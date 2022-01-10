Talon Metals has entered into an agreement to supply Tesla with nickel from the Tamarack Project in central MinnesotaTalon Metals Corp. through its U.S. subsidiary Talon Nickel LLC has entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc. for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County, Minnesota. The execution of the agreement follows an extensive and detailed ...

TLO:CA,TLOFF