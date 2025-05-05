VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update of the Silumina AnodesTM Project. This Company's game changing technology incorporates high-capacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. The Company's proprietary silicon product is registered as Silumina AnodesTM.

Highlights

- Spherisation of coated silicon particles- newest technological development

- Positioned in voids of graphite layer - further reducing impact of swelling

- Optimised 5% silicon content gives 50% capacity increase

- Pilot plant in Germany now operational

- All challenges resolved and ready for customer testing

SPHERISATION OF COATED SILICON

As previously noted, key challenges in using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes include particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's initial approach involved coating individual silicon particles with a nanolayer of alumina to reduce expansion and mitigate first-cycle loss. This method proved effective. Building on this success, the next phase of development involved spherifying the coated silicon particles and applying additional coatings to the spherical structures (refer Figure 1*). These spherical, alumina-coated silicon particles can be effectively distributed within the voids of graphite, helping to minimise long-term damage to the electrode layer caused by expansion (refer Figure 2*). By residing in these voids, the particles can move without exerting stress on the surrounding graphite sheets. Additionally, the Company's R&D laboratory has optimised silicon content to a 5% addition, which has delivered a 50% capacity performance improvement in battery applications. The improvement in battery anode capacity can be seen in Figure 3 and 4*.

SUCCESSFUL PILOT PLANT OPERATION

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. Coated silicon products are now being successfully produced at the Company's pilot plant located at Dock 3 in Saxony, Germany. The commissioning process presented a number of technical challenges, primarily related to the equipment delivery delays, supply of SiC materials, poor flowability and handling difficulties of the ultra-fine silicon powders used in the process - particles measuring less than one micron in size. These powders tended to cause hang-ups and blockages within the system, complicating consistent material movement and process stability. However, through a combination of engineering adjustments and process optimisations, these issues have now been resolved. The pilot plant is now operational and has produced high-quality coated silicon particles. These products are ready for evaluation and testing by potential customers, marking a key milestone in the commercialisation pathway.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "The next generation of our development, leveraging spherization technology, has successfully addressed the long-standing challenges of silicon-namely swelling and rapid degradation. We've achieved a battery with 50% higher energy density and enhanced cycle life, all with a modest addition of silicon. Our proprietary alumina-coated, spherical silicon particles represent a breakthrough in battery anode materials. Production at our pilot plant in Saxony marks a significant milestone, and we are actively engaging with potential customers for evaluation. This progress places Altech at the forefront of next-generation battery technology as we move toward commercialisation."

To view the Video Update, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/75FWT03F



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY at Hannover International Industrial Fair

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that the Company showcased it's CERENERGY(R) Battery technology at the prestigious Hannover Messe 2025, the world's leading industrial trade fair. The event, which annually attracts over 200,000 visitors and 6,500 exhibitors from across the globe, provided Altech with a prime platform to introduce CERENERGY(R) to key stakeholders in the energy storage sector.

Altech's CERENERGY(R) was prominently featured in the Energy Storage Hall, drawing significant attention from industry leaders, potential partners, and investors eager to explore next-generation solutions for clean energy storage. The company's participation is part of a broader strategic effort to secure a strong commercial partner to help accelerate the commercialization of its sodium-alumina solid-state battery technology.

Throughout the event, Altech held numerous high-level meetings with representatives from energy companies, industrial manufacturers, and strategic investors looking to tap into the rapidly growing energy storage market. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong global demand for advanced battery technologies that can deliver high performance while reducing reliance on critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt.

The Hannover Messe exhibition comes at a time when Germany is ramping up its defense and clean energy investments, driven in part by growing geopolitical uncertainties and the ongoing EU:US trade war. With energy security becoming a top priority, Altech's CERENERGY(R) technology aligns perfectly with Europe's strategic push towards energy independence and industrial resilience.

Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY(R) battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY(R) as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8J6TA5ZV



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Altech Batteries Ltd Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to advise that it is in the process of selling its land in Johor to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

Highlights

- Altech, subject to receipt of shareholder approval, will have the ability to drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash funding

- Agreement reached with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG to provide funding

- Funding to be provided as Bearer Bonds with interest payable at 7.0% per annum

- Bearer Bonds secured by Altech's Malaysian land

- Repayment of the Bearer Bonds anticipated to be from sale of Altech's Malaysian land

- Shareholder meeting to approve facility anticipated for late April 2025

The Company has also entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech can drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

This funding will allow Altech to progress with its projects without the dilutionary impact to shareholders of a capital raise via a share issue. The repayment of the Bearer Bonds is secured by Altech's Malaysian land and requires Altech shareholder approval, and a General Meeting is anticipated to be convened in late April 2025.

Key terms of the Subscription Agreement are as follows:

- Total Bearer Bond facility of up to EUR2.5M to be drawdown in EUR500K amounts with interest payable at 7.0% per annum.

- Altech shareholders approving the grant of security to Deutsche Balaton AG over its Malaysian land in accordance with any requirement of the ASX, or the ASX granting a waiver from any requirement of the listing rules to obtain shareholder approval.

- a Security and Security Trust Agreement has been entered into under which Altech's 100% owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn Bhd has pledged security over its Malaysian land as well as a guarantee of repayment of the Bearer Bonds.

- Repayment of Bearer Bonds by maturity date of 31 October 2026.

- Default clauses applicable standard for Subscription Deeds of this nature.

Altech has placed its Malaysian land in Johor on the market for sale. Proceeds from the sale of the land are expected to provide sufficient funds to enable the Bearer Bonds to be repaid in full.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech - Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Altech - Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Agreement to Secure EUR2.5M in Funding

Download the PDF here.

Albemarle Announces 126th Consecutive Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Albemarle Announces 126th Consecutive Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) announced today that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. This marks Albemarle's 126 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62 , is payable July 1, 2025 , to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 13, 2025 .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements related to future dividends and results, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; expected market pricing of lithium and spodumene and other underlying assumptions and our 2025 outlook considerations; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com  
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-126th-consecutive-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-302447633.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Reports Significant Drill Results from Maiden Drill Program at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Significant Drill Results from Maiden Drill Program at Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce drill results from its 2025 maiden drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project, located near the port of Cartwright in Labrador, Canada.

The central zone of the Dykes River layered mafic intrusive complex exhibits a strong, accurate magnetic-high anomaly in regional magnetic surveys. The Company further defined its drill targets in 2024, after a detailed, ground-based geophysical program and surface sampling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "SAGA") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,500,000 comprised of: (i) 2,500,000 flow-through common share units of the Company (the " FT Units ") at C$0.30 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$750,000, and, (ii) 7,000,000 hard dollar common share units of the Company (the " HD Units ", and together with the FT Units, the " Securities ") at C$0.25 per HD Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,750,000 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aben Minerals Ltd. Receives Name Change Approval to Aben Gold Corp.

Aben Minerals Ltd. Receives Name Change Approval to Aben Gold Corp.

Aben Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: ABM ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: R26 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces change of name to Aben Gold Corp ., effective at market open on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, as approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Announces Upsize and Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Announces Upsize and Extension of Private Placement

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") from $600,000 to $855,000 and extending the closing of the Offering to May 30, 2025. The Offering was originally announced on February 5, 2025. The upsized Offering is comprised of up to 57,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.015 per share for gross proceeds of up to $855,000.

On March 31, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche the Offering and issued 23,666,666 common shares at $0.015 per share for proceeds of $355,000. The proposed payments from the first tranche proceeds included $183,600 to pay the outstanding fees to non-arm's length creditors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

