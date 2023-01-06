Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Pharmaceutical Investing News

U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review the Supplemental Biologics License Application for Pfizer's 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine in Infants and Children

If approved, the vaccine w ould provide the broadest serotype coverage of any pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in infants and children, and have the potential to help protect against more of the clinically significant remaining burden of disease

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for priority review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate (20vPnC) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children 6 weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media caused by seven of the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes contained in the vaccine.

Priority Review designation by the FDA reduces the standard sBLA review period by four months. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA on the 20vPnC vaccine application is anticipated in April 2023. The FDA previously granted Pfizer's 20vPnC Fast Track Designation in May 2017 and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in August 2020 for the pediatric indication for IPD.

"Today's regulatory milestone further advances Pfizer's commitment to the more than 20-year legacy of helping protect infants and children from invasive pneumococcal disease through conjugate vaccination," said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "By offering the broadest serotype coverage by a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine against important serotypes causing pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children, 20vPnc, if approved, can help expand the protection for this vulnerable pediatric population."

The regulatory submission is supported by results from the Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trial programs for the pediatric indication for 20vPnC. Three core Phase 3 pediatric studies contributed to data on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of 20vPnC, including previously announced positive, top-line results of the pivotal U.S. Phase 3 study (NCT04382326). These studies collectively enrolled approximately 3,500 infants and 800 children of all ages. Further data from a Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 study (NCT03512288) in 460 U.S. infants that assessed the safety and immunogenicity of 20vPnC, with previously announced positive results, also supported the regulatory submission.

About 20vPnC
Pfizer's 20vPnC pediatric vaccine candidate includes the 13 serotypes already included in Prevnar 13 ® – 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, and 23F. The seven new serotypes included in 20vPnC are global causes of IPD. 1,2,3,4,5 and are associated with high case-fatality rates 6,7,8,9 antibiotic resistance 10,11 and or meningitis. 12,13 Together, the 20 serotypes included in 20vPnC are responsible for the majority of currently circulating pneumococcal disease in the U.S. and globally. 14,15,16,17,18,19,20

The supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for 20vPnC includes for review indications in the following pediatric populations:

  • The prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F in infants and children 6 weeks through 17 years of age.
  • The prevention of otitis media caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 4, 6B, 9V, 14, 18C, 19F, and 23F in infants and children 6 weeks through 5 years of age.

In September 2022, Pfizer announced positive top-line results from its pivotal Phase 3 study (NCT04546425) in infants in the European Union, and in November 2022, submitted the 20vPnC pediatric indication to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The FDA previously approved PREVNAR 20 ® (Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine) on June 8, 2021, for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 pneumococcus serotypes in the vaccine in adults ages 18 years and older.

INDICATIONS FOR PREVNAR 13 ®

  • Prevnar 13 ® is approved for children 6 weeks through 17 years of age (prior to the 18th birthday) for the prevention of invasive disease caused by the 13 strains of S. pneumoniae in the vaccine, and for children 6 weeks through 5 years (prior to the 6th birthday) for the prevention of ear infections caused by 7 of the 13 strains in the vaccine
  • Prevnar 13 ® is not 100% effective and will only help protect against the 13 strains in the vaccine

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • Prevnar 13 ® should not be given to anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of Prevnar 13 ® or any diphtheria toxoid–containing vaccine
  • Children and adults with weakened immune systems (e.g., HIV infection, leukemia) may have a reduced immune response
  • In adults, the most common side effects were pain, redness, and swelling at the injection site, limitation of arm movement, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, decreased appetite, vomiting, fever, chills, and rash
  • A temporary pause of breathing following vaccination has been observed in some infants born prematurely
  • The most commonly reported serious adverse events in infants and toddlers were bronchiolitis (an infection of the lungs) (0.9%), gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach and small intestine) (0.9%), and pneumonia (0.9%)
  • In children 6 weeks through 17 years, the most common side effects were tenderness, redness, or swelling at the injection site, irritability, decreased appetite, decreased or increased sleep, and fever
  • Ask your healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of Prevnar 13 ® . Only a healthcare provider can decide if Prevnar 13 ® is right for you or your child

