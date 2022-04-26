Teck Resources Limited announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022. About Teck As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK