Copper Investing News

Teck Resources Limited announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 . A total of 6,685,993 Class A common shares and 390,582,052 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all ...

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 6,685,993 Class A common shares and 390,582,052 Class B subordinate voting shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 81.24% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows.

1. Shareholders elected 13 directors, as follows:

Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % of Votes in Favour
M.M. Ashar 998,108,979 38,391,008 96.30
Q. Chong 1,003,321,849 33,178,138 96.80
E.C. Dowling 1,005,692,898 30,807,089 97.03
N.B. Keevil III 1,031,704,819 4,795,168 99.54
D.R. Lindsay 1,004,061,906 32,438,081 96.87
S.A. Murray 985,866,949 50,633,038 95.11
T.L. McVicar 1,033,657,860 2,842,127 99.73
K.W. Pickering 1,031,687,112 4,812,875 99.54
U.M. Power 1,014,726,424 21,773,563 97.90
P.G. Schiodtz 1,007,556,756 28,943,231 97.21
T.R. Snider 1,019,432,371 17,067,616 98.35
S.A. Strunk 1,034,911,312 1,588,675 99.85
M. Tani 1,035,035,443 1,464,544 99.86

Following publication of Teck's management information circular for the Meeting, one of the nominees advised the Board that he was unable to stand for election. Consequently, 13 directors were elected at the Meeting.

2. Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Corporation, with 98.09% of votes cast in favour.

3. Shareholders approved the advisory resolution on Teck's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay") as described in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 1, 2022, with 95.04% of votes cast in favour.

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Further information about Teck's directors and corporate governance and executive compensation practices are available in the management information circular for the meeting, which is available at www.Teck.com/reports along with our 2021 Annual and Sustainability Reports.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
Los Andes Copper Announces Notice of Planned Payment of US$ 5,000,0000 to the Company Under the 2020 Royalty Agreement

Los Andes Copper Announces Notice of Planned Payment of US$ 5,000,0000 to the Company Under the 2020 Royalty Agreement

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been advised that RCF VI CAD LLC ("RCF") has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to sell (the "Proposed Sale") the 2% NSR royalty on the Company's Vizcachitas Copper Project (the "Royalty") owned by RCF pursuant to that certain Royalty Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2020 (the "Royalty Purchase Agreement"). If the Proposed Sale is consummated, then RCF will owe the Company a contingent purchase price payment of US$5,000,000 pursuant to the terms of the Royalty Purchase Agreement.

R. Michael Jones, CEO of Los Andes, said: "We are very pleased to see the proposed sale by RCF to a company planning to complete a direct listing on the TSX-V in the near future. The Royalty Sale and future listing of a new base metal royalty company mark the growing recognition of our copper asset as a rare world class copper deposit at a time of growing interest in copper globally."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Plans Field Program at Southwest Alaska's Pebble Project

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that its 100%-owned U.S-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") is preparing crews and equipment for its 2022 field program at the Pebble Project site in southwest Alaska, with a focus on environmental management and sustainability. All currency values are presented in U.S. dollars

The six-week helicopter supported program is expected to begin mid-May and continue until the end of June. The main activities of the work program include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd ADR

Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd ADR

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd engages in copper mining and dressing; smelting and processing; extraction, and processing of precious and scattered metal, and sulphuric chemistry. Its products include copper cathode, gold, silver, sulphuric acid, copper rod, copper tube, copper foil, selenium, tellurium, rhenium, and bismuth. It has two operating segments as follows: Copper related business and Gold related business out of which Copper related business segment accounts for a majority of revenue.

Orvana Minerals Corp

Orvana Minerals Corp

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns an interest in The Don Mario District. The company primarily operates in the gold and copper mining industry and its products are gold dore and gold & copper concentrates.

Josemaria Announces Completion of Plan of Arrangement with Lundin Mining

J osemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all conditions to the closing of its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement" or the "Transaction") with Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining") (TSX:LUN) (OMX: LUMI) have been satisfied and the Arrangement will take effect at 12:01am ( Vancouver time) on April 28, 2022 (the "Effective time"). Under the Arrangement, Lundin Mining will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Josemaria (the "Josemaria Shares") for total consideration of approximately C$630 million on a fully diluted basis. As a result of the Arrangement, Josemaria will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lundin Mining. View PDF version .

The Transaction was previously approved by the securityholders of the Company at the special meeting of securityholders held on April 21, 2022 (the "Meeting") and approved by a final order of the British Columbia Supreme Court issued on April 26, 2022 . Upon closing of the Arrangement, each shareholder of Josemaria ("Shareholder") (other than Lundin Mining and any of its subsidiaries) will receive as consideration for such Shareholder's Josemaria Shares, at such Shareholder's election: (i) C$1.60 in cash for each Josemaria Share held (the "Cash Consideration"), or (ii) 0.1487 of a Lundin Mining common share (each whole share, a "Lundin Mining Share") for each Josemaria Share held (the "Share Consideration"), plus for each whole Lundin Mining Share issued to such Shareholder, C$0.11 in cash will also be paid to such Shareholder (the "Share Consideration Cash Payment"), or (iii) any combination thereof. The Cash Consideration and Share Consideration (together, the "Consideration") are subject, in each case, to pro-ration based on a maximum cash consideration of approximately C$181 million and a maximum of approximately 40 million Lundin Mining Shares pursuant to the terms of the plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") and the arrangement agreement between Josemaria and Lundin Mining dated December 19, 2021 . The Shareholders who did not make an election or a valid election were deemed to have elected the Share Consideration (together with the applicable Share Consideration Cash Payment) in respect of each Josemaria Share held, subject to pro-ration. Optionholders who did not validly exercise their Josemaria stock options prior to the closing date of the Transaction will receive appropriately adjusted fully-vested options to acquire Lundin Mining Shares from Lundin Mining in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Closing of Acquisition of Josemaria Resources and Provides Update on Josemaria Project

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria Resources").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×