Nickel Investing News
Talon Metals has entered into an agreement to supply Tesla with nickel from the Tamarack Project in central MinnesotaTalon Metals Corp. through its U.S. subsidiary Talon Nickel LLC has entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc. for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County, Minnesota. The execution of the agreement follows an extensive and detailed ...

Talon Metals has entered into an agreement to supply Tesla with nickel from the Tamarack Project in central Minnesota

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO), through its U.S. subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC (collectively "Talon" or the "Company"), has entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc. ("Tesla") for the supply and purchase of nickel concentrate to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project in Aitkin County, Minnesota. The execution of the agreement follows an extensive and detailed due diligence period performed by Tesla and lengthy negotiations between the parties.

"This agreement is the start of an innovative partnership between Tesla and Talon for the responsible production of battery materials directly from the mine to the battery cathode. Talon is committed to meeting the highest standards of responsible production that is fully traceable and that has the lowest embedded CO2 footprint in the industry. Talon is excited to support Tesla's mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy," said Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon.

"The Talon team has taken an innovative approach to the discovery, development and production of battery materials, including to permanently store carbon as part of mine operations and the investigation of the novel extraction of battery materials. Responsible sourcing of battery materials has long been a focus for Tesla, and this project has the promise to accelerate the production of sustainable energy products in North America," said Drew Baglino, SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla.

Agreement Highlights:

  • Under the terms set out in the agreement, Tesla has committed to purchase 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate, representing a portion of the metals projected to be produced from the Tamarack Nickel Project. Tesla also has a preferential right under the agreement to negotiate the purchase of additional nickel concentrate over and above the initial 75,000 metric tonne commitment.

  • The term of the agreement is six (6) years or until a total of 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate has been produced and delivered to Tesla. The agreement is conditional upon: (i) Talon earning a 60% interest in the Tamarack Nickel Project; (ii) Talon commencing commercial production at the Tamarack Nickel Project; and (iii) the parties completing negotiations and executing detailed supply terms and conditions. Talon will use commercially reasonable efforts to achieve commercial production on or before January 1, 2026 at the Tamarack Nickel Project, which may be extended by the agreement of the parties for up to 12 months following which Tesla has a right to terminate the agreement and Talon may elect to sell to other parties.

  • Talon and Tesla will work together to optimize nickel concentrate grades and metal recoveries.

  • The purchase price to be paid by Tesla for the nickel in concentrate will be linked to the London Metals Exchange (LME) official cash settlement price for nickel. The parties have also agreed to share in any additional economics derived from by-products extracted from the nickel concentrate, such as iron and cobalt.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Etienne Dinel, Vice President, Geology of Talon, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Dinel has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel Project located in central Minnesota. Talon currently owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack Project and has the right to increase its interest by 9% to 60%. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon is focused on expanding its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101; identifying additional high-grade nickel mineralization; and developing a responsible processing capability in the United States. In July 2021, Talon entered into an MOU with the United Steelworkers whereby the parties outlined a number of ways that they will work with, and support, one another. Talon has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com/.

Media Contact:

Todd Malan
1 (202) 714-8187
malan@talonmetals.com

Investor Contact:

Sean Werger
1 (416) 500-9891
werger@talometals.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the timing and progress of the development of the Tamarack Nickel Project, including the commencement of commercial production, the Company's commitment to meeting the highest standards of responsible production that is fully traceable and that has the lowest embedded CO2 footprint in the industry, and plans to permanently store carbon as part of mine operations; the detailed supply terms and conditions, and the timing of an agreement thereon, if at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109583

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon Metals TLO:CA TLOFF Nickel Investing
TLO:CA,TLOFF

CORRECTION: Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding in Company

Replacement TR-1: Amended reference to ‘details of person subject to the notification obligation' and ‘full name of shareholder(s)', which should have read ‘G10 Capital Ltd' and ‘La Mancha Fund SCSp' respectively and amended reference to ‘voting rights attached to shares', which should have read ‘indirect'. Corrected TR-1 set out in full below

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Keep reading... Show less
Auroch Minerals

Exploration Commences For 2022

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced its exploration activities for 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Export Finance Australia Issues Letter of Support for the TECH Project for A$250m

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce conditional finance support from Export Finance Australia (EFA) to secure up to A$ 250 million of debt funding for the TECH Project planned to be developed in Townsville, Northern Queensland.

