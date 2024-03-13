Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

Australian copper company, Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium or the Company), is pleased to present an updated 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its flagship asset the Nifty Copper Mine (Nifty) in Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Nifty Measured and Indicated mineral resource grows to 119mt at 0.84% pct Cu for 1 million tonnes contained copper
  • Potential to further enhance mineral resource from existing mineralised heap leach inventory
  • Updated MRE incorporates past underground modelling of Nifty in detail and supports plans for a large-scale, open-cut mine
  • 95% of global resource now Measured and Indicated

“We’re pleased to produce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Nifty,” said Executive Chair Matt Fifield. “Nifty is one of the largest non-operational copper projects in Australia, and the only brownfield project that can be reactivated in short order. This update is the result of a disciplined process run by the Cyprium team and MEC Mining. Our objective with this MRE scope was to ensure a strong foundation for our planning work, including pit optimisation and mining studies.”

Table 1: Nifty Copper Deposit March 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) above 0.25% Cu.Numbers are rounded to reflect a suitable level of precision. Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Table 2: 2024 Nifty MRE update cut-off grades totals.

Nifty’s sedimentary-hosted copper resource showcases stable mineralisation patterns, defined by comprehensive drilling and mining activities spanning more than 30 years. This robust dataset, in conjunction with geological and structural information not included in the previous estimate, has given the company a better understanding and sharper definition of the deposit and significantly upgraded the resource classifications and its economics.

Plan, long-section looking north and cross section looking west showing the Nifty Middle Carbonate Unit wireframe and drilling used in the 2024 MRE update. (MEC Mining Nifty 2024 MRE release memorandum).

“As a result of the detailed study work, the proportion of the resource categorised as Measured & Indicated has risen from 80% to 95%, bolstering the project’s feasibility and long-term economic prospects,” said Fifield.

3D View of Nifty 2024 MRE resource categories. (MEC Mining Nifty 2024 MRE release memorandum).

“This MRE is the basis for our workstreams to redevelop Nifty into a significant new copper mine,” said Fifield. “With a million tonnes of contained copper, this resource should support a large scale mine. This is the long-term opportunity at Nifty.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Cyprium Metals Limited

Cyprium Metals


Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) provides the following overview of the Company's activities.

Nifty Strategy

The Company's priority is to restart the Nifty operation with lower capital intensity and lower risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising the extensive sunk capital infrastructure.

The Nifty development strategy currently includes the integration of a Copper oxide starter open pit operation that will be complemented by the larger scale sulphide open pit, which together is expected to provide a significant +15-year mine life based on +900,000 tonne contained copper mineral resource. Nifty's prospectivity is excellent and the mineral inventory is relatively shallow, is open along strike in multiple directions and at depth, giving good potential to increase the current resource endowment.

Cyprium's other exploration assets at Maroochydore and in the Murchison represent an attractive portfolio of exploration projects that will be assessed and reviewed for additional expenditure along with the commencement of the development of Nifty. These projects, together with Nifty, contain more than 1.6 million tonnes of contained copper.

Highlights

- Company's priority is to restart the Nifty operations with lower capital intensity and lower risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising the extensive sunk capital infrastructure

- $24M Placement to Sophisticated and Institutional Investors Completed

- $5M Entitlement Offer closed oversubscribed raising $7.6M from book build and shareholder demand

- Placement received significant demand from numerous new and existing high quality domestic and offshore institutions, family offices and private equity investors

- Investor support for the Equity Raising provides a strong endorsement of Cyprium's strategy to restart the Nifty operation as a long-life large scale open pit mine

- Mr Clive Donner, an experienced mining industry executive, appointed as Managing Director

- Leading private equity firm Pacific Road Capital Management (PRCM) now has a 17% relevant interest in the Company

- Mr Matt Fifield, Managing Director of PRCM, appointed to the Board as Interim Chair

- Reinstatement to Official Quotation following the confirmation from ASX of the satisfaction of certain conditions for reinstatement to quotation

Clive Donner, Managing Director commented:

"The Company is now adequately funded to progress the technical studies necessary to build an integrated mining development plan that encompasses both the oxide and substantial sulphide resources at Nifty. The Company anticipates being able to release a feasibility study during the first half of calendar 2024.

Through this additional work we expect to demonstrate a significantly larger scale and longer life project than the previous Oxide Restart Project alone. Experienced mining industry professionals are being selectively recruited to the board and management team to ensure the Nifty integrated open pit technical studies deliver the right results for shareholders."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9N77OMK4



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Management Update and Change of Company Secretary

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) advises that Wayne Apted has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective today. The Board wishes to thank Mr Apted for his considerable efforts and contribution to the growth of Cyprium since 2019 and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company's Group Financial Controller, Manu Trivedi will serve as the Company's interim CFO until a suitable replacement is found.

David Hwang has been appointed Company Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr David Hwang, Company Secretary, is the person responsible for communications with the ASX in relation to ASX Listing Rule matters.

David is a corporate lawyer, company secretary and advisor to Boards and management of pre-IPO and ASX listed entities. David regularly advises emerging and listed entities across a range of compliance, legal, governance and strategic matters. David is the Managing Director of Confidant Partners, which provides ASX compliance, company secretarial and Board advisory services. Prior to this, David was a senior executive at a leading integrated technology solutions and professional services provider, where he led Australia's largest outsourced company secretarial and legal team.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay and Marubeni Sign Flin Flon Option Agreement to Advance Exploration Partnership

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"), pursuant to which Hudbay has granted Marubeni's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary an option (the "Option") to acquire a 20% interest in three projects located within trucking distance of Hudbay's processing facilities in Flin Flon, Manitoba, as shown in Figure 1 and further described below. In order to exercise the Option, amongst other things, Marubeni will fund at least C$12 million in exploration expenditures over a period of approximately five years with Hudbay acting as operator and carrying out the exploration activities. Upon successful completion of Marubeni's earn-in obligations, a joint-venture will be formed to hold the selected projects with Hudbay, acting as operator, holding an 80% interest and Marubeni holding the remaining 20% interest. The execution of the Agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the parties that set out the framework for a multi-year exploration partnership, as previously announced in July 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources

Mineralised Structure at Cumbre Coya Extended to Over 170m Strike Length

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited (“Firetail” or the “Company”) (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an update on the maiden diamond drilling (DD) program at the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
finland flag

Opportunities for VMS Exploration in Finland

Finland has a well-established reputation as a jurisdiction with rich mineral resources, mining-friendly policies and sophisticated infrastructure. The country also hosts rich polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits, which represent one of its most significant resource advantages.

These characteristics arguably make Finland one of the most promising European targets for both mining investment and VMS exploration, and prospective investors would do well to understand the country's overall mining landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Engages Investor News Network and Grants Stock Options

Forum Engages Investor News Network and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. The agreement is for a term of one year commencing March 1, 2024 and ending March 2, 2025. The cost of the campaign is $30,000 payable as to $15,000 on March 1, 2024 and $15,000 on September 1, 2024.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to a consultant incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares exercisable on or before March 11, 2025 at a price of $0.15 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Strong EM Conductors Identified at Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) in pleased to advise that ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys have identified additional conductors at the Company’s large 100%-owned Mount Vernon Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
