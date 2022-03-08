Nickel Investing News
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to provide additional diamond drill core assay results and an update on Tartisan Nickel Corps. 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.Hole KB21-206 intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 975 metres and 996 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of two horizons intersected in holes ...

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional diamond drill core assay results and an update on Tartisan Nickel Corps. 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

Hole KB21-206 intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 975 metres and 996 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of two horizons (Zone A and Zone B) intersected in holes KB21-198, KB21-200, KB21-202 and KB21-204. In KB21-206 Zone A returned 2.8 metres of 0.86% Ni and 0.18% Cu including a higher-grade section of 1.5 metres of 1.30% Ni and 0.28% Cu. In the same hole Zone B returned 6 metres of 0.47% Ni and 0.18% Cu including 2.5 metres of 0.74% Ni and 0.19% Cu. Hole 206 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (Drill hole K2011- 4.25% Ni over 3m) and is 125 metres north of hole KB21-204 (see press release November 29, 2021, SEDAR). Hole KB21-204 Zone A returned 1.05 metres of 3.18% Ni and 0.19% Cu including a higher-grade section of 0.35 metres of 7.73% Ni and 0.16% Cu. In the same hole Zone B returned 7.8 metres of 0.85% Ni and 0.54% Cu including 4.0 metres of 1.15% Ni and 0.71% Cu. (see Figures 2 and 3). Hole KB21-205 has also been completed with assays pending.

All drill holes completed at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit have been surveyed with a downhole TDEM system. Interpretation of the data suggests the mineralization extends to depth below the deepest intersections drilled to date.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We're encouraged by the current metal prices for nickel and copper. Our drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit suggests there are additional tonnes to be added to the current mineral resource estimate. The borehole TDEM surveys suggest there are higher grade/conductivity targets at depth and along strike. Drilling these high value targets in 2022 should along with our 2021 results enhance the economics of the project. In our upcoming 2022 work program, the Company will continue to enhance the infrastructure of the project including improving all season access into the property and upgrading the core processing facilities. Tartisan will be putting in the necessary enhancements to facilitate year-round work programs. We are moving the Company towards feasibility and recent metals prices are only fueling encouragement."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_002.jpg

Figure 1: Location of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and Kenbridge North Targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_003.jpg

Figure 2: Section (East-West) at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit looking south. Green outline is the current Mineral Resource. Blue and purple are associated gabbro pyroxenite favorable host rocks. Red and Orange outlines are newly modelled borehole TDEM anomalies which are interpreted to extended below the deepest drill intersections. Hole KB21-206 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (Drill hole K2011- 4.25% Ni over 3m) and 125m north of hole KB21-204.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_004.jpg

Figure 3: Long Section in lower portion of Kenbridge Nickel Deposit looking west showing drill hole pierce points. Green outline is the current Mineral Resource.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_005full.jpg

Table 1: Drill hole intersections for holes drilled at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit received to date. Assays for hole KN21-205 are pending.

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/115952_bd18661d545a98c4_005full.jpg

The Company previously released an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR June 1, 2021). The Company is in the process of updating the mineral resource with the recent results from the 2021 drill campaign. These results will be incorporated into an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment considering recent metal price forecasts. The Company is also planning to begin base line environmental surveys and geochemical kinetic studies in order have sufficient data to move towards permitting for an eventual production decision if warranted.

Borehole TDEM surveys will be completed on the Kenbridge North target during the winter once ground and weather conditions allow and will be combined with a ground TDEM survey over 2 additional identified targets to the east and west of the Kenbridge North Grid.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd., and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 109,138,503 shares outstanding (120,434,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115952

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CSE:TN Nickel Investing
TN:CNX
Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 27 claims contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Deposit in northwest Ontario, approximately 60 km southeast of Kenora, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 142 patented and unpatented staked units covering 2,637ha. The claims were acquired as part of the Company's strategy to assess promising environments on strike of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The Company has acquired a 100% interest subject to a 1.5% NSR, with the right to buy 0.5% back for $200,000.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. stated, "The Company is formulating an exploration plan to encompass these newly acquired claims in the upcoming 2022 field work program. The acquisition of these prospective claims compliments the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit into an operating mine with a central milling facility. 2022 will be a breakthrough year for Tartisan Nickel Corp. as we get closer to a production decision."

Keep reading... Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwest Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 85 staked units covering 1,732.35 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited.

