1844 Resources Inc. announces that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% undivided interest in 25 additional claims on its Native Copper Project from two separate private vendors . As consideration, each Vendor will receive 200,000 common shares and a 2% net smelter returns royalty, 1% of which may be retired for a one-time payment of $500,000. Additionally, 1844 has stake 70 new cells to the ...

EFF:CA