Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for 2021

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, posting income from mining operations of $28.0 million and a net income of $7.0 million. Production for the year at Atico's El Roble mine totaled 18.1 million pounds ("lbs") of copper and 11,018 ounces ("oz") of gold in concentrate at a cash cost ( 1) of $1.45 per payable pound of copper (2) .

Lundin Mining Announces Amendment to Increase and Extend Credit Facility

Lundin Mining Corporation (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to $1.75 billion reduces the cost of borrowing, and extends the term to April 2027 from August 2023 .

First Quantum Minerals Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

(In United States dollars, except where noted otherwise)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022") of net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company of $385 million ($0.56 earnings per share) and adjusted earnings 1 of $480 million ($0.70 adjusted earnings per share 2 ).

Kamoa-Kakula Operations and Expansion Update to Be Released Imminently

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) stated today that the company is unaware of any company-specific reason that might be contributing to the recent decline in the company's share price other than general market volatility.

Ivanhoe will imminently issue an update on the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex, including further detail on the Phase 3 expansion plans. Engineering and early works for the Phase 3 expansion are progressing quickly, with a third, significantly larger concentrator expected to commissioned at Kamoa-Kakula in Q4 2024.

Strong Copper, Zinc, Molybdenum and Indium Assay Results from West Desert

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce the assay results from the first diamond drill hole completed by the Company at the West Desert Project in Utah (West Desert or the Project).

Copper Price Update: Q1 2022 in Review

Click here to read the previous copper price update.

Following a 2021 that saw prices reach an all-time high, copper continued its upward trend with some volatility in the first quarter of 2022.

Low inventories, new supply coming into the market, Chinese demand and the Russia/Ukraine war were all factors impacting the space during the first three months of the year.

With Q2 already in motion, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for copper supply, demand and prices.