INDICATIONS FOR PREVNAR 20 ®

  • PREVNAR 20 ® is a vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of pneumonia and invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 8, 9V, 10A, 11A, 12F, 14, 15B, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older
  • The indication for preventing pneumonia caused by S. pneumoniae serotypes 8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F, and 33F is approved based on immune responses. Continued approval may depend on a supportive study.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • PREVNAR 20 ® should not be given to anyone with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of PREVNAR 20 ® or to diphtheria toxoid
  • Adults with weakened immune systems may have a lower response to PREVNAR 20 ® . Safety data are not available for these groups. Your healthcare provider can tell you if PREVNAR 20 ® is right for you
  • In adults 18 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain at the injection site, muscle pain, fatigue, headache, and joint pain. Additionally, injection site swelling was also common in adults 18 through 59 years of age
  • Ask your healthcare provider about the risks and benefits of PREVNAR 20 ® . Only a healthcare provider can decide if PREVNAR 20 ® is right for you

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives
At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice
The information contained in this release is as of January 6, 2023 . Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer's 20vPnC vaccine candidate, including its potential benefits, an sBLA pending with the FDA and an application submitted to the EMA for a pediatric indication, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any biologic license applications may be filed in particular jurisdictions for 20vPnC for any potential indications; whether and when the sBLA pending with FDA, the application submitted to the EMA and any such other applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on a myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether such product candidate will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of 20vPnC; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities regarding 20vPnC and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results," as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com .

___________________________________________________

1 Baisells E, Guillot L, Nair H, et al. Serotype distribution of Streptococcus pneumoniae causing invasive disease in children in the post-PCV era: A systematic review and meta-analysis. PlosOne. 2017;12(5): e0177113.
2 Hausdorff W & Hanage W. Interim results of an ecological experiment – Conjugate Vaccination against the pneumococcus and serotype replacement. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2016;12(2):358-374.
3 Cohen R, Cohen J, Chalumeau M, et al. Impact of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines for children in high- and non-high income countries. Expert Rev Vaccines. 2017;16(6):625-640.
4 Moore M, Link-Gelles R, Schaffner W, et al. Effect of use of 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in children on invasive pneumococcal disease in children and adults in the USA: analysis of multisite, population-based surveillance.Lancet Infect Dis. 2015;15(3):301-309.
5 Metcalf B, Gertz RE, Gladstone RA, et al. Strain features and distributions in pneumococci from children with invasive disease before and after 13-valent conjugate vaccine implementation in the USA. Clin Microbiol Infect. 2016;22(1):60. e9-60. e29.
6 Oligbu G, Collins S, Sheppard CL, et al. Childhood Deaths Attributable to Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in England and Wales, 2006–2014. Clin Infect Dis. 2017;65(2):308-314.
7 van Hoek, Andrews N, Waight PA, et al. Effect of Serotype on Focus and Mortality of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease: Coverage of Different Vaccines and Insight into Non-Vaccine Serotypes. PlosOne. 2012;7(7: e39150.
8 Stanek R, Norton N, Mufson M. A 32-Years Study of the Impact of Pneumococcal Vaccines on Invasive Streptococcus pneumoniae Disease. Am J Med Sci. 2016;352(6):563-573.
9 Harboe ZB, Thomsen RW, Riis A, et al. Pneumococcal Serotypes and Mortality following Invasive Pneumococcal Disease: A Population-Based Cohort Study. PlosOne. 2009;6(5): e 1000081.
10 Tomczyk S, Lynfield R, Schaffner W, et al. Prevention of Antibiotic-Nonsusceptible Invasive Pneumococcal Disease With the 13-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine. Clin Infect Dis. 2016;62(9):1119-1125.
11 Mendes RE, Hollingsworth RC, Costello A, et al. Noninvasive Streptococcus pneumoniae Serotypes Recovered from Hospitalized Adult Patients in the United States in 2009 to 2012. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2015;59(9):5595-5601.
12 Olarte L, Barson WJ, Lin PL, et al. Impact of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine on pneumococcal meningitis in US children. Clin Infect Dis. 2015;61(5):767-775.
13 Thigpen MC, Whitney CG, Messonnier NE, et al. Bacterial Meningitis in the United States, 1998–2007. NEJM. 2011;364(21):2016-2025.
14 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Active Bacterial Core (ABCs) surveillance. National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Atlanta, GA.
15 Ladhani, SN, Collins S, Djennad A, et al. Rapid increase in non-vaccine serotypes causing invasive pneumococcal disease in England and Wales, 2000–17: a prospective national observational cohort study. Lancet Infect Dis. 2018;18(4):441-451.
16 Menéndez R, España PP, Pérez-Trallero E, et al. The burden of PCV13 serotypes in hospitalized pneumococcal pneumonia in Spain using a novel urinary antigen detection test. CAPA study. Vaccine. 2017;35(39):5264-5270.
17 Azzari C, Cortimiglia M, Nieddu F, et al. Pneumococcal serotype distribution in adults with invasive disease and in carrier children in Italy: Should we expect herd protection of adults through infants' vaccination? Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2016;12(2):344-350.
18 Pivlishi T. Impact of PCV13 on invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) burden and the serotype distribution in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. October 24th, 2018.
19 European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Invasive pneumococcal disease. In: ECDC. Annual epidemiological report for 2016. Stockholm: ECDC; 2018.
20 Beall B, Chochua S, Gertz RE Jr, et al. A population-based descriptive atlas of invasive pneumococcal strains recovered within the U.S. during 2015-2016. Front Microbiol. 2018;19(9).

