Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Arizona's Gold Rush: A Modern-day Opportunity for Investors

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

Element79 Provides Updates on ASM Formalization and Progress Towards Long-Term Surface Rights Access Agreements

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

CEOL Application and Amended 2024 Interim Results for ASX listing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has accepted Arthur Halleran's resignation and retirement as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective December 27, 2024.   Mr. Art Halleran served as CEO since 2017 and spearheaded the SASB development project to date.

The Company is conducting an executive search, committed to selecting and appointing a seasoned executive with capital markets and technical experience to lead the Company as CEO. The recruitment process is well under way and the Board of Directors is committed to concluding the transition as soon as possible. The new CEO will focus on exploiting existing assets and strategically enter new plays to increase overall value to all shareholders.

Trillion is pleased to announce that Mr. Sean Stofer P.E., is appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, and will also assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer, while the Company completes its executive search for a permanent CEO. Mr. Stofer is a graduate of the University of British Columbia in Engineering and has over 20 years of energy industry leadership and governance experience. Sean has a proven record of founding several successful energy companies and delivering high growth through operational excellence. He has worked on the conventional energy projects and the development of hundreds of megawatts of power projects including solar, wind, hydroelectric and recently the arctic's largest solar array; Sean was awarded the Top 40 Under 40 in Vancouver, Canada for his business achievements.

Mr. Burak Tolga Terzi has been appointed as a Vice President and Deputy General Manager for the Company. Mr. Terzi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master's degree in Business Administration and has over 17 years of experience in various management positions.Mr. Terzi previously worked for companies such as Valeura Energy Inc. in Turkey, Weatherford International, SOCAR AQS (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic), in various roles. With extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, Mr. Terzi has held various roles across multiple companies, gaining comprehensive expertise in both commercial and technical aspects of the business. He has successfully managed and contributed to deep and shallow onshore and offshore drilling projects and underground gas storage projects, demonstrating a strong understanding of their operational and financial components. Additionally, Mr. Terzi has valuable experience in navigating complex challenges while ensuring cost-effective solutions and efficient execution.

Mr. Scott Lower CPA, has been appointed as President of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Lower has served in a consulting role for the Company for several years primarily in the public markets space and and was recently appointed as President of one of the Company's subsidiaries, Park Place Energy. Mr. Lower holds his CPA designation, a Bachelors of Business Administration from SFU and has a background in finance and public markets.

The Company additionally plans to create an advisory board consisting of industry veterans and seeks to add two more directors as part of its overall transitional plan in Q1 2025.

Interim CEO & Chairman Mr. Sean Stofer remarked:

"We would like to thank Mr. Halleran for his years of dedicated service as CEO in the early development of SASB and Trillion. We look forward to a transformational year for Trillion, by ramping up production leveraging existing assets and acquiring additional assets. The Company is committed to the process of new appointments to drive future growth and success for Trillion shareholders."

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

Contact
Sean Stofer, Chairman
1 604 787 1715
E-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022 and updated January 31 2023.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trillion Energy InternationalTCF:CNXCSE:TCFOil and Gas Investing
TCF:CNX
Trillion Energy International
Sign up to get your FREE

Trillion Energy International Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International


Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods

Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the continuation of the velocity string tubing program on two tripods after previously completing operations on the Akcakoca platform in late November.

This week, a crane barge arrived at the SASB gas field to transport the snubbing unit from the Akcakoca platform to the Akkaya tripod for the next operation on the Alapli-2 well where 2,996 meters of 2 3/8 tubing will be run.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Restates 2023 Year Financial Statements

Trillion Energy Restates 2023 Year Financial Statements

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), has reissued its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 to correct an identified error. As a result, the Company's Net Loss is reduced to $43,842 for the year from the previously reported net loss of $1,102,194.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it has successfully run 2 38 velocity string tubing ("VS") in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.

The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SASB VS INSTALLATION

TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SASB VS INSTALLATION

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an update on the velocity string installation program at the SASB gas field.

