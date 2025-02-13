Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey.

During January 2025 the Company completed installation of new velocity string tubing in two wells located on tripods (Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2) in an operation that took approximately two weeks' time.

Previously, the Company completed installation of new tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. A total of 6 wells have now received the new smaller tubing size to mitigate water loading conditions.

The tripod wells continue to receive nitrogen injections to stimulate production, however, operations have been delayed over the past few weeks due to stormy winter weather conditions. Both Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2 initially responded positively to the ongoing operational efforts, however, stable long-term flow rates have yet to be sustained.

The Company is currently preparing to stimulate the Akcakoca-3 and South Akcakoca-2 wells in the upcoming week using nitrogen, upon suitable weather conditions arriving.

The Company has sourced a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform which will provide continuous gas lifting injection to certain wells to assist in production.

Additionally, the Company plans to enhance production by installing:

  • A Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP) in a well
  • Two slim-hole Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs) attached to the new tubing in two wells

These strategic interventions involving artificial lift are critical to sustaining long-term production rates and optimizing well performance and are expected to occur in the upcoming months.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

Contact  
Sean Stofer, Chairman
Brian Park, VP of Finance
1-778-819-1585
E-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022 and updated January 31 2023. 



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Resource Investing
Trillion Energy International

        Trillion Energy International
    

Trillion Energy Announces Completion of Alapli-2 Gas Well

        Trillion Energy Announces Completion of Alapli-2 Gas Well
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the successful installation of 2 38" velocity string tubing (VS) into the Alapli-2 natural gas well. This achievement marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance long-term gas production at the SASB field.
 Following the successful completion of this operation, the team will prepare to transport the snubbing unit via crane barge to the East Ayazli tripod, where 2,888 meters of 2 3/8" VS tubing will be run into the Bayhanli-2 well. This phase is expected to be completed within the next 7 days, weather permitting. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

        Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has accepted Arthur Halleran's resignation and retirement as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective December 27, 2024.   Mr. Art Halleran served as CEO since 2017 and spearheaded the SASB development project to date.
 The Company is conducting an executive search, committed to selecting and appointing a seasoned executive with capital markets and technical experience to lead the Company as CEO. The recruitment process is well under way and the Board of Directors is committed to concluding the transition as soon as possible. The new CEO will focus on exploiting existing assets and strategically enter new plays to increase overall value to all shareholders. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods

        Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the continuation of the velocity string tubing program on two tripods after previously completing operations on the Akcakoca platform in late November.
 This week, a crane barge arrived at the SASB gas field to transport the snubbing unit from the Akcakoca platform to the Akkaya tripod for the next operation on the Alapli-2 well where 2,996 meters of 2 3/8 tubing will be run. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Trillion Energy Restates 2023 Year Financial Statements

        Trillion Energy Restates 2023 Year Financial Statements
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), has reissued its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 to correct an identified error. As a result, the Company's Net Loss is reduced to $43,842 for the year from the previously reported net loss of $1,102,194.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

        Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it has successfully run 2 38 velocity string tubing ("VS") in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.
 The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
US bills.

        Is Cash the Mining Industry's Most Valuable Resource?
    
At any given time, hundreds of companies in the resource sector are working to develop thousands of projects.
While most experts in the sector view people as the number one element that determines a company's success, capital is key. It's also often overlooked despite the fact that nothing can happen without it.
At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), CEO Jay Martin sat down with industry experts Rick Rule, Maria Smirnova, Natascha Kiernan and Alexandra Woodyer Sherron to get their thoughts on raising capital in the sector and to answer the question of whether cash is the most valuable resource in the mining industry.
Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project

        Exceptional High-Grades up to 34.9 g/t Gold Returned in Drilling at the Island Gold Project
    
Caprice Resources Ltd (ASX: CRS) ("Caprice" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill programme at the Island Gold Project. Phase 1 drilling has returned exceptional thick, high-grade gold intersections from testing previously unrecognised, high-grade, structurally controlled, cross-cutting "Break of Day"1 analogue gold targets. 
Keep reading...Show less
        Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough
    
Elixir Energy Limited ("Elixir" or the "Company") has announced the presentation expanding in the Taroom Trough.

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

        Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates
    
Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the results from benchtop scale beneficiation testwork completed on composite reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples from the W2 prospect at the Wandanya Project1. The testwork demonstrates substantial uplifts from composite feed grades of 21.2% Mn and 41.5% Mn to concentrate grades well above the premium 44% Mn oxide benchmark grade for both the moderate and higher-grade feed samples. The laboratory testwork used HLS techniques as a proxy for widely used, industry based dense media separation (DMS). 
Keep reading...Show less
        Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia
    
Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) ("Orbminco", "the Company"), is pleased to announce results of recent trench sampling at its Bronze Fox Project located in the Southern Gobi Copper-Gold belt of Mongolia. 
Keep reading...Show less
        Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland
    
Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Bid Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid (Bid). If successfully completed, Stunalara shareholders will be issued a total of ~ 300,000,000 fully paid Inca shares (being ~ 22.6% of Inca post Bid assuming no other shares are issued). 
Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy International