Media Contact:
PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-1226

Investor Contact:
IR@Pfizer.com
+1 (212) 733-4848

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

PfizerPFEPharmaceutical Investing
PFE
Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

Love Pharma Initiates First Steps Towards a Strategic Alliance with Starton Therapeutics with Investment in this Biotech Leader

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LYRICA (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced today positive top-line results of a Phase 3 study examining the use of LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV as adjunctive therapy for partial onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients one month to less than four years of age.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Oxis Acquires Pharma Company, Appoints New CEO

Oxis International (OTCQB:OXIS) appoints new CEO and Chief Medical Officer as it completes acquisition of  Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals, which will add new management and a class of close-to-market Central Nervous Systems products.
As quoted in the press release:

Oxis has agreed to pay 33 percent of its outstanding shares to GTP to complete the transaction, which is expected to close on or before 90 days as per the agreement.
Dr. Clarence-Smith will become Chief Executive Officer of Oxis as part of the acquisition and will be appointed to the Oxis Board of Directors. Also joining the company’s executive management team as part of the merger will be a Chief Medical Officer (name to be disclosed upon closing), who was formerly Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director, Oncology Clinical R&D of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE).
Anthony J. Cataldo, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Oxis since July 2014, will become Executive Chairman of the company. Steven Weldon will continue as Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to founding GTP, Dr. Clarence-Smith co-founded Chase Pharmaceuticals Corporation in Washington D.C. and served as Chairman of the company’s Board from 2008 to 2014. Chase Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Allergan, PLC (AGN) in 2016.
Under the deal, Allergan agreed to pay $125 million upfront along with potential Regulatory and commercial milestones of up to $875 million to the shareholders of Chase.

Keep reading...Show less

ICU Medical Completes the Acquisition of Hospira Infusion Systems from Pfizer

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Hospira Infusion Systems business from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Hospira Infusion Systems business includes IV pumps, solutions, and devices that, when combined with the company’s existing businesses, makes ICU Medical one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies.
“We are pleased that Hospira Infusion Systems is now part of ICU Medical and welcome our new Hospira colleagues to the ICU team. We look forward to working together to continue providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide,” said Vivek Jain, chairman and chief executive officer at ICU Medical.The Hospira Infusion Systems acquisition complements ICU Medical’s existing business to create a company with a complete IV therapy product portfolio from solutions to pumps to non-dedicated infusion sets. In addition, the acquisition gives ICU Medical a significantly enhanced global footprint and platform for continued competitiveness and long-term growth. With an integrated product offering, the company now holds industry-leading positions in key segments and has access to the full US infusion marketplace with a compelling product portfolio.The company plans to announce full FY 2017 guidance on its Q4 Earnings call in late February.Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ”will,” ”expect,” ”believe,” ”could,” ”would,” ”estimate,” ”continue,” ”build,” ”expand” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company’s expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, including our full year 2016 guidance and our acquisition of the Hospira infusion systems business. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company’s products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of continued growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company’s arrangements with its largest customers and the Company’s ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and integration of the Hospira infusion systems business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.ICU Medical Investor Contacts:
Scott Lamb, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-2183
slamb@icumed.com
John Mills, ICR, Inc
646-277-1254
John.Mills@icrinc.com
Media Contact:
Tom McCall, ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4368
tmccall@icumed.com

Transgene Announces Collaboration with Merck and Pfizer to Evaluate the Combination of TG4001 with Avelumab

