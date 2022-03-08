Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to provide additional diamond drill core assay results and an update on Tartisan Nickel Corps. 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.Hole KB21-206 intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 975 metres and 996 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of two horizons intersected in holes ...

