Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Investing in Graphene Companies

Trending Press Releases

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Full HMW Phase 2 (21Ktpa LCE) Mining Permit Granted

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Cygnus and Doré Copper Complete Merger

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Uranium Outlook 2025

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trillion Energy Announces Completion of Alapli-2 Gas Well

Trillion Energy Announces Completion of Alapli-2 Gas Well

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the successful installation of 2 38" velocity string tubing (VS) into the Alapli-2 natural gas well. This achievement marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance long-term gas production at the SASB field.

Following the successful completion of this operation, the team will prepare to transport the snubbing unit via crane barge to the East Ayazli tripod, where 2,888 meters of 2 3/8" VS tubing will be run into the Bayhanli-2 well. This phase is expected to be completed within the next 7 days, weather permitting.

Upon the completion of Bayhanli-2, the snubbing crew and crane barge will be released, and nitrogen stimulation activities will begin in both wells to optimize well performance and enhance production levels.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

Contact  
Sean Stofer, Chairman
Brian Park, VP of Finance
1-778-819-1585
E-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are no guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, delay, change of strategy, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and which may change over time. Accordingly, actual results and strategies could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, changes in capital raising strategies, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may increase and be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2022 and updated January 31 2023. 



Primary Logo
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Trillion Energy InternationalTCF:CNXCSE:TCFOil and Gas Investing
TCF:CNX
Trillion Energy International
Sign up to get your FREE
Trillion Energy International Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
Trillion Energy International

        Trillion Energy International
    

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments

        Trillion Energy Announces CEO Retirement and New Management Appointments
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), announces that the Company's Board of Directors has accepted Arthur Halleran's resignation and retirement as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective December 27, 2024.   Mr. Art Halleran served as CEO since 2017 and spearheaded the SASB development project to date.
 The Company is conducting an executive search, committed to selecting and appointing a seasoned executive with capital markets and technical experience to lead the Company as CEO. The recruitment process is well under way and the Board of Directors is committed to concluding the transition as soon as possible. The new CEO will focus on exploiting existing assets and strategically enter new plays to increase overall value to all shareholders. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods

        Trillion Energy Announces Commencement of Operations on Tripods
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce the continuation of the velocity string tubing program on two tripods after previously completing operations on the Akcakoca platform in late November.
 This week, a crane barge arrived at the SASB gas field to transport the snubbing unit from the Akcakoca platform to the Akkaya tripod for the next operation on the Alapli-2 well where 2,996 meters of 2 3/8 tubing will be run. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Restates 2023 Year Financial Statements

        Trillion Energy Restates 2023 Year Financial Statements
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), has reissued its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 to correct an identified error. As a result, the Company's Net Loss is reduced to $43,842 for the year from the previously reported net loss of $1,102,194.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

        Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it has successfully run 2 38 velocity string tubing ("VS") in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.
 The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SASB VS INSTALLATION

        TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATE ON SASB VS INSTALLATION
    
Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an update on the velocity string installation program at the SASB gas field.
 On October 27  th  the snubbing unit was positioned over the Akcakoca-3 well where 2 3/8" production tubing ("velocity string" or "VS") was ran into the well through the existing 4 ½ tubing. The operation was completed on October 29  th  . The well continued to flow throughout the operation. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Green hydrogen renewable energy production facility. 

        Energizing the Future: How Green Hydrogen is Shaping Sustainable Investments
    
As the world continues to face the challenges of and find solutions to climate change, the hydrogen economy is emerging as a beacon of hope in the area of sustainable energy. This transformative shift is not just reshaping industries; it's opening up exciting avenues for investors keen on aligning their portfolios with a greener future.
Hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen, is taking center stage in the global push towards decarbonization. Unlike its counterparts — blue and grey hydrogen — green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy sources, resulting in zero carbon emissions. This clean energy carrier is poised to play a crucial role in sectors traditionally difficult to decarbonize, such as heavy industry and long-haul transportation.
The numbers speak volumes about hydrogen's potential. Market projections paint an optimistic picture, with the global hydrogen generation market expected to surge from $158.8 billion in 2023 to a staggering $257.9 billion by 2028. More impressively, the green hydrogen market alone could surpass $334.6 billion by 2032. These figures underscore a seismic shift in energy paradigms, with clean hydrogen potentially capturing up to 30 percent of the market share by 2030, up from less than 1 percent today.
Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)

