Iluka Resources Ltd.
Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands miner. It is the largest global producer of zircon, and the third-largest producer of titanium dioxide feedstock (rutile, synthetic rutile) behind Rio Tinto and Tronox. Low zircon costs are underpinned by the high-grade Jacinth-Ambrosia mine in South Australia but reserve life is less than 10 years. The Sierra Rutile operations in Sierra Leone lack a cost advantage but expansions could bring some scale economies if they can be effectively executed. A 20% shareholding in Deterra Royalties brings exposure to the high-quality Mining Area C iron ore royalty. Iluka is building a rare earths refinery at Eneabba which will be able to process Iluka's existing monazite stockpile as well as feed from third parties and future Iluka projects.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.