Keep reading... Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

Queensland Pacific Metals Investor Presentation

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its investor presentation.

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International LLC

Canada Nickel Closes Previously Announced US$10 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International LLC

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or " The Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces that it has closed a secured loan facility with Auramet International LLC ("Auramet") of US$10 million previously announced on December 21 2021. The proceeds will be used to ensure the Company remains well-funded as it continues to aggressively advance the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project through the first quarter of 2022 when the Company expects to conclude its strategic investor process.

Keep reading... Show less
ev-nickel-logo

EV Nickel


Overview

In 2022, analysts are predicting that nickel prices will remain strong or at high levels despite a rocky first half of 2021. Driving this demand is predominantly stainless steel, with electric vehicle batteries continuing to pick up pace. However, not all nickel is created equal when it comes to batteries. The only type qualified for use in electric vehicle batteries is Class 1 nickel, which is usually found in sulfide deposits and has a much higher nickel content.


Given the attractiveness of nickel sulfide, attention is focusing on new and potential nickel sulfide deposits. Timmins in Ontario, Canada, is a world-class mining camp primarily known for gold, but recently, Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC) announced that it could potentially expand a district-scale nickel sulfide deposit north of the city.
EV Nickel Timmins

Twenty-five kilometers southeast of Timmins, EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

EV Nickel Neighbour Properties

The Langmuir Nickel project is located in the Shaw Dome, a prospective nickel belt region that bears a strong resemblance to the Kambalda Dome in Western Australia that mined ~51Mt grading 3.1 percent nickel from 1968 to 2020. The Shaw Dome hosts Kambalda-style nickel sulfide mineralization occurring in ultramafic flows and sills. Eighty square kilometers of historical, favorable komatiitic units are found within EV Nickel’s property.

The company is fully focused on three fronts: to find more nickel at Langmuir, secure more land in the Shaw Dome and create a Clean Nickel™ business.

Company Highlights

  • EV Nickel’s Langmuir Nickel project near Timmins, Ontario has a historical indicated resource in the W4 Zone of 677,000 tons at grades of 1.00 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper from 2010.
  • The project is near multiple nickel end-users, including Tesla.
  • The project also has a historical inferred resource of 171,000 tons at grades of 0.91 percent nickel and 0.06 percent copper.
  • The geology found in Shaw Dome has a strong resemblance to Western Australia’s Kambalda Dome that produced ~51Mt from 1968 to 2020.
  • Inguagrual drill program at the Langmuir Nickel Project produced Extremely high-grade nickel associated with W4 Zone including 8.66 percent Ni over 1.11 metres in hole EV21-01

Key Project

Langmuir Nickel

EV Nickel Langmuir Nickel

The Langmuir Nickel project is a prospective and high-grade nickel located in the Shaw Dome in Ontario, Canada. The project is located approximately twenty five kilometers from Timmins, an established mining camp with clean hydroelectric power. The property spans 9,100 hectares, including 30 kilometers of identified strike length. The Langmuir Nickel project has access to power lines and a road with proximity to multiple nickel end-users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit peers, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada Ltd. and Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN).

EV Nickel Assay Results

EV Nickel released assay results from its initial drilling program in December 2021, and plans for 2022 include continuing drilling, conducting metallurgical testing and identifying a resource.

Historical mineral resources for the Langmuir Nickel Property:

EV Nickel Historical Mineral Resources

EV Nickel has applied for the trademark Clean Nickel™ across several jurisdictions as a step towards the company’s commitment to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel. Clean Nickel™ refers to zero-carbon production and this is central to the business EVNi intends to develop on the Shaw Dome.

