World Copper Ltd. announces that it has completed an internal technical review of the exploration and development potential of the Zonia Copper Oxide Project located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona, United States. The Company acquired Zonia in January 2022; a decision made in part based on Zonia's strong 2018 preliminary economic assessment .Key HighlightsAn internal technical ...

WCU:CA