Transgene (Paris:TNG), a company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with the science and technology company Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) under which Transgene will sponsor a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the potential of the therapeutic vaccine candidate TG4001 in combination with avelumab, an investigational fully human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of human papilloma virus- (HPV-) positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), after failure of standard therapy.
Philippe Archinard, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, commented: “We are
pleased to enter this collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
and Pfizer to evaluate our therapeutic vaccine TG4001 in association
with avelumab. In previous clinical trials, TG4001 has demonstrated
promising activity in terms of HPV viral clearance and was well
tolerated. TG4001 is one of the few drugs targeting HPV-associated
cancers that can be combined with an immune checkpoint blocker such as
avelumab. The preclinical and clinical data that have been generated
with both TG4001 and avelumab individually suggest this combination
could potentially demonstrate a synergistic effect, delivering a step up
in therapy for HPV-positive HNSCC patients.”
The combination of TG4001 and avelumab aims to target two distinct steps
in the immune response to target cancer cells. This is an exclusive
agreement between the parties to study the combination of these two
classes of investigational agents in HPV-positive HNSCC.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau, M.D., Head of the Early Phase Program at
Institut Curie, and a world expert in ENT cancers, will be the Principal
Investigator of the Phase 1/2 study. This trial is expected to begin in
France, with the first patient expected to be recruited in H1 2017. It
will seek to recruit patients with recurrent and/or metastatic
virus-positive oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma that have
progressed after definitive local treatment or chemotherapy, and cannot
be treated with surgical resection and/or re-irradiation.
Prof. Christophe Le Tourneau said: “HPV-induced head and neck cancers
are currently treated with the same regimen as non-HPV-positive HNSCC
tumors. However, their different etiology clearly suggests that
differentiated treatment approaches are needed for HPV-positive
patients. Immunotherapy, and in particular the therapeutic vaccine
TG4001 together with the PD-L1 blocker avelumab, by targeting two
distinct steps in the immune response, could deliver improved efficacy
for patients who have not responded to or have progressed after a first
line of treatment.”
TG4001 is an active immunotherapeutic designed by Transgene to express
the coding sequences of the E6 & E7 tumor-associated antigens of HPV-16
and the cytokine, IL-2. This therapeutic vaccine, which is based on a
non-propagative, attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), has already been
administered to more than 300 patients with high grade cervical
intra-epithelial neoplasia (CIN 2/3). It has demonstrated good safety, a
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 a particularly
appropriate candidate for combinations with other therapies, such as
avelumab.
Avelumab is an investigational, fully human antibody specific for a
protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or programmed death ligand-1.
As a checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action that may potentially enable the immune system to find and
attack cancer cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent
tumor cells from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells
such as T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also
thought to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find
and attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In 2014, the science and technology company
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer signed a strategic alliance
to co-develop and co-commercialize avelumab.
Alise Reicin, M.D., Head of Global Clinical Development in the biopharma
business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which in the US and Canada
operates as EMD Serono, commented: “We believe combination regimens
show significant promise in the development of novel and efficacious
immuno-oncology treatments. Through this study, we hope to discover the
potential of avelumab as a combination therapy with TG4001 for patients
fighting this recurring cancer.”
Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Immuno-Oncology, Early Development,
and Translational Oncology at Pfizer, said: “Through this
collaboration, we hope to better understand how therapeutic vaccines may
help support the clinical development program for avelumab as our end
goal is to find the best treatment options for patients.”
About HPV-mediated Head and Neck Cancer
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a heterogeneous group
of cancers that can affect the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. HPV-16
infection is recognized to participate in the development of a
substantial proportion of head and neck cancers and is associated with a
subset of HNSCC, especially those arising from the oropharynx (more than
80%), which are the most frequent, and the larynx (~70%).
The incidence of HPV-16-related head and neck cancer has significantly
increased in recent years. Although there are more than 100 subtypes of
HPV, HPV-16 accounts for 90% of all HPV-related head and neck cancers.
Global spending on head and neck cancer indications amounted to
$1 billion in 2010.
Current treatments include surgical resection with radiotherapy or
chemoradiotherapy. However, better options are needed for advanced and
metastatic HPV+ HNSCC. It is thought that immunotherapy combined with
immune checkpoint inhibitors could provide a promising potential
treatment option that would address this strong medical need.
About TG4001
TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a
non-propagative, highly attenuated vaccinia vector (MVA), which is
engineered to express HPV-16 antigens (E6 & E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2).
It is one of the few therapies targeting HPV+ sub population. TG4001 is
designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune
system specifically to HPV-16-infected cells that have started to
undergo precancerous transformation (cells presenting the HPV-16 E6 and
E7 antigens) and to further stimulate the infection-clearing activity of
the immune system through interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 has been
administered to more than 300 patients, demonstrating good safety,
significant HPV clearance rate and promising efficacy results. Its
mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 an excellent
candidate for combinations with other therapies in solid tumors.
About Avelumab
Avelumab (also known as MSB0010718C) is an investigational, fully human
antibody specific for a protein found on tumor cells called PD-L1, or
programmed death ligand-1. Avelumab is thought to have a dual mechanism
of action which may enable the immune system to find and attack cancer
cells. By binding to PD-L1, avelumab is thought to prevent tumor cells
from using PD-L1 for protection against white blood cells such as
T-cells, exposing them to anti-tumor responses. Avelumab is also thought
to help white blood cells such as natural killer (NK) cells find and
attack tumors in a process known as ADCC, or antibody-dependent
cell-mediated cytotoxicity. In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,
Germany, and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and
co-commercialize avelumab.
About Transgene
Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly
traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and
developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and
infectious diseases. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector
technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or
cancerous cells. The Company’s two lead clinical-stage programs are:
TG4010 for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec for liver cancer. The
Company has several other programs in clinical and pre-clinical
development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has
additional operations in Lyon, as well as a JV in China with Tasly
Group. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
future development of TG4001. Although the Company believes its
expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking
statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The
occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative
outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation,
results and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its
products depends on but is not limited to the following factors:
positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical
results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain
financing and/or partnerships for product development and
commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory
authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could
cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or
achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking
statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”)
section of the Document de Référence, which is available on the AMF
website (http://www.amf-france.org)
or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr).

