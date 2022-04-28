Teck Resources Limited announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 . A total of 6,685,993 Class A common shares and 390,582,052 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK