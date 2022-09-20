Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that there has been a structural failure of the plant feed conveyor belt at its Elkview steelmaking coal operation in the Elk Valley of British Columbia. Initial estimates are that production at Elkview Operations will be interrupted for 1-2 months as repairs are implemented. Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage. Assuming a two-month suspension of plant operations, Teck expects the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

When also factoring in the impact of the recent labour action at Westshore Terminals, Teck's third quarter steelmaking coal sales are now expected to be between 5.5 - 5.9 million tonnes versus our previously announced guidance range of 5.8 - 6.2 million tonnes.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" "might" or "will" be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Teck's expectations regarding coal production and timing and cost of repairs for the Elkview dryer.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Teck to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to vary include, but are not limited to, unforeseen technical issues, unplanned delays in repairs, including due to weather, unavailability of labour, delays in receiving materials and supplies, natural disaster, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the markets for metallurgical coal, labour disruptions, and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Teck's reports filed with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain of these risks are described in more detail in the annual information form of Teck and in its public filings with Canadian securities administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Teck does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

Teck Media Contact
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Teck Investor Contact
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Tailings Storage Facility Designed to Protect the Fishery

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") and the Pebble Partnership ("PLP") highlight several design features that enhance the safety of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") for the Proposed Pebble Project to counter negative generalizations repeatedly put forward by project opponents. All currency references are in U.S. dollars

"The failure of a tailings storage facility around the world is rare. When one does occur, however, failure is often caused by the accumulation of too much water," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The tailings storage and management plan for Pebble includes an investment of approximately $500 million in modern water treatment facilities to allow the water to be treated and safely released into the environment, meeting all required standards, instead of accumulated. Because of this and other design features, such as constructing the embankments on bedrock and with flatter slopes than is typical in the industry, the Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") in the 2020 Environmental Impact Statement said that they could not conceive of how a failure could occur. The fact is that Alaska has a very rigorous dam permitting process which will ensure that the facility will be safe before it is built."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Assay Results Confirm Outstanding Growth Potential Of West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce significant assay results from exploration drilling at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).
Keep reading...Show less

Teck and Agnico Eagle Announce Agreement on the San Nicolás Copper-Zinc Project located in Zacatecas, Mexico

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that Agnico Eagle has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("MSN"), a wholly-owned Teck subsidiary which owns the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project located in Zacatecas, Mexico (the "Transaction"). As a result of the Transaction, Teck and Agnico Eagle will become 5050 joint venture partners at San Nicolás.

"San Nicolás is a high-quality project, located in a leading mining jurisdiction, with high grades, extremely competitive capital intensity, and first quartile costs," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO of Teck. "The opportunity to add the operating and development experience of Agnico Eagle should generate substantial benefits for the project including for all stakeholders throughout the project life cycle."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Comet Acquisition of Strategic Queensland Copper Project from Glencore

Further to its ASX announcement of 4 April 2022, Comet Resources Limited (Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL)(Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) is pleased to announce that it has executed an amended binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt Margaret Copper Project and associated regional tenements near Cloncurry, Queensland (Project or Mt Margaret) from Mount Isa Mines Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore Plc (Acquisition).

Keep reading...Show less
copper pipe bundles stacked on top of each other

Top 3 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After a strong 2021, copper has seen even greater success in 2022, reaching an all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton (MT) on March 4. However, prices have fallen in Q3, dropping to US$8,225 as of September 13.

This decline began in Q2, and experts have weighed in on what happened and where copper will go from here. In the short term, some market watchers believe prices will fall further, but long-term factors look positive.

"Most, if not all, the reports I've seen have been talking about a large (copper) deficit looming in the not-too-distant future. If you combine a deficit with the lengthening of the timelines to bring on production, there's some very optimistic price forecasts for copper," Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanplats Receives Final $225 Million Prepayment Under Platreef Streaming Agreements

Updated engagement letters signed with Société Générale and Nedbank for expanded $150 million Platreef senior debt facility

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) Executive Co-Chair Robert Friedland and President Marna Cloete announce today that the company's South African subsidiary, Ivanplats, has received the second and final prepayment of the $300 million Platreef streaming agreement. In addition, the company has signed updated engagement letters with its mandated lead arrangers, Société Générale and Nedbank, to increase the Platreef project senior debt facility from $120 million to $150 million. The expanded facility will provide further optionality in terms of project financing, and limit potential equity contributions for Platreef's Phase 1 development. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×