E-Power Resources CEO: Boosting North American Sources Key to Looming Graphite Supply Deficit
Mar. 20, 2025 12:55PM PSTGraphite Investing
“When we started the company, the big driver behind graphite production was the increase in electric vehicle batteries, but now it's about much more than that; it's also about industrial self-sufficiency,” said James Cross, CEO of E-Power Resources.
James Cross, CEO of E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR), discusses the critical role of junior mining companies in developing a North American graphite supply chain.
With China’s dominance of global production and the expected increase in demand, Cross outlines how the company's Tetepisca graphite project in Québec could play a key role in boosting supply.
EPR:CC