On October 27 th the snubbing unit was positioned over the Akcakoca-3 well where 2 3/8" production tubing ("velocity string" or "VS") was ran into the well through the existing 4 ½ tubing. The operation was completed on October 29 th . The well continued to flow throughout the operation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce it is gearing up SASB gas field operations with the installation of Velocity Strings (VS) at this time.

On September 30 th , 2024, after the Company reached an agreement with its partner at SASB on the technical aspects of the program, it was assigned operatorship for the conduct of this program.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Prices to Rise in 2025, Stocks Now at Bargain Levels

Josef Schachter of the Schachter Energy Report outlined his outlook for oil and natural gas in 2025, saying he sees oil prices moving higher. In his view, West Texas Intermediate could reach US$90 per barrel in Q4.

"Most people on the analytical side are using US$70 to US$74 for their forecasts for 2025, and I'm in the camp that I was using low US$70s in 2024 when they were in the US$80s," he explained to the Investing News Network.

"I'm now looking for potentially US$80 to US$82 for the average in 2025," Schachter added.

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

Canadian oil and natural gas exploration and development company Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is scaling operations in the prolific Montney region in BC with a clear growth trajectory, making it a compelling case for investors seeking entry at the ground floor, the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky, told the Investing News Network.

In an interview, Zakresky highlighted Coelacanth Energy’s strategic plan to expand from its current output of 1,000 barrels per day to more than 10,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025.

"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," Zakresky said, inviting investors to share in this growth journey.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil barrels and stock chart.

Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends for Oil and Gas in 2025

In 2024, the oil and gas space was shaped by several significant trends, with experts pointing to shifting demand, geopolitical turmoil and rising production as key factors for the energy fuels.

While both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude struggled to maintain price gains made throughout the year, natural gas prices were able to register a 55 percent increase between January and the end of December.

Starting the year at US$75.90 per barrel, Brent crude rallied to a year-to-date high of US$91.13 on April 5. Values sunk to a year-to-date low of US$69.09 on September 10. By late December, prices were holding in the US$72.40 range.

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024

The 2024, the oil market experienced notable fluctuations, influenced by global economic trends and geopolitical events. Early in the year, prices remained relatively stable, with Brent crude averaging around US$80 per barrel.

However, as the year progressed, several factors contributed to increased volatility.

A significant slowdown in China's economy led to reduced demand growth, prompting the International Energy Agency (IEA) to revise its global oil demand growth estimate for 2024 down to 910,000 barrels per day.

Keep reading...Show less
Electrical substations.

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis

Faced by challenges of a continuing energy crisis, Australia stands at a pivotal crossroads in its transition towards a low-carbon future. This article delves into the critical role that clean hydrogen could play in addressing Australia's energy challenges.

For investors, understanding these developments is crucial, as they represent not only a shift in national energy policy but also significant opportunities in an emerging market.

Australia’s energy crisis is characterised by gas shortages and soaring prices that have persisted into 2023. This predicament stems from a combination of factors, including delayed maintenance of generation plants, flooding of coal mines, high international prices for natural gas and coal and increased demand during colder weather. These pressures have caused substantial disruptions in the energy supply chain, severely affecting the stability of the country's east coast energy market.

Keep reading...Show less
Prospectus Update - Permission to Issue Shares

Prospectus Update - Permission to Issue Shares

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Prospectus Update - Permission to Issue Shares

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Trillion Energy International
Sign up to get your FREE

Trillion Energy International Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

Bitcoin Well Announces Bitcoin Purchase with Customer Registration and Bitcoin Portal Volume Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gold Investing

5 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2025

Uranium Investing

Cameco Faces Uranium Production Halt at JV Inkai Following Regulatory Delay

Gold Investing

Aurum Shares 1.59 Million Ounce Maiden Gold Resource for Boundiali Project

Copper Investing

Cygnus Metals and Doré Copper Complete Merger, Plan 2025 Drill Program at Chibougamau

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides Corporate Update and 2024 Year in Review

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

×