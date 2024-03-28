Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
True North Copper

TNC Announces Institutional Placement

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has signed binding documentation with Millinium Capital Managers Limited as trustee for MP Materials and Mining Group Fund for a placement of A$5 million comprising the issue of 41,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at an issue price of A$0.12 per Share (Placement).

The issue price of $0.12 per Share represents a 66.67% premium to the last closing price of $0.072 prior to the Placement, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the Company’s future prospects and growth potential.

The Shares will be issued under existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1A and will be subject to voluntary escrow for a period of 12 months from the date of issue.

Settlement of the placement and the issue of the Shares is expected to occur in tranches within the next 7 business days. The Company intends to apply the funds towards working capital including exploration programs.

MP Materials and Mining Group Fund is a specialist mining investment fund office backed by high net worth and family office investors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscopper explorationcopper stocksasx:tnccopper investingCopper Investing
TNC:AU
True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals President and CEO Patrick Elliott.

Forte Minerals CEO Highlights Strategy for Prospecting, Acquiring Prolific Assets at Low Cost

Forte Minerals’ (CSE:CUAU) ability to discover and acquire exploration properties at a low cost in Peru has been largely accomplished through two strategies: seeking relinquished properties when the market is down, and employing remote sensing technology for discoveries, according to the company’s president and CEO, Patrick Elliott.

"Through low market times, we thrive on property acquisitions, deals, negotiating," he said. "It's usually around a time when other companies are relinquishing properties. A lot of the majors go through these periods whereby exploration gets the first cut. ... So we remain very flexible to be able to pick up these properties for nothing."

Elliott was commenting on the company’s recent acquisition of two properties in Peru — the Alto Ruri gold prospect and the Cerro Quillo gold-copper-molybdenum prospect — for a one-time cash payment of only US$25,000.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

TNC Operational Update - Cloncurry Copper Project’s Mining Restart

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide an operational update on the mining restart at its 100% owned Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP).

Keep reading...Show less
Copper ore in foreground, with world map showing countries in copper on black background.

Copper Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2024)

Copper has become a hot topic due to its role in the green energy transition and its necessity for urbanization. However, the lack of incoming supply in the long term has experts concerned.

The term “peak copper” was coined because some experts believe that copper reserves may be diminishing; as a result, it’s prudent to know the top copper reserves by country when considering investing in the mining industry.

The Copper Development Association pegs current known worldwide copper ore resources at nearly 5.8 trillion pounds, of which only about 0.7 trillion pounds, or 12 percent, have been mined throughout history. Plus, nearly all of that mined copper is still in circulation, as the red metal’s recycling rate is higher than that of any other engineering metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Commences Mobilization for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has commenced mobilization of its camp, fuel, equipment and second drill to its camp location on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Forum plans a 10,000 metre drill program just two months away in June to follow-up on its successful drill program in 2023. Four drill holes into the Tatiggaq deposit intersected up to 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 metres over a 200-metre strike length. The structure hosting uranium mineralization extends for 1.5 kilometres within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

Copper Crunch Coming as Demand Rises and Mine Supply Falls Short

Since the advent of electricity, copper has played an essential role in energy generation and transmission. It will be similarly unreplaceable as the world moves away from fossil fuels to more sustainable sources of energy.

Pierre Lassonde, founder and chair emeritus of Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV), emphasized this during the "Where Will the Money Come From?" panel at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

“Copper is required for everything, and today 80 percent of terminal energy is carbon based and only 20 percent is electricity," he said. "If we want a green world, that has to be flipped around, where 80 percent of terminal energy has to be electricity. And the metal that carries electricity is copper in every which way. That is the key metal."

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals CEO Paul Kuhn

Avrupa Minerals CEO Eyes Joint Ventures for VMS Projects in Europe

Avrupa Minerals (TSXV:AVU,OTC Pink:AVPMF,FWB:8AM) has achieved exploration milestones at the fully funded Alvalade copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulfide project in Portugal and the Slivova gold project in Kosovo. CEO Paul Kuhn is keen to look for potential joint ventures to advance the company's projects.

“The idea is that we start the early phases of the project," he said. "We do the early exploration and hopefully discovery, which we've done at Slivova in Kosovo and the Sesmarias (target) in Portugal, and get them to a point where they are 'venturable.'”

Joint ventures, according to Kuhn, work better by allowing Avrupa and its partners to work together and resolve any problems related to exploration.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
True North Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

True North Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Related News

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Resource Investing

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Lithium Investing

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Gold Investing

Investor Education: Gold vs. US Dollar Outlook with Expert Don Hansen

Gold Investing

Goldman Sachs Bullish on Commodities, Shares 2024 Price Calls for Gold and Copper

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

×