that it is in the process of selling its land in Johor to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

Highlights

- Altech, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, will have the ability to drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash funding

- Agreement reached with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG to provide funding

- Funding to be provided as Bearer Bonds with interest payable at 7.0% per annum

- Bearer Bonds secured by Altech's Malaysian land

- Repayment of the Bearer Bonds anticipated to be from sale of Altech's Malaysian land

- Shareholder meeting to approve facility anticipated for late April 2025

The Company has also entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech can drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

This funding will allow Altech to progress with its projects without the dilutionary impact to shareholders of a capital raise via a share issue. The repayment of the Bearer Bonds is secured by Altech's Malaysian land and requires Altech shareholder approval, and a General Meeting is anticipated to be convened in late April 2025.

Key terms of the Subscription Agreement are as follows:

- Total Bearer Bond facility of up to EUR2.5M to be drawdown in EUR500K amounts with interest payable at 7.0% per annum.

- Altech shareholders approving the grant of security to Deutsche Balaton AG over its Malaysian land in accordance with any requirement of the ASX, or the ASX granting a waiver from any requirement of the listing rules to obtain shareholder approval.

- a Security and Security Trust Agreement has been entered into under which Altech's 100% owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn Bhd has pledged security over its Malaysian land as well as a guarantee of repayment of the Bearer Bonds.

- Repayment of Bearer Bonds by maturity date of 31 October 2026.

- Default clauses applicable standard for Subscription Deeds of this nature.

Altech has placed its Malaysian land in Johor on the market for sale. Proceeds from the sale of the land are expected to provide sufficient funds to enable the Bearer Bonds to be repaid in full.



Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Manindi Ti-V-Fe Discovery Delivers High-Grade Concentrates

Download the PDF here.

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

AMERICAN SALARS ADDS LITHIUM BRINE EXPERT DR. MARK KING AS A TECHNCIAL ADVISOR AND QUALIFIED PERSON

American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces the addition of Dr. Mark King PhD, PGeo, FGC, a world-renowned lithium brine expert, as a Technical Advisor and Qualified Person.

SAGA Metals Appoints Vernon Shein, Former Exploration Manager at B2Gold, to its Board of Advisors

SAGA Metals Appoints Vernon Shein, Former Exploration Manager at B2Gold, to its Board of Advisors

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company specializing in the discovery of critical minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon Shein to its board of advisors.

A mining industry veteran with 39 years of exploration industry experience, Mr. Shein spent the last 18 years as Exploration Manager for Bema Gold Corp. and its successor company B2Gold, specializing in advancing exploration programs through Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study and into production.

The Company Provides Property Developments and Project Updates

The Company Provides Property Developments and Project Updates

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire May 14, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its properties and projects.

Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Tanbreez High Grade Deep Diamond Drill Results

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Minerals Reports Successful NICO Project Bismuth Test Work Results for the Planned Alberta Refinery

Fortune Minerals Reports Successful NICO Project Bismuth Test Work Results for the Planned Alberta Refinery

Smaller and simpler bismuth circuit with high metal recoveries align with new market demand

