Accelerate Resources Limited

Drilling Commences at the Kanowna East Gold Project

Accelerate Resources Limited (“AX8”, “Accelerate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 70%-owned Kanowna East Gold Project, located 25km northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA (Figure 1).

Key Points

  • High impact drilling has commenced at Kanowna East, targeting basement gold systems at the Western Tiger and Little Lake Prospects, only 25kms NE of Kalgoorlie.
  • Program designed to test prospective structural settings and alteration zones along the Reidy Fault and newly recognised northeast gravity trends.
  • Targeting the potential source of widespread paleochannel gold occurrences identified from historical drilling.
  • Strong cash position of ~$3 million ensures a well-funded campaign and supports strategic exploration momentum.

Figure 1: Ragland Drilling RC Drill Rig at AX8’s Little Lake Prospect, Kanowna East Project.

The 2,000m reverse circulation (RC) program is testing structurally controlled, basement- hosted gold targets at the Western Tiger and Little Lake Prospects (Figure 2). These targets have been selected based on structural complexity, geophysical modelling, and geochemical signatures indicative of gold-bearing systems.

Figure 2: Western Tiger & Little Lake geology interpretation with planned RC drill hole locations (green triangles).

At Western Tiger, drilling is focused on the undrilled western margin of a felsic intrusive unit interpreted to have been emplaced along the Reidy Fault. Sericite alteration, arsenic- antimony pathfinder anomalies, and recent structural reinterpretations highlight the area as a priority for potential gold discovery.

At Little Lake, newly processed gravity data has defined northeast-trending features interpreted to intersect northwest fault systems—structural zones commonly associated with gold mineralisation in the Kalgoorlie district. These trends correlate with previously intercepted basement-hosted gold and offer a compelling test of the Company’s exploration model.

“Commencing drilling at Kanowna East marks an important milestone in Accelerate’s gold strategy,” commented Chief Executive Officer Luke Meter. “We’re testing targets with geological signatures consistent with major orogenic gold systems in the Eastern Goldfields and success could substantially enhance the value of our gold portfolio near Kalgoorlie.”

With a strong financial position, Accelerate remains well-funded to execute its exploration strategy across multiple growth-stage gold assets in WA.

The Company looks forward to updating shareholders as drilling progresses and assays become available.


