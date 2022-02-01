Area of nickel-copper rich mineralization in CGO West area continues to expand Talon Metals Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Figure 1: 15.08 meters of mixed and massive sulphide nickel and copper mineralization in 21TK0355 beginning at 202.86 meters depth To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: The drilling campaign ...