How Merck Is Prioritizing Diversity in Clinical Trials and Why It's So Important

Merck & Co., Inc

Merck & Co., Inc., Thursday, January 5, 2023, Press release picture

Different people may have different reactions to the same medicines and vaccines based on their age, gender, weight, race, ethnicity, geography or other factors. That's why Merck is committed to enrolling a diverse body of participants in its clinical trials. To help do that, Merck recently augmented its ongoing efforts by creating a new team dedicated to diversity & inclusion in clinical trials.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Hold Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Sales and Earnings Conference Call February 2

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, will hold its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 2. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck's performance for the quarter and outlook.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call via this weblink . A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release, supplemental financial disclosures, and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Dean Y. Li, executive vice president and president, Merck Research Laboratories, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 5:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at this weblink .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Year of the Tripledemic

(NewsDirect)

COVID-19 may have lost its daily news headline status, but the disease rages on with 2700 weekly deaths in the U.S. and millions of Americans chronically disabled from long-COVID, 4 million of which are being kept from work. This winter time, a terrible year for RSV as well as a potentially worse flu season could add insult to injury especially when one considers the fact that COVID-19 leaves some people with an impaired immune system similar to what HIV does to cause AIDS. The multiplication of disease could amplify the risks of influenza and RSV to result in more severe cases of these diseases which may result in increased deaths and morbidity. And that isn't something our country nor the world can afford. There are already reports of Tamiflu generics being in short supply, and it's just barely the New Year. Fortunately, there are several biotech and pharma companies advancing solutions for RSV, flu, and COVID, including two that may have a solution for all three of these viruses that are currently plaguing the U.S. However, deciding which ones are worth an investment in is not necessarily an easy task.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Study of Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Candidate

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 BENEGENE-2 study ( NCT03861273 ) evaluating fidanacogene elaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy, for the treatment of adult males with moderately severe to severe hemophilia B.

The BENEGENE-2 study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority and superiority in the annualized bleeding rate (ABR) of total bleeds post-fidanacogene elaparvovec infusion versus prophylaxis regimen with Factor IX (FIX), administered as part of usual care. The results demonstrated superiority with a mean ABR for all bleeds of 1.3 for the 12 months from week 12 to month 15 compared to an ABR of 4.43 during the lead-in pre-treatment period of at least six months, resulting in a 71% reduction in ABR (p

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Accepts for Review the Biologics License Application for Pfizer's Investigational Pentavalent Meningococcal Vaccine Candidate in Adolescents

If approved, the vaccine could help simplify the meningococcal vaccination schedule and provide the broadest serogroup coverage of any meningococcal vaccine

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its investigational pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY). Pfizer submitted MenABCWY for the prevention of meningococcal disease caused by the most common serogroups in individuals 10 through 25 years of age.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Related News

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price 2022 Year-End Review

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023

Zinc Investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023

2023 Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

×