Management Team

Sean Samson - President, CEO and Director

Sean Samson is a mining executive with more than 20 years of management and financial experience. Most recently, he was the vice president and head of corporate development at FNI Mining for four years. At FNI Mining, he spent six months as interim COO in which he was responsible for safety, mine development and operations at a 250-person underground mine near Sudbury, Ontario. In 2012, he won the Canadian Young Mining Leader award from the CIM. Before FNI, he was the vice president of commercial development at Kinross Gold Corporation for five years. At Kinross Gold Corp., he had diverse, multi-functional responsibilities, including supply chain, energy, merger integration, enterprise risk and capital approvals. Samson led a team of more than 300 people across eight countries at Kinross Gold Corp. Before Kinross Gold Corp., he was a management consultant at Bain & Company and he traded for investment banks in New York and Europe. Samson received an A.B. from Harvard University and an MBA from Cambridge University. He has also completed his Surface Miner Common Core in Ontario. He is a past elected PDAC board member and a Cleantech advisor at MaRS which is a Toronto-based Innovation Centre.

Travis Gingras - CFO

Travis Gingras has more than 20 years of experience in finance, strategic planning, project management, accounting policy and financial reporting. Gingras previously held CFO and executive-level positions at many publicly-traded exploration and mining companies, including the CFO of Integra Gold Corp (formerly TSXV:ICG, purchased by Eldorado Gold in 2017). Gingras is a CPA, CMA and received his Bachelor of Commerce and MBA from UBC.

Paul Davis - Vice President of Exploration

Paul Davis has over 30 years of executive, exploration and mine management experience for large multinational and junior companies. Most recently, Davis was the vice president of exploration at FNI Mining. Throughout his career, he has headed mining and exploration teams in the discovery, development and mining of projects in Canada, Finland, Australia and Peru. Davis had several responsibilities, including scoping and feasibility studies, project and mine permitting, environmental compliance and reporting, off-take and acquisition agreement negotiation, due diligence analysis and economic models. Davis also has direct experience in other corporate functions including budgeting, financing, investor relations and regulatory reporting and compliance. Davis graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Science in Honors Geology and from the University of Alabama with a Master of Science in Economic Geology.

Mike Silver - Director of Business Development

Mike Silver has more than 15 years of experience in finance and investment banking. Silver has worked in executive roles at Canadian and foreign banks and brokers. Silver has extensive transaction experience and contacts across the mining business/ Silver graduated from Dalhousie University with a Bachelor of Commerce and from RSM Erasmus with an MBA.

Linda Byron - Director

Linda Byron owns Blue Heron Environmental which is based in Timmins. Byron is a professional environmental scientist with more than 30 years of experience. She has been instrumental in the implementation of certified environmental management systems at large base-metal mining companies in Northern Ontario. Byron also assisted industries with permitting efforts as well as the development and implementation of compliance and training programs for mining operations in Canada and abroad. Byron has extensive operational expertise in practical and real-life environmental issues encountered in the mining industry. She graduated from Laurentian University with an Honors Bachelor of Science.

Michael Fox - Director

Michael Fox is president of Indigenous Community Engagement which is based in Fort William First Nation in northwestern Ontario. Fox has dedicated his career to building Aboriginal participation and partnerships. He obtained an honors degree in Political Science with a focus on Aboriginal Law & Resource Development from Lakehead University and an MBA from the University of Fredericton. Fox is a past elected PDAC board member and is originally from Weenusk First Nation.

Gadi Levin - Director

Gadi Levin has been an officer and director of many publicly-traded Canadian resource companies. He began his career in public accounting at Arthur Anderson and Ernst & Young. Levin is also a certified chartered accountant in South Africa. Levin holds undergraduate degrees from the University of Cape Town and the University of South Africa and an MBA from Bar Ilan University.

Stephen Delaney, Director

Stephen Delaney is a managing director and the head of investment banking at Eight Capital which is an independent Canadian investment dealer. Before joining Eight Capital, he was the managing director of investment banking at Beacon Securities. Before that, he worked at Paradigm Capital and GMP Securities. Delaney holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dalhousie University.

Top News

Related News
×