The claims are located approximately 70 kms east of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The property is situated in an area of excellent infrastructure and consists of 85 claim units and hosts the historical Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings.

Keep reading... Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Drills Deepest Hole To Date at The Kenbridge Nickel Project and Intersects 3.18% Ni, 0.19% Cu Over 1.05 Metres. Updates Progress at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Drills Deepest Hole To Date at The Kenbridge Nickel Project and Intersects 3.18% Ni, 0.19% Cu Over 1.05 Metres. Updates Progress at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN; OTCQX:TTSRF; FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide diamond drill core assay results and an update for its diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario

Hole KB21-204 intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 993.55 metres and 1,002 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of two horizons (Zone A and Zone B) intersected in holes KB21-198, KB21-200 and KB21-202. In KB21-204 Zone A returned 1.05 metres of 3.18% Ni and 0.19% Cu including a higher-grade section of 0.35 metres of 7.73% Ni and 0.16% Cu. In the same hole Zone B returned 7.8 metres of 0.85% Ni and 0.54% Cu including 4.0 metres of 1.15% Ni and 0.71% Cu. Hole 204 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (Drill hole K2011- 4.25% Ni over 3m) and is the deepest drill intersection on the project (see Figures 2 and 3). Holes KB21-205 and KB21-206 have also been completed and have been submitted to the laboratory for assays.

Keep reading... Show less

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Drilling Kenbridge North Targets Updates Progress at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. The Phase 1 drill campaign, utilizing 2 drill rigs, is approximately 90% completed. One drill has been mobilized to the Kenbridge North target where it will complete 3 planned drill holes, approximately 500 meters each drill hole. The Kenbridge North target is located approximately 2.5 kilometres north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and was identified from a ground based Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed in early 2021. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit

A geophysical crew has completed Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveying of holes KB21-199, 201, 202, and 204 in addition to previously surveyed holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. Preliminary interpretation from data collected in KB21-198 and KB21-200 suggest that two parallel, steeply dipping, strongly conductive zones extend below the intersections from holes KB21-198, KB21-200 and KB21-202. Hole KB21-204 was targeted to test these same interpreted conductors approximately 200 metres down dip of KB21-202. Highlights from KB21-202 included two nickel-copper zones (Zone A and B) at a drill depth of 663.0 metres and 693.7 metres. KB21-202 Zone A returned 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni and 0.61% Cu including higher grade intersections of 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni and 1.66% Cu and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni and 2.14% Cu. (SEDAR October 12, 2021). Hole KB21-204 has been completed with assays pending. Hole KB21-205 was completed to a depth of 1179 metres and intersected the gabbro pyroxenite host rock approximately 150m north of KB21-204. Assays are also pending. Hole KB21-206 is in progress and is targeted to test the gabbro pyroxenite host rocks between KB21-204 and KB21-205.

Keep reading... Show less

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol TTSRF

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTCQX:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company will begin trading today on OTCQX International under the symbol "TTSRF." United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Tartisan Nickel Corp. home-market listing is the Canadian Securites Exchange "CSE," where Tartisan Nickel Corp. will continue to trade under the symbol "TN

Upgrading to the OTCQX International is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on the OTCQX International, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX International from the Pink Sheets marks an important milestone for Tartisan, enabling the Company to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility with U.S Investors.

Keep reading... Show less
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources


Keep reading... Show less
EV Nickel Inc. Update on Corporate Activity

EV Nickel Inc. Update on Corporate Activity

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V: EVNI) ("EV Nickel" or the "Company") updates

Keep reading... Show less
Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Nickel Project Selected As Strategic Minerals Project By The Brazilian Government

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX Code: CTTZF) is pleased to advise that its 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil has been selected as a Strategic Minerals Project by the Brazilian Federal Government.

Keep reading... Show less
EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Keep reading... Show less
Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") announces the grant, under the Company's stock option plan, of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. 50% of the options shall vest immediately on the date of grant and remaining 50% will vest in 6 months time on September 3, 2022.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Keep reading... Show less
Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to boom, the future of nickel looks bright in the coming years, and activity in the world’s top nickel-producing countries could increase.

Demand for the commodity continues to grow, and companies and countries alike have been eager to jump on the nickel production bandwagon and make their mark with the base metal.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing about the top nickel-producing countries. Here the Investing News Network presents the top nickel-producing countries of 2021, based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×