        Alvopetro Announces December 2024 Sales Volumes
    
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces December 2024 sales volumes of 1,828 boepd, including natural gas sales of 10.3 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 110 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average sales volumes to 1,738 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Josef Schachter, oil rigs. 

        Josef Schachter: Oil Prices to Rise in 2025, Stocks Now at Bargain Levels
    
Josef Schachter of the Schachter Energy Report outlined his outlook for oil and natural gas in 2025, saying he sees oil prices moving higher. In his view, West Texas Intermediate could reach US$90 per barrel in Q4. 
"Most people on the analytical side are using US$70 to US$74 for their forecasts for 2025, and I'm in the camp that I was using low US$70s in 2024 when they were in the US$80s," he explained to the Investing News Network. 
"I'm now looking for potentially US$80 to US$82 for the average in 2025," Schachter added. 
Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025

        Coelacanth Energy Eyes Tenfold Increase in Oil Production in 2025
    
Canadian oil and natural gas exploration and development company Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is scaling operations in the prolific Montney region in BC with a clear growth trajectory, making it a compelling case for investors seeking entry at the ground floor, the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky, told the Investing News Network.
In an interview, Zakresky highlighted Coelacanth Energy’s strategic plan to expand from its current output of 1,000 barrels per day to more than 10,000 barrels per day by the end of 2025. 
"We believe we're going to be able to create significant value over the next three to five years," Zakresky said, inviting investors to share in this growth journey. 
Keep reading...Show less
Oil barrels and stock chart. 

        Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends for Oil and Gas in 2025
    
In 2024, the oil and gas space was shaped by several significant trends, with experts pointing to shifting demand, geopolitical turmoil and rising production as key factors for the energy fuels.
While both Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude struggled to maintain price gains made throughout the year, natural gas prices were able to register a 55 percent increase between January and the end of December.
Starting the year at US$75.90 per barrel, Brent crude rallied to a year-to-date high of US$91.13 on April 5. Values sunk to a year-to-date low of US$69.09 on September 10. By late December, prices were holding in the US$72.40 range.
Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

        5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024
    
The 2024, the oil market experienced notable fluctuations, influenced by global economic trends and geopolitical events. Early in the year, prices remained relatively stable, with Brent crude averaging around US$80 per barrel.
However, as the year progressed, several factors contributed to increased volatility. 
A significant slowdown in China's economy led to reduced demand growth, prompting the International Energy Agency (IEA) to revise its global oil demand growth estimate for 2024 down to 910,000 barrels per day.
Keep reading...Show less
Latest News
Trillion Energy International
Sign up to get your FREE
Trillion Energy International Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  •  Corporate info
  •  Insights
  •  Growth strategies
  •  Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases

        Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting
    

        Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property
    

        Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project
    

        Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%
    
Related News
Precious Metals Investing

        Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting
    
Base Metals Investing

        Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 68 g/t gold at the Newly Discovered 111 Zone at the Burchell Gold and Copper Property
    
Battery Metals Investing

        Brunswick Exploration Drills 37 Meters at 1.14% Extending the MR-3 Dyke at the Mirage Project
    
Base Metals Investing

        Cygnus increases highly prospective, under-explored ground position by 50%
    
Gold Investing

        Best and Final Offer for Mako Gold Limited
    
Gold Investing

        Alain Corbani: Gold's Clear Path to US$3,000 in 2025, Silver's Volatile Outlook
    
Precious Metals Investing

        Